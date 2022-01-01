Mediterranean
American
Seafood
Next Bistro
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Next Bistro is a casually elegant, DiRoNA-awarded (Distinguished Restaurants of North America) restaurant where our guests can enjoy chef-inspired, house-made specialties with a focus on fresh seafood, C.A.B. steaks and house-made desserts. Guests at Next Bistro can choose from our Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence winning 720 bottle wine list and our full bar featuring over 250 varieties of Scotch, whiskies from around the world and our full range of other spirits and liquors.
5003 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034
