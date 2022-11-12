Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

3,318 Reviews

$

248 South 4th Street

Columbus, OH 43215

Order Again

Popular Items

Wiener Box
Chili Dog 1
Chicago 1

Wiener Box

Wiener Box

Wiener Box

$12.00

Double the wieners, double the fun! Includes 2 regular Dogs + fries or tots. Every purchased Wiener Box = a donation to Colony Cats & Dogs!

Dogs for a Cause

Dogs for a Cause

$12.00

Calling all hot dog heroes! Donate a Wiener Box to Columbus non-profits serving our under-resourced & marginalized neighbors in need. Thru June, we'll be supporting Colony Cats & Dogs!

Hot Dogs 1

Franksgiving

$7.95

Topped with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, scallions, & a side of cranberry sauce. (available veg & vegan)

2 Corn Dog 1

2 Corn Dog 1

$3.50

2 corn dogS, served with sriracha mustard or cheese sauce ***Can NOT be made vegetarian***

3 Corn Dogs 1

3 Corn Dogs 1

$6.50

3 corn dogs, served with sriracha mustard or cheese sauce ***Can NOT be made vegetarian***

Archie's Big Boston 1

Archie's Big Boston 1

$4.95

Boston baked beans, onion, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)

Birthday Suit 1

$3.25

Just a plain wiener (no toppings, please) (Veg/Vegan)

BLT 1

BLT 1

$5.75

Bacon-wrapped dog topped with bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.

Brisket & Slaw 1

$7.25

Juicy beef brisket & creamy coleslaw

CBJ 1

CBJ 1

$4.95

Cheese sauce, bacon bits (meat or veggie), & jalapeños (Veg/Vegan)

Chicago 1

Chicago 1

$4.95

Fresh tomatoes, diced onion, Vienna® Sport Peppers, relish, dill pickle, yellow mustard, & a dash of celery salt (Veg/Vegan)

Chili Dog 1

Chili Dog 1

$4.95

Coney sauce (meat or veggie), onion, yellow mustard, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)

Classy Lady 1

Classy Lady 1

$4.95

Cheese sauce & crushed potato chips (Veg/Vegan)

Cleveland Rocks! 1

Cleveland Rocks! 1

$4.50

Cleveland Rocks! A classic dog topped with creamy coleslaw, french fries, and BBQ sauce! Available vegetarian.

Clipper Dog 1

$4.95

Brown mustard, grilled onion, relish, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)

Cowgirl Carmen 1

Cowgirl Carmen 1

$4.95

Coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheddar, & crushed Fritos (Veg/Vegan)

Crew Dog 1

Crew Dog 1

$4.50

Sriracha Cream Cheese, Corn Relish and Black Olives (Veg)

Dog From Hell 1

Dog From Hell 1

$4.95

Satanically spicy Giardiniera, red pepper flakes, & soothing cream cheese (Veg/Vegan)

Doginator 1

Doginator 1

$8.00

Bacon-wrapped dog topped with beef brisket, BBQ sauce, cheddar, & onion rings. Hasta la vista, hunger!

Fire on the Rhine 1

Fire on the Rhine 1

$4.25

Our spicy Fire Kraut (sriracha, chili paste, garlic, & onion) (Veg/Vegan)

Frito Bandito 1

Frito Bandito 1

$4.95

Hot wiener, comin' through! Topped with baked beans, Cheddar, Fritos, & Texas Pete. Available vegetarian.

Hot Mama 1

$5.95

This dog is on FIRE! Giardiniera, fire kraut, Jalapenos, & sriracha cream cheese (vegetarian).

Loaded Potato Dog 1

Loaded Potato Dog 1

$5.50

Fries, cheese sauce, sour cream, bacon bits (meat or veggie), & scallions (Veg/Vegan)

Mac Attack 1

Mac Attack 1

$6.50

Mac & Cheese bites, cheese sauce, & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg)

Octodog 1

Octodog 1

$5.25

A hot dog octopus over Mac & Cheese!

Ohioana 1

Ohioana 1

$4.50

Spicy corn relish (sweet corn, pickle relish, & jalapeño blend) & celery salt (Veg/Vegan)

Old Faithful 1

$4.00

Relish, onion, & yellow mustard (Veg/Vegan)

Original Onion 1

Original Onion 1

$4.25

Onion, scallions, & cream cheese (Veg/Vegan)

Picnic Table 1

$4.95

Baked Beans, creamy coleslaw, relish, & crushed potato chips (veg)

Pittsburgh Princess 1

Pittsburgh Princess 1

$4.50

Creamy slaw, fries, & malt vinegar (Veg)

Puff the Magic Popper 1

Puff the Magic Popper 1

$4.50

Cheddar cream cheese, jalapeños, & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg)

Razzle Dazzle 1

$4.75

Cream cheese, grilled peppers, & onion (Veg/Vegan)

Real Man 1

Real Man 1

$4.95

Coney sauce (meat or veggie), sauerkraut, onion, & brown mustard (Veg/Vegan)

Sauerkraut Dog 1

Sauerkraut Dog 1

$4.50

Sauerkraut, brown mustard, & onion (Veg/Vegan)

Slappy Pappy 1

Slappy Pappy 1

$6.25

Coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheddar, sour cream, bacon bits (meat or veggie), & topped with fries (Veg/Vegan)

Spicy Slaw Dog 1

Spicy Slaw Dog 1

$4.95

Sriracha slaw, mustard, & onion (Veg)

Strikeout! 1

Strikeout! 1

$6.25

Coney, tots, jalapeños, & cheddar cream cheese (vegetarian)

Texas Tommy 1

$4.95

Bacon-wrapped dog smothered with cheese sauce.

Tot-cho Dog 1

Tot-cho Dog 1

$4.95

Tots, cheese sauce, jalapeños, & onion (Veg/Vegan)

Westside, Bestside! 1

Westside, Bestside! 1

$4.95

Bar cheese, brown mustard, pretzel bites, & cheddar cheese (Veg)

WV Slaw 1

WV Slaw 1

$4.95

Coney sauce (meat or veggie), creamy slaw, & onion (Veg)

Your Wiener 1

$3.75

Any 2 of The Basics toppings. Extra toppings incur additional charge. (Veg/Vegan)

Sides

Alex Style Fries

$5.75

Hand-cut fries, coney sauce (meat or veggie), & cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)

Alex Style Tot-chos

Alex Style Tot-chos

$5.75

Tots, coney sauce (meat or veggie), & cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)

Beanie Weenie 1

$4.75

Sliced beef or veggie dog, mixed with baked beans, cheddar, & onion. (Veg/Vegan)

Boston Baked Beans

$2.95

Cheddar & onion on top! (Veg/Vegan)

Cheese & Bacon Fries

$5.00

Hand-cut fries with cheese sauce & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg/Vegan)

Cheese & Bacon Tots

$5.00

Tots with cheese sauce & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg/Vegan)

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Hand-cut fries with cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)

Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$4.50

Tots with cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)

Coleslaw

$2.50

Our creamy house slaw (Veg)

Deluxe Fries

$6.75

Hand-cut fries, coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheese sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes, & onion (Veg/Vegan)