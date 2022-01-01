Western Hills/Ridglea restaurants you'll love
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
ICE CREAM
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
6120 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|I-40 9 inch
|$26.00
I-40: Named for Interstate 40, this pie connects people and hearts. It’s a twist on pecan pie and our best-seller. We fill the bottom of our signature shortbread crust with pecans, pour on velvety pecan pie filling, top it off with shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and then bake to perfection.
|Chocolate Cream 9 inch
|$26.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with a sprinkling of chocolate.
|Nanny's Pecan 9 inch
|$26.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. Voted “Best Pecan Pie” by Taste of the South for a reason.
More about Galligaskins Submarines
SANDWICHES
Galligaskins Submarines
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Regular Fries
|$2.99
Fresh cut fries served with ketchup.
|Ham & Provolone $4.49/$5.99/$7.99
Imported Danish ham with provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.
|Italian Cold Cuts $4.49/$5.99/$7.99
A combination of four favorites: ham, salami, swiss cheese, and provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.