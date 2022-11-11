Main picView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Sandwiches

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) 340 E Gay St

8,008 Reviews

$$

340 E Gay St

Columbus, OH 43215

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
Mozzarella Sticks

Starters

House-Made Tots

House-Made Tots

$8.99

Freshly grated russet potatoes combined with onion, salt, pepper and fried to a golden brown. Served with housemade garlic aioli.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$11.29

Fresh chicken tenders marinated in buttermilk and 6 spices hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, housemade BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauces.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.29

Hand cut mozzarella battered and coated in herb breadcrumbs and fried golden brown served with marinara sauce.

Buckeye Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Pretzel "Buckeyes" baked to a golden brown and served with sharp cheddar cheese sauce for dipping

Jalapeno Cheddar Hush Puppies

$7.59

Homemade hush puppies, deep fried and served with sriracha mayo.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.79

A delicious blend of spinach, artichokes, garlic, Monterey Jack, Romano and Parmesan cheeses simmered together and served with house made salsa and chips.

Fresh Hot Wings

Fresh Hot Wings

$13.99

1 pound of fresh wings, covered in a chili powder rub, fried with housemade hot sauce served with bleu cheese dressing.

Chorizo Queso Dip

$13.29

Spicy sharp cheddar and pepper jack queso topped with Chorizo sausage served with freshly fried tortilla chips and housemade salsa.

Fried B&B Pickles

$7.29

House-made bread and butter pickles battered and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

Big Bowl Salads

All of our salads are served in large stainless steel mixing bowls with dressing already mixed in for your convenience. If you would like to have your dressing on the side, please inform your server.

Citrus Watermelon Salad

$12.29

Spring mix tossed in a homemade citrus vinaigrette with watermelon, oranges, dried cranberries, red onion, candied pecans and bleu cheese crumbles.

Roasted Chicken Salad

Roasted Chicken Salad

$12.29

Hand-pulled chicken breast, spring mix, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, granished with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of homemade dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.29

Spring mix tossed in a homemade ranch dressing with corn and black bean salsa, bbq chicken, tortilla strips and tomatoes.

Fried Chicken Cobb Salad

Fried Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.29

Spring mix topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing.

Spinach Salad

$11.29

Baby spinach, tomato, shaved red onion, hardboiled egg, finished in a housemade vinaigrette, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and bacon crisps.

M&T Salad

$11.29

Spring mix topped with carrots, cucumber, celery, tomatoes, onion and gralic croutons; garnished with feta cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of homemade dressing.

Hand Pattied Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.49

Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade B&B pickles with housemade Gracie sauce on a butter-toasted bun.

The Chimi Burger

The Chimi Burger

$13.49

Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado mousse, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.

Build Your Own Burger

$13.49

Two smash-cooked patties made your way! Choose one cheese and any toppings.

Pimento Cheese Burger

$13.49

Two smash-cooked patties topped with classic pimento cheese, tomato and housemade B&B pickles served on butter-toasted bun.

Texas BBQ Burger

$13.49

Two smash-cooked patties topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, homemade BBQ sauce and hand-cut onion straws on a butter-toasted bun.

Pat & Gracie's Sandwiches

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$13.59

Fresh backed chicken served on a ciabatta roll with spinach and basil pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato and fresh basil. Topped with a balsamic vinegar glaze.

Pulled Pork Johnny Cake

Pulled Pork Johnny Cake

$11.49

Homemade corn bread pancake topped with fresh B+B pickles, smoked BBQ pork and topped with blue cheese coleslaw then drizzled with homemade BBQ sauce.

Portabella Mushroom Stack

$13.29

Two grilled portabella mushroom, marinated in house-made vinaigrette, with roasted red peppers, Monterey Jack cheese and roasted red pepper aioli served on a ciabatta roll.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Choice of grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo and cheddar cheese on a butter-toasted bun.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.79

Deep fried pork loin with mayo, pickle, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese on a butter-toasted bun.

Lynne's Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Blackened grilled chicken, caramelized onions, avocado mousse, Monterey jack cheese and smoked bacon on a butter-toasted bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.89

Fresy chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, hand breaded, fried to golden brown. Topped with cheddar cheese, fresh hand-sliced tomatoes and a bold & zesty jalapeno sauce served on a butter-toasted bun.

Salmon BLT

$15.99

Blackened fresh salmon, sriracha mayonnaise, smoked bacon, shredded wild greens, tomato served on buttered sourdough bread.

Chicken Salad Club Sandwich

$10.99

Homemade classic chicken salad made with mayo, celery and onion served on toasted sourdough bread

Entrees

Bistro Shrimp

$18.29

Crispy hand breaded shrimp, fresh mushrooms, tomato and spinach tossed with spaghetti and a basil-garlic-lemon cream sauce.

Steak Frittes

$28.49

2 four oz. filet medallions cooked to your liking topped with a herbed compound butter and served with hand-cut fries and a house salad.

Rattlesnake Pasta

$18.29

Baked Cajun chicken breast with red & green peppers, red onion, tossed in our signature spicy cream sauce.

Burrito

$13.29

A giant four tortilla stuffed with your choice of brisket, chicken or ground beef; black beans, rice and cheddar cheese. Topped with our spicy chica cheese sauce and served with a side of homemade pico de gallo and sour cream.

Peruvian Chicken

$18.29

Whole half chicken marinated in olive oil, lime juice, garlic, cumin, paprika then oven-roasted until tender, juicy and crisp-skinned. Served with a spicy cilantro jalapeno green sauce. On a bed of house made mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Three Cod cutlets hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with our hand cut French fries and house made blue cheese coleslaw.

Tacos

$13.29

Three soft or crispy tacos with your choice of brisket, chicken or ground beef. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with black beans and rice

Double Pork Chop Dinner

$18.59

Two 5 oz frenched bone-in pork chops seared to lock in flavor. Served with mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Beef Stroganoff

$18.59

Slow braised brisket with caramelized onions, mushrooms and pappardelle noodles in a rich brown sauce.

Sides

Fresh made Bleu Cheese Coleslaw

$3.29

Mac-N-Cheese

$4.99

Sautéed Broccoli

$3.89

Fries

$2.99

P&G Side Salad

$4.94

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Extra Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.79

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.79+

Blue Cheese

$0.79+

Buffalo Sauce

$0.79

Chimichurri

$0.79

Garlic Aioli

$0.79

Gracie Sauce

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79+

Marinara Sauce

$0.79+

Mayo

$0.59

Ranch

$0.79+

Red Pepper Ailoi

$0.79

Siracha Mayo

$0.79+

Spicy Green

$0.79

16oz Ranch

$8.99Out of stock

16oz Spicy Green

$8.99Out of stock

Dessert

Giant Chocolate Cake

$11.49

Key Lime Pie

$8.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The name of the restaurant has changed, but everything else is the same. Same great staff and same great food.

Website

Location

340 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

