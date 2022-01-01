Hey Hey Bar & Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SK Balls

regular 6

$11.00

jalapeño 6

$11.00

veggie 6

$11.00

Half Reg / Half Jal

$22.00

Half Reg / Half Veggie

$22.00

Half Jal / Half Veggie

$22.00

Regular12

$22.00

Jalapeno12

$22.00

Veggie12

$22.00

Single Regular

$2.00

Single Jalapeno

$2.00

Single Veggie

$2.00

Half Sub

$6.00

Lamb

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.00

Lamb Saag

$18.00

Lamb Chutney Wala

$18.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.00

Lamb Kasmiri Rogan Josh

$18.00

Lamb Jalfrezi

$18.00

Biryani

$18.00

Lamb Korma

$18.00

Lamb Do Piazza

$18.00

Lamb Madras

$17.00

Chicken

Chicken Korma

$17.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.00

Chicken Saag

$17.00

Chicken Jalfrezi

$17.00

Mango Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Mustard Curry

$17.00

Chicken Methi

$17.00

Chicken Mutter

$17.00

Kabob Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Sides

Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Special

$17.99

Side Of Rice

$5.00

Add Mushroom

$2.50

Add Veggie

$2.50

Add Broccoli

$2.50

Add Potatoes

$2.50

Add Extra Lamb

$3.00

Add Extra Chicken

$3.00

Tamarind Sauce

$1.00

Sauces

horseradish

$0.50

creamy horseradish

$0.05

Ranch- Side

$0.50

Blue Cheese- Side

$0.50

Italian- Side

$0.50

BBQ- Side

$0.50

Buffalo- Side

$0.50

Honey Mustard- Side

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Vegetarian

Saag Paneer

$16.00

Navratan Korma

$16.00

Channa Masala

$16.00

Channa Paneer

$15.00

Mutter Paneer

$16.00

Aloo Mutter

$16.00

Mushroom Mutter

$16.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.00

Beef

Meatball Masala

$18.00

Meatball Korma

$18.00

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosas

$10.00

Beef Keema Samosas

$12.00

Chicken Keema Samosas

$12.00

Happy Hour Specials

Veggie Samosa

$10.00

Keema Samosa Chicken

$12.00

Keema Samosa Beef

$12.00Out of stock

Chilly Chicken Half

$12.00Out of stock

Chilly Chicken Full

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken Wings 6 pcs

$13.00

Chicken Wings 12 pcs

$18.00

Special

$17.99

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

3 Pork Eggrolls

$8.00

4 Mozzerillo Sticks

$3.50

6 Pc Fried Shrimp

$6.00

12 Pc Fried Shrimp

$11.50

Fries

$3.50

2 Hot Dogs

$6.00

Bourbon

American Honey

$7.00

Bourbon Supreme

$4.50

Buffalo Trace

$7.25

Bulleit

$7.25

Bulleit Rye

$7.25

Contradiction

$7.75

E Williams 1783

$6.00

Ezra Brooks

$5.50

Four Roses

$6.50

High West

$7.50

Horse Soldier Barrel

$14.00

Horse Soldier Small Batch

$13.00

Horse Soldier Straight

$12.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$9.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00

Jim Beam Orange

$5.50

Jim Beam Peach

$5.00

Knob Creek

$7.50

Knob Creek Rye

$6.75

Larceny

$6.00

Longbranch

$7.50

Makers

$8.00

Makers 46

$7.25

Mays 92

$7.00

Mays 94 Rye

$7.00

Michters Small Batch

$7.50

Mixed Weller

$7.50

Old Crow

$5.25

Rabbit Hole Bourbon

$9.00

Rebel Yell

$5.50

Redemption

$5.75

Russells Reserve

$7.00

Weller

$6.25

Weller Antique 107

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$7.50

Woodford

$8.25

Craft Beers

2 Robbers

$3.75

Angry Crisp

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bucket Of 5 Rhinegeist Beers

$20.00

Cheetah

$4.75

Crabbies

$5.25

Double Irish Red

$3.75

Elvis Juice

$5.25

Geist Tea

$5.25

Hop Pink

$4.25

Jack Variety

$4.75

Jamison Ginger & Lime

$7.25

Keypunch

$4.25

Kitty Paw

$5.25

Mystic Mama

$5.75

Narragansett Lager

$3.00

Nutcraker Can

$10.00Out of stock

Nutrl Vodka Seltzer

$4.75

Onda

$5.75

Ranch Water

$4.50

Scrimshaw

$5.25

Teak

$5.75

Truly Vodka

$5.75

Truly Wild Berry

$4.75

Truth

$4.75

White Claw Blackberry

$4.75

White claw Blk Cherry

$4.75

White claw Grapefruit

$4.75

White Claw Lemon

$4.75

White claw Lime

$4.75

White Claw Mango

$4.75

White Claw Passionfruit

$4.75

White Claw Pineapple

$4.75

White Claw Raspberry

$4.75

White Claw Strawberry

$4.75

White Claw Tangerine

$4.75

White Claw Watermelon

$4.75

White Rajah

$5.25

Domestic Beer

Bud

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Bud Light Lime

$4.25

Bud Light Next

$4.25

Bud Select

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.25

Busch NA

$3.25

Can PBR

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.75

High Life

$3.25

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Natural Light

$3.25

Rolling Rock

$3.00

Yeng Black And Tan

$3.75

Yueng

$3.75

Yueng Light

$3.75

Genesse Cream Ale

$3.25

Lone Star

$4.75

Draft

Amber Ale

$6.00

Beer Flight

$7.00

Bud Light 16oz

$4.00

D Bud Light -12 Oz

$3.00

Cheetah

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Fireside Hard Cider

$6.00

Florida Seltzer

$8.00

Half Baked IPA

$7.00

Home For The Holidays

$7.00

Nutcracker

$8.00

Peanutbutter Stout

$7.00

Scotty Karate

$7.00

Truth

$6.00

Worxoctoberfest

$6.00

Deck The Halls

$7.00

Christmas Ale

$6.00

Great Lakes Xmas Ale

$7.00

Sly White Lager

$6.00

The Poet

$6.00

Josh's Brown Ale

$6.00

Winter Warmer

$6.00

Bodhi

$7.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Porter

$7.00

Pitcher- D Bud Light

$14.00

Craft Pitcher 6

$22.00

Craft Piicher Premium 7

$26.00

Top Shelf Pitcher 8

$30.00

Gin

Aviation

$6.50

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay

$6.50

Hendricks

$7.75

Rabbit Hole Bespoke

$9.00

Ransom

$7.25

Tangueray

$5.50

Well Gin

$4.50

Import Beers

Blue Labott Lt

$3.75

Blue Labott Reg

$3.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Lt

$4.75

Crabbies

$5.75

Guiness

$4.00

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken 00

$4.50

Hoegaarden

$4.75

Killians Red

$3.50

Kingfisher

$5.25

Krombacher

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Newcastle

$4.25

Paulaner

$4.75

Red Stripe

$3.75

Stella

$4.25

Liqueurs

43 Locor

$6.25

Amaretto

$4.50

Aperol

$7.25

Apple Pucker

$4.50

Baileys

$5.50

Barenjager

$6.25

Blue Curacao

$4.50

Butterscotch

$4.50

Campari

$7.00

Chartruese

$10.00

Cointreau

$7.50

Creme De Menthe

$4.50

Creme de Violette

$6.25

Disaronno

$6.00

Domaine Canton

$9.50

Drambui

$6.50

Fernet-Branca

$6.75

Frangelico

$5.50

Goldschlager

$6.25

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Jager

$6.75

Kahlua

$6.50

Lemoncello

$5.25

Luxardo

$8.25

Melon

$4.50

Midori

$5.50

Montenegro

$7.25

Ouzo

$5.50

Peach

$4.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.50

Pomegranite

$4.50

Razzmatazz

$4.50

Rumplemintz

$6.50

Sambuca

$7.00

Sloe Gin

$5.00

St Germain

$6.25

St. Elizabeth allspice

$6.75

Strawberry Pucker

$4.50

Tia Maria

$5.50

Triple Sec

$4.50

Tuaca

$6.00

Watermelon

$4.50

Galliano

$6.00

Red Wine

Cab Sav

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Half Glass

$3.00

Bottle

$22.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi 10

$7.50

Bacardi 4

$6.00

Bacardi 8

$6.00

Bacardi Grapefruit

$4.75

Bacardi Spiced

$4.50

Bermuda Black Rum

$5.00

Bumbu

$7.25

Captain Morgan

$5.75

Dipliomatico Planas

$6.00

Diplomatica Reserve

$7.75

Diplomatico Mantuano

$6.00

Jello

$2.50

Kraken

$5.75

Myers

$6.25

Parott Bay

$5.50

Pudding Shots

$2.50

Rumchata

$5.75

Well Rum

$4.50

Scotch

Craigelachie

$7.75

Dalmore

$9.00

Dewars 12

$7.00

E&J

$5.00

Glenlivet

$8.50

Hennessy

$8.75

Jw Black

$9.00

Jw Red

$6.00

Well Scotch

$4.50

Laphroaig

