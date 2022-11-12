Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

PIAF + KITCHEN + WINE + BAR

review star

No reviews yet

129 S Main St #130, Grapevine, TX 76051

GRAPEVINE, TX 76051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wagyu Burger
Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread
Piquillo Peppers

Tonight's Specials

Rack of Lamb

$45.00

Sautéed Baby Potatoes, Cherry Tomatoes & Broccolini. Served with Chimichurri sauce

Tiramisu

$10.00

House-made Tiramisu infused with Bailey's

Crab Cakes

$27.00Out of stock

For Sharing...Or Not

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$11.00

Fire-roasted Eggplant, Tahini, Lemon, Garlic, EVOO, Pita Chips

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$15.00

Thin Tender Beef, Shaved Parmesan, Field Greens, Capers, Mustard Aioli

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Balsamic Glaze, Herb Yogurt Vinaigrette, Pistachios

Charcuteries & Local Cheeses

Charcuteries & Local Cheeses

$24.00

Local Honey, Nuts & Condiments, Manchego, Wine Soaked Goat Cheese, & Smoked Blue Cheese

Charred Cauliflower

Charred Cauliflower

$15.00

Soy Oil Fried Cauliflower, Tahini Yogurt Sauce, Marcona Almond, Pistachio, Pine Nut, Dried Cranberry, Fresh Dill

Falafel

Falafel

$9.00

Traditional Chickpea Fritters, Tahini Sauce, Served with Pita

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fried Calamari with Crispy Artichoke Hearts Served with Spicy Aioli & Moroccan Sauce

Grilled Octopus with Sujuk

Grilled Octopus with Sujuk

$17.00

With Marcona Almonds, Potatoes, Homemade Harissa, Olives and Mayo Preserved Lemon Crema

Hummus

Hummus

$11.00

Chickpea Purée, Tahini, Lemon, EVOO, Served with Crudités and Soft Pita.

Octopus & Shrimp

Octopus & Shrimp

$16.00

Herb White Wine Garlic Butter

Piquillo Peppers

Piquillo Peppers

$12.00

Stuffed with Wine Soaked Goat Cheese with Basil Pesto and Home-made Harissa

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00
Wagyu Meatballs

Wagyu Meatballs

$15.00

Moroccan Tomato Sauce. Gluten Free upon request

Flatbreads

Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread

Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread

$15.00

Boursin Fig Spread, Goat Cheese, Chili Infused Honey

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Moroccan Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella

Tenderloin Flatbread

Tenderloin Flatbread

$16.00

Spicy Mustard Aioli, Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

Boursin Cheese, Feta, Leek, Artichoke

Soup & Salads

Arugula & Beet Salad

Arugula & Beet Salad

$14.00

Goat Cheese, Orange Segments, Toasted Pistachio, Pickled Red Onion, Herb Yogurt Vinaigrette

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Herbs, Toasted Pistachios, Pink Peppercorn, Smoked Black Sea Salt, Basil infused EVOO

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Onion, Green Pepper, Radish, Toasted Pistachio, Pita Chips, Lemon Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Capers, Red Onions, Cucumber, Green Bell Peppers, Greek Feta Cheese, Greek EVOO, Kalamata Olives, Oregano

Grilled Caesar Salad

Grilled Caesar Salad

$14.00

Haloumi Cheese Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Romaine, Caesar Dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, Strawberries, Pear, Goat Cheese, & Candied Pistachios.

Traditional Caesar Salad

Traditional Caesar Salad

$14.00

Haloumi Cheese Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Romaine, Caesar Dressing

French Onion Soup

$9.00

served with Gruyere Cheese and Croutons

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$11.00

Served with Brioche Croutons

Main

Berkshire Double-Cut Pork Chops

Berkshire Double-Cut Pork Chops

$36.00

Warm Pink Center Pork, Mushroom Risotto, Sautéed Brussel Sprouts

Herb & Pistachio Crusted Sea Bass

Herb & Pistachio Crusted Sea Bass

$39.00

With Red Pepper Sauce, Saffron Basmati Rice

Mushroom Ravioli

Mushroom Ravioli

$21.00

Madeira Cream Sauce and Truffle Oil

Pastis 51 Mussels

Pastis 51 Mussels

$20.00

Shallots, Garlic & Parsley Creamy Sauce

Prime Filet Mignon, 6 OZ

Prime Filet Mignon, 6 OZ

$38.00

Crispy Potatoes, Creamy Corn

Prime Filet Mignon, 8 OZ

Prime Filet Mignon, 8 OZ

$49.00

Crispy Potatoes, Creamy Corn

Salmon & Lentils

Salmon & Lentils

$26.00

Seared Salmon, Sujuk Beef Spicy Sausage, Lentils, Red Pepper Sauce

Scallops & Shrimp

Scallops & Shrimp

$30.00

Over Parmigiano Reggiano Creamy Risotto, Seafood Cream and garnished with Fennel and Arugula. Suggested Wine Pairing: Petite Sauvage, Baby Sancerre, Loire Valley, France, Loire Valley, France $12/$42

Sea Scallop & Squid Ink Risotto

Sea Scallop & Squid Ink Risotto

$32.00

Seared Sea Scallops, Boursin Foam, and Pomegranate Seeds.

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$30.00

Shrimps, Octopus, Mussels, Salmon, Creamy Tomato Sauce

Shish Taouk

Shish Taouk

$19.00

Marinated Chicken Skewers, Red Pepper Sauce, Served with TOUM, Lebanese Garlic Sauce and Saffron Rice

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$32.00

Halal Lamb Shank, Stone Ground Purple Grits, Caramelized Carrots & Turnips, Red Wine Rosemary Reduction

Paella

Paella

$32.00

Saffron Rice, Peas, Spanish Chorizo, Calamari, Shrimp, Mussels

Handhelds & Such

Harissa Lamb Burger

Harissa Lamb Burger

$16.00

Free Range Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce, Brioche Bun

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$18.00

Boursin Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Gorgonzola Burger

Gorgonzola Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Mayo, Brioche

Chipotle Chicken Burger

Chipotle Chicken Burger

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Chipotle Mayo, served on a Brioche Bun

Tacos De Salmon

Tacos De Salmon

$15.00

Pan-Seared Salmon, Cole Slaw, Corn Tortilla, Served with Spicy Aioli

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

House-made Tiramisu infused with Bailey's

Rose Water Crème Brûlée

Rose Water Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Rose water infused Crème Brûlée

Chiffon Affogato

Chiffon Affogato

$10.00

Chiffon Cake, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Espresso Shot

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Orange Blossom Crème Anglaise, Toasted Pistachio

Scoop of Ice Cream

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Salted Caramel Ice Cream with Caramel Drizzle Topped with Fresh Fruit

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

With Fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

With Fries

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Sides

Side of Risotto

Side of Risotto

$9.00
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$6.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00
Side of Protein

Side of Protein

$5.00
Side of Veggies

Side of Veggies

$5.00
Side of Pita Bread

Side of Pita Bread

$3.00
Side of Chips and Tzatziki Sauce

Side of Chips and Tzatziki Sauce

$6.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

NEW! Cocktails To Go!

Strawberry Margarita

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Try our new Strawberry Margarita with our new Cocktails To Go!

Charred Pineapple Margarita

Charred Pineapple Margarita

$15.00Out of stock

Try our new Charred Pineapple Margarita with our new Cocktails To Go!

Limited Time

Chardonnay: Bourgogne Les Setilles

Chardonnay: Bourgogne Les Setilles

$65.00Out of stock

The aromas of white flowers, peach, grilled almond, and lemon peel dominate on a mineral background.

Miraval, Cote De Provence

Miraval, Cote De Provence

$40.00Out of stock

This Rose offers up peach, strawberry, and raspberry flavors and aromas.

Pinot Noir: Emeritus

Pinot Noir: Emeritus

$90.00Out of stock

Soft and velvety on the palate, it veers into tangy, oaky, and spicy finishing touches. This is a high-toned, structured wine with vibrant acidity that is layered in the earth, spice, raspberry, and black tea.

Red Blend: Chaos Theory

Red Blend: Chaos Theory

$65.00Out of stock

Cherry, raspberry, and red fruit on the palate. Juicy! Nice black fruit-forward wine, jammy, and medium acidity.

Sauvignon Blanc

Mohua

Mohua

$32.00

Intense tropical aromas of ripe mango, passionfruit, and pineapple and supple palate of sweet lime, juicy guava, and melon.

Betelgeuse, California

Betelgeuse, California

$32.00

Fever grass and lemongrass with notes of guava, lychee, and honeydew melon. Time in the glass reveals Asian pear, wildflower honeycomb.

La Crema

La Crema

$38.00

This is a delightful wine with notes of apricot, kiwi, and mango.

Petite Sauvage, Baby Sancerre

Petite Sauvage, Baby Sancerre

$42.00

This wine shows an extensive array of aromas ranging from citrus fruits to lemongrass. Finishing on the character of both ripe and very refreshing fruit.

Domaine Delaporte, Sancerre

Domaine Delaporte, Sancerre

$60.00

The nose is intense and complex, with balsamic (pine resin and eucalyptus), floral (acacia and lime), and Kiwi and citrus notes.

Pinot Grigio

Benvolio

Benvolio

$30.00

This wine is dry & crisp. Aromas of rosewater and lychee. On the palate, dry with notes of apple and pear, ending in a clean, crisp finish.

King Estate

King Estate

$40.00

This Pinot Grigio has a delightful bouquet of honeysuckle, pear, guava, pineapple, jasmine, Meyer lemon, and tangerine.

Riesling

Terra D'Oro

Terra D'Oro

$35.00

Aromatic and Floral

Clean Slate

Clean Slate

$40.00

Crisp, medium-bodied, and off-dry in style, this is an excellent Riesling, tasting of apple, honeysuckle, peach, and raspberry.

Trimbach

Trimbach

$45.00

This Riesling has a fine mineral fragrance of ginger and caraway seed under-ripe pineapple and flowers. Flavors of white peach, quince, and lemon on the palate.

August Kesseler

August Kesseler

$40.00

This everyday wine is fruity, mineral, and well-balanced. Typical flavors of ripe fruits, aromatic apples & peaches.

Monchhof

Monchhof

$45.00

The Estate Riesling is a typical elegant Mosel Riesling with flavors of citrus and peach in combination with a nice minerality. The fresh and elegant acidity shows a perfect balance to the sweetness. Pairs well with seafood and spicy dishes.

Chardonnay

Domaine Lafage

Domaine Lafage

$32.00

This Chardonnay has a balanced nose of stone fruits, apple, peach, and some Honeysuckle and lemon showing through.

Macon-Lugny Un-Oaked

Macon-Lugny Un-Oaked

$42.00

Mixed floral and fruity aromas (notes of hazelnut, honey, acacia, and citrus).

Mer Soleil

Mer Soleil

$46.00

This wine exhibits lovely creamy fruit aromas and flavors.

Moillard Coquillage, Chablis

Moillard Coquillage, Chablis

$48.00

Fruity nose with blossoms and with dry taste from lemon, apples, and a bit pear.

Moillard Le Duche, burngundy (BTL)

Moillard Le Duche, burngundy (BTL)

$42.00

The flavors are fresh and elegant: white flowers, lime, hazelnut. The palate is accurate with a good acidity that blends nicely with fine woody notes of toast and dried fruit.

Farmstead

Farmstead

$45.00

Mango, guava, and pineapple flavors rise to the fore of this light-bodied white, which offers just a hint of underlying butterscotch and crème brûlée.

Bravium

Bravium

$45.00

This Chardonnay is a very nice and refreshing white wine with just a kiss of oak in the form of subtle vanilla aromas.

Pouilly-Fuisse Louis Jadot

Pouilly-Fuisse Louis Jadot

$55.00

The tasting is harmonious, fresh, full of flavors with hazelnuts, toasted almonds, grapefruit, and lemon aromas.

Chardonnay: Bourgogne Les Setilles

Chardonnay: Bourgogne Les Setilles

$65.00Out of stock

The aromas of white flowers, peach, grilled almond, and lemon peel dominate on a mineral background.

Rombauer Vineyards

Rombauer Vineyards

$65.00

Hints of citrus and rich oak tones highlight the wine's lingering finish.

En Route

En Route

$65.00

Layers of citrus and stone fruit flavors offer palate-filling flavor and texture while lively acidity brightens the palate.

Chapellet Grower Collection, Calesa Vineyard, Sonoma County

Chapellet Grower Collection, Calesa Vineyard, Sonoma County

$76.00

On the palate, this wine is rich and round, with a creamy mouthfeel and toned acidity adding depth and energy to the vibrant citrus, nectarine, and passionfruit flavors.

Far Niente

Far Niente

$95.00

This Far Niente Chardonnay presents fresh and bright aromatics of tropical fruit, melon, and hints of fig. This wine is beautifully balanced by lightly toasted oak

Flowers

Flowers

$100.00

Vibrant aromas of honeysuckle and citrus blossom are balanced with rich flavors of Meyer lemon, pear, lemon custard, and wet stone. Subtle oak notes of sugar cookie.

Italian

Poliziano 2019

Poliziano 2019

$35.00

A straightforward, fruity red with light hazelnut and cherry aromas and flavors. Medium body, light tannins and a fresh finish.

Tenuta Di Arceno-Chianti

Tenuta Di Arceno-Chianti

$76.00

The aromas are dominated by ripe raspberry fruit and candied apples, followed by floral notes and nutmeg.

Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre

Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre

$42.00Out of stock

This wine is elegant and well-balanced, with a good structure and aroma. Ruby red in color with purple hues, it offers light hints of raisins, sophisticated notes of vanilla, black pepper, cloves, and cinnamon.

Melini Chianti

Melini Chianti

$45.00

A very dry wine with aromas of cherry and violet, and flavors reminiscent of tart cherries.

Abisso Cataratto

Abisso Cataratto

$46.00

Catarratto white wine has a sparkling and refreshing flavor with mild acidity and moderate alcohol content. It's an aromatic drink with citrusy hints of lemon zest and wild oranges, Tropical notes of grapefruit and passionflower.

Ruffino Chianti

Ruffino Chianti

$75.00

This Chianti has Intense aromas of violet, blackberry, cherry, and ripe plum with intriguing notes of cinnamon and clove. Classic elegance and structure in which the fruit, tannins, and spices form a tightly woven balance, with a finish of chocolate and coffee.

Barolo - Antiche Cantine

Barolo - Antiche Cantine

$99.00

This wine is earthy with tannins that give structure and persistence to a fruit laced with delicious notes of licorice and coffee.

Bussia - Barolo

Bussia - Barolo

$119.00

Intense garnet red, ample and elegant bouquet delicately spiced, with hints of flowers, and small red fruits.

Pio Cesare

Pio Cesare

$140.00

It's richly aromatic with some marmalade and orange peel notes as well as an array of spices. This is really exotic and delicious with a lovely sweet, spicy complexity.

Solengo Toscana

Solengo Toscana

$140.00

This wine has a taste of oak, vanilla, blackberries, plum with a smoke flavor too. 92/100 points on Wine-Searcher

Cannubi Barolo

Cannubi Barolo

$180.00

This wine is garnet-red in color with ruby reflections. Its intense nose has distinct traces of roses, vanilla, licorice, spices, toasted oak.

Intresting White Wines

Lagar Del Rey

Lagar Del Rey

$28.00

This white wine is flavourful, fruity with good acidity and fresh fruit, white flowers, and tropical fruits notes.

Chenin Blanc

Chenin Blanc

$35.00

Messina Hof’s single-vineyard Lepard Vineyard Chenin Blanc has slightly sweet and fruit-forward flavors of citrus blossom, chamomile, and honey.

Gewurztraminer

Gewurztraminer

$35.00

Messina Hof Gewürztraminer is a medium-bodied wine with delightful aromatics and notes of lychee, ginger, and ripe fruits.

McPherson Viognier

McPherson Viognier

$38.00

This dry wine has aromas of grapefruit and lemon blossom with hints of ripe pear, green apple, and tropical fruit.

Chateau Fonfroide

Chateau Fonfroide

$39.00

Yellow plum, floral notes, hint of oak on the aroma.

Abisso Cataratto

Abisso Cataratto

$46.00

Catarratto white wine has a sparkling and refreshing flavor with mild acidity and moderate alcohol content. It's an aromatic drink with citrusy hints of lemon zest and wild oranges, Tropical notes of grapefruit and passionflower.

Marques Caceres Albarino

Marques Caceres Albarino

$46.00

This vibrant white wine is displaying fresh citrus and orchard fruit, floral scents and is offering Meyer lemon and pear flavors and a spicy dash of ginger.

Rosé

Henri Gaillard Cote De Provence, France

$35.00
Miraval, Cote De Provence

Miraval, Cote De Provence

$40.00Out of stock

This Rose offers up peach, strawberry, and raspberry flavors and aromas.

Daou Rose

Daou Rose

$40.00

The palate is refreshingly crisp yet smooth, revealing juicy flavors of nectarine, orange, strawberry parfait, and golden delicious apple. These primary flavors are underlain by pleasing notes of papaya and honeydew melon, accented with a suggestion of rosehip tea.

Antinori Scalabrone

Antinori Scalabrone

$45.00Out of stock

This wine reveals a hint of raspberry, cherry in tandem with subtle aroma and herbs.

BY.OTT

BY.OTT

$45.00

This wine is offering strawberry and nectarine flavors along with a hint of smokiness.

Hampton Water

Hampton Water

$45.00

This refreshing Rose has intense aromas of red fruit, citrus fruit, and spices with red fruit such as cherry, watermelon, and strawberries tastes.

Sparkling & Champagne

Veuve Clicquot Brut, (375 ML)

Veuve Clicquot Brut, (375 ML)

$55.00

Veuve Cliquot is adored for its ripe fruit, grape, apple, and honey flavor notes.

JP Chenet

JP Chenet

$30.00

The French finesse of terroir and flavors of red apples, citrus fruit, a very clean and bright finish.

Ruffino Prosecco

Ruffino Prosecco

$32.00Out of stock

Crisp, clean, and delicate with fine bubbles on the palate. Intense flavors of apples and peaches lead to a pleasant finish with lingering fruit and floral notes.

Prosecco Gavicchioli

Prosecco Gavicchioli

$32.00

Apple, pear, white peach, and apricot taste.

Roederer Est Brut

Roederer Est Brut

$55.00

The Roederer Est. Brut texture is smooth, the bubbles are bringing a touch of yeastiness and almond flavor. Good depth, layered and complex.