Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville
925 Reviews
$$
4712 Colleyville Blvd
Colleyville, TX 76034
11/21-11/23 Pickup: Thanksgiving Menu 2022
Pecan Pie (9")
This southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. A gluten-friendly version is available with 24-hour's notice.
Pumpkin Pie (9") Avail 10/17
Avail. 10/17-12/31 Sweet and creamy pumpkin filling perfectly balanced with warm spices and baked in our buttery shortbread crust.
Apple Pie (9")
Crisp Granny Smith apples coated in sugar and spice, packed to peak into our buttery crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.
I-40 Pie (9")
A pecan pie with the added goodness of coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
Gluten-Friendly I-40 Pie (9")
A pecan pie with the added goodness of coconut and chocolate chips baked into a Gluten-Friendly shortbread crust.
Gluten-Friendly Pecan Pie (9")
This southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery Gluten-Friendly shortbread crust.
9" Pies
Apple Pie (9")
Crisp Granny Smith apples covered in sugar and spice, packed to peak into our buttery crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.
Chewy Choc. Chip Pie (9") *Not avail 11/21-11/23
Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will inspire you to share with a friend.
Chocolate Cream Pie (9") *Not avail 11/21-11/23
This pie starts with our house-made Oreo crust. We add our slow-cooked, rich chocolate filling, top it with our creamy & sweet cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it with delicate chocolate curls.
Coconut Cream Pie (9") *Not avail 11/21-11/23
Our filling is cooked over the stovetop giving it a sweet, rich flavor that is complemented by our buttery crust and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled Italian meringue that is lightly toasted in the oven.
I-40 Pie (9")
A pecan pie with the added goodness of coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust. A gluten-friendly version is available with 24-hour's notice.
Key Lime Pie (9") *Not avail 11/21-11/23
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling, then we pipe on a generous border of cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it off with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
Peanut Butter Cream (9") *Not avail 11/21-11/23
Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust, topped with our house made ganache, cream cheese whipped cream topping and a sprinkle of Reese's crumble.
Pecan Pie (9")
This southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. A gluten-friendly version is available with 24-hour's notice.
Pumpkin Pie (9") Avail 10/17/2022-12/31/2022
*Avail. 10/17 thru 12/31. Sweet and creamy pumpkin filling perfectly balanced with warm spices and baked in our buttery shortbread crust.
Southern Custard Pie (9") *Not avail 11/21-11/23
A mild and buttery custard-based pie that lands somewhere between chess pie, cheesecake, and sugar cookie. The not-too-sweet buttermilk filling is baked into our delicious shortbread crust and is taken out of the oven before it gets too brown.
Gluten-Friendly Chocolate Cream Pie (9") *Not avail 11/21-11/23
*Kindly give us 24-hours' notice for this pie. Our slow-cooked, rich chocolate filling, is topped with our cream cheese whipped cream topping, placed in our Gluten-Friendly shortbread crust and finished with delicate chocolate curls.
Gluten-Friendly I-40 Pie (9")
*Kindly give us 24-hours' notice for this pie. A pecan pie with the added goodness of coconut and chocolate chips baked into a Gluten-Friendly shortbread crust.
Gluten-Friendly Pecan Pie (9")
*Kindly give us 24-hours' notice for this pie. This southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery Gluten-Friendly shortbread crust.
4" Pies *Not avail 11/21-11/23
Apple Pie (4")
Crisp Granny Smith apples coated in sugar and spice, packed to peak into our buttery crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.
Chewy Choc. Chip Pie (4")
Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will inspire you to share with a friend.
Chocolate Cream Pie (4")
This pie starts with our house-made Oreo crust. We add our slow-cooked, rich chocolate filling, top it with our creamy & sweet cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it with delicate chocolate curls. *Not available 11/23-11/25.
Coconut Cream Pie (4")
Our filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor that is complemented by our buttery crust and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled Italian meringue that is lightly toasted in the oven.
I-40 Pie (4")
A pecan pie with the added goodness of coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
Key Lime Pie (4")
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling, then we pipe on a generous border of cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it off with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
Peanut Butter Cream Pie (4")
Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust, topped with our house made ganache, cream cheese whipped cream topping and a sprinkle of Reese's crumble.
Pecan Pie (4")
This southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.
Pumpkin Pie (4")
Sweet and creamy pumpkin filling perfectly balanced with warm spices and baked in our buttery shortbread crust.
Southern Custard Pie (4")
A mild and buttery custard-based pie that lands somewhere between chess pie, cheesecake, and sugar cookie. The not-too-sweet buttermilk filling is baked into our delicious shortbread crust and is taken out of the oven before it gets too brown.
Gluten-Friendly Choc. Cream Pie (4")
*Kindly give us 24-hours' notice for this pie. Our slow-cooked, rich chocolate filling, is topped with our cream cheese whipped cream topping, placed in our Gluten-Friendly shortbread crust and finished with delicate chocolate curls.
Gluten-Friendly Pecan Pie (4")
*Kindly give us 24-hours' notice for this pie. This southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery Gluten-Friendly shortbread crust.
Gluten-Friendly I-40 Pie (4")
*Kindly give us 24-hours' notice for this pie. A pecan pie with the added goodness of coconut and chocolate chips baked into a Gluten-Friendly shortbread crust.
Stack of 4 Mini-Pies *Not avail 11/21-11/23
Mix 'n' match your mini-pies for seasonal variety! The perfect way to sample our pie flavors. Great gift for clients, friends or yourself and way better than a slice!
Dozen 4" Mini-Pies in Tote *Not avail 11/21-11/23
It's not a party until the pie arrives! 12 individually packaged mini-pies, conveniently bundled in our handy pie tote, flavors of your choosing.
Gift Pies
Pie Stack 4" (3) *Not avail 11/21-11/23
Say it with a pie stack! Choose the 3 mini-pie flavors, baker's twine color and gift tag; make someone's day extra special!
Pie Stack 4" (2) *Not avail 11/21-11/23
Say it with a pie stack! Choose the 2 mini-pie flavors, baker's twine color and gift tag; make someone's day extra special!
Pie for a Year Card (4")
1 year of 4" pies (1 per month). A sweet & unique gift for the pie lovers in your life!
Pie for a Year Card (9")
1 year of 9" pies (1 per month). A sweet & unique gift for the pie lovers in your life!
Thumbprint Cookies
Vanilla Cookie (1) *Not avail 11/21-11/23
Our thumbprint cookies will take you back in time to your favorite old school bakery counter. Simple, sweet, and made from scratch. *Not avail 11/21-11/23
Vanilla Cookies (12) *Not avail 11/21-11/23
Our thumbprint cookies will take you back in time to your favorite old school bakery counter. Simple, sweet, and made from scratch.
Pumpkin Spice Cookie (1) *Not avail 11/21-11/23
*Not avail 11/21-11/23
Pumpkin Spice Cookies (12) *Not avail 11/21-11/23
*Not avail 11/21-11/23