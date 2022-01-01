Downtown Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Downtown

District North

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Pitas$7.99
Chicken Pita$6.99
Sm Garlic Feta Fries$4.00
More about District North
Aroma

 

Aroma

72 East Lynn Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Brochettes$10.99
Char-grilled chicken with grilled tomatoes & peppers
Braised Lamb$11.99
with grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce & provolone
Vegetable Soup
Peas, corn, carrots, green beans & lima beans
More about Aroma
District West

 

District West

145 N Fifth St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about District West

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Sweet Potato Fries

Hummus

