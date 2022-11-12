Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Ft. Worth, TX

113 Reviews

$$

6120 Camp Bowie Blvd

Suite 6120

Fort Worth, TX 76116

Order Again

Popular Items

Pre-Assorted Dozen NOT AVAILABLE 11/21-11/25 for Thanksgiving Orders
Peanut Butter Cream Mini
I-40 Mini

9" Pies These are the ONLY pies available for Thanksgiving Orders

I-40 9 inch

I-40 9 inch

$28.00

I-40: Named for Interstate 40, this pie connects people and hearts. It’s a twist on pecan pie and our best-seller. We fill the bottom of our signature shortbread crust with pecans, pour on velvety pecan pie filling, top it off with shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and then bake to perfection.

Nanny's Pecan 9 inch

Nanny's Pecan 9 inch

$28.00

$28.00

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. Voted “Best Pecan Pie” by Taste of the South for a reason.

Southern Buttermilk 9 inch

Southern Buttermilk 9 inch

$28.00

$28.00

Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a sugar cookie. Simply delicious.

Key Lime 9 inch

Key Lime 9 inch

$28.00

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling. We top this beauty with a generous border of our handmade whipped cream cheese topping and a citrus glaze.

Granny's Apple 9 inch

Granny's Apple 9 inch

$28.00Out of stock

Passed down for generations, this pie harkens back to a simpler time and family traditions. Sliced apples are mixed with a perfect blend of sugar and spice before being covered with a generous brown sugar topping that bakes up to a delightful top crust.

Chewy Chocolate Chip 9 inch

Chewy Chocolate Chip 9 inch

$28.00

$28.00

Like chocolate chip cookies? You’ll love this rich and gooey pie. Brown sugar, chocolate chips and vanilla combined and baked into a buttery shortbread crust.

Chocolate Cream 9 inch

Chocolate Cream 9 inch

$28.00

$28.00

This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with a sprinkling of chocolate.

Coconut Cream 9 inch

Coconut Cream 9 inch

$28.00

$28.00

Rich, creamy, and made the old fashioned way, our Coconut Cream Pie is reminiscent of the flavors of summer. Coconut custard is cooked, poured into our shortbread crust and toped with our baked Italian meringue. Another one of pies voted “Best of” by Taste of the South magazine.

Peanut Butter Cream 9 inch

Peanut Butter Cream 9 inch

$28.00

$28.00

A heartwarming pie that feels like home. Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust.

Gluten Free Pecan requires 24 hour notice

Gluten Free Pecan requires 24 hour notice

$31.00

$31.00
Gluten Free I-40 requires 24 hour notice

Gluten Free I-40 requires 24 hour notice

$31.00

$31.00
Gluten Free Chocolate Cream requires 24 hour notice

Gluten Free Chocolate Cream requires 24 hour notice

$31.00

$31.00
Spiced Pumpkin 9 inch

Spiced Pumpkin 9 inch

$28.00

$28.00

This Fall favorite is no ordinary pumpkin pie. We start with our sweet and creamy spiced pumpkin filling inside our signature shortbread crust. We then top each pie with a beautiful shortbread pumpkin and bake to perfection. This pie tastes as good as it looks!

4" Mini Pies NOT AVAILABLE 11/21-11/25 for Thanksgiving Orders

I-40 Mini

I-40 Mini

$5.50

Named for Interstate 40, this pie connects people and hearts. It’s a twist on pecan pie and our best-seller. We fill the bottom of our signature shortbread crust with pecans, pour on velvety pecan pie filling, top it off with shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and then bake to perfection.

Nanny's Pecan Mini

Nanny's Pecan Mini

$5.50

$5.50

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. Voted “Best Pecan Pie” by Taste of the South for a reason.

Southern Buttermilk Mini

Southern Buttermilk Mini

$5.50

$5.50

Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a sugar cookie. Simply delicious.

Key Lime Mini

Key Lime Mini

$5.50

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling. We top this beauty with a generous border of our handmade whipped cream cheese topping and a citrus glaze.

Granny's Apple Mini

Granny's Apple Mini

$5.50Out of stock

Passed down for generations, this pie harkens back to a simpler time and family traditions. Sliced apples are mixed with a perfect blend of sugar and spice before being covered with a generous brown sugar topping that bakes up to a delightful top crust.

Chewy Chocolate Chip Mini

Chewy Chocolate Chip Mini

$5.50

$5.50

Like chocolate chip cookies? You’ll love this rich and gooey pie. Brown sugar, chocolate chips and vanilla combined and baked into a buttery shortbread crust

Coconut Cream Mini

Coconut Cream Mini

$5.50

$5.50

Rich, creamy, and made the old fashioned way, our Coconut Cream Pie is reminiscent of the flavors of summer. Coconut custard is cooked, poured into our shortbread crust and toped with our baked Italian meringue. Another one of pies voted “Best of” by Taste of the South magazine.

Peanut Butter Cream Mini

Peanut Butter Cream Mini

$5.50

$5.50

A heartwarming pie that feels like home. Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust.

Chocolate Cream Mini

Chocolate Cream Mini

$5.50

$5.50

This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with a sprinkling of chocolate.

Spiced Pumpkin Mini

Spiced Pumpkin Mini

$5.50

$5.50

This Fall favorite is no ordinary pumpkin pie. We start with our sweet and creamy spiced pumpkin filling inside our signature shortbread crust. We then top each pie with a beautiful shortbread pumpkin and bake to perfection. This pie tastes as good as it looks!

2in Mini Dozen NOT AVAILABLE 11/21-11/25 for Thanksgiving Orders

3 chocolate cream 3 chocolate chip 3 key lime 3 I-40
Pre-Assorted Dozen NOT AVAILABLE 11/21-11/25 for Thanksgiving Orders

Pre-Assorted Dozen NOT AVAILABLE 11/21-11/25 for Thanksgiving Orders

$22.00

$22.00

3 each of Key Lime, Chocolate Cream, Peanut Butter Cream and Coconut Cream

Gift Wrapping

Add a card and ribbon to any pie stack or pie box for $2.00. Includes gift tags of the following choices Thank You, Happy Birthday, Love, Get Well, Easy as Pie, Congratulations, Thinking of You, Teacher, Mom, Dad, Oh Baby, Seasons Greetings, You can choose up to 2 colors of ribbon for the wrapping. Color choices are red, blue, yellow, pink, white, tan, purple, green, orange, baby blue, light purple and light pink
Gift Wrapping with tag and raffia

Gift Wrapping with tag and raffia

$3.00

$3.00

Add a card and ribbon to any pie stack or pie box for $3.00. Includes gift tags of the following choices Thank You, Happy Birthday, Love, Get Well, Easy as Pie, Congratulations, Thinking of You, Teacher, Mom, Dad, Oh Baby, Seasons Greetings, You can choose up to 2 colors of ribbon for the wrapping. Color choices are red, blue, yellow, pink, white, tan, purple, green, orange, baby blue, light purple and light pink. Please specify tag and colors

Love wooden small

Love wooden small

$4.00

$4.00
Happy Birthday wooden small

Happy Birthday wooden small

$4.00

$4.00
Happy Birthday wooden large

Happy Birthday wooden large

$6.50

$6.50
Love wooden large

Love wooden large

$6.50

$6.50
I Love You Mom wooden large

I Love You Mom wooden large

$6.50Out of stock
Oh Baby Large wooden

Oh Baby Large wooden

$6.50Out of stock
Best Dad Ever

Best Dad Ever

$6.50Out of stock
Merry

Merry

$6.50
Joy

Joy

$6.50

T-Shirts

You Want a Piece of Me t-shirt.
Piece of Me Medium

Piece of Me Medium

$24.00

$24.00
Piece of Me Large

Piece of Me Large

$24.00

$24.00
Piece of Me X Large

Piece of Me X Large

$24.00

$24.00
Piece of Me 2XL

Piece of Me 2XL

$24.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6120 Camp Bowie Blvd, Suite 6120, Fort Worth, TX 76116

