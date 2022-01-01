Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Caterers

Galligaskin's Submarines

1,924 Reviews

$

5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Popular Items

Italian Cold Cuts $4.49/$5.99/$8.99
Cheese Steak $5.99/$7.49/$10.99
Turkey $5.49/$7.49/$10.49

Breakfast Burritos

Regular Burrito

$3.99

Served on a 6" flour tortilla with eggs, cheese, and your choice of protein.

Large Burrito

$7.49

Served on a 12" flour tortilla with eggs, cheese, and your choice of protein.

Submarines

All subs are made with the following garnishes- lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and sweet cherry pepper.

Egg Salad $4.49/ $5.99/ $8.99

Traditional egg salad blended with salad dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Capicola & Provolone $5.49/$7.49/$10.49

Spicy Italian ham with a mild Italian white cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Scrambled Egg & Cheddar $4.99/$6.49/$9.49

Scrambled egg and cheddar cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with salad dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Ham & Provolone $4.49/$5.99/$8.99

Imported Danish ham with provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Ham & Swiss $4.49/$5.99/$8.99

Imported Danish ham with swiss cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Tuna Salad $4.99/$6.49/$9.49

Traditional chunk white tuna salad with an Italian flair blended with salad dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Meatball $5.49/$7.49/$10.49

Savory meatballs in a delicate marinara sauce on an Italian sub loaf and topped with our special garnishes.

Turkey $5.49/$7.49/$10.49

Fresh, skinless, smoked, breast of turkey sliced thin and piled high on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Salami & Provolone $4.49/$5.99/$8.99

Multiple layers of fine Genoa salami and smoke provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Hot Pastrami $5.49/$7.49/$10.49

Tasty ultra lean pastrami with Gulden's mustard served on an Italian sub loaf with our special garnishes.

Italian Cold Cuts $4.49/$5.99/$8.99

A combination of four favorites: ham, salami, swiss cheese, and provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Cheese Steak $5.99/$7.49/$10.99

Thinly sliced steak is grilled, then smothered with melted, smoked provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Italian Sausage $5.49/$7.49/$10.49

Italian sausage link in a delicate marinara sauce on an Italian sub loaf and topped with our special garnishes.

Marinated Chicken $5.49/$7.49/$10.49

Grilled, boneless, skinless, marinated chicken breast on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Mushroom Steak $5.99/$7.49/$10.99

Thinly sliced steak grilled with mushrooms on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Chicken Fried Steak $5.49/$7.49/$10.49

Traditional chicken fried steak on an Italian sub loaf moistened with salad dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Roast Beef $5.49/$7.49/$10.49

Roast beef piled high on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Pepper Steak $5.99/$7.49/$10.99

Thinly sliced steak grilled with marinated bell peppers on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese $4.49/$5.99/$8.99

Swiss, provolone, and cheddar cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Vegetarian $4.49/$5.99/$8.99

Grilled and chilled zucchini, squash, and mushroom slices on an Italian sub loaf moistened with basil pesto and topped with our special garnishes.

Chicken Salad $4.99/$6.49/$9.49

Chicken salad served with salad dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Pepperoni & Provolone $4.49/$5.99/$8.99

Pepperoni slices and smoked provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Galli Deluxe $5.49/$7.49/$10.49

Ham, provolone cheese, turkey, and roast beef on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.

Burgers

Toasted brioche bun dressed with your choice of mayo, mustard, or ketchup. All burgers are made with the following garnishes- lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and sweet cherry pepper.

Hamburger

$5.99

100% All beef patty and our special garnishes served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of condiment.

Cheeseburger

$6.49

100% All beef patty, American cheese and our special garnishes served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of condiment.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.49

100% All beef patty, bacon, American cheese, and our special garnishes served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of condiment.

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$7.49

100% All beef patty, grilled mushrooms, American cheese, and our special garnishes served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of condiment.

BBQ Cheeseburger

$7.49

100% All beef patty, BBQ sauce, American cheese, and our special garnishesserved on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of condiment.

Frisco Cheeseburger

$7.99

100% All beef patty, chili, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, and our special garnishes served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of condiment.

Side Orders

Regular Fries

$2.99

Fresh cut fries served with ketchup.

Large Fries

$5.49

Fresh cut fries served with ketchup.

Regular Tots

$2.99

Large Tots

$5.49

Reg Onion Rings

$3.99

Large Onion Rings

$6.99

Fried Okra

$5.49

Served with ketchup and ranch.

Fried Zucchini

$7.49

Served with ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

Served with ranch.

Cheese Sticks (6)

$6.49

Served with ranch and marinara.

1/2 Okra

$3.49

1/2 Fried Zucchini

$4.49

1/2 Fried Mushroom

$4.49

1/2 Cheese Sticks (3)

$4.49

Sampler Basket

$9.99

Fried mushroom, zucchini, okra, and cheese sticks served with ranch and marinara.

Chips

$1.29

Extra Garnish

$0.75

A cup of our special garnishes- lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and sweet cherry peppers.

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Soup & Salad

Broccoli Cheese

$2.99

Chicken Enchilada

$2.99

Chili

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Black olives, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, and pasta spirals tossed with our olive oil based house dressing

Potato Salad

$2.99

Cup Of Fruit

$2.99

Seasonal. Watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, and grapes.

Chef Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, Danish ham, Genoa Salami, Swiss, and smoked provolone cheese

Turkey Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, smokey turkey breast, and smoked provolone cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

Chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, grilled chicken, and cheddar cheese

Blackened Chicken Salad

$7.99

Chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, blackened chicken, and cheddar cheese

Kids Menu

Served with your choice of side, cookie, and juice box

Chicken Nugget Meal

$4.49

Served with your choice of side, cookie, and juice box.

Corn Dog Meal

$4.49

Served with your choice of side, cookie, and juice box.

Grilled Cheese Meal

$4.49

Served with your choice of side, cookie, and juice box.

PB & Jelly Meal

$4.49

Served with your choice of side, cookie, and juice box.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$2.99

Brownie

$2.49

Cookie

$1.25

3x Cookies

$2.99

7 Layer Bar

$2.99

Drinks

Medium Fountain Drink

$1.79

Large Fountain Drink

$2.49

Gatorade

$1.99

Canned Drinks

$0.99

Juice Box

$0.99

Bottled Water

$0.99
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Galligaskins is the oldest sub shop in the state of Texas. The first Galligaskins opened in 1972 near SMU. The Galligaskins Sub was the creation of three guys who went to college in Boston, MA. They fell in love with the Boston Style of Subs and wanted to reproduce them in Texas since no one else was making them here. The Sub Shop was a success and spawned additional locations in Dallas, Arlington, Euless and Fort Worth. In the late 70’s and early 80’s the owners decided to split the stores up and go their separate ways.

Website

Location

5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Directions

Galligaskins Submarines image
Galligaskins Submarines image

Search similar restaurants

Search popular restaurants
Map
