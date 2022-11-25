- Home
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Glade Parks
1220 Chisolm Trail Suite
#100
Euless, TX 76039
Starters
Artichoke Spinach Dip
Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
Beer Battered Cheese Curds
Crispy fried cheese curds, coated in tempura beer batter. Served with sweet jalapeño jam.
Beer Cheese Soup - Cup
A mixture of cheddar, Parmesan and pepper jack cheese simmered with PBR beer, jalapeños, dry mustard, Worcestershire and Tabasco.
Beer Cheese Soup -Bowl
A mixture of cheddar, Parmesan and pepper jack cheese simmered with PBR beer, jalapeños, dry mustard, Worcestershire and Tabasco.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Sriracha Fry Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
Sliders Grilled Burger
Three burger patties grilled with TL seasoning and prepared medium well. Served on toasted slider buns with melted cheddar cheese, burger sauce, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and pickle chips.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
Salads (dressings on side)
Ahi Poke Bowl
Soy marinated Ahi tuna poke, sushi rice, Napa slaw, avocado, carrot, cucumber, pickled radish, mango, daikon, nori, sesame seeds, Soy Joy glaze and Thai peanut vinaigrette.
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
Caesar Roasted Chicken
Roasted chicken, ciabatta croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese, fresh crisp romaine, arugula & radicchio spring mix. Served with Caesar dressing. *Items are served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*
Carnitas Salad Bowl
Freshly seared pork carnitas and roasted Tomatillo salsa circles a bed of steamed white rice drizzled with Sweet Chipotle dressing, cotija cheese, Tajin seasoning, marinated jicima, black beans, roasted corn, avocado and red bell peppers. Topped with Napa slaw & spring salad mix that has been tossed in Sweet Chipotle dressing and Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
Seared Ahi Salad
Ahi tuna filet, seared rare with Cajun spices. Arugula, radicchio, Napa slaw & spring salad mix combined with red bell peppers, cucumbers, mangos, soy glaze. Served with Wasabi Ginger Vinaigrette.
Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
Starter Caesar Salad
Fresh crisp romaine, arugula & radicchio mixture combined with ciabatta croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with our Caesar dressing. **Items are served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*
Starter House Salad
Fresh arugula, radicchio & spring salad mix. Topped with red grape tomatoes and served with guest’s choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
Classic Reuben
Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.
French Dip Sandwich
Slow roasted, thinly sliced beef tip topped with melted provolone cheese piled high on a Parmesan grilled ciabatta bun and served with a side of horseradish cream and Rosemary Au Jus.
Smoked Turkey Club
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Burgers
BBQ White Cheddar Burger
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with garlic aioli. Served with melted white cheddar cheese, Black Butte BBQ sauce, crispy fried onion strings on red leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
Beyond Burger
Grilled plant based protein burger prepared on a toasted brioche bun spread with Thousand Island dressing. Served with melted cheddar cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and dill pickles chips.
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
Gastropub Burger
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty infused with Gorgonzola cheese, topped with melted white cheddar cheese , maple bacon and grilled balsamic soy glazed onions. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun, spread with horseradish cream sauce and layered with arugula tossed in olive oil.
Jalapeno Pepperjack Burger
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a toasted pub bun spread with chipotle aioli. Served with melted pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapeños, crispy fried Tabasco onion strings, guacamole, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
Kitchen & Seasonal Specialties
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
Kung Pao Chicken
Spicy soy ginger glaze and Sambal chili tossed with chicken, green onions, peanuts, dried red chilies, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Szechaun Orange Chicken
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Tuscan Romano Herb Crusted Chicken
Crispy Romano & Panko crusted chicken served with a bed of Garlic Parmesan Noodles and seasonal dinner vegetables. Topped with balsamic marinated tomatoes, capers and drizzled with Lemon Herb Beurre Blanc.
Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.
Spicy Sausage Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta sautéed with Parmesan cream sauce, spicy Italian sausage, red pepper, Swiss, and cheddar & jack cheeses. Topped with breadcrumbs and baked till golden brown.
Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice
Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.
Baja Fish Tacos - Cod
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
Dessert
Southern Jewel
Jalapeno Cornbread & Honey Butter
Sweet cornbread baked with fresh jalapeños and yellow corn. Served warm with our sweet honey butter.
Hush Puppy Corn Fritters
Deep fried cornbread nuggets with fresh jalapeños and yellow corn. Served golden brown with our sweet jalapeño jam.
Cheese Curds
Crispy fried cheese curds, coated in tempura beer batter. Served with sweet jalapeño jam and Sriracha dipping sauce.
Freakin' Good Pickles
Crispy coated dill pickles, deep fried and served with Sriracha dipping sauce.
Homestyle Chicken Tenders
Served with peppercorn ranch and Sriracha dipping sauces.
Nashville Hot Chicken ALC (4 Piece)
Jalapeño buttermilk marinated chicken, double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Each piece is generously brushed with our Nashville HOT sauce.
Southern Fried Chicken ALC (4 Piece)
Buttermilk battered chicken, coated with seasoned flour.
9 Bone-In Wings
BONE-IN WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
9 Boneless Wings
BONELESS WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN /NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
12 Bone-In Wings
BONE-IN WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
12 Boneless Wings
BONELESS WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
6 Bone-In Wings
BONE-IN WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
6 Boneless Wings
BONELESS WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
Jewel Spicy Chicken
Marinated with jalapeño and buttermilk, dusted in spicy flour, crispy fried and topped with chipotle aioli, sweet chipotle Napa slaw and dill pickles.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandies
Tender chicken marinated jalapeño & buttermilk, dusted in spicy flour and crispy fried. Topped with s chipotle slaw and dill pickles on a toasted brioche bun . 3 ea.
Nashville Hot Chicken (4 Piece)
Jalapeño buttermilk marinated chicken, double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Each piece is generously brushed with our Nashville HOT sauce. Served with jalapeno cornbread and choice of 2 sides.
Southern Fried Chicken (4 Piece)
Buttermilk battered chicken, coated with seasoned flour. Served with jalapeno cornbread and choice of 2 sides.
Crispy Tater Tots
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauce.
French Fries - Large
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
Loaded Tater Tots
Cheddar & jack cheeses, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, chipotle sour cream.
Mac & Cheese
Made to order creamy, 5 cheese blend Mac & Cheese, made with red bell peppers and topped with cheddar & jack cheeses, breadcrumbs and a Lil’ Mamas sliced pepper.
Southern Slaw
Napa cabbage and red cabbage mixed with red bell peppers, carrots, green onions and cilantro. All tossed in our creamy southern coleslaw dressing.
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries are served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
Salads
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Red Bull (Sugar Free)
Red Bull (Red)
Red Bull (Tropical Yellow)
Root Beer
San Pellegrino (Blood Orange)
San Pellegrino (Original)
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Tazo Iced Tea (Brewed)
Topo Chico Sparkling Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.
1220 Chisolm Trail Suite, #100, Euless, TX 76039