TCU/West Cliff restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Perrotti's Pizza
3021 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
Sliced pepperoni, mozzarella, homemade marinara & our never-frozen dough.
|Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza Pie!
|Side Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & cheese
SALADS
Enchiladas Ole'
2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|FAMILY ENCHILADA MEAL
12 Enchiladas,
Includes:
Rice and Beans,
Chips and Salsa
|Guac Salad
|$8.95
|POLLO POLLO
|$16.95
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2858 W Berry St., Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
SEAFOOD
Tricky Fish
5917 Convair Dr., Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Darn Good Salad*
|$11.00
Mixed greens, dried cranberry, spiced pecans, onion, bleu cheese, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
|Fried Shrimp Po'Boy
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.
|Kitchen Sink Gumbo - Bowl
|$10.00
Shrimp, fish, chicken & andouille. With rice
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
1621 River Run #151, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|12 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$47.40
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
|Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ascension Coffee
1751 River Run, Fort Worth