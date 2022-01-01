American
Burgers
Caterers
Galligaskin's Submarines
1,924 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Galligaskins is the oldest sub shop in the state of Texas. The first Galligaskins opened in 1972 near SMU. The Galligaskins Sub was the creation of three guys who went to college in Boston, MA. They fell in love with the Boston Style of Subs and wanted to reproduce them in Texas since no one else was making them here. The Sub Shop was a success and spawned additional locations in Dallas, Arlington, Euless and Fort Worth. In the late 70’s and early 80’s the owners decided to split the stores up and go their separate ways.
Location
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth, TX 76107
