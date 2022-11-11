Bars & Lounges
American
Sandwiches
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) 340 E Gay St
8,008 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The name of the restaurant has changed, but everything else is the same. Same great staff and same great food.
Location
340 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215
Gallery