Italian Village restaurants you'll love
Italian Village's top cuisines
Must-try Italian Village restaurants
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus
|Popular items
|2 pcs Fish Basket
|$15.99
2 pieces of our signature fried fish, served with Jojo fries (Seasoned Potato Wedges)/or French Fries
|Mississippi Fried Fish
|$17.99
Nothings better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection
2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides
|Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
|$15.99
Our Signature Gumbo! FOOD NETWORK FAMOUS!!!
Our gumbo is full of chicken, full of sausages, the holy trinity, and is chopped full of gumbo happiness called FLAVOR!!!
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bulgogi [GF]
|$19.50
Thinly Sliced Ribeye Beef (Marinated with our Signature Sauce) + Sweet Onions + Carrot + Scallions + Crispy Garlic + Furikake. Served on White Sushi Rice + Salad (Locally Greenhouse-Grown, Hydroponic Baby Green & Red Lettuce).
|Ohsho Gyoza [V]
|$8.50
Pan-Fried Vegetable Dumplings (Imported from Japan's famous Osaka Ohsho) + Pokebap Wasabi Microgreens (Locally grown Seven Acre Farm). Served with our Gyoza Dipping Sauce.
|Poke Bowl
Artisan-crafted poke served on white or brown sushi rice.
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Vegan
|$4.50
Roasted Yukon gold potatoes, Shiitake mushrooms, on a hand-pressed corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, green salsa.
|Flour Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, Melted cheese, your choice of protein, with cabbage, pico de gallo and our Serrano-cream sauce
|Pescado (Red Snapper Fish)
|$5.50
"THE BEST FISH TACO IN OHIO" Beer-battered snapper, cabbage. pico de gallo, serrano pepper-cream sauce on a FLOUR tortilla.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
ZenCha Tea Salon
982 North high st, Columbus
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Tender meat (chicken or tofu) and ginger on white rice with sautéed vegetables. Upgrade to shrimp, add 2.50,
Upgrade to salmon, add 6.00
|Dumpling Soup ( 8 Pc)
|$12.00
Chicken or Vegetable Dumplings in a Vegetarian Broth with sautéed Vegetables.
|Single Pankes
|$3.00
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS
|Popular items
|Chili Garlic Shrimp Bowl
|$15.00
Shrimp tossed in a classic garlic dry rub and grilled with our signature chili baste.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
|Grilled Pork Belly Bowl
|$14.00
Marinated in soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and black pepper.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
|Steamed Bun Slider
|$5.00
Your choice of protein, house slaw, atchara, garlic vinaigrette or edsa sauce (spicy!), and cornick in a fluffy steamed bun.
CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Short North Piece of Cake
772 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Cupcake
|$3.00
Pumpkin cupcakes with cream cheese icing and homemade caramel drizzle.
|Red Velvet Cake
Decadent red velvet cake with cream cheese filling & icing
|Funfetti Cake
Vanilla cake and sprinkles, vanilla cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. For the kid in all of us!
FRENCH FRIES
Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
850 N 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|COMB YOUR HAT THE WAY I LIKE IT 4pk
|$16.99
Cheesecake Sour Ale brewed w/ Lemon, Raspberry, Graham Crackers, Vanilla and Milk Sugar - 7% ABV
|MOMMA NEEDS HER FRUIT PUNCH 4pk
|$16.99
DDH IPA - 7%
|DAD BOD DOUBLE CHEESE
|$15.00
Two 4oz beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo.
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N.4th street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Pizza Bread
|$10.45
Start with our garlic bread and cheese then add pepperoni. Crisp up in the oven and add marinara on the side.
|Pepperoni Slice
|$6.00
Specialty blend of locally made Ezzo Pepperoni covered in 100% whole milk Mozzarella Cheese on a thin NY style crust.
|Mediterranean Vegetable Slice
|$7.00
Not your traditional veggie pie. This one is loaded with Spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Carmelized Red Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese.
SANDWICHES
Bodega
1044 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Secret Recipe Fried Chicken, Smoked Gouda Cheese, House Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Tabasco Aioli in a Whole Wheat Wrap, Served with Shoestring Fries.
|Southern Fried Chicken Fingers
|$14.00
Five Buttermilk Brined Tenders dredged in Chef's Secret Recipe Seasoned Flour and fried til Crispy and Golden Brown. Served with shoestring fries and spicy Tobasco aioli.
|Bodega Famous Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Swiss, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Tomato Aioli, and Arugula served with Tomato-Basil Bisque.
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Rib Tips
|$10.00
Pork Rib Tips that are marinated in our famous PIT Rub for 24 hour then grilled on our Kingsford charcoal grill and finished off in our Pit smoker.
|Pit Fries
|$12.00
Fresh cut fries topped with your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket, cheddar cheese, and PIT Sauce.
|Pit Bowl
|$14.00
Your choice of meat on a toasted brioche bun with our award winning Mac & Cheese, PIT Slaw and PIT Sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
The Market Italian Village
1022 Summit St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Waffle Fries
|$8.00
delice whiz, honey, truffle, green onion
loaded $5 = add pepperoni bolognese, bacon, chives
|Onion Petals
|$5.00
lots of parmesan & black pepper
|Double Dose Impossible (VEG)
|$14.00
impossible burger (plant based protein), balsamic caramelized onions, delice whiz, dill pickle, curry ketchup on a squishy bun w/fries
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus