- THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
170 Reviews
$$
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Appetizers
A1. Crab Rangoon (5pcs)
Wonton wrap with (Philadelphia)-Cream cheese, imitation crab, deep fry to golden served with sweet chill sauce
A2. Curry Puff (3pcs)
Curry with chicken and tomatoes in a deep-fried pastry shell, Serve with cucumber sauce.
A3. Crispy Vegetarian Roll (4pcs)
Wok-fired, seasoned cabbage, mixed glass noodles, carrots and onions, served with sweet chili sauce
A4. Crispy Chicken Spring Roll (4pcs)
Wok-fired, seasoned chicken, mixed glass noodles, carrots and onions, served with sweet chili sauce
A5. Edamame
Steamed vibrant green edamame soybeans, seasoned with sea salt
A6. Edamame Spicy Garlic
Steamed vibrant green edamame soybeans, served with in our spicy garlic house-made sauce
A7. Corn Patties (4pcs)
Deep fried sweet corns served with sweet chili sauce
A8. Fried Calamari Ring
Served with sweet chili sauce
A9. Chicken Karaage
Chicken karaage deep fried to golden, served with ranch sauce
A10. Takoyaki (4pcs)
Fried ball with octopus & cabbage inside top with mayonnaise, house sauce, green onion and fish flake
A11. Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)
Shrimp in crispy batter crumbs deep fry to golden, served with sweet chili sauce
A12. Shrimp Blanket (4pcs)
Shrimp marinated in Thai seasonings, crab meat, green onions in a crispy wrap served with sweet chili sauce
A13. Gyoza Steamed or Deep Fried (5pcs)
Steamed or deep Fried handcrafted pork dumpling in Japanese style with our house-made sauce
A14. Spicy Dumpling (5pcs)
House made steamed dumpling mixed with our chill soy sauce topped with green onion
A15. Shrimp Shumai (4pcs)
Steamed traditional Chinese shrimp dumpling served with house soy sauce
A16. Shrimp Cheese Roll (4pcs)
Golden deep-fry breaded shrimp skewers served with house sweet chili sauce
A17. Moo Ping
Grill pork marinated Thai-style with coconut milk, plum sugar, served with black sticky rice and our house made sauce.
A18. Spicy Fish Cake (5pcs)
White fish with our red curry paste, green bean, kaffir lime leaves deep fry and served with our house sauce
A19. Chicken Satay (4pcs)
Curry marinated chicken skewered and grilled to perfection. Served with Thai peanut sauce and sweet and sour cucumber a sauce
A20. Fried Tofu
Deep fried Tofu served with Sweet chili sauce and crush-roasted peanut on top
A21. Thai Chicken Wings (6pcs)
Thai-Style Crispy Chicken Wings served with sweet Thai chili sauce ***EXTRA TIME 15 MINUTES FOR DEEP FRIED***
A22. Thai Street Bowl Wings (6pcs)
Thai-style Street Bowl fried Wings served with in our Thai spicy house-made sauce ***EXTRA TIME 15 MINUTES FOR DEEP FRIED***
A23. Beef Jerky
Deep fried sun dried beef with sriracha sauce
A24. Cheese Roll (4pcs)
Crispy handcrafted dumping, filled with cream cheese, served with our sweet chili sauce
A25. Fresh Rolls Shrimp (2pcs)
Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, cilantro cucumber and onions. Wrapped with Bahn Trang rice paper, served with peanut sauce.
A26. Crispy Avocado Crab Spring Rolls
Avocado, Imitation Crabmeat, tomato and red onions, Served with Sweet chili sauce
A27. Combination Appetizer
Crab Rangoon, Crispy Chicken Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, served with sweet and sour sauce
A28. Vegetarian Combination Appetizer
Crispy Vegetarian Roll, Fried Tofu, Corn Patties, served with sweet and sour sauce
THAI SOUP
S1. Tom Yam
Spicy combination of herbs, mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, lemongrass, galangal roots, lime leaves and chili in a sweet and sour broth
S2. Tom Kha
Coconut milk, mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions lemongrass, galangal roots, lime leaves, lime juice
W1. Wonton soup
Wonton wrapped with marinated ground pork and shrimp, carrots, napa cabbage in clear broth topped with green onion, cilantro and garlic oil.
Thai SALAD
T1. Thai House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin served with special house-made peanut dressing
T2. Thai House Salad with Grill Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin served with special house-made peanut dressing, with Grill Chicken.
T3. Thai House Salad with Grill Shrimp
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin served with special house-made peanut dressing, with Grill Shrimp.
T4. Thai House Salad with Grill Salmon
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin pineapple served with special house-made peanut dressing
T5. Chicken Lettuce Wraps
White Meat Chicken, red and green onions, carrots, mint leaf, cilantro, cashew nut with lime sauce
T6. Larb Salad
Ground chicken, red and green onions, cilantro, roasted ground rice, lime juice, lime leaves
T7. Thai Papaya Salad
Fresh green papaya, garlic, tomatoes, green beans and peanut in spicy lime dressing.
T8. Yum Woon Sen Shrimp
Glass noodles tossed in a lime dressing with onions, carrot, cilantro, tomatoes, peanut, chicken, steamed shrimp and lime sauce
T9. Yum Neau
Thai grilled beef salad tossed in spicy vinaigrette
T10. Seafood Salad
Mixed seafood with a combination of spicy and sour flavors with vegetables and fresh Thai herbs
CURRY
C1. Red Curry
Spicy Red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, peas, carrots, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil leaves with rice.
C2. Green Curry
Green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, peas, carrots, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves with rice.
C3. Yellow Curry
Southern Thai style yellow curry paste in coconut milk with cube potato, onions and carrot with rice.
C4. Panang
The most popular Thai style curry with coconut milk, carrot, green bean, bell peppers and lime leaves with rice.
C5. Massaman
Massaman curry paste in coconut milk, cube potato, onions, carrot, top with cashew nut and with rice.
C6. Pineapple Curry
C7. Roasted Duck Curry
Boneless duck with red curry paste in coconut milk, pineapple, carrot, tomato, bell pepper and basil leaves
Pumpkin Curry
Spicy Red curry paste in coconut milk, Pumpkin, carrot, tomato, bell pepper, basil leaves.
Entrée
E1. Vegetables Rice Bowl
Stir fried in our house sauce with broccoli, carrots, onions, baby corn, green bean, mushroom, bean sprout and over rice.
E2. Broccoli Rice Bowl
Deep fried swai-fish fillet, stir fried in our prink-khing (little spicy) curry paste with bell pepper, green bean, lime leaves served with rice
E3. Pad Prik Khing Rice Bowl
Stir-fried in our Spicy prik-khing curry paste with bell pepper, green bean, carrots, and lime leaves over rice
E4. Cashew Nut Rice Bowl
Stir fried cashew nut, bell pepper, mushroom, carrot and onion, with our house-made sauce over rice.
E5. Black Pepper Garlic Rice Bowl
Stir fried broccoli, carrot top with fried garlic and cilantro over rice.
E6. Sweet & Sour Rice Bowl
Stir fired sweet & sour sauce with bell pepper, onion, tomato, pineapple and cucumber over rice.
E7. Basil Rice Bowl
Stir fired basil with onions, carrots, green bean, bell pepper, in our chili sauce over rice.
NOODLES
N1. Pad Thai
Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut
N2. Pad Kee Mow
Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in spicy basil house-made sauce with egg, onions, tomato, carrot, bell pepper
N3. Pad See Ew
Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in our house-made sauce with egg, broccoli, chinese broccoli, and carrot
N4. Pad Woon Sen
Wok-stir-fried glass noodles tossed in our house-made sweet chili sauce, egg, onions, carrots, baby corn, tomatoes, and bean sprout
N5. Thai Noodle Soup
Rice noodles, bean sprout, yellow and green onions, chinese broccoli and cilantro top with fried garlic and meat balls
N6. Rad Na
Flat rice noodles topped with broccoli, chinese broccoli, baby corn and carrots in Thai gravy sauce
N7. Khao Soi
Steamed Northern Thai style egg noodles with special curry soup top with crispy-fried noodles, onions, cilantro, pickled mustard and lime
N8. Boat Noodle Soup with Beef or Pork
Most famous noodle soup with meat and meat ball, rice noodle, bean sprout, chinese broccoli cilantro, dark blood broth
FRIED RICE
F1. House Fried Rice
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, wok-fried rice in our house-made sauce
F2. Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, carrots, green bean, bell pepper, basil leaves, wok-fried rice in our chili sauce
F3. Curry Fried Rice
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, wok-fried rice in our house curry sauce
F4. Pineapple Fried Rice
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with pineapple, onions, peas, carrots, cashew nut, raisin wok-fried rice in our house-made sauce
F5. Crab Fried Rice
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with real crab meat, onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, wok-fried rice in our house-made sauce (No modification/ substitute order..please)
F6. Crispy Chicken Sri-Ra-Cha Fried Rice
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots wok-fried rice with Sri-Ra-Cha hot sauce and fried chicken on top
F7. Crispy Pork Green Curry Fried Rice
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with bamboo shoot, peas, carrots, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves wok-fried rice with Green Curry Paste sauce and Crispy Fried Pork on top.
Special RICE BOWL
B1. Chicken Rice Bowl
Chicken, onion, mushroom, over rice
B2. Crispy Pork Rice Bowl
Deep fried pork, onion, mushroom over rice
B3. Beef Rice Bowl
Grilled short-rib beef, 8-hour slow cooked, stir fired in our house sauce with onion, mushroom over rice.
B4. Tofu Rice Bowl
Grilled tofu, baked with Tamari sauce, stir fired in Tan’s sweet & sour sauce with bell pepper, onion, tomato, pineapple and cucumber over rice.
B5. Shrimp Tempura Rice Bowl
Shrimp in crispy batter crumbs deep fried golden with bell pepper, onion, tomato, pineapple, cucumber in Tan’s sweet & sour over rice.
B6. Thai Boy Rice Bowl
Ground chicken stir fried in our hot basil sauce with onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, and basil over rice.
B7. Fat Boy Rice Bowl
Hickory smoked pork belly stir fried in our hot basil sauce with onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, and basil over rice
B8. Good Boy Rice Bowl
Meatless vegetarian bowl with crumbled mushroom protein stir fried in our hot basil sauce with onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, and basil over rice.
B9. Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, and carrot with teriyaki sauce over rice.
B10. Orange Chicken Rice Bowl
Crispy chicken in our house-made orange sauce on top of steam broccoli and carrot over rice.
B11. Sesame Chicken Rice Bowl
Crispy chicken in our house-made sesame sauce on top of steam broccoli and carrot over rice.
B12. Pepper Steak Rice Bowl
Beef, stir fired in our house sauce, bell pepper, onion, and carrot over rice.
B13. Cowboy Rice Bowl
Ground beef stir fried in our hot basil sauce with yellow and green onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, and basil over rice
B14. Seafood Rice Bowl
Seafood stir fried in our chili paste sauce with yellow and green onion, bell pepper, broccoli, and carrot over rice
B15. Tamari Chicken Rice Bowl
Crispy chicken stir fired in our Tamari sweet & sour sauce with yellow and green onion, bell pepper on top with cashew nut over rice
Little SIDE Order
DESSERT
Chef’s Special
H1. Seafood Tom Yum Noodles
Rice noodles served in spicy & sour lemon grass broth with seafood and vegetables.
H2. Plah Kung (Shrimp Salad)
Grilled shrimp, lime juice, lemon grass, cilantro, onion and sweet chili sauce.
H3.Pla-Sarm-Ros (Tilapia 3 Flavors)
Deep Fried Tilapia fillet, bell pepper, yellow and green onion, tomato, pineapple, cucumber in Tan’s sweet & sour sauce on top, served steamed rice.
H4. Pla-Lad-Prik (Red Snapper)
Deep Fried red snapper, bell pepper, garlic chili sauce on top, served with steamed rice.
H5. Chu-Chee Red Snapper
Deep Fried red snapper, red curry paste with coconut milk sauce on top, served with steamed rice.
H6. Salmon Panang Curry
The most popular Thai style curry with Grill Salmon and top with coconut milk, carrot, green bean, bell peppers and lime leaves, Served with Steamed rice.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thai Taste Style by Thai chef, Come in and enjoy!!
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth, TX 76155