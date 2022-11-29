Restaurant header imageView gallery

General Porpoise Laurelhurst

4520 Union Bay Place NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Popular Items

Vanilla Custard
Maple
Chocolate Marshmallow

Doughnuts

Vanilla Custard

$5.50

Lemon Curd

$5.50

Chocolate Marshmallow

$5.50

Quince Jam

$5.50

Maple

$5.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Welcome to the General Porpoise [Laurelhurst] Pre-order page. We are here for you Seattle! Currently open for take out doughnuts and coffee at our Capitol Hill and Laurelhurst cafes. // Doughnuts at General Porpoise are made with fresh eggs and are filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. // In addition to doughnuts, we serve top quality coffees from multiple roasters. Espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew are all available.

4520 Union Bay Place NE, Seattle, WA 98105

