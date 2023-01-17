Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Thai

THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen

170 Reviews

$$

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100

Fort Worth, TX 76155

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

F1. House Fried Rice
N1. Pad Thai
N3. Pad See Ew

Appetizers

A1. Crab Rangoon (5pcs)

A1. Crab Rangoon (5pcs)

$6.95

Wonton wrap with (Philadelphia)-Cream cheese, imitation crab, deep fry to golden served with sweet chill sauce

A2. Curry Puff (3pcs)

$7.95

Curry with chicken and tomatoes in a deep-fried pastry shell, Serve with cucumber sauce.

A3. Crispy Vegetarian Roll (4pcs)

$5.95

Wok-fired, seasoned cabbage, mixed glass noodles, carrots and onions, served with sweet chili sauce

A4. Crispy Chicken Spring Roll (4pcs)

$6.95

Wok-fired, seasoned chicken, mixed glass noodles, carrots and onions, served with sweet chili sauce

A5. Edamame

$4.95

Steamed vibrant green edamame soybeans, seasoned with sea salt

A6. Edamame Spicy Garlic

$5.95

Steamed vibrant green edamame soybeans, served with in our spicy garlic house-made sauce

A7. Corn Patties (4pcs)

$5.95

Deep fried sweet corns served with sweet chili sauce

A8. Fried Calamari Ring

$8.95

Served with sweet chili sauce

A9. Chicken Karaage

$5.95

Chicken karaage deep fried to golden, served with ranch sauce

A10. Takoyaki (4pcs)

$4.95

Fried ball with octopus & cabbage inside top with mayonnaise, house sauce, green onion and fish flake

A11. Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)

$7.95

Shrimp in crispy batter crumbs deep fry to golden, served with sweet chili sauce

A12. Shrimp Blanket (4pcs)

$7.95

Shrimp marinated in Thai seasonings, crab meat, green onions in a crispy wrap served with sweet chili sauce

A13. Gyoza Steamed or Deep Fried (5pcs)

$6.95

Steamed or deep Fried handcrafted pork dumpling in Japanese style with our house-made sauce

A14. Spicy Dumpling (5pcs)

$6.95

House made steamed dumpling mixed with our chill soy sauce topped with green onion

A15. Shrimp Shumai (4pcs)

$6.95

Steamed traditional Chinese shrimp dumpling served with house soy sauce

A16. Shrimp Cheese Roll (4pcs)

$7.95

Golden deep-fry breaded shrimp skewers served with house sweet chili sauce

A17. Moo Ping

A17. Moo Ping

$12.95

Grill pork marinated Thai-style with coconut milk, plum sugar, served with black sticky rice and our house made sauce.

A18. Spicy Fish Cake (5pcs)

$7.95

White fish with our red curry paste, green bean, kaffir lime leaves deep fry and served with our house sauce

A19. Chicken Satay (4pcs)

$7.95

Curry marinated chicken skewered and grilled to perfection. Served with Thai peanut sauce and sweet and sour cucumber a sauce

A20. Fried Tofu

$6.95

Deep fried Tofu served with Sweet chili sauce and crush-roasted peanut on top

A21. Thai Chicken Wings (6pcs)

$9.95

Thai-Style Crispy Chicken Wings served with sweet Thai chili sauce ***EXTRA TIME 15 MINUTES FOR DEEP FRIED***

A22. Thai Street Bowl Wings (6pcs)

$9.95

Thai-style Street Bowl fried Wings served with in our Thai spicy house-made sauce ***EXTRA TIME 15 MINUTES FOR DEEP FRIED***

A23. Beef Jerky

$8.95

Deep fried sun dried beef with sriracha sauce

A24. Cheese Roll (4pcs)

$6.95

Crispy handcrafted dumping, filled with cream cheese, served with our sweet chili sauce

A25. Fresh Rolls Shrimp (2pcs)

A25. Fresh Rolls Shrimp (2pcs)

$7.95

Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, cilantro cucumber and onions. Wrapped with Bahn Trang rice paper, served with peanut sauce.

A26. Crispy Avocado Crab Spring Rolls

$7.95

Avocado, Imitation Crabmeat, tomato and red onions, Served with Sweet chili sauce

A27. Combination Appetizer

$10.95Out of stock

Crab Rangoon, Crispy Chicken Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, served with sweet and sour sauce

A28. Vegetarian Combination Appetizer

$10.95

Crispy Vegetarian Roll, Fried Tofu, Corn Patties, served with sweet and sour sauce

THAI SOUP

S1. Tom Yam

Spicy combination of herbs, mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, lemongrass, galangal roots, lime leaves and chili in a sweet and sour broth

S2. Tom Kha

S2. Tom Kha

Coconut milk, mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions lemongrass, galangal roots, lime leaves, lime juice

W1. Wonton soup

$6.95+

Wonton wrapped with marinated ground pork and shrimp, carrots, napa cabbage in clear broth topped with green onion, cilantro and garlic oil.

Thai SALAD

Mixed seafood with a combination of spicy and sour flavors with vegetables and fresh Thai herbs
T1. Thai House Salad

T1. Thai House Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin served with special house-made peanut dressing

T2. Thai House Salad with Grill Chicken

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin served with special house-made peanut dressing, with Grill Chicken.

T3. Thai House Salad with Grill Shrimp

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin served with special house-made peanut dressing, with Grill Shrimp.

T4. Thai House Salad with Grill Salmon

$15.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin pineapple served with special house-made peanut dressing

T5. Chicken Lettuce Wraps

T5. Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.95

White Meat Chicken, red and green onions, carrots, mint leaf, cilantro, cashew nut with lime sauce

T6. Larb Salad

$12.95

Ground chicken, red and green onions, cilantro, roasted ground rice, lime juice, lime leaves

T7. Thai Papaya Salad

$9.95

Fresh green papaya, garlic, tomatoes, green beans and peanut in spicy lime dressing.

T8. Yum Woon Sen Shrimp

$13.95

Glass noodles tossed in a lime dressing with onions, carrot, cilantro, tomatoes, peanut, chicken, steamed shrimp and lime sauce

T9. Yum Neau

$14.95

Thai grilled beef salad tossed in spicy vinaigrette

T10. Seafood Salad

$16.95

Mixed seafood with a combination of spicy and sour flavors with vegetables and fresh Thai herbs

CURRY

Served with rice
C1. Red Curry

C1. Red Curry

$12.95

Spicy Red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, peas, carrots, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil leaves with rice.

C2. Green Curry

C2. Green Curry

$12.95

Green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, peas, carrots, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves with rice.

C3. Yellow Curry

$12.95

Southern Thai style yellow curry paste in coconut milk with cube potato, onions and carrot with rice.

C4. Panang

C4. Panang

$13.95

The most popular Thai style curry with coconut milk, carrot, green bean, bell peppers and lime leaves with rice.

C5. Massaman

C5. Massaman

$13.95

Massaman curry paste in coconut milk, cube potato, onions, carrot, top with cashew nut and with rice.

C6. Pineapple Curry

$13.95

C7. Roasted Duck Curry

$17.95

Boneless duck with red curry paste in coconut milk, pineapple, carrot, tomato, bell pepper and basil leaves

Pumpkin Curry

$13.95

Spicy Red curry paste in coconut milk, Pumpkin, carrot, tomato, bell pepper, basil leaves.

Entrée

E1. Vegetables Rice Bowl

$12.95

Stir fried in our house sauce with broccoli, carrots, onions, baby corn, green bean, mushroom, bean sprout and over rice.

E2. Broccoli Rice Bowl

$12.95

Deep fried swai-fish fillet, stir fried in our prink-khing (little spicy) curry paste with bell pepper, green bean, lime leaves served with rice

E3. Pad Prik Khing Rice Bowl

$12.95

Stir-fried in our Spicy prik-khing curry paste with bell pepper, green bean, carrots, and lime leaves over rice

E4. Cashew Nut Rice Bowl

$13.95

Stir fried cashew nut, bell pepper, mushroom, carrot and onion, with our house-made sauce over rice.

