Burgers
Sandwiches

Kincaid's Camp Bowie

review star

No reviews yet

4901 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

JR BURGERS

Junior Hamburger

$5.15

Junior Cheeseburger

$5.65

Junior Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.15

Junior Bacon Hamburger

$6.65

Junior Chili Cheeseburger

$6.65

Junior Cattleman

$6.25

Junior Cowtown Deluxe

$7.35

Junior Cowtown

$5.75

Junior Chili Hamburger

$6.15

LG BURGERS

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.15

Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.65

Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.90

Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion

Bacon Hamburger

$9.40

Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion

Chili Cheeseburger

Chili Cheeseburger

$8.65

Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion

Cattleman

Cattleman

$9.00

Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings & Pickles

Cowtown Deluxe

Cowtown Deluxe

$9.85

Mayo, Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Grilled Jals & Onions

Cowtown

$7.75

Mayo, Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Grilled Jals & Onions

Chili Hamburger

$8.15

Chili, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion

SANDWICHES

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Southwest Marinated Chicken with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions

B-L-T

B-L-T

$5.05

Crispy Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato on Grilled TX Toast

Grilled American Cheese

Grilled American Cheese

$2.50

American Cheese on Buttered Texas Toast

Grilled Cheddar Cheese

$3.00

Cheddar Cheese on Buttered Texas Toast

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Homemade Pimento Cheese on Texas Toast *Choose toasted or untoasted

Cattleman Chicken Sandwich

$9.85

Cowtown Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

$10.70

HOT DOGS

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.25
Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.00

Chili Dog

$4.25
Corny Dog

Corny Dog

$3.00

BOWLS

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$9.00

Chili Bowl

$5.75

Veggie Bowl

$4.00

Burger Bowl (Junior)

$6.15

Burger Bowl (Regular)

$8.15

Chicken Strip Bowl (3 Strips)

$9.75

KIDS MEAL

Jr. Hamburger Kid's Meal

Jr. Hamburger Kid's Meal

$7.25

Jr. Burger with Kids Fry & 12oz Kids Drink *For Kids 12 and Under

Jr. Cheeseburger Kid's Meal

Jr. Cheeseburger Kid's Meal

$7.75

Jr. Cheeseburger with Kids Fry & 12oz Kids Drink *For Kids 12 and Under

Chicken Strips (2) Kid's Meal

Chicken Strips (2) Kid's Meal

$6.50

2 Chicken Strips with Kids Fry & 12oz Kids Drink *For Kids 12 and Under

Hot Dog Kid's Meal

Hot Dog Kid's Meal

$5.75

All Beef Hot Dog with Kids Fry & 12oz Kids Drink *For Kids 12 and Under

Corny Dog Kid's Meal

Corny Dog Kid's Meal

$5.50

Corny Dog with Kids Fry & 12oz Kids Drink *For Kids 12 and Under

Grilled Cheese Kid's Meal

Grilled Cheese Kid's Meal

$4.75

American Cheese on TX Toast with Kids Fry & 12oz Kids Drink *For Kids 12 and Under

Grilled Cheddar Cheese Kid's Meal

Grilled Cheddar Cheese Kid's Meal

$5.25

Cheddar Cheese on TX Toast with Kids Fry & 12oz Kids Drink *For Kids 12 and Under

CHICKEN STRIPS

Chicken Strips (2)

$5.00

2 Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips (3)

$7.50

3 Chicken Strips

SIDES

French Fry

French Fry

$2.75
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.49
Okra

Okra

$2.75

1/2 Onion Rings/Fries

$3.49

*Side Sauce*

Cheetos

Cheetos

$1.75
Fritos

Fritos

$1.75
Lay's Potato

Lay's Potato

$1.75
Stuffed Jalapenos

Stuffed Jalapenos

$1.50
Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$1.50
Whole Jalapeno

Whole Jalapeno

$0.50

DRINKS

Fountain Drink 22oz.

Fountain Drink 22oz.

$1.89

Drink - Regular

Kid's Fountain Drink 12oz.

Kid's Fountain Drink 12oz.

$1.69

Kid's Drink

Bottle Water

$1.89

Kid's Milk 12oz.

$2.25

Milk 16oz.

$2.75

Milk - Regular

SHAKES & FLOATS

16 oz. Chocolate Shake

$3.75

22 oz. Chocolate Shake

$4.75

16 oz. Vanilla Shake

$3.75

22 oz. Vanilla Shake

$4.75

16 oz. Strawberry Shake

$3.75

22 oz. Strawberry Shake

$4.75

16 oz. Dreamsicle Shake

$3.75

22 oz Dreamsicle Shake

$4.75

16 oz. Seasonal Shake

$3.75

22 oz. Seasonal Shake

$4.75
Float

Float

$3.75+

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.25
1 Scoop Ice Cream

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00
2 Scoops Ice Cream

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.00
Thank you for coming!!

4901 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76107

