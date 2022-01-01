Short North restaurants you'll love
Short North's top cuisines
Must-try Short North restaurants
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bailey's Banana Split
|$12.50
Four warm cinnamon sugar donut holes, wedged between banana halves, Two scoops of Whit's Vanilla Frozen Custard, drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauce, Topped with whipped cream and maraschino cherries.
|Bailey's Classic
|$9.50
Three warm cinnamon sugar donut holes nestled around a scoop of Whit's Frozen Custard, covered with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a maraschino cherry
|Bailey's Strawberry Shortcake
|$7.50
Three warm donut holes, Strawberry topping and Whipped cream
More about Bristol Republic
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bristol Republic
1124 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
White Marble Farms Pork Shoulder, Served on a Kaiser Bun Provided by Auddino's Bakery, Served with House Tater Chips and Coleslaw
|Southern Fried Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Double Stacked, Coleslaw, Sweet Pickles, House Durkee's Dressing, Served on a Brioche Bun Provided by Auddino’s bakery. Served with House Chips.
|Classic Mac
|$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Mac Sauce, topped with Crispy Cheddar and Panko Bread Crumb Crust. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork For an Upcharge.
More about ROOH
ROOH
685 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|PANEER PINWHEEL
|$25.00
Red Pepper Makhani,Fenugreek,Red Pepper Jam
|CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA
|$14.00
Peanut Thecha, Lemon Sour Cream (Contains Nuts)
|BUTTER CHICKEN
|$26.00
Red Pepper Makhani, Butter Powder (Contains Nuts)
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Popular items
|5 Fingers
|$9.00
hand cut, batter-dipped to-order
|Angry Bird
|$10.00
Cluck’s secret spice-crusted chicken breast, pickles, spicy ranch
|Buffalo Soldier
|$10.00
panko-crusted chicken, Cluck’s original, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sesame bun
More about Fireproof Restaurant
TAPAS
Fireproof Restaurant
1026 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Elote
|$10.00
corn-off-the-cob, spiced mayo, cotija cheese
|Roman Artichoke
|$10.00
grilled-marinated baby artichokes, chive oil, maldons salt
|Pork Belly
|$14.00
gochujang glaze
More about Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET
BAGELS
Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET
59 Spruce St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Half Dozen
|$7.50
|Single Bacon
|$1.00
|1 Bagel
|$1.30
More about One Line Coffee
One Line Coffee
745 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)
|$5.00
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon- originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
|Iced Honey Latte (16 oz)
|$4.60
Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), buckwheat honey, rose, and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!
|Hot Chocolate (12 oz)
|$3.00
Steamed milk and our housemade chocolate sauce, made with single-origin Askinosie cocoa powder.
More about NHB - Short North
NHB - Short North
1288 N High St., Columbus
|Popular items
|Half House Side Salad
|$4.00
old souls spring mix / crumbled queso fresco / red onion / cucumber / grape tomato / avocado / pepitas / herbed lemon vinaigrette / half portion - north high house
|Wings
|$15.00
1 pound smoked n roasted crispy / tossed or SOS / celery / choice of dressing
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
fresh baked bavarian sourdough / high times beer cheese / house mustard
More about Townhall
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Beef Bone Broth
|$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
|Thai Peanut
|$12.00
Seasoned Chicken, Seared Hoisin Tofu, or Vegan Chicken | Turmeric Rice | Peanut Sauce | Mixed Veg | Herbs
|Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup
|$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
More about Ampersand Asian Supper Club
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ampersand Asian Supper Club
940 North High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Veggie Gyoza
|$7.00
Seared vegetables dumplings served with kimchi, cilantro, sweet chili-ginger dipping sauce, chili strands
|Pork Chashu Donburi
|$15.00
Slow braised pork, edamame, broccolini, shredded cabbage, basted egg, beni shoga (pickled ginger), black garlic drizzle - this is a team favorite!
|Fungus Among Us
|$17.00
Earthy mushroom broth, local shrooms, pepperonata, roasted tomatoes, shoyu egg, nori, marinated tofu, arugula, black garlic oil (Vegetarian, can be made Vegan upon request)(Can be gluten free, must sub a different protein besides tofu)
More about Firdous Express
Firdous Express
59 Spruce St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Musaka Entrees
|$11.50
|Rice $5.00
|$5.00
|Chicken Shawirma (Gyro)
|$10.50
More about Barrel & Boar
Barrel & Boar
59 Spruce Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Beef Brisket
|$10.99
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
More about 463 N. High Street
463 N. High Street
463 N. High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
59 Spruce Street, Columbus
More about Urban Chophouse / Whiskey Lounge / Terrace Bar
Urban Chophouse / Whiskey Lounge / Terrace Bar
1079 N HIGH ST, COLUMBUS
|Popular items
|Coach's Pick
|$59.00
7oz Filet, Whipped Potatoes, Brussels & Bacon, Herb Butter, Port Reductions, Parcini Potato Chips
|Buckeye Cheesecake
|$8.00
Chocolate Sauce
|Wagyu Meatballs
|$16.00
Arrabbiata, Ricotta, Fried Basil, Focaccia