$11.00

Tequilla

1800 reposada

$7.25

1800 Silver

$7.25

Altos

$7.25

Cabo Wabo

$6.75

Camarena Reposado

$6.25

Camarena Silver

$6.25

Casamigo

$8.75

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Cuervo

$6.25

Don Julio

$9.25

Espolon Blanco

$6.50

Illegal Mezcal

$7.75

Mezcal

$7.75

Patron Respo

$8.75

Patron Silver

$8.75

Tereman

$6.25

Wahaka

$7.25

Well Tequila

$5.25

Tuesday Tequila

$5.00

Vodka

360 Vodka

$5.00

360 Vodka Dbl Chocolate

$5.00

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Absolut Pepper

$6.50

Absolute Lime

$5.75

Absolute Pear

$5.75

Absolute Watermelon

$5.75

American Vodka

$5.75

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Grey Goose Melon

$6.50

Grey Goose Strawberry

$6.75

Grey Goose Watermelon

$6.75

Grey Goose White Peach

$6.75

Kettle One

$6.50

Luksusowa

$6.25

New Amesterdam

$5.25

Paramont Cherry

$5.00

Paramont Grape

$5.00

Pinnacle

$4.50

Skyy

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.25

Stoli

$6.00

Stoli Blueberry

$6.50

Stoli Orange

$5.75

Stoli Razz

$5.75

Stoli Vanilla

$6.50

Titos

$6.75

Well Vodka

$4.50

Whiskey

Black Velvet

$5.25

Black Velvet Apple

$5.00

BUA Irish

$7.00

Bushmills

$7.00

C C

$5.50

Canadian Mist

$5.50

Crown

$7.25

Crown Apple

$6.75

Crown Peach

$6.75

Crown Vanilla

$6.75

Elijah Craig Rye

$6.75

Elijah Craig small batch

$6.75

Fireball

$5.75

Fireball Mini To Go

$4.00

Jack D Honey

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.25

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$7.25

Jameson IPA

$6.25

Jameson Black

$7.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.50

Jameson Stout

$7.50

Jameson Test Tub

$5.00

Kessler

$5.00

Limavady

$8.75

McConnell;s

$6.50

Michters Rye

$8.50

Old Forester

$5.75

PB&W

$6.50

Powers

$6.75

Proper Twelve

$6.50

Quietmam

$6.25

Quietmam 8 Yr

$6.75

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$9.00

Rabbit Hole Daringer

$13.00

Rabbit Hole Rye

$10.00

Redbrest 12

$10.00

Screwball

$6.75

Seagrams 7

$5.50

Seagrams V O

$5.50

Sheep Dog

$5.25

Slow and Low

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Suntory

$6.50

Teeling Irish

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

TX

$6.50

Well Wiskey

$4.50

Whiskey Smiths Chocolate

$6.25

Whiskey Smiths Salted Carmel

$6.25

Whistle Pig

$13.00

Writer's Tears Copper Pot

$7.00

Writer's Tears Double Oak

$9.00

Wednesday Wiskey

$5.00

White Wine

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Half Glass

$3.00

Bottle

$22.00

Champagne

$6.00

Reisling

$5.50

White Zin

$5.50

Rose'

$5.50

Specials

Black Russian

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Top Shelf Bloody Mary

$9.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Irish Breakfast

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.50

Mule

$7.00

Long Island

$9.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$11.00

Margarita

$5.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$7.50

Pitcher Margarita

$20.00

32oz Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Negroni

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$10.25

White Russian

$5.50

Sb Collins

$8.50

Cocktail Special 1

$1.00

Cocktail Special 2

$2.00

Cocktail Special 3

$3.00

Cocktail Special 4

$4.00

Cocktail Special 5

$5.00

M&M Shot

$7.50

Industry M&M Shot

$6.50

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Pickled Egg

$1.00

Sub

$10.00

Half Sub

$6.00

Sub

$9.00

Wings

$10.00

NA Beverages

Pop

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemomade

$2.00

Tonic/Soda H2O

$1.50

T-Shirt

T - Shirts

$19.95Out of stock

2XL T- Shirt

$22.95Out of stock

Employee T Shirt Hey Hey

$14.00

Einstein Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleve T

$29.00

Hoodie

$49.00

Employee T Long Sleve

$21.00

Employee Hoodie

$40.00

HeyHey Coasters

coasters

$10.00

Honor Flight

Honor Flight Adult

$20.00

Honor Flight Kid

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

361 E Whittier St, Columbus, OH 43206

Directions

Gallery
Hey Hey Bar & Grill image
Hey Hey Bar & Grill image

