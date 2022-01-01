Short North American restaurants you'll love

Go
Short North restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Short North

Townhall image

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Bone Broth$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
Thai Peanut$12.00
Seasoned Chicken, Seared Hoisin Tofu, or Vegan Chicken | Turmeric Rice | Peanut Sauce | Mixed Veg | Herbs
Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
More about Townhall
Barrel & Boar image

 

Barrel & Boar

59 Spruce Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Brisket$10.99
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
More about Barrel & Boar
463 N. High Street image

 

463 N. High Street

463 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 463 N. High Street
Arch City Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arch City Tavern

862 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1349 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Arch City Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Galla Park Steak

900 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Galla Park Steak

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Short North

Brisket

Fried Rice

Map

More near Short North to explore

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Franklinton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Merion Village

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston