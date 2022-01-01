Western Hills/Ridglea restaurants you'll love

Western Hills/Ridglea restaurants
Toast

Western Hills/Ridglea's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Must-try Western Hills/Ridglea restaurants

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

ICE CREAM

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

6120 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth

Avg 4.8 (113 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
I-40 9 inch$26.00
I-40: Named for Interstate 40, this pie connects people and hearts. It’s a twist on pecan pie and our best-seller. We fill the bottom of our signature shortbread crust with pecans, pour on velvety pecan pie filling, top it off with shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and then bake to perfection.
Chocolate Cream 9 inch$26.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with a sprinkling of chocolate.
Nanny's Pecan 9 inch$26.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. Voted “Best Pecan Pie” by Taste of the South for a reason.
Galligaskins Submarines image

SANDWICHES

Galligaskins Submarines

5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1924 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Fries$2.99
Fresh cut fries served with ketchup.
Ham & Provolone $4.49/$5.99/$7.99
Imported Danish ham with provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.
Italian Cold Cuts $4.49/$5.99/$7.99
A combination of four favorites: ham, salami, swiss cheese, and provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.
West Side Cafe image

SANDWICHES

West Side Cafe

7950 Camp Bowie West Blvd, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1459 reviews)
Takeout
