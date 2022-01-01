Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
American
Seafood

Next Bistro

1,510 Reviews

$$

5003 Colleyville Blvd

Colleyville, TX 76034

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50+

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$5.50

Macchiato

$5.50

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Appetizers

Bacon-wrapped Smoked Shrimp

$18.00

Baked French Brie

$16.00

Beef Tenderloin Crostini

$15.00

Beef Tenderloin Eggrolls

$15.00

Burnt Belly Bites

$16.00

Chicken Fried Lobster

$28.00

Crab Napoleon Tower

$26.00

Escargot Bourguignon

$16.00

Escargot Mushroom Mousse

$16.00

Escargot with Puff Pastry

$16.00

Fried Bacon-wrapped Smoked Scallops

$25.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Hatch Chile Crepes

$15.00

Hudson Valley Fois Gras

$23.00

Jalapeno Boats

$16.00

Lobster & Shrimp Potstickers

$17.00

Next Crab Cakes

$24.00

Poached Pear, Fresh Burrata, Prosciutto di Parma

$21.00

Smoke Bombs

$15.00

Spanish Piquillo Peppers

$16.00

Vidalia Onion Rings

$8.00

Yellowfin Tuna Tostada

$16.00

Soup & Salad

Next's Soup of the Day

$7.00

French Onion Gruyere Soup

$14.00

Bacon, Apple & Beet Salad

$12.00

Bistro Salad

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Heart of Romaine Caesar Salad

$10.00

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Roasted Pear Salad

$11.00

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Whole Baby Iceberg Salad

$12.00

Pasta

Black Garlic Pasta

$26.00

Hand-rolled Gnocchi

$22.00

House-made Spinach Pasta with Smoked Salmon & Mascarpone Sauce

$31.00

Mac & Cheese Entree

$18.00

Pappardelle Pasta

$26.00

Penne Pasta with Vodka Sauce

$18.00

Seafood Linguini

$29.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Truffle Cold-Water Lobster 5-Cheese Macaroni & Cheese

$37.00

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$24.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

Ying's Four Cheese & Sausage Lasagna

$25.00

Poultry & Other

Buffalo Tenderloin

$54.00

Char-grilled Veal-stuffed Quail

$28.00

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Elk & Quail

$67.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.00

Lamb Osso Bucco

$38.00

Moroccan Chicken Tagine

$32.00

Moroccan Lamb Tagine

$36.00

New Zealand Free-range Lamb Chops

$41.00

Sous-vide Duck a l'orange

$28.00

Sous-vide New Zealand Elk Tenderloin

$49.00

Sous-vide Niman Ranch Double Pork Chop

$39.00

Ying's Mongolian Crispy Duck

$28.00

Seafood

Bacon-wrapped Smoke Georgias Bank Scallops

$38.00

Cedar Plank Sushi-grade Salmon

$38.00

Certified Chilean Seabass

$49.00

Cioppino

$32.00

Fresh-caught Fish of the Day

$38.00

Lobster Risotto

$37.00

Pan-seared Fresh English Channel Whole Dover Sole

$58.00

Seafood Paella

$33.00

Seafood Trio

$49.00

Sesame-crusted Yellowfin Tuna

$39.00

Tiger Prawns

$36.00

Steak

Braised Short Rib

$28.00

Boeuf en Croute

$48.00

14 oz. Niman Ranch Prime Ribeye

$72.00

6 oz. Angus Beef Center-cut Filet Mignon Au Poivre

$49.00

8 oz. Angus Beef Center-cut Filet Mignon Au Poivre

$59.00

Angus Beef Flat Iron Steak Au Poivre

$36.00

French Onion Wagyu Salisbury Steak

$33.00

Sides

French Parmeseam Bread & Butter

$4.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Broccoli

$10.00

Edamame & Shitake Mushrooms

$10.00

French Fries

$6.00

Maque Corn Choux

$12.00

Next's Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Potato Gratin

$12.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Roasted Vegetables

$10.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$12.00

Sautéed Spinach

$12.00

Side Pasta

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Truffled Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto (Side)

$12.00

SD Cous Cous

$10.00

A la Carte

Wagyu Beef (‘Texas Kobe’) Burger

$16.00

Next’s Meatloaf

$16.00

Lobster Tail (6oz)

$33.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Dessert

Bourbon Lava Cake

$10.00

Cake Slice Charge

$2.00

Chocolate Crepes

$12.00

Chocolate Souffle

$11.00

Creme Brulee Irish

$9.00

Crème Brulee

$8.00

Crème Brulee -BDAY

Crème Brulee Raspberry

$12.00

Devils River Chocolate Whiskey Cake

$12.00

Grand Marnier Souffle

$15.00

Grand Marnier Souffle Crepe

$15.00

Henry's Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50+

New Orleans Bread Pudding

$9.00

Parker County Peach Cobbler

$15.00

Pumpkin Souffle

$14.00

Whole Strawberry Creme Brulee Cake

$95.00

Ying’s ‘Hiccough’ Rum Cake

$10.00

Scarlett Event

Scarlett Event WINE

$50.00

Scarlett Event FOOD

$49.00

Scarlett Retail Wine

Scarlett Rose

$35.00

Scarlett Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

Scarlett Zinfadel

$59.00

Scarlett Petit Verdot

$59.00

Scarlett Cabernet

$99.00

Scarlett Cabernet Reserve

$149.00

SOS Lunch

SOS Lunch

$16.00

Rotary Club

Rotary Club

$12.32

Room Rental

Room Rental Fee

$225.00

Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce

$12.32

Leanne Laine Artwork

Leane Laine SOS Edition 30x30

$599.00

Leanne Laine 18X36

$290.00

Leanne Laine 20X30

$261.00

Leanne Laine 24X18

$203.00

Leanne Laine 24X24

$260.00

Leanne Laine 36X24

$367.00

Leanne Laine 36X36

$617.00

Leanne Laine SOS Edition 24x36

$499.00

Bulk Orders

1/2 Pan - Beef Bourguignon

$89.00

Bacon-wrapped Dates (24)

$50.00

Cakes

Whole Devils River Whiskey Cake

$20.00+

Whole ​‘Hiccough’​ ​Rum Cake

$17.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Next Bistro is a casually elegant, DiRoNA-awarded (Distinguished Restaurants of North America) restaurant where our guests can enjoy chef-inspired, house-made specialties with a focus on fresh seafood, C.A.B. steaks and house-made desserts. Guests at Next Bistro can choose from our Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence winning 720 bottle wine list and our full bar featuring over 250 varieties of Scotch, whiskies from around the world and our full range of other spirits and liquors.

5003 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034