E5. Black Pepper Garlic Rice Bowl

$13.95

Stir fried broccoli, carrot top with fried garlic and cilantro over rice.

E6. Sweet & Sour Rice Bowl

$13.95

Stir fired sweet & sour sauce with bell pepper, onion, tomato, pineapple and cucumber over rice.

E7. Basil Rice Bowl

$13.95

Stir fired basil with onions, carrots, green bean, bell pepper, in our chili sauce over rice.

NOODLES

N1. Pad Thai

N1. Pad Thai

$12.95

Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut

N2. Pad Kee Mow

$12.95

Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in spicy basil house-made sauce with egg, onions, tomato, carrot, bell pepper

N3. Pad See Ew

N3. Pad See Ew

$12.95

Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in our house-made sauce with egg, broccoli, chinese broccoli, and carrot

N4. Pad Woon Sen

N4. Pad Woon Sen

$12.95

Wok-stir-fried glass noodles tossed in our house-made sweet chili sauce, egg, onions, carrots, baby corn, tomatoes, and bean sprout

N5. Thai Noodle Soup

$12.95

Rice noodles, bean sprout, yellow and green onions, chinese broccoli and cilantro top with fried garlic and meat balls

N6. Rad Na

$12.95

Flat rice noodles topped with broccoli, chinese broccoli, baby corn and carrots in Thai gravy sauce

N7. Khao Soi

$13.95

Steamed Northern Thai style egg noodles with special curry soup top with crispy-fried noodles, onions, cilantro, pickled mustard and lime

N8. Boat Noodle Soup with Beef or Pork

$13.95

Most famous noodle soup with meat and meat ball, rice noodle, bean sprout, chinese broccoli cilantro, dark blood broth

FRIED RICE

F1. House Fried Rice

$12.95

Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, wok-fried rice in our house-made sauce

F2. Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, carrots, green bean, bell pepper, basil leaves, wok-fried rice in our chili sauce

F3. Curry Fried Rice

F3. Curry Fried Rice

$12.95

Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, wok-fried rice in our house curry sauce

F4. Pineapple Fried Rice

F4. Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with pineapple, onions, peas, carrots, cashew nut, raisin wok-fried rice in our house-made sauce

F5. Crab Fried Rice

$16.95

Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with real crab meat, onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, wok-fried rice in our house-made sauce (No modification/ substitute order..please)

F6. Crispy Chicken Sri-Ra-Cha Fried Rice

$14.95

Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots wok-fried rice with Sri-Ra-Cha hot sauce and fried chicken on top

F7. Crispy Pork Green Curry Fried Rice

$15.95

Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with bamboo shoot, peas, carrots, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves wok-fried rice with Green Curry Paste sauce and Crispy Fried Pork on top.

Special RICE BOWL

B1. Chicken Rice Bowl

B1. Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.95

Chicken, onion, mushroom, over rice

B2. Crispy Pork Rice Bowl

$12.95

Deep fried pork, onion, mushroom over rice

B3. Beef Rice Bowl

$14.95

Grilled short-rib beef, 8-hour slow cooked, stir fired in our house sauce with onion, mushroom over rice.

B4. Tofu Rice Bowl

B4. Tofu Rice Bowl

$12.95

Grilled tofu, baked with Tamari sauce, stir fired in Tan’s sweet & sour sauce with bell pepper, onion, tomato, pineapple and cucumber over rice.

B5. Shrimp Tempura Rice Bowl

$12.95

Shrimp in crispy batter crumbs deep fried golden with bell pepper, onion, tomato, pineapple, cucumber in Tan’s sweet & sour over rice.

B6. Thai Boy Rice Bowl

B6. Thai Boy Rice Bowl

$12.95

Ground chicken stir fried in our hot basil sauce with onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, and basil over rice.

