- Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
3,318 Reviews
$
248 South 4th Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Popular Items
Wiener Box
Wiener Box
Double the wieners, double the fun! Includes 2 regular Dogs + fries or tots. Every purchased Wiener Box = a donation to Colony Cats & Dogs!
Dogs for a Cause
Calling all hot dog heroes! Donate a Wiener Box to Columbus non-profits serving our under-resourced & marginalized neighbors in need. Thru June, we'll be supporting Colony Cats & Dogs!
Hot Dogs 1
Franksgiving
Topped with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, scallions, & a side of cranberry sauce. (available veg & vegan)
2 Corn Dog 1
2 corn dogS, served with sriracha mustard or cheese sauce ***Can NOT be made vegetarian***
3 Corn Dogs 1
3 corn dogs, served with sriracha mustard or cheese sauce ***Can NOT be made vegetarian***
Archie's Big Boston 1
Boston baked beans, onion, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)
Birthday Suit 1
Just a plain wiener (no toppings, please) (Veg/Vegan)
BLT 1
Bacon-wrapped dog topped with bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.
Brisket & Slaw 1
Juicy beef brisket & creamy coleslaw
CBJ 1
Cheese sauce, bacon bits (meat or veggie), & jalapeños (Veg/Vegan)
Chicago 1
Fresh tomatoes, diced onion, Vienna® Sport Peppers, relish, dill pickle, yellow mustard, & a dash of celery salt (Veg/Vegan)
Chili Dog 1
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), onion, yellow mustard, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)
Classy Lady 1
Cheese sauce & crushed potato chips (Veg/Vegan)
Cleveland Rocks! 1
Cleveland Rocks! A classic dog topped with creamy coleslaw, french fries, and BBQ sauce! Available vegetarian.
Clipper Dog 1
Brown mustard, grilled onion, relish, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)
Cowgirl Carmen 1
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheddar, & crushed Fritos (Veg/Vegan)
Crew Dog 1
Sriracha Cream Cheese, Corn Relish and Black Olives (Veg)
Dog From Hell 1
Satanically spicy Giardiniera, red pepper flakes, & soothing cream cheese (Veg/Vegan)
Doginator 1
Bacon-wrapped dog topped with beef brisket, BBQ sauce, cheddar, & onion rings. Hasta la vista, hunger!
Fire on the Rhine 1
Our spicy Fire Kraut (sriracha, chili paste, garlic, & onion) (Veg/Vegan)
Frito Bandito 1
Hot wiener, comin' through! Topped with baked beans, Cheddar, Fritos, & Texas Pete. Available vegetarian.
Hot Mama 1
This dog is on FIRE! Giardiniera, fire kraut, Jalapenos, & sriracha cream cheese (vegetarian).
Loaded Potato Dog 1
Fries, cheese sauce, sour cream, bacon bits (meat or veggie), & scallions (Veg/Vegan)
Mac Attack 1
Mac & Cheese bites, cheese sauce, & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg)
Octodog 1
A hot dog octopus over Mac & Cheese!
Ohioana 1
Spicy corn relish (sweet corn, pickle relish, & jalapeño blend) & celery salt (Veg/Vegan)
Old Faithful 1
Relish, onion, & yellow mustard (Veg/Vegan)
Original Onion 1
Onion, scallions, & cream cheese (Veg/Vegan)
Picnic Table 1
Baked Beans, creamy coleslaw, relish, & crushed potato chips (veg)
Pittsburgh Princess 1
Creamy slaw, fries, & malt vinegar (Veg)
Puff the Magic Popper 1
Cheddar cream cheese, jalapeños, & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg)
Razzle Dazzle 1
Cream cheese, grilled peppers, & onion (Veg/Vegan)
Real Man 1
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), sauerkraut, onion, & brown mustard (Veg/Vegan)
Sauerkraut Dog 1
Sauerkraut, brown mustard, & onion (Veg/Vegan)
Slappy Pappy 1
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheddar, sour cream, bacon bits (meat or veggie), & topped with fries (Veg/Vegan)
Spicy Slaw Dog 1
Sriracha slaw, mustard, & onion (Veg)
Strikeout! 1
Coney, tots, jalapeños, & cheddar cream cheese (vegetarian)
Texas Tommy 1
Bacon-wrapped dog smothered with cheese sauce.
Tot-cho Dog 1
Tots, cheese sauce, jalapeños, & onion (Veg/Vegan)
Westside, Bestside! 1
Bar cheese, brown mustard, pretzel bites, & cheddar cheese (Veg)
WV Slaw 1
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), creamy slaw, & onion (Veg)
Your Wiener 1
Any 2 of The Basics toppings. Extra toppings incur additional charge. (Veg/Vegan)
Sides
Alex Style Fries
Hand-cut fries, coney sauce (meat or veggie), & cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)
Alex Style Tot-chos
Tots, coney sauce (meat or veggie), & cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)
Beanie Weenie 1
Sliced beef or veggie dog, mixed with baked beans, cheddar, & onion. (Veg/Vegan)
Boston Baked Beans
Cheddar & onion on top! (Veg/Vegan)
Cheese & Bacon Fries
Hand-cut fries with cheese sauce & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg/Vegan)
Cheese & Bacon Tots
Tots with cheese sauce & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg/Vegan)
Cheese Fries
Hand-cut fries with cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)
Cheese Tots
Tots with cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)
Coleslaw
Our creamy house slaw (Veg)
Deluxe Fries
Hand-cut fries, coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheese sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes, & onion (Veg/Vegan)