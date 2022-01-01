Short North restaurants you'll love

Go
Short North restaurants
Toast

Short North's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Short North restaurants

Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bailey's Banana Split$12.50
Four warm cinnamon sugar donut holes, wedged between banana halves, Two scoops of Whit's Vanilla Frozen Custard, drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauce, Topped with whipped cream and maraschino cherries.
Bailey's Classic$9.50
Three warm cinnamon sugar donut holes nestled around a scoop of Whit's Frozen Custard, covered with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a maraschino cherry
Bailey's Strawberry Shortcake$7.50
Three warm donut holes, Strawberry topping and Whipped cream
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Bristol Republic image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bristol Republic

1124 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (871 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
White Marble Farms Pork Shoulder, Served on a Kaiser Bun Provided by Auddino's Bakery, Served with House Tater Chips and Coleslaw
Southern Fried Chicken$13.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Double Stacked, Coleslaw, Sweet Pickles, House Durkee's Dressing, Served on a Brioche Bun Provided by Auddino’s bakery. Served with House Chips.
Classic Mac$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Mac Sauce, topped with Crispy Cheddar and Panko Bread Crumb Crust. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork For an Upcharge.
More about Bristol Republic
ROOH image

 

ROOH

685 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PANEER PINWHEEL$25.00
Red Pepper Makhani,Fenugreek,Red Pepper Jam
CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA$14.00
Peanut Thecha, Lemon Sour Cream (Contains Nuts)
BUTTER CHICKEN$26.00
Red Pepper Makhani, Butter Powder (Contains Nuts)
More about ROOH
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Fingers$9.00
hand cut, batter-dipped to-order
Angry Bird$10.00
Cluck’s secret spice-crusted chicken breast, pickles, spicy ranch
Buffalo Soldier$10.00
panko-crusted chicken, Cluck’s original, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sesame bun
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Fireproof Restaurant image

TAPAS

Fireproof Restaurant

1026 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Elote$10.00
corn-off-the-cob, spiced mayo, cotija cheese
Roman Artichoke$10.00
grilled-marinated baby artichokes, chive oil, maldons salt
Pork Belly$14.00
gochujang glaze
More about Fireproof Restaurant
Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET image

BAGELS

Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET

59 Spruce St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Dozen$7.50
Single Bacon$1.00
1 Bagel$1.30
More about Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET
One Line Coffee image

 

One Line Coffee

745 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)$5.00
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon- originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
Iced Honey Latte (16 oz)$4.60
Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), buckwheat honey, rose, and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!
Hot Chocolate (12 oz)$3.00
Steamed milk and our housemade chocolate sauce, made with single-origin Askinosie cocoa powder.
More about One Line Coffee
NHB - Short North image

 

NHB - Short North

1288 N High St., Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Half House Side Salad$4.00
old souls spring mix / crumbled queso fresco / red onion / cucumber / grape tomato / avocado / pepitas / herbed lemon vinaigrette / half portion - north high house
Wings$15.00
1 pound smoked n roasted crispy / tossed or SOS / celery / choice of dressing
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
fresh baked bavarian sourdough / high times beer cheese / house mustard
More about NHB - Short North
Townhall image

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Bone Broth$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
Thai Peanut$12.00
Seasoned Chicken, Seared Hoisin Tofu, or Vegan Chicken | Turmeric Rice | Peanut Sauce | Mixed Veg | Herbs
Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
More about Townhall
Ampersand Asian Supper Club image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ampersand Asian Supper Club

940 North High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Gyoza$7.00
Seared vegetables dumplings served with kimchi, cilantro, sweet chili-ginger dipping sauce, chili strands
Pork Chashu Donburi$15.00
Slow braised pork, edamame, broccolini, shredded cabbage, basted egg, beni shoga (pickled ginger), black garlic drizzle - this is a team favorite!
Fungus Among Us$17.00
Earthy mushroom broth, local shrooms, pepperonata, roasted tomatoes, shoyu egg, nori, marinated tofu, arugula, black garlic oil (Vegetarian, can be made Vegan upon request)(Can be gluten free, must sub a different protein besides tofu)
More about Ampersand Asian Supper Club
Firdous Express image

 

Firdous Express

59 Spruce St, Columbus

Avg 4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Musaka Entrees$11.50
Rice $5.00$5.00
Chicken Shawirma (Gyro)$10.50
More about Firdous Express
Barrel & Boar image

 

Barrel & Boar

59 Spruce Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Brisket$10.99
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
More about Barrel & Boar
463 N. High Street image

 

463 N. High Street

463 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 463 N. High Street
Arch City Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arch City Tavern

862 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1349 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Arch City Tavern
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

1227 N. High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8567 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

59 Spruce Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (809 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Restaurant banner

 

Urban Chophouse / Whiskey Lounge / Terrace Bar

1079 N HIGH ST, COLUMBUS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coach's Pick$59.00
7oz Filet, Whipped Potatoes, Brussels & Bacon, Herb Butter, Port Reductions, Parcini Potato Chips
Buckeye Cheesecake$8.00
Chocolate Sauce
Wagyu Meatballs$16.00
Arrabbiata, Ricotta, Fried Basil, Focaccia
More about Urban Chophouse / Whiskey Lounge / Terrace Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Galla Park Steak

900 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Galla Park Steak

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Short North

Brisket

Fried Rice

Map

More near Short North to explore

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Franklinton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Merion Village

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston