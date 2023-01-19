  • Home
  • /
  • Okauchee
  • /
  • Gondola Bistro LLC - N50w34959 Wisconsin Avenue
A map showing the location of Gondola Bistro LLC N50w34959 Wisconsin AvenueView gallery

Gondola Bistro LLC N50w34959 Wisconsin Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

N50w34959 Wisconsin Avenue

Okauchee Lake, WI 53069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Friti

$10.00

Hand breaded and deep fried. Served with Marinara or Basil Pesto

Calamari

$13.00

Hand breaded and pan fried squid. Served with lemon and home made marinara

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.00

Traditional with fresh basil, grape tomatoes, and mozzarella pearls. Or Fungatti with an exotic mushroom blend, carmalized onions and ricottta cheese

Salads

House Salad

$13.00

Fresh greens with julienned carrots, beets, tomatoes and homeade croutons

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing

Italian Antipasto Salad

$20.00

Spring greens with tortellini, pepperoni, onion, black olives, artichoke, roasted red pepper. grape tomatoes,and pepperoncini

Pasta Dishes

Rigatoni & Sausage

$16.00

Italian Sausage, red peppers, red pepper flake, and garlic in a creamy red sauce

Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

Creamy homemade alfredo sauce

Lasagna

$16.00

Layered with meat and a creamy béchamel sauce

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Mushroom, onion, artichoke and roasted red pepper sauteed in olive oil served over zuchini noodles in tomato sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

$18.00

Pancetta, brussels sprouts and mushrooms in a sauce made from cheese, eggs, and black pepper

Rigatoni & Short Rib

$21.00

Braised short rib, fresh herbs and ricotta cheese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$17.00

Hearty homemade meaty red sauce with fresh herbs and parmesan cheese

Specialty Dinners

Parmigiana

$18.00

lightly breaded and pan fried in olive oil, topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese and red sauce over fettucine noodles

Sicilian Steak

$25.00

Breaded with seasoned breadcrumbs, grilled to your liking. Served with sauteed peppers and onions. With seasonal vegetable

Marsala

$21.00

Breaded and pan fried with mushrooms fresh herbs and marsala wine. Served with risotto and seasonal vegetables

Picatta

$19.00

Sauteed with lemon, olive oil, and capers. Served over a bed of fettucine noodles and seasonal vegetables

Filet Oscar

$35.00

6 oz Tenderloin Filet topped with crab and a creamy lemon butter served with seasonal vegetables

Linguini & Clams

$30.00

Clams sauteed in white wine and served in a creamy beurre blanc with crostini bread

Bambinos

Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids portion of spaghetti and red sauce

Lasagna

$8.00

A smaller portion of our house lasagna

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Buttered cavitapi noodles and parmesan cheese

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Three chicken tenders choice of fries or veggies

Italian Mac

$8.00

Cavatappi noodles in a creamy alfredo topped woth parmesan cheese

Mini Caesar Salad

$8.00

A smaller sized caesar salad

Soup

Nanas Minestrone

$4.00

Nana Marinos signature soup recipe 100 years old

Italian Onion Soup

$4.00

An Italian take on the classic French Onion soup.

Pastries

Limoncello Panna Cotta (GF)

$5.50

Triple Chocolate Cake (GF)

$5.75

Tiramisu

$5.75

Amaretto Berry Tart

$6.25

Earl Grey Creme Brulee Tart

$6.25

St. Joseph

$3.75

Cannoli

$4.25

Cannoli 6 Pack

$24.00

Classic Bakery Items

Muffins

$4.25

Sliced Breads

$2.50

Danish

$4.25

Savory Danish

$4.25

Quiche

$5.75

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.50

Cookie 6 Pack

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Boursin

$8.75

Bacon Jam

$8.75

Swiss Veggie

$8.75

Breakfast Charcuterie

$19.75

Lunch Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

$8.75

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.75

Pesto Chicken

$8.75

Salads

Beet Salad

$10.75

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.75

Antipasto Salad

$10.95

Zuppa

Bowl Homemade Soup

$7.25

Cup Homemade Soup

$5.25

Coffee

Coffee

$2.75+

Cafe Au Lait

12oz

$3.00

16oz

$3.25

20oz

$3.50

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$2.75

Traditional Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Americano

$3.25+

Latte

$3.75+

Mocha

$4.25+

Dirty Chai

$4.75+

Non Espresso Drinks

Chai

$4.25+

Tea

$3.25+

Matcha

$4.75+

London Fog

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Steamer

$3.50+

Milk

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Smoothie

$4.50+

Blended Latte

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Seasonal Drinks

Seasonal Drinks

$4.50+

Cocktails

Classic Mimosa

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Mango Bellini

$9.00

C'Old Fashion

$9.00

Cafe Corretto

$4.00

Bottled Juices

Bottled Orange Juice

$3.50

Bottled Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$0.75

Healthy Roots

$7.00

Hats

Baseball Hat

$15.00

Beanie

$25.00

Shirts

Women's V-Neck

$15.00

Unisex Tee

$15.00

Men's Polo

$35.00

Sweatshirt

Maroon Hoodie

$40.00

Gray Hoodie

$40.00

Retail Coffee

Small Retail Bag

$15.00

Large Retail Bag

$35.00

Mug

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Italian Bistro, Cafe & Wine Bar

Location

N50w34959 Wisconsin Avenue, Okauchee Lake, WI 53069

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
orange starNo Reviews
N55 W34657 Road E Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
Foolery's Liquid Therapy
orange starNo Reviews
N52W35091 Lake Drive Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
River Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1260 Brown Street STE A Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs
orange star5.0 • 53
1280 Brown Street Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
SteelTank Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1225 Robruck Dr. Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
Boondocks BBQ
orange star4.5 • 149
N67W33525 County Road K Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Okauchee Lake
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston