Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek
Middle Eastern

District North

1,409 Reviews

$$

10 East Long Street

Columbus, OH 43215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Pita
Mozzarella Sticks (5 Pcs)
Beef Shawarma Pitas

Cold Beer

Corona

$4.50

Heineken

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.20

Modelo

$4.25

Samuel Adames

$4.15

Stella

$4.30

Angry Orched

$4.25

Miller Light

$3.85

Corona

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.20

Ultra Light

$3.65

FRIES

Sm Seasoned French Fries

$4.00

Lg Seasoned French Fries

$7.65

Sm Greek Fries

$4.58

Lg Greek Fries

$7.50

Sm Garlic Feta Fries

$5.00

Lg Garlic Feta Fries

$8.20

S Fire Feta Fries

$5.00

Lg Fire Feta Fries

$8.50

BURGERS

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Greek Feta Burger

$6.50

Bacon Burger

$6.55

WINGS

Boneless Wings 6 Pcs

$6.99

Boneless Wings 10 Pcs

$13.99

6 Orginal

$10.00

12 Orginal

$18.00

SOUPS

Homemade Chicken Soup

$5.50

Homemade Lentil Soup

$5.20

STARTERS

Baba Ghanouj

$6.99

Calamari

$10.99

Falafel (4 Pcs)

$5.55

Feta Cheese & Olives

$7.99

Grape Leaves (5 Pcs)

$5.50

Mozzarella Sticks (5 Pcs)

$7.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Our Dipitizer

$14.99

Our Signature Hummus

$6.99

Extra Pita (1)

$0.85

Spankopita

$5.10

Spicy Feta Dip

$7.10

Tzatziki Dip

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$7.50

SALADS

Sm Greek Salad

$5.50

Lg Greek Salad

$9.00

Sm Horatiki Salad (Old Village Salad)

$6.99

Lg Horatiki Salad (Old Village Salad)

$10.00

Sm Tabbouleh

$6.99

Lg Tabbouleh

$9.50

PITAS

Gyro Pita

$7.50

Chicken Pita

$7.50

Beef Shawarma Pitas

$8.50

Chicken Shawarma Pitas

$8.50

Kafta Kabob Pita

$8.20

Philly Cheese Pita

$8.50

Falafel Pita

$7.50

The Ultimate Veggie Pitas

$7.99

Hummus & Tabbouleh Roll Pitas

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

ENTRÉES

Gyro On Rice

$17.50

Chicken On Rice

$17.50

Beef Shawarma On Rice

$17.55

Chicken Shawarma On Rice

$17.55

Kafta Kabob On Rice

$17.55

Lamb Kabob On Rice

$17.99

Chicken Kabob On Rice

$17.99

Shrimp Kabob On Rice

$17.99

Falafel (6 Pcs) On Rice

$17.55

Mix kabab grilled

$29.00

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

Rice Bowl

$14.50

Hummus Bowl

$14.50

Mujadara (Lentils & Rice)

$14.50

Salad Bowl

$14.50

DESSERTS

Butter Cookies

$2.99

Baklava

$4.65

Carrot Cake

$4.45

Orio Cake

$4.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.75

Rice Pudding

$4.75

Strawberrryy Cheese Cake

$4.75

Lemone Cake

$4.39

Orio Cake

$4.45

New • Mousse Choclate Cake •

$4.75

Cheese Cake

$4.10

Termsuu

$4.75

Mangoo Cake

$4.55

WE CATER

1/2 Tray Catering Sandwiches

$85.00

Full Tray Catering Sandwiches

$149.00

1/2 Tray Catering Entrées

$85.00

Full Tray Catering Entrées

$149.00

1/2 Greek Tabbouleh Fattouch Tray Catering Salads

$40.00

Full Tray Greek Tabbouleh Fattouch Catering Salads

$60.00

1/2 Tray Horiatiki Salad (Old Village) Catering Salads

$47.00

Full Tray Horiatiki Salad (Old Village) Catering Salads

$65.00

1/2 Tray Catering Dips

$35.00

Full Tray Catering Dips

$65.00

Baklava Bomb Catering Dessert

$39.00

House Dressing For 15

$15.00

Grape Leaves Half Tray

$0.35

Full Tray Grape Leaves

$60.00

BEVERAGES

20 oz. Soft Drink

$3.00

2 Liter Soft Drink

$4.20

Redbull

$3.50

Water

$1.25

Can

$1.45

Big Monster

$3.50

Ice TEA

$2.99

Rani Fruit Float

$3.00

Turkish Coffee

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:30 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10 East Long Street, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
District North image
District North image
District North image

Similar restaurants in your area

Firdous Express - The North Market
orange star4.0 • 152
59 Spruce St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Fireproof Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,235
1026 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Aroma - 72 East Lynn Street
orange starNo Reviews
72 East Lynn Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
orange star4.5 • 737
1453 Grandview Avenue Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
orange star4.9 • 202
2985 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Clintonville
orange starNo Reviews
2931 North High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
orange star4.4 • 3,318
248 South 4th Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Milestone 229
orange star4.2 • 1,084
229 Civic Center Dr. Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - OH002 - Columbus (South High St)
orange star4.0 • 852
121 South High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Commons
orange star4.4 • 845
132 S High St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Columbus Commons
orange star4.5 • 809
160 S High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
GENJIGO - Columbus Gay
orange star4.7 • 500
77 East Gay Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Olde Towne East
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Franklinton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Short North
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Polaris
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Italian Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
German Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston