Brewpubs & Breweries

SteelTank Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

1225 Robruck Dr.

Unit A

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Order Again

16 oz. 4-Pack

Tracer Rounds: Amber Ale

$20.00

Punisher: IPA

$20.00

Tear Gas: Hazy

$20.00

G.I. Party: Kolsch

$20.00

Variety Pack

$20.00

Jammin' Jenny

$20.00

Beer

Beer Flight

$10.00

Ground Pounder IPA

$7.00+

G.I. Party Kolsch

$6.50+

The Bunker Light Lager

$6.50+

Lock N Load Pilsner

$5.00+

Boot Camp Pale Ale

$5.00+

Iron Rations Hefeweizen

$6.50+

Punisher IPA

$7.00+

Tracer Rounds Amber Ale

$6.50+

Militar Mexican Lager

$6.50+

Oktoberfest Marzen

$6.50+

The Privates Vienna Lager

$6.50+

Sarge Scottish Ale

$6.50+

Hunker Down Porter

$7.00+

G.I. Joe Oatmeal Coffee Stout

$7.00+

Nut to Butt Brown Ale

$7.00+

Hop 234

$6.50+

Jammin' Jenny

$6.50+

Tighten Up Amber

$6.50+

Be Hoppin' IPL

$6.50+

Special Hops IPA

$7.00+

Tear Gas IPA

$7.00+

Ground Pounder IPA

$7.00+

Gluten Free Pale Ale

$6.50

Gluten Free Blackberry Pale Ale

$6.50

Mango Passion

$7.50+

Beer Cocktails

Radler

Border Control

Bottled Wine

St Urban Resling Gl

$8.00

St. Urban Resling Bt

$24.00

Ca Bolani Pino Grigio Gl

$8.00

Ca Bolani Pino Grigio Bt

$24.00

Charles King Chardonnay Gl

$12.00

Charles King Chardonnay Bt

$36.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc Gl

$10.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc Bt

$30.00

Raeburn Rose Gl

$12.00

Reaburn Rose Bt

$36.00

Wycliff Brut Gl

$6.00

Wycliff Brut Bt

$18.00

Avalon Pinot Noir Gl

$9.00

Avalon Pinot Noir Bt

$27.00

Purple Heart Red Blend Gl

$8.00

Purple Heat Red Blend Bt

$24.00Out of stock

Louis Martini California Cabernet Gl

$10.00

Louis Martini California Cabernet Bt

$30.00

Seghesio Angela's Table Zinfandel Gl

$12.00

Seghesio Angela's Table Zinfandel Bt

$36.00

Louis Martini Napa Cabernet BOTTLE ONLY

$90.00

Orin Swift Papillion Bordeaux Blend BOTTLE ONLY

$116.00

Merlot glass

$6.00

Merlot bottle

$18.00

Mimosa

$7.00

O.J and champagne

Canned Wine

Sparkling Bubbles, HOUSE WINE

$6.50

Wild Berry Spritz, CENSE

$6.00Out of stock

Blueberry, STELLA ROSA

$5.50

Tropical Mango, STELLA ROSA

$5.50

Pineapple. STELLA ROSA

$5.50

Watermelon, STELLA ROSA

$5.50

Peach, STELLA ROSA

$5.50

Kegs

1/6 Keg

$75.00

1/4 Keg

$112.00

1/2 Keg

$225.00

Picnic Tapper Rental Deposit (refunded upon return)

$80.00

Mug Club

Ground Pounder

$7.00

G.I Kolsch

$6.50

The Bunker

$6.50

Lock n Load

$5.00

Boot Camp

$5.00

Iron Rations

$6.50

Punisher

$7.00

Tracer Rounds

$6.50

Militar Mexican

$6.50

Oktoberfest

$6.50

The Privates

$6.50

The Sarge

$6.50

Hunker Down

$7.00

G.I. Joe

$7.00

Nut to Butt

$6.00

Ruck up

$5.00

Hop 2-3-4

$6.50

Jammin Jenny

$6.50

Red Team

$6.50

Tear Gas

$7.00

Be Hoppin

$6.50

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Kids Soda

$1.00

Cola

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

White Soda

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Mt Blast

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Beer Ticket

Ground Pounder

$7.00

Gi Party Kolsch

$7.00

Bunker

$7.00

Lock n load pilsner

$7.00

Boot Camp Pale Ale

$7.00

Iron Rations Hefe

$7.00

Punisher

$7.00

Tracer Rounds Amber

$7.00

Militar Mex

$7.00

Oktoberfest

$7.00

Privates Vienna

$7.00

Sarge Scottish Ale

$7.00

Hunker Down Porter

$7.00

Gi Joe Stout

$7.00

Nut To Butt Brown Ale

$7.00

Hop 234

$7.00

Jammin Jenny

$7.00

Red Team Amber

$7.00

Be Hoppin

$7.00

Tear Gas IPA

$7.00

Special Hops IPA

$7.00

Starters

The Howitzer

$13.00

Flights of beer cheese - served with herbed pretzel crostini. Aged cheddar with German lager, Choriqueso with Mexican Lager, and Bleu Cheese with Scottish Ale

Elote Steel Tank Fries

$12.00

Mexican street corn cilantro aoli, cotija cheese, and topped with crushed tortilla chips and green onion

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$12.00

Ditty Boppers fresh, hand-battered cheese curds served with marinara sauce and aged cheddar ranch beer sauce

Trip Wire Pretzel

$12.00

Bugout Wings

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan, and hard-boiled egg with caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Mixed-greens with swiss, cheddar, hardboiled egg, tomato, onions, and chef's dressing

Wedge

$12.00

Wings

Pilsner brined boneless chicken wings tossed in our hot, mild, or Thai Chili wing sauce and served with fries

Bugout Bone In Wings

$17.00

Bowls

Savory bowl with brown rice, lemon pepper chicken, peppers, onions, and mushroom

Foxhole

$16.00

Savory bowl with brown rice, lemon pepper chicken, peppers, onions, and mushroom

The Gunner

$22.00

Chow Hall Pizza

Hoo-Ah!

$15.00

5 Cheeses

Recon

$15.00

Cheese, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, and onion

Strike

$15.00

Roasted garlic, basil pesto chicken

Barracks

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, ground beef, onion, and arugula

Pizza of the Week

$15.00

Tanks

M-4 Sherman

$14.00

Tank topped with thin sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing

Narco

$14.00

MRE

1/2 lb charbroiled burger grilled to order, topped with bacon jam and cheddar cheese served with SteelTank fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

The Grunt

$16.00

GITMO Burger

$16.00

General Burger

$17.00

Stryker Filet

$35.00

Bradley Bone in Ribeye

$40.00

M.R.A.P Porterhouse

$48.00

Blackhawk Blackened Chicken

$24.00

Stiletto Honey Dijon Salmon

$30.00

Fish Fry

Cod and Perch with french fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, and rye bread

Mixed Cod & Perch

$16.00

Cod

$16.00

Perch

$16.00

Extra piece of fish

$2.00

Little Soldiers

Screamin' Eagle

$6.00

Chicken tenders with SteelTank fries

Cheese on a Shingle

$5.00

Grilled cheese with SteelTank fries

Little Grunt

$5.00

Cheeseburger with SteelTank fries

Sweet Victory

Mortar Rounds

$7.00

Gone AWOL Milkshake

$7.00

Trio Cheesecake

$9.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

$5.00

soup of the day

$5.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Hush Puppies

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Beer Cheese Broccoli

$7.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$8.00

House-made Chips

$7.00

Redskin Garlic Mashed Potatos

$8.00

Catering Menu

Wisconsin Cheese Curds (Catering)

$25.00

The Howitzer (Catering)

$13.00

Elote Fries (Catering)

$25.00

Trip Wire Pretzel (Catering)

$12.00

Bone-in Wings (Catering)

$12.00

Bruschetta

$30.00

Salads

Platters

Pizza

Pitchers

Glassware

Mug Club (Barrel) CASH ONLY

$125.00

Mug Club (Grenade) CASH ONLY

$150.00

Mug Club (Barrel W/ Seal)CASH ONLY

$135.00

Mug Club (Grenade W/ Seal) CASH ONLY

$160.00

5 oz. Glass

$3.00

16 oz. Glass

$5.00

20 oz. Glass

$5.00

Wine Glass

$7.00

Mug Club (Grenade W/ Card Payment) (No Seal)

$160.95

Mug Club (Barrel W/ Card Payment) (No Seal)

$134.12

Mug Club (Grenade W/ Card Payment) (W/ Seal)

$170.95

Mug Club (Barrel W/ Card Payment) (W/ Seal)

$144.12

Apparel

SteelTank Snap Back Hat

$15.00

SteelTank Flex Fit Hat

$18.00

Beanie Hat

$15.00

Women's T-Shirt

$18.00

Men's Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Men's Longsleeve T-Shirt

$21.00

Pullover Hoodie

$35.00

Zip-Up Hoodie

$40.00

Wall Tin

$20.00

Wall Tin Large

$30.00

Koozie

$4.00

Candle

G.I Joe Scented Candle

$20.00

Gunpowder Scented Candle

$20.00

Hop 2,3,4 Scented Candle.

$20.00

Mexican lager

$20.00

Nut to Butt

$20.00

WI Motorcycle Guide

Guide Book

$5.00

Metal Signs

Large

$30.00

Small

$20.00

Daily Specials

Special app

$24.00

Special entrée

$18.00

Chicken pot pie

$16.00

Sunday Pizza Special

$20.00

Schnitzel

$20.00

Saurbrawten

$24.00

Sausage Flight

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have 22 of our own craft beers on tap along with our signature food menu and great wine list.

Website

Location

1225 Robruck Dr., Unit A, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Directions

Gallery
