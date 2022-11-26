Foolery's Liquid Therapy

Tacos

$12.00

Our tacos (3) are served with your choice of protein and flour or corn tortillas, then loaded with choice of crisp romaine or cabbage, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, ripe tomato, green onion, a side of tortilla chips, house-made red and green salsas and sour cream available upon request. Grilled Mahi $15 Grilled Shrimp $14, Smoked Brisket $12, Slow braised Chicken $12, Ground Beef $12