Restaurant header imageView gallery

Foolery's Liquid Therapy

review star

No reviews yet

N52W35091 Lake Drive

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

All American
12 Wings
Ranch Wrap

Appetizers

6 Wings

$12.00

Jumbo wings, fried crispy and tossed in your choice of our signature sauces or dry rubs.

12 Wings

$18.00

Jumbo wings, fried crispy and tossed in your choice of our signature sauces or dry rubs.

Nachos

$16.00

A pile of our house-made corn tortilla chips, choice of ground beef, braised chicken or smoked beef brisket loaded with white cheddar queso, ripe tomato, black jalapeño. Available side of sour cream, guacamole and salsa.

Jalapeño Poppers

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and cream cheese and jalapeño bacon wrapped in wontons. Fried crispy. Served with your choice of foolery's signature sauces. Wrapped fresh daily while they last.

Reuben Rolls

$14.00

Slow roasted corned beef with a sweet kraut, Swiss and mozzarella cheeses wrapped in wonton and fried crispy and served with thousand island dressing. Wrapped fresh daily while they last.

Cheese Curds

$12.00

White cheddar curds breaded in pancake batter to make ours one of a kind! Served with Foolery's homemade ranch or marinara.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Six large gulf shrimp hand wrapped daily with applewood bacon, fried crispy and served with truffle honey. Wrapped fresh daily while they last.

Crab Rangoon

$14.00

Delicate surimi crab wrapped with cream cheese, fried crispy. Served with your choice of Foolery's signature sauce. Wrapped fresh daily while they last.

Haystack Onions

$8.00

Sweet, shaved onions dusted in a seasoned flour, fried golden brown. Served with our homemade ranch.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Whole chicken tenderloins breaded and fried crispy and served with your choice of Foolery's signature sauces. Comes with choice of fries.

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Mozzarella wrapped in wontons fried crisp and served with a rich herb marinara. Try them wrapped in bacon for $15!

Pound of Fries

$8.00

A heaping basket. Choice of crinkle cut, sour cream & chive, sweet potato waffles. Get them loaded for $13!

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Have any Foolery's fries loaded with white cheddar queso, shredded cheese, bacon, green onions and a side of sour cream.

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Basket of Chippers

$4.00

Wraps

Southern Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with fresh romaine, red onion, dill pickle, ripe tomato and house-made honey mustard dressing.

Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with fresh romaine, cheese, ripe tomato, Applewood bacon and ranch dressing.

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with fresh romaine, fresh parmesan cheese, house-made crouton and creamy Caesar dressing.

Buffalo Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with fresh romaine, ripe tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo and bleu cheese dressing.

Avocado Wrap

$13.00

Crisp Applewood bacon, fresh avocado, ripe tomato, fresh romaine and shredded cheddar cheese with bacon aioli.

Prime Rib Wrap

$13.00

Slow roasted shaved and grilled prime rib with bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, ripe tomato and horseradish cream.

Shrimp Wrap

$15.00

Grilled gulf shrimp with fresh romaine, green pepper, red onion, cheese and wasabi ranch dressing.

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Fresh romaine, cucumber, mushroom, red onion, avocado, ripe tomato and green pepper served with wasabi ranch.

Mahi Wrap

$16.00

Grilled and dusted in Caribbean spice with fresh romaine, ripe tomato, red onion, jalapeños and tangy jerk sauce.

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

House smoked in Foolery's spice and slow roasted beef brisket served on a grilled bun with haystack onions, side of horsey sauce.

Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

Dusted in a jerk rub, grilled and served on a brioche bun with red potato, side Cole slaw, lemon and lemon aioli.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Your choice of sourdough or multi-grain wheat grilled and filled with melted Swiss, cheddar and American cheeses. Add avocado, bacon, ham or turkey for $1 each.

Prime Rib Dip

$17.00

Slow roasted prime rib shaved caramelized onion, sautéed green pepper, sautéed mushroom and cheese piled on a French roll with a side of horseradish sauce, J-1 steak sauce, and au jus.

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

6oz. Beef tenderloin grilled to perfection, topped with sautéed mushroom, caramelized onion, on a toasted bun. Sides of horsey sauce and J-1 steak sauce

BLT

$14.00

Applewood bacon piled high on fresh romaine, ripe tomato, bacon aioli on grilled sourdough or multi grain bread or in a wrap.

Turkey Club

$15.00

Smoked Turkey on toasted multi-grain wheat, applewood bacon, ripe tomato, fresh romaine and a bacon aioli. Avocado available upon request.

Reuben

$15.00

Slow roasted corned beef, Bavarian sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on grilled rye with a side of thousand island dressing.

Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Served on brioche bun. Cole slaw lemon garlic aioli.

Burgers & Chicken

All American

$14.00

Choice of American, cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack or mozzarella cheese, pickle chips and a side of mayo

The Foolery

$16.00

Topped with American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack or mozzarella cheese garlic mushrooms, sautéed mushrooms, fried egg, haystack onions and J-1 steak sauce.

Ragin Cajun

$16.00

Dusted in Cajun spice and topped with pepper jack, sliced jalapeño, jalapeño smoked bacon and served with a side of Cajun style remoulade.

Mushroom Swiss

$16.00

Swiss cheese, truffle scent mushrooms, side of truffle mayo.

Black and Bleu

$15.00

Dusted with Cajun spice, topped with bleu cheese and caramelized onion.

El Bandito

$15.00

Pepper jack and cheddar cheese, sautéed green peppers, caramelized onion, served with guacamole and hot smoky chipotle sauce.

Smokehouse BBQ

$17.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, smoked applewood bacon, shaved ham, haystack onions and house-made BBQ.

Bourbon Bacon

$16.00

Sweet bourbon glaze, mozzarella cheese, applewood bacon, fried haystack onions.

The Monster

$25.00

(I dare you, eat it and get a T-shirt) 2 8oz patties, topped with 3 cheeses, shaved ham, applewood bacon, sautéed mushroom, caramelized onion, fried egg, fried pickle, haystack onion, red onion, ripe tomato and romaine lettuce on a pretzel bun.

Entrees

Bluegill Dinner

$16.00

Beer battered and fried crispy, served with Cole slaw, house made tartar sauce, red potatoes, lemon and rye bread.

Filet Dinner

$22.00

6oz. grilled to perfection, served with (choose 2) red potatoes, haystack onions or a fresh vegetable topped with cognac herb or truffle mushroom butters.

Ribeye Dinner

$24.00

8oz. hand cut grilled to perfection. Choice of red potatoes or haystack onions and a fresh vegetable topped off with choice of cognac herb or truffle mushroom butters.

Mahi Dinner

$16.00

Rubbed in a Caribbean jerk and grilled, served with Cole slaw, red potatoes and a side of lemon aioli.

Tacos

$12.00

Our tacos (3) are served with your choice of protein and flour or corn tortillas, then loaded with choice of crisp romaine or cabbage, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, ripe tomato, green onion, a side of tortilla chips, house-made red and green salsas and sour cream available upon request. Grilled Mahi $15 Grilled Shrimp $14, Smoked Brisket $12, Slow braised Chicken $12, Ground Beef $12

Salmon Dinner

$16.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon served over sautéed spinach, red potatoes and a side of lemon aioli.

Walleye Dinner

$20.00

Large Canadian walleye pan-fried topped with a cognac herb butter, served with red potatoes, Cole slaw, rye bread and lemon

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$7.00

2 crispy chicken tenders, fries of chips, pickle sauce of your choice.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Our grilled cheese with cheese of your choice, fries or chips and pickle.

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Our angus patty, fries or chips, pickle.

Kids Corn Dog

$7.00

Corn dog served with fries or chips and pickle.

Kids Tacos

$7.00

2 Tacos choice of corn or flour, choice of protein, fries or chips and pickle.

Soups & Salads

Soup

$5.00+

Garden Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, field greens topped, chopped egg, cucumbers, ripe tomato, mushroom, red onion, croutons and choice of Foolery's fine dressings.

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Seasonal heirloom ripe tomato, fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, white truffle infused olive oil and a balsamic drizzle.

Thai Salad

$13.00

Shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion, red peppers, and fried crispy wontons served with Thai peanut dressing

Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Our most popular! Organic field greens tossed with fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese, fried leeks, balsamic drizzle served with a side of strawberry vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, served with a side of Caesar dressing and a Parmesan cheese crisp.

Side Salad

$3.00

Chili

$6.00+

French Onion Soup

$9.00+

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries Side

$4.00

Sour Cream & Chive Fries Side

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$4.00

Tots Side

$4.00

Chips Side

$4.00

Red Potatoes Side

$4.00

Side Salad

$7.00

fresh romaine with ripe tomato, cucumber, mushroom and onion served with choice of dressing.

Cole Slaw Side

$4.00

Vegetable Side

$4.00

Side Sauces

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Marinara

$0.50

SD Bleu cheese

$0.50

SD Mayo

$0.50

SD Hot

$0.50

SD Mild

$0.50

SD BBQ

$0.50

SD Bacon Aioli

$0.50

SD Balsamic

$0.50

SD Caesar

$0.50

SD Honey BBQ

$0.50

SD Horsey

$0.50

SD Inferno

$0.50

SD Italian

$0.50

SD J1

$0.50

SD Jerk

$0.50

SD Lemon Aioli

$0.50

SD Molten lava

$0.50

SD Parmesan garlic

$0.50

SD Remoulade

$0.50

SD Spicy Thai

$0.50

SD Sweet Chili

$0.50

SD Teriyaki

$0.50

SD Thousand Island

$0.50

SD Truffle Mayo

$0.50

SD Wasabi Ranch

$0.50

SD Au Jus

$0.75

SD Tartar

$0.50

SD Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

SD Guac

$0.50

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Queso

$0.50

SD Red Salsa

$0.75

SD Green Salsa

$0.75

SD Honey Mustard

$0.50

SD Horsey

$0.50

SD Thai Peanut

$0.50

SD Chipotle

$0.50

SD Peppercorn

$0.50

Sd Bourbon

Chicago Dog Day

Chicago Dog

$8.00

All Beef Hot Dog served on a Poppy Seed bun with choice of chips or fries.

Chili Dog

$8.00

All Beef Hot Dog Served on a poppy seed bun with Foolery's Homemade Chili with chips or fries.

Choose 2 Special

$12.00

Choose 2 Chicago Dogs or 2 Chili Dogs or 1 of each with Chips or Fries.

All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bar & Restaurant

Location

N52W35091 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Foolery's Liquid Therapy image

Similar restaurants in your area

River Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1260 Brown Street STE A Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs
orange star5.0 • 53
1280 Brown Street Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
orange starNo Reviews
N55 W34657 Road E Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
Boondocks BBQ
orange star4.5 • 149
N67W33525 County Road K Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
Crafty Cow - Oconomowoc
orange star4.3 • 1,780
153 E Wisconsin Ave Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
Ginger Ovens
orange starNo Reviews
219 east pleasant street Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston