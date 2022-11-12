- Home
PIAF + KITCHEN + WINE + BAR
129 S Main St #130, Grapevine, TX 76051
GRAPEVINE, TX 76051
Tonight's Specials
For Sharing...Or Not
Baba Ghanoush
Fire-roasted Eggplant, Tahini, Lemon, Garlic, EVOO, Pita Chips
Beef Carpaccio
Thin Tender Beef, Shaved Parmesan, Field Greens, Capers, Mustard Aioli
Brussels Sprouts
Balsamic Glaze, Herb Yogurt Vinaigrette, Pistachios
Charcuteries & Local Cheeses
Local Honey, Nuts & Condiments, Manchego, Wine Soaked Goat Cheese, & Smoked Blue Cheese
Charred Cauliflower
Soy Oil Fried Cauliflower, Tahini Yogurt Sauce, Marcona Almond, Pistachio, Pine Nut, Dried Cranberry, Fresh Dill
Falafel
Traditional Chickpea Fritters, Tahini Sauce, Served with Pita
Fried Calamari
Fried Calamari with Crispy Artichoke Hearts Served with Spicy Aioli & Moroccan Sauce
Grilled Octopus with Sujuk
With Marcona Almonds, Potatoes, Homemade Harissa, Olives and Mayo Preserved Lemon Crema
Hummus
Chickpea Purée, Tahini, Lemon, EVOO, Served with Crudités and Soft Pita.
Octopus & Shrimp
Herb White Wine Garlic Butter
Piquillo Peppers
Stuffed with Wine Soaked Goat Cheese with Basil Pesto and Home-made Harissa
Truffle Fries
Wagyu Meatballs
Moroccan Tomato Sauce. Gluten Free upon request
Flatbreads
Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread
Boursin Fig Spread, Goat Cheese, Chili Infused Honey
Margherita Flatbread
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Moroccan Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella
Tenderloin Flatbread
Spicy Mustard Aioli, Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions
Wild Mushroom Flatbread
Boursin Cheese, Feta, Leek, Artichoke
Soup & Salads
Arugula & Beet Salad
Goat Cheese, Orange Segments, Toasted Pistachio, Pickled Red Onion, Herb Yogurt Vinaigrette
Burrata Salad
Heirloom Tomatoes, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Herbs, Toasted Pistachios, Pink Peppercorn, Smoked Black Sea Salt, Basil infused EVOO
Fattoush Salad
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Onion, Green Pepper, Radish, Toasted Pistachio, Pita Chips, Lemon Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Heirloom Tomatoes, Capers, Red Onions, Cucumber, Green Bell Peppers, Greek Feta Cheese, Greek EVOO, Kalamata Olives, Oregano
Grilled Caesar Salad
Haloumi Cheese Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Romaine, Caesar Dressing
Spinach Salad
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, Strawberries, Pear, Goat Cheese, & Candied Pistachios.
Traditional Caesar Salad
Haloumi Cheese Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Romaine, Caesar Dressing
French Onion Soup
served with Gruyere Cheese and Croutons
Lobster Bisque
Served with Brioche Croutons
Main
Berkshire Double-Cut Pork Chops
Warm Pink Center Pork, Mushroom Risotto, Sautéed Brussel Sprouts
Herb & Pistachio Crusted Sea Bass
With Red Pepper Sauce, Saffron Basmati Rice
Mushroom Ravioli
Madeira Cream Sauce and Truffle Oil
Pastis 51 Mussels
Shallots, Garlic & Parsley Creamy Sauce
Prime Filet Mignon, 6 OZ
Crispy Potatoes, Creamy Corn
Prime Filet Mignon, 8 OZ
Crispy Potatoes, Creamy Corn
Salmon & Lentils
Seared Salmon, Sujuk Beef Spicy Sausage, Lentils, Red Pepper Sauce
Scallops & Shrimp
Over Parmigiano Reggiano Creamy Risotto, Seafood Cream and garnished with Fennel and Arugula. Suggested Wine Pairing: Petite Sauvage, Baby Sancerre, Loire Valley, France, Loire Valley, France $12/$42
Sea Scallop & Squid Ink Risotto
Seared Sea Scallops, Boursin Foam, and Pomegranate Seeds.
Seafood Pasta
Shrimps, Octopus, Mussels, Salmon, Creamy Tomato Sauce
Shish Taouk
Marinated Chicken Skewers, Red Pepper Sauce, Served with TOUM, Lebanese Garlic Sauce and Saffron Rice
Lamb Shank
Halal Lamb Shank, Stone Ground Purple Grits, Caramelized Carrots & Turnips, Red Wine Rosemary Reduction
Paella
Saffron Rice, Peas, Spanish Chorizo, Calamari, Shrimp, Mussels
Handhelds & Such
Harissa Lamb Burger
Free Range Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce, Brioche Bun
Wagyu Burger
Boursin Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Gorgonzola Burger
Lettuce, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Mayo, Brioche
Chipotle Chicken Burger
Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Chipotle Mayo, served on a Brioche Bun
Tacos De Salmon
Pan-Seared Salmon, Cole Slaw, Corn Tortilla, Served with Spicy Aioli
Desserts
Tiramisu
House-made Tiramisu infused with Bailey's
Rose Water Crème Brûlée
Rose water infused Crème Brûlée
Chiffon Affogato
Chiffon Cake, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Espresso Shot
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Orange Blossom Crème Anglaise, Toasted Pistachio
Scoop of Ice Cream
Salted Caramel Ice Cream with Caramel Drizzle Topped with Fresh Fruit
Kid's Menu
Sides
Limited Time
Chardonnay: Bourgogne Les Setilles
The aromas of white flowers, peach, grilled almond, and lemon peel dominate on a mineral background.
Miraval, Cote De Provence
This Rose offers up peach, strawberry, and raspberry flavors and aromas.
Pinot Noir: Emeritus
Soft and velvety on the palate, it veers into tangy, oaky, and spicy finishing touches. This is a high-toned, structured wine with vibrant acidity that is layered in the earth, spice, raspberry, and black tea.
Red Blend: Chaos Theory
Cherry, raspberry, and red fruit on the palate. Juicy! Nice black fruit-forward wine, jammy, and medium acidity.
Sauvignon Blanc
Mohua
Intense tropical aromas of ripe mango, passionfruit, and pineapple and supple palate of sweet lime, juicy guava, and melon.
Betelgeuse, California
Fever grass and lemongrass with notes of guava, lychee, and honeydew melon. Time in the glass reveals Asian pear, wildflower honeycomb.
La Crema
This is a delightful wine with notes of apricot, kiwi, and mango.
Petite Sauvage, Baby Sancerre
This wine shows an extensive array of aromas ranging from citrus fruits to lemongrass. Finishing on the character of both ripe and very refreshing fruit.
Domaine Delaporte, Sancerre
The nose is intense and complex, with balsamic (pine resin and eucalyptus), floral (acacia and lime), and Kiwi and citrus notes.
Pinot Grigio
Riesling
Terra D'Oro
Aromatic and Floral
Clean Slate
Crisp, medium-bodied, and off-dry in style, this is an excellent Riesling, tasting of apple, honeysuckle, peach, and raspberry.
Trimbach
This Riesling has a fine mineral fragrance of ginger and caraway seed under-ripe pineapple and flowers. Flavors of white peach, quince, and lemon on the palate.
August Kesseler
This everyday wine is fruity, mineral, and well-balanced. Typical flavors of ripe fruits, aromatic apples & peaches.
Monchhof
The Estate Riesling is a typical elegant Mosel Riesling with flavors of citrus and peach in combination with a nice minerality. The fresh and elegant acidity shows a perfect balance to the sweetness. Pairs well with seafood and spicy dishes.
Chardonnay
Domaine Lafage
This Chardonnay has a balanced nose of stone fruits, apple, peach, and some Honeysuckle and lemon showing through.
Macon-Lugny Un-Oaked
Mixed floral and fruity aromas (notes of hazelnut, honey, acacia, and citrus).
Mer Soleil
This wine exhibits lovely creamy fruit aromas and flavors.
Moillard Coquillage, Chablis
Fruity nose with blossoms and with dry taste from lemon, apples, and a bit pear.
Moillard Le Duche, burngundy (BTL)
The flavors are fresh and elegant: white flowers, lime, hazelnut. The palate is accurate with a good acidity that blends nicely with fine woody notes of toast and dried fruit.
Farmstead
Mango, guava, and pineapple flavors rise to the fore of this light-bodied white, which offers just a hint of underlying butterscotch and crème brûlée.
Bravium
This Chardonnay is a very nice and refreshing white wine with just a kiss of oak in the form of subtle vanilla aromas.
Pouilly-Fuisse Louis Jadot
The tasting is harmonious, fresh, full of flavors with hazelnuts, toasted almonds, grapefruit, and lemon aromas.
Rombauer Vineyards
Hints of citrus and rich oak tones highlight the wine's lingering finish.
En Route
Layers of citrus and stone fruit flavors offer palate-filling flavor and texture while lively acidity brightens the palate.
Chapellet Grower Collection, Calesa Vineyard, Sonoma County
On the palate, this wine is rich and round, with a creamy mouthfeel and toned acidity adding depth and energy to the vibrant citrus, nectarine, and passionfruit flavors.
Far Niente
This Far Niente Chardonnay presents fresh and bright aromatics of tropical fruit, melon, and hints of fig. This wine is beautifully balanced by lightly toasted oak
Flowers
Vibrant aromas of honeysuckle and citrus blossom are balanced with rich flavors of Meyer lemon, pear, lemon custard, and wet stone. Subtle oak notes of sugar cookie.
Italian
Poliziano 2019
A straightforward, fruity red with light hazelnut and cherry aromas and flavors. Medium body, light tannins and a fresh finish.
Tenuta Di Arceno-Chianti
The aromas are dominated by ripe raspberry fruit and candied apples, followed by floral notes and nutmeg.
Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre
This wine is elegant and well-balanced, with a good structure and aroma. Ruby red in color with purple hues, it offers light hints of raisins, sophisticated notes of vanilla, black pepper, cloves, and cinnamon.
Melini Chianti
A very dry wine with aromas of cherry and violet, and flavors reminiscent of tart cherries.
Abisso Cataratto
Catarratto white wine has a sparkling and refreshing flavor with mild acidity and moderate alcohol content. It's an aromatic drink with citrusy hints of lemon zest and wild oranges, Tropical notes of grapefruit and passionflower.
Ruffino Chianti
This Chianti has Intense aromas of violet, blackberry, cherry, and ripe plum with intriguing notes of cinnamon and clove. Classic elegance and structure in which the fruit, tannins, and spices form a tightly woven balance, with a finish of chocolate and coffee.
Barolo - Antiche Cantine
This wine is earthy with tannins that give structure and persistence to a fruit laced with delicious notes of licorice and coffee.
Bussia - Barolo
Intense garnet red, ample and elegant bouquet delicately spiced, with hints of flowers, and small red fruits.
Pio Cesare
It's richly aromatic with some marmalade and orange peel notes as well as an array of spices. This is really exotic and delicious with a lovely sweet, spicy complexity.
Solengo Toscana
This wine has a taste of oak, vanilla, blackberries, plum with a smoke flavor too. 92/100 points on Wine-Searcher
Cannubi Barolo
This wine is garnet-red in color with ruby reflections. Its intense nose has distinct traces of roses, vanilla, licorice, spices, toasted oak.
Intresting White Wines
Lagar Del Rey
This white wine is flavourful, fruity with good acidity and fresh fruit, white flowers, and tropical fruits notes.
Chenin Blanc
Messina Hof’s single-vineyard Lepard Vineyard Chenin Blanc has slightly sweet and fruit-forward flavors of citrus blossom, chamomile, and honey.
Gewurztraminer
Messina Hof Gewürztraminer is a medium-bodied wine with delightful aromatics and notes of lychee, ginger, and ripe fruits.
McPherson Viognier
This dry wine has aromas of grapefruit and lemon blossom with hints of ripe pear, green apple, and tropical fruit.
Chateau Fonfroide
Yellow plum, floral notes, hint of oak on the aroma.
Marques Caceres Albarino
This vibrant white wine is displaying fresh citrus and orchard fruit, floral scents and is offering Meyer lemon and pear flavors and a spicy dash of ginger.
Rosé
Henri Gaillard Cote De Provence, France
Daou Rose
The palate is refreshingly crisp yet smooth, revealing juicy flavors of nectarine, orange, strawberry parfait, and golden delicious apple. These primary flavors are underlain by pleasing notes of papaya and honeydew melon, accented with a suggestion of rosehip tea.
Antinori Scalabrone
This wine reveals a hint of raspberry, cherry in tandem with subtle aroma and herbs.
BY.OTT
This wine is offering strawberry and nectarine flavors along with a hint of smokiness.
Hampton Water
This refreshing Rose has intense aromas of red fruit, citrus fruit, and spices with red fruit such as cherry, watermelon, and strawberries tastes.
Sparkling & Champagne
Veuve Clicquot Brut, (375 ML)
Veuve Cliquot is adored for its ripe fruit, grape, apple, and honey flavor notes.
JP Chenet
The French finesse of terroir and flavors of red apples, citrus fruit, a very clean and bright finish.
Ruffino Prosecco
Crisp, clean, and delicate with fine bubbles on the palate. Intense flavors of apples and peaches lead to a pleasant finish with lingering fruit and floral notes.
Prosecco Gavicchioli
Apple, pear, white peach, and apricot taste.
Roederer Est Brut
The Roederer Est. Brut texture is smooth, the bubbles are bringing a touch of yeastiness and almond flavor. Good depth, layered and complex.