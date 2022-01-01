TCU/West Cliff restaurants you'll love

TCU/West Cliff restaurants
Toast

Must-try TCU/West Cliff restaurants

Perrotti's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Perrotti's Pizza

3021 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (2663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni
Sliced pepperoni, mozzarella, homemade marinara & our never-frozen dough.
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza Pie!
Side Salad$3.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & cheese
More about Perrotti's Pizza
Enchiladas Ole' image

SALADS

Enchiladas Ole'

2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FAMILY ENCHILADA MEAL
12 Enchiladas,
Includes:
Rice and Beans,
Chips and Salsa
Guac Salad$8.95
POLLO POLLO$16.95
More about Enchiladas Ole'
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2858 W Berry St., Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (7592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
More about Fat Shack
Tricky Fish image

SEAFOOD

Tricky Fish

5917 Convair Dr., Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1345 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Darn Good Salad*$11.00
Mixed greens, dried cranberry, spiced pecans, onion, bleu cheese, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.
Kitchen Sink Gumbo - Bowl$10.00
Shrimp, fish, chicken & andouille. With rice
More about Tricky Fish
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

1621 River Run #151, Fort Worth

Avg 4.7 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Box Cupcake Assortment$47.40
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
More about SusieCakes
Ascension Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ascension Coffee

1751 River Run, Fort Worth

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ascension Coffee