B7. Fat Boy Rice Bowl

B7. Fat Boy Rice Bowl

$13.95

Hickory smoked pork belly stir fried in our hot basil sauce with onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, and basil over rice

B8. Good Boy Rice Bowl

$12.95

Meatless vegetarian bowl with crumbled mushroom protein stir fried in our hot basil sauce with onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, and basil over rice.

B9. Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

B9. Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, and carrot with teriyaki sauce over rice.

B10. Orange Chicken Rice Bowl

B10. Orange Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.95

Crispy chicken in our house-made orange sauce on top of steam broccoli and carrot over rice.

B11. Sesame Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.95

Crispy chicken in our house-made sesame sauce on top of steam broccoli and carrot over rice.

B12. Pepper Steak Rice Bowl

$12.95

Beef, stir fired in our house sauce, bell pepper, onion, and carrot over rice.

B13. Cowboy Rice Bowl

$12.95

Ground beef stir fried in our hot basil sauce with yellow and green onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, and basil over rice

B14. Seafood Rice Bowl

$15.95

Seafood stir fried in our chili paste sauce with yellow and green onion, bell pepper, broccoli, and carrot over rice

B15. Tamari Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.95

Crispy chicken stir fired in our Tamari sweet & sour sauce with yellow and green onion, bell pepper on top with cashew nut over rice

Little SIDE Order

Steam Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Side of Fried Rice

$6.00

Steam Vegetables

$4.00

Steam Noodles

$4.00

Teriyaki Sauce 2 oz.

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce (2 oz.)

$0.50

DESSERT

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$7.95

Sweet Sticky Rice with Ice Cream

$5.95

Egg Custard with Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.95

Fried Banana with Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.95

Fried Roti with Vanilla Ice cream

$6.95

Tapioca Ball and Taro in coconut milk

$5.95
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$5.95

Ice Cream

$3.95

Chef’s Special

H1. Seafood Tom Yum Noodles

$15.95

Rice noodles served in spicy & sour lemon grass broth with seafood and vegetables.

H2. Plah Kung (Shrimp Salad)

$15.95

Grilled shrimp, lime juice, lemon grass, cilantro, onion and sweet chili sauce.

H3.Pla-Sarm-Ros (Tilapia 3 Flavors)

$16.95

Deep Fried Tilapia fillet, bell pepper, yellow and green onion, tomato, pineapple, cucumber in Tan’s sweet & sour sauce on top, served steamed rice.

H4. Pla-Lad-Prik (Red Snapper)

$19.95

Deep Fried red snapper, bell pepper, garlic chili sauce on top, served with steamed rice.

H5. Chu-Chee Red Snapper

H5. Chu-Chee Red Snapper

$19.95Out of stock

Deep Fried red snapper, red curry paste with coconut milk sauce on top, served with steamed rice.

H6. Salmon Panang Curry

$17.95

The most popular Thai style curry with Grill Salmon and top with coconut milk, carrot, green bean, bell peppers and lime leaves, Served with Steamed rice.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thai Taste Style by Thai chef, Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth, TX 76155

Directions

Gallery
Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen image
Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen image
Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Next Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,510
5003 Colleyville Blvd Colleyville, TX 76034
View restaurantnext
New York Eats - Arlington
orange star4.4 • 1,885
604, B, Doug Russell Rd, Arlington, TX 76010
View restaurantnext
PIAF + KITCHEN + WINE + BAR
orange starNo Reviews
129 S Main St #130, Grapevine, TX 76051 GRAPEVINE, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Halal bites - 8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125
orange starNo Reviews
8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125 Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
CLINK Wine Bar + Bites
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100 Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Sabaidee Lao & Thai Street Food - Dallas, TX
orange starNo Reviews
5200 Lemmon Ave #100 Dallas, TX 75209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Fort Worth
Far North
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
TCU/West Cliff
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4 (16 restaurants)
Southside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Western Hills/Ridglea
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston