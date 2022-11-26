- Home
Foolery's Liquid Therapy
N52W35091 Lake Drive
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
Popular Items
Appetizers
6 Wings
Jumbo wings, fried crispy and tossed in your choice of our signature sauces or dry rubs.
12 Wings
Jumbo wings, fried crispy and tossed in your choice of our signature sauces or dry rubs.
Nachos
A pile of our house-made corn tortilla chips, choice of ground beef, braised chicken or smoked beef brisket loaded with white cheddar queso, ripe tomato, black jalapeño. Available side of sour cream, guacamole and salsa.
Jalapeño Poppers
Fresh jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and cream cheese and jalapeño bacon wrapped in wontons. Fried crispy. Served with your choice of foolery's signature sauces. Wrapped fresh daily while they last.
Reuben Rolls
Slow roasted corned beef with a sweet kraut, Swiss and mozzarella cheeses wrapped in wonton and fried crispy and served with thousand island dressing. Wrapped fresh daily while they last.
Cheese Curds
White cheddar curds breaded in pancake batter to make ours one of a kind! Served with Foolery's homemade ranch or marinara.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Six large gulf shrimp hand wrapped daily with applewood bacon, fried crispy and served with truffle honey. Wrapped fresh daily while they last.
Crab Rangoon
Delicate surimi crab wrapped with cream cheese, fried crispy. Served with your choice of Foolery's signature sauce. Wrapped fresh daily while they last.
Haystack Onions
Sweet, shaved onions dusted in a seasoned flour, fried golden brown. Served with our homemade ranch.
Chicken Tenders
Whole chicken tenderloins breaded and fried crispy and served with your choice of Foolery's signature sauces. Comes with choice of fries.
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella wrapped in wontons fried crisp and served with a rich herb marinara. Try them wrapped in bacon for $15!
Pound of Fries
A heaping basket. Choice of crinkle cut, sour cream & chive, sweet potato waffles. Get them loaded for $13!
Loaded Fries
Have any Foolery's fries loaded with white cheddar queso, shredded cheese, bacon, green onions and a side of sour cream.
Tortilla Chips & Salsa
Basket of Chippers
Wraps
Southern Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken with fresh romaine, red onion, dill pickle, ripe tomato and house-made honey mustard dressing.
Ranch Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken with fresh romaine, cheese, ripe tomato, Applewood bacon and ranch dressing.
Caesar Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken with fresh romaine, fresh parmesan cheese, house-made crouton and creamy Caesar dressing.
Buffalo Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken with fresh romaine, ripe tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo and bleu cheese dressing.
Avocado Wrap
Crisp Applewood bacon, fresh avocado, ripe tomato, fresh romaine and shredded cheddar cheese with bacon aioli.
Prime Rib Wrap
Slow roasted shaved and grilled prime rib with bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, ripe tomato and horseradish cream.
Shrimp Wrap
Grilled gulf shrimp with fresh romaine, green pepper, red onion, cheese and wasabi ranch dressing.
Veggie Wrap
Fresh romaine, cucumber, mushroom, red onion, avocado, ripe tomato and green pepper served with wasabi ranch.
Mahi Wrap
Grilled and dusted in Caribbean spice with fresh romaine, ripe tomato, red onion, jalapeños and tangy jerk sauce.
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
House smoked in Foolery's spice and slow roasted beef brisket served on a grilled bun with haystack onions, side of horsey sauce.
Mahi Sandwich
Dusted in a jerk rub, grilled and served on a brioche bun with red potato, side Cole slaw, lemon and lemon aioli.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of sourdough or multi-grain wheat grilled and filled with melted Swiss, cheddar and American cheeses. Add avocado, bacon, ham or turkey for $1 each.
Prime Rib Dip
Slow roasted prime rib shaved caramelized onion, sautéed green pepper, sautéed mushroom and cheese piled on a French roll with a side of horseradish sauce, J-1 steak sauce, and au jus.
Steak Sandwich
6oz. Beef tenderloin grilled to perfection, topped with sautéed mushroom, caramelized onion, on a toasted bun. Sides of horsey sauce and J-1 steak sauce
BLT
Applewood bacon piled high on fresh romaine, ripe tomato, bacon aioli on grilled sourdough or multi grain bread or in a wrap.
Turkey Club
Smoked Turkey on toasted multi-grain wheat, applewood bacon, ripe tomato, fresh romaine and a bacon aioli. Avocado available upon request.
Reuben
Slow roasted corned beef, Bavarian sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on grilled rye with a side of thousand island dressing.
Salmon Sandwich
Served on brioche bun. Cole slaw lemon garlic aioli.
Burgers & Chicken
All American
Choice of American, cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack or mozzarella cheese, pickle chips and a side of mayo
The Foolery
Topped with American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack or mozzarella cheese garlic mushrooms, sautéed mushrooms, fried egg, haystack onions and J-1 steak sauce.
Ragin Cajun
Dusted in Cajun spice and topped with pepper jack, sliced jalapeño, jalapeño smoked bacon and served with a side of Cajun style remoulade.
Mushroom Swiss
Swiss cheese, truffle scent mushrooms, side of truffle mayo.
Black and Bleu
Dusted with Cajun spice, topped with bleu cheese and caramelized onion.
El Bandito
Pepper jack and cheddar cheese, sautéed green peppers, caramelized onion, served with guacamole and hot smoky chipotle sauce.
Smokehouse BBQ
Topped with cheddar cheese, smoked applewood bacon, shaved ham, haystack onions and house-made BBQ.
Bourbon Bacon
Sweet bourbon glaze, mozzarella cheese, applewood bacon, fried haystack onions.
The Monster
(I dare you, eat it and get a T-shirt) 2 8oz patties, topped with 3 cheeses, shaved ham, applewood bacon, sautéed mushroom, caramelized onion, fried egg, fried pickle, haystack onion, red onion, ripe tomato and romaine lettuce on a pretzel bun.
Entrees
Bluegill Dinner
Beer battered and fried crispy, served with Cole slaw, house made tartar sauce, red potatoes, lemon and rye bread.
Filet Dinner
6oz. grilled to perfection, served with (choose 2) red potatoes, haystack onions or a fresh vegetable topped with cognac herb or truffle mushroom butters.
Ribeye Dinner
8oz. hand cut grilled to perfection. Choice of red potatoes or haystack onions and a fresh vegetable topped off with choice of cognac herb or truffle mushroom butters.
Mahi Dinner
Rubbed in a Caribbean jerk and grilled, served with Cole slaw, red potatoes and a side of lemon aioli.
Tacos
Our tacos (3) are served with your choice of protein and flour or corn tortillas, then loaded with choice of crisp romaine or cabbage, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, ripe tomato, green onion, a side of tortilla chips, house-made red and green salsas and sour cream available upon request. Grilled Mahi $15 Grilled Shrimp $14, Smoked Brisket $12, Slow braised Chicken $12, Ground Beef $12
Salmon Dinner
Grilled Atlantic salmon served over sautéed spinach, red potatoes and a side of lemon aioli.
Walleye Dinner
Large Canadian walleye pan-fried topped with a cognac herb butter, served with red potatoes, Cole slaw, rye bread and lemon
Kids Menu
Kids Tenders
2 crispy chicken tenders, fries of chips, pickle sauce of your choice.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Our grilled cheese with cheese of your choice, fries or chips and pickle.
Kids Cheeseburger
Our angus patty, fries or chips, pickle.
Kids Corn Dog
Corn dog served with fries or chips and pickle.
Kids Tacos
2 Tacos choice of corn or flour, choice of protein, fries or chips and pickle.
Soups & Salads
Soup
Garden Salad
Crisp romaine, field greens topped, chopped egg, cucumbers, ripe tomato, mushroom, red onion, croutons and choice of Foolery's fine dressings.
Caprese Salad
Seasonal heirloom ripe tomato, fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, white truffle infused olive oil and a balsamic drizzle.
Thai Salad
Shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion, red peppers, and fried crispy wontons served with Thai peanut dressing
Strawberry Salad
Our most popular! Organic field greens tossed with fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese, fried leeks, balsamic drizzle served with a side of strawberry vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, served with a side of Caesar dressing and a Parmesan cheese crisp.
Side Salad
Chili
French Onion Soup
Sides
