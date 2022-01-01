- Home
American
Bars & Lounges
Hey Hey Bar & Grill
271 Reviews
$
361 E Whittier St
Columbus, OH 43206
SK Balls
Lamb
Chicken
Sides
Sauces
Vegetarian
Happy Hour Specials
Veggie Samosa
$10.00
Keema Samosa Chicken
$12.00
Keema Samosa Beef
$12.00Out of stock
Chilly Chicken Half
$12.00Out of stock
Chilly Chicken Full
$18.00Out of stock
Chicken Wings 6 pcs
$13.00
Chicken Wings 12 pcs
$18.00
Special
$17.99
6 Boneless Wings
$8.00
3 Pork Eggrolls
$8.00
4 Mozzerillo Sticks
$3.50
6 Pc Fried Shrimp
$6.00
12 Pc Fried Shrimp
$11.50
Fries
$3.50
2 Hot Dogs
$6.00
Bourbon
American Honey
$7.00
Bourbon Supreme
$4.50
Buffalo Trace
$7.25
Bulleit
$7.25
Bulleit Rye
$7.25
Contradiction
$7.75
E Williams 1783
$6.00
Ezra Brooks
$5.50
Four Roses
$6.50
High West
$7.50
Horse Soldier Barrel
$14.00
Horse Soldier Small Batch
$13.00
Horse Soldier Straight
$12.00
Jefferson's Reserve
$9.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Jim Beam Apple
$5.00
Jim Beam Orange
$5.50
Jim Beam Peach
$5.00
Knob Creek
$7.50
Knob Creek Rye
$6.75
Larceny
$6.00
Longbranch
$7.50
Makers
$8.00
Makers 46
$7.25
Mays 92
$7.00
Mays 94 Rye
$7.00
Michters Small Batch
$7.50
Mixed Weller
$7.50
Old Crow
$5.25
Rabbit Hole Bourbon
$9.00
Rebel Yell
$5.50
Redemption
$5.75
Russells Reserve
$7.00
Weller
$6.25
Weller Antique 107
$9.00
Wild Turkey 101
$7.00
Wild Turkey Rye
$7.50
Woodford
$8.25
Craft Beers
2 Robbers
$3.75
Angry Crisp
$4.25
Blue Moon
$4.25
Bucket Of 5 Rhinegeist Beers
$20.00
Cheetah
$4.75
Crabbies
$5.25
Double Irish Red
$3.75
Elvis Juice
$5.25
Geist Tea
$5.25
Hop Pink
$4.25
Jack Variety
$4.75
Jamison Ginger & Lime
$7.25
Keypunch
$4.25
Kitty Paw
$5.25
Mystic Mama
$5.75
Narragansett Lager
$3.00
Nutcraker Can
$10.00Out of stock
Nutrl Vodka Seltzer
$4.75
Onda
$5.75
Ranch Water
$4.50
Scrimshaw
$5.25
Teak
$5.75
Truly Vodka
$5.75
Truly Wild Berry
$4.75
Truth
$4.75
White Claw Blackberry
$4.75
White claw Blk Cherry
$4.75
White claw Grapefruit
$4.75
White Claw Lemon
$4.75
White claw Lime
$4.75
White Claw Mango
$4.75
White Claw Passionfruit
$4.75
White Claw Pineapple
$4.75
White Claw Raspberry
$4.75
White Claw Strawberry
$4.75
White Claw Tangerine
$4.75
White Claw Watermelon
$4.75
White Rajah
$5.25
Domestic Beer
Draft
Amber Ale
$6.00
Beer Flight
$7.00
Bud Light 16oz
$4.00
D Bud Light -12 Oz
$3.00
Cheetah
$6.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Fireside Hard Cider
$6.00
Florida Seltzer
$8.00
Half Baked IPA
$7.00
Home For The Holidays
$7.00
Nutcracker
$8.00
Peanutbutter Stout
$7.00
Scotty Karate
$7.00
Truth
$6.00
Worxoctoberfest
$6.00
Deck The Halls
$7.00
Christmas Ale
$6.00
Great Lakes Xmas Ale
$7.00
Sly White Lager
$6.00
The Poet
$6.00
Josh's Brown Ale
$6.00
Winter Warmer
$6.00
Bodhi
$7.00
Chocolate Hazelnut Porter
$7.00
Pitcher- D Bud Light
$14.00
Craft Pitcher 6
$22.00
Craft Piicher Premium 7
$26.00
Top Shelf Pitcher 8
$30.00
Gin
Import Beers
Liqueurs
43 Locor
$6.25
Amaretto
$4.50
Aperol
$7.25
Apple Pucker
$4.50
Baileys
$5.50
Barenjager
$6.25
Blue Curacao
$4.50
Butterscotch
$4.50
Campari
$7.00
Chartruese
$10.00
Cointreau
$7.50
Creme De Menthe
$4.50
Creme de Violette
$6.25
Disaronno
$6.00
Domaine Canton
$9.50
Drambui
$6.50
Fernet-Branca
$6.75
Frangelico
$5.50
Goldschlager
$6.25
Grand Marnier
$8.50
Jager
$6.75
Kahlua
$6.50
Lemoncello
$5.25
Luxardo
$8.25
Melon
$4.50
Midori
$5.50
Montenegro
$7.25
Ouzo
$5.50
Peach
$4.50
Peppermint Schnapps
$4.50
Pomegranite
$4.50
Razzmatazz
$4.50
Rumplemintz
$6.50
Sambuca
$7.00
Sloe Gin
$5.00
St Germain
$6.25
St. Elizabeth allspice
$6.75
Strawberry Pucker
$4.50
Tia Maria
$5.50
Triple Sec
$4.50
Tuaca
$6.00
Watermelon
$4.50
Galliano
$6.00
Rum
Bacardi
$5.50
Bacardi 10
$7.50
Bacardi 4
$6.00
Bacardi 8
$6.00
Bacardi Grapefruit
$4.75
Bacardi Spiced
$4.50
Bermuda Black Rum
$5.00
Bumbu
$7.25
Captain Morgan
$5.75
Dipliomatico Planas
$6.00
Diplomatica Reserve
$7.75
Diplomatico Mantuano
$6.00
Jello
$2.50
Kraken
$5.75
Myers
$6.25
Parott Bay
$5.50
Pudding Shots
$2.50
Rumchata
$5.75
Well Rum
$4.50
Scotch
Tequilla
1800 reposada
$7.25
1800 Silver
$7.25
Altos
$7.25
Cabo Wabo
$6.75
Camarena Reposado
$6.25
Camarena Silver
$6.25
Casamigo
$8.75
Casamigos Reposado
$9.00
Cuervo
$6.25
Don Julio
$9.25
Espolon Blanco
$6.50
Illegal Mezcal
$7.75
Mezcal
$7.75
Patron Respo
$8.75
Patron Silver
$8.75
Tereman
$6.25
Wahaka
$7.25
Well Tequila
$5.25
Tuesday Tequila
$5.00
Vodka
360 Vodka
$5.00
360 Vodka Dbl Chocolate
$5.00
Absolut
$6.50
Absolut Citron
$6.50
Absolut Pepper
$6.50
Absolute Lime
$5.75
Absolute Pear
$5.75
Absolute Watermelon
$5.75
American Vodka
$5.75
Deep Eddy Lemon
$5.50
Deep Eddy Lime
$5.50
Grey Goose
$7.50
Grey Goose Melon
$6.50
Grey Goose Strawberry
$6.75
Grey Goose Watermelon
$6.75
Grey Goose White Peach
$6.75
Kettle One
$6.50
Luksusowa
$6.25
New Amesterdam
$5.25
Paramont Cherry
$5.00
Paramont Grape
$5.00
Pinnacle
$4.50
Skyy
$5.50
Smirnoff
$5.25
Stoli
$6.00
Stoli Blueberry
$6.50
Stoli Orange
$5.75
Stoli Razz
$5.75
Stoli Vanilla
$6.50
Titos
$6.75
Well Vodka
$4.50
Whiskey
Black Velvet
$5.25
Black Velvet Apple
$5.00
BUA Irish
$7.00
Bushmills
$7.00
C C
$5.50
Canadian Mist
$5.50
Crown
$7.25
Crown Apple
$6.75
Crown Peach
$6.75
Crown Vanilla
$6.75
Elijah Craig Rye
$6.75
Elijah Craig small batch
$6.75
Fireball
$5.75
Fireball Mini To Go
$4.00
Jack D Honey
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$7.25
Jack Daniels Fire
$7.00
Jameson
$7.25
Jameson IPA
$6.25
Jameson Black
$7.00
Jameson Cold Brew
$6.00
Jameson Orange
$6.50
Jameson Stout
$7.50
Jameson Test Tub
$5.00
Kessler
$5.00
Limavady
$8.75
McConnell;s
$6.50
Michters Rye
$8.50
Old Forester
$5.75
PB&W
$6.50
Powers
$6.75
Proper Twelve
$6.50
Quietmam
$6.25
Quietmam 8 Yr
$6.75
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
$9.00
Rabbit Hole Daringer
$13.00
Rabbit Hole Rye
$10.00
Redbrest 12
$10.00
Screwball
$6.75
Seagrams 7
$5.50
Seagrams V O
$5.50
Sheep Dog
$5.25
Slow and Low
$5.50
Southern Comfort
$5.50
Suntory
$6.50
Teeling Irish
$6.00
Tullamore Dew
$7.00
TX
$6.50
Well Wiskey
$4.50
Whiskey Smiths Chocolate
$6.25
Whiskey Smiths Salted Carmel
$6.25
Whistle Pig
$13.00
Writer's Tears Copper Pot
$7.00
Writer's Tears Double Oak
$9.00
Wednesday Wiskey
$5.00
White Wine
Specials
Black Russian
$5.50
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Virgin Bloody
$4.00
Top Shelf Bloody Mary
$9.00
Green Tea
$6.00
Irish Breakfast
$6.00
Irish Car Bomb
$10.00
Irish Coffee
$8.00
Irish Mule
$9.00
Key Lime Pie
$5.50
Mule
$7.00
Long Island
$9.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$11.00
Margarita
$5.00
Top Shelf Margarita
$7.50
Pitcher Margarita
$20.00
32oz Top Shelf Margarita
$14.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Negroni
$8.00
Sex On The Beach
$8.00
Rusty Nail
$10.25
White Russian
$5.50
Sb Collins
$8.50
Cocktail Special 1
$1.00
Cocktail Special 2
$2.00
Cocktail Special 3
$3.00
Cocktail Special 4
$4.00
Cocktail Special 5
$5.00
M&M Shot
$7.50
Industry M&M Shot
$6.50
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
361 E Whittier St, Columbus, OH 43206
Gallery
