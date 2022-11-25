Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Bars & Lounges

Buns and Brew

526 Reviews

$

970 Parsons

Columbus, OH 43206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BBQ Week

Beef Rib Dinner

$18.99

Pork Rib Dinner

$12.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner

$10.99

Bratwurst

$7.00

Angus Beef Hotdog

$7.00

Beef Brisket Dinner

$12.99

Smoked Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Backyard Burger

$7.00

Mac & Cheeese

$5.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Corn on the Cob

$2.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Taco Tuesday

Beef Taco

$3.50

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Steak Taco

$4.50

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Surf & Turf Taco

$4.50

Loaded Nachos

$8.00

Nachos & Beef Queso Dip

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Fish Taco

$4.50

Karaoke Thursday

Chicken Wings

$7.99+

BBQ Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

BBQ Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Sweet Mashed Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Collard Greens

$5.00

Fish Fry Menu

BBQ Beef Ribs

$16.00

BBQ Pork Ribs

$14.00

Fish & Grits

$18.00

Fish Platter

$12.00

Fried Chicken Wings

$12.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00

Small Lobster Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Fish by the Piece

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Mac & Cheeese

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Corn Bread

$3.00

Fried Cabbage

$3.00

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Candied Yams

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$3.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

CHEF SPECIALS

Wings & Truffle Fries Basket

$10.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Mango Passion Salad

$12.00

Fried Stuffed Salmon

$20.00

Buttermilk Prawns, Fries and Slaw

$15.00

Lemon Icebox Pie

$6.00

Wildberry Parfait

$6.00

Gourmet Dogs

Bacon Cheeseburger Dog

Bacon Cheeseburger Dog

$7.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken

$7.00
Carolina

Carolina

$7.00

Pulled Chicken, Coleslaw

Chi-Town

Chi-Town

$7.00

Cleveland

$7.00

Hot Digitty

$7.00
Jamaican Me Crazy

Jamaican Me Crazy

$7.00

Jerk Chicken, Coleslaw

Junkyard

$7.00

Loaded Tot Dog

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Naked Dog

$7.00

New Yorker

$7.00
Philly

Philly

$7.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Onions

Rocky Balboa

Rocky Balboa

$7.00
Sicilian

Sicilian

$7.00

Slappin Mac

$7.00

Smoked Pulled Pork

$7.00

South of the Border

$7.00
Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Texan

$7.00
West Virginia

West Virginia

$7.00

Chili, Yellow Mustard, Coleslaw

Brunch

Bacon (side)

$4.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sliders

$8.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders (Copy)

$8.00

BtB Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Chicken (side)

$5.50

Eggs (side)

$3.00

Eggs with Cheese (side)

$3.50

French Toast

$12.00

Grits (side)

$3.00

Home Fries (side)

$4.00

Kids Meal

$5.00

Loaded Waffle (Chicken)

$15.00

Loaded Waffle (Pork)

$15.00

Omlette

$12.00

Sausage (side)

$3.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Shrimp (side)

$5.50

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

Surf & Turf

$26.00

Vegan Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Waffle

$5.00

Crabcake Meal

$22.00

Starters

Loaded Nachos

$6.00

Loaded Tots

$6.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sliders

$8.00

Soft Tacos

$2.00Out of stock

Sides

Collard Greens

$5.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Chili

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Hash Browns w/ Cheese & Onion

$4.00

Mac & Cheese (4oz)

$5.00

Chili (vegan) w/ cornbread

$8.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken (side)

$4.00

Smoked Pulled Pork (side)

$4.00

Samplers

The Sampler

$8.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Beers

ACE Pineapple

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Kentucky Boubon Barrel Ale

$6.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$6.00

Rhinegeist Cheatah

$6.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$6.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.00

North High Honey Wheat

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$5.00

Stella Atrois

$5.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Truly Passionfruit

$6.00

Truly Black Cherry

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

Truly Pineapple

$6.00

Truly Lime

$6.00

Truly Grapefruit

$6.00

Liquors

Christan Brothers

$6.00

Courvoisier

$7.00

Dusse

$10.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Remy Martin 1738

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

White Hennessy

$20.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Gin (well)

$5.00

Bumbu

$8.00

Rum (Well)

$5.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Blue Azul

$35.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Espolon

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Especial Gold

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

$7.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Tequila (well)

$5.00

Teremana Reposado

$8.00

Teremana Silver

$8.00

Lobos

$10.00

Don Julio Repo

$11.00

1942

$30.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Circo

$9.00

Ciroc Apple

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$9.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$9.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$9.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Vodka (well)

$5.00

Ciroc pomegranate

$9.00

Absolut

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$10.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Whiskey (well)

$5.00

BSB

$8.00

Blue Mfer

$5.00

Espolon

$5.00

Long Island

$5.00

Margarita

$5.00

$2.00 Margarita

$5.00

Whiskey

$5.00

Cocktails

Margarita (mini)

$5.00

Mimosa-Bottomless

$25.00

Mimosa-Single Glass

$5.00

Premium Cocktails

$10.00

Well Cocktails

$8.00

Brix City Mule

$8.00

Mule

$8.00

BRIX- Crowned Brix

$8.00

BRIX- Yellow Brix Road

$8.00

BRIX- Brix House

$8.00

BRIX- Brix City Mule

$8.00

BRIX- Bellini

$8.00

Peach's & Cream

$8.00

Wines

Barefoot Cabernet

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Barefoot Pink Moscato

$5.00

Sutter Home Sweet Red

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Reisling

$5.00

Champagne (bottle)

$35.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Peach Moscato

$6.00

Food

Vegan Chicken Drums & Waffles

$14.00

Vegan Chicken Drums & Truffle Fries

$10.00

Carolina

$8.00

Jamaican Me Crazy

$8.00
Philly

Philly

$8.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Onions

Southern Comfort

$8.00

West Virginia

$8.00

Texan

$8.00

Hot Diggity

$8.00

Sicilian

$8.00

Chi-Town

$8.00

New Yorker

$8.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Chili

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Home of those Famous Dogs

Location

970 Parsons, Columbus, OH 43206

Directions

Gallery
Beyond The Brix image
Beyond The Brix image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hey Hey Bar & Grill
orange star4.7 • 271
361 E Whittier St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Comune
orange star4.9 • 1,339
677 Parsons Avenue Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Club 185
orange star4.6 • 905
185 East Livingston Ave Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Alpine & El Lugar
orange starNo Reviews
525 S. 4th St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Roosters - German Village
orange star3.5 • 84
897 City Park Ave Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Smoked on High BBQ
orange star4.5 • 632
755 S High St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston