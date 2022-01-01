Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth

5282 Marathon Ave

Fort Worth, TX 78738

Sandwiches

Burger

$11.00

American cheese, pickles, onions, Fixe special sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

kale slaw, sweet tea pickles, chicken mayo, sunchoke & benne seed roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

slow roasted pork shoulder, Fixe BBQ sauce, pickled onions, cheddar cheese

Sides

Fries

$6.00

salt & pepper French fries

Brussels

$9.00

bacon & honey glaze

BBQ Beans

$9.00

Sea Island Red Peas, smoked sausage

Broccolini

$9.00

smoked bleu cheese fondue, puffed rice

Grits

$9.00

Anson Mills antebellum grits

Sweet Potatoes

$10.00

BBQ spice, whipped burrata, hazelnut

Proteins

1 Catfish Filet

$3.00

2 Scallops

$11.00

Add Chicken Thigh

$9.00

Add Egg

$4.00

2 Bacon

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$9.00

Crab

$10.00

Double Meat

$4.00

Poached Shrimp

$10.00

Salmon Filet

$15.00Out of stock

Sautéed Shrimp

$10.00

Rare Steak

$10.00

Medium Rare Steak

$10.00

Medium Steak

$10.00

Medium Well Steak

$10.00

Well Done Steak

$10.00

Family Meals

Salad + 6 Biscuits

$15.00

Family Jambalaya

$45.00

Family Fried Chicken

$45.00

Family Pork Chop

$65.00

Dozen Cinni Rolls To Go

$48.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
