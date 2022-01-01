Restaurant header imageView gallery

Modern Southern Table - Budd Dairy Food Hall

450 Reviews

$$$

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St.

Columbus, OH 43201

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Pcs with 2 Sides
2 Pcs Catfish Dinner
Fried Fish and Chicken

Signature Gumbos

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$15.99Out of stock

Our Signature Gumbo! FOOD NETWORK FAMOUS!!! Our gumbo is full of chicken, full of sausages, the holy trinity, and is chopped full of gumbo happiness called FLAVOR!!!

Southern Fried Chicken

Our famous fried chicken! As seen on the Food Network. Just a simple southern fried chicken, done right!
2 Pcs with 2 Sides

2 Pcs with 2 Sides

$15.99

A smaller version of our Signature chicken meal. You can select either Dark meat (Thigh and a Leg) or White Meat (Breast and a Wing) and it comes with 2 side.

2 Pcs with 1 side

2 Pcs with 1 side

$14.99

A smaller version of our Signature chicken meal. You can select either Dark meat (Thigh and a Leg) or White Meat (Breast and a Wing) and it comes with 1 side.

Whole Wings with 2 Sides

Whole Wings with 2 Sides

$16.99Out of stock

4 piece Wings meal served with 2 sides of your choice.

6pc Wing Basket

$13.99Out of stock
2 pcs Chicken Basket

2 pcs Chicken Basket

$13.99

2 pieces of our signature fried chicken, served with Jojo fries (Seasoned Potato Wedges)

Individual Thigh

$3.25Out of stock

If you need an Extra Thigh or just want a Small bite. Just order 1 piece or 2!!!

Individual Breast

$3.75Out of stock

If you need an Extra Breast or just want a Small bite. Just order 1 piece or 2!!!

Individual Leg

$2.35Out of stock

If you need an Extra Leg or just want a Small bite. Just order 1 piece or 2!!!

Individual Wing

$2.75Out of stock

If you need an Extra Wing or just want a Small bite. Just order 1 piece or 2!!!

Southern Seafood

2 Pcs Catfish Dinner

2 Pcs Catfish Dinner

$20.99

Nothing better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection 2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides

1 Pcs Catfish

$8.99

1 Pcs of our Catfish, fried to perfection.

Louisiana Blackened Catfish Dinner

Louisiana Blackened Catfish Dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Alright, this is a New Orleans Classic right here. We create our own spice blend, then pan-fried that fish to perfection. Y'all ain't ready!

1 Pc Blackened Catfish Only

$9.99Out of stock
Fried Fish and Chicken

Fried Fish and Chicken

$16.99

The best of both worlds! One piece of our Mississippi Fried Fish and 2 Chicken wings. Along with 2 sides!

2 pcs Fish Basket

2 pcs Fish Basket

$15.99

2 pieces of our signature fried fish, served with Jojo fries (Seasoned Potato Wedges)/or French Fries

2 Pcs Orange Roughy Dinner

2 Pcs Orange Roughy Dinner

$24.99Out of stock

Nothing better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection 2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides

1 Pc Orange Roughy

$6.99Out of stock
2 Pcs Walleye

2 Pcs Walleye

$24.99

Nothings better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection 2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides

Whiting Dinner Special

Whiting Dinner Special

$18.99

Nothings better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection 2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides

Good Ole Sides

Simple but delicious. Another southern favorite is cornmeal fried balls. Hush now Puppies. Y'all probably know the rest of that story!!!
Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$4.99

Sweet potato cut in chunks and baked in brown sugar, butter, and a blend of warm spices.

Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey

Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey

$4.99

A southern must-have!!! Slow-cooked, chopped collards with smoked turkey. Simple and pure, no pork needed this is simply perfection!

Southern Mac and Cheese

Southern Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Wouldn't be a true southern restaurant without Mac and cheese, Right! BAKED mac and cheese, that is! We gotcha covered, it might not be your momma's mac, but it sure is good.

Geechee Red Rice

Geechee Red Rice

$4.99Out of stock

A classic Gullah Geechee Dish!! Red Rice is the long-lost Granddaughter of Jollof. But she's also the grandmother of Jambalaya! The rice is cooked in tomato sauce with onions, peppers, bacon & and andouille smoked sausage.

Carolina Coleslaw

Carolina Coleslaw

$4.99

This Peppery Coleslaw is made with a simple refreshing Creamy Sauce. Great with the Mississippi Fried Fish.

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$4.99Out of stock

What's a southern restaurant without OKRA? Not a southern restaurant!! LOL!! Well with that answer, we had to add Fried okra, a nice classic. Flour and cornmeal battered and fried to a nice golden brown.

JoJo Fries

$4.99Out of stock

French Fries

$4.99Out of stock

Hush Puppies

$5.99Out of stock
Cornbread

Cornbread

$1.99

Homemade sweet cornbread. We call this that northern sweet bread! Great with Collard Greens.

Southern Veggie Plate

Southern Veggie Plate

$15.99

A nice options for our Vegetarian friends. Select from 3 of our side options, including your choice of cornbread or Biscuits.

White Rice

$1.99
Stewed Green Beans With Smoked Turkey

Stewed Green Beans With Smoked Turkey

$4.99Out of stock

Slowed Cooked Green Beans with Red Skin Potatoes and onions.

Deez Cookies

Chocolate Chip W/ Sea Salt

$2.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Sweet Treat (Available Friday, Saturday and Sunday only)

Sweet Potato Pies

Sweet Potato Pies

$3.99

Condiments

Tarter Sauce

$0.10

Ketchup

$0.10

Mustard

$0.10

Comeback Sauce (Our Signature Homemade Sauce)

$0.50

BBQ Sauce (Game Day Special)

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blackberry Confection

Carrot Cake By Blackberry Confections

Carrot Cake By Blackberry Confections

$7.99Out of stock

Blackberry Confections LLC is a home-based dessert company, owned and operated by Kennetha Peebles. We specialize in on-the-go cake cups, cupcakes, and traditional dessert cakes! Inspired by a family of bakers, Blackberry Confections aims to provide the ultimate dessert experience you could ever imagine. The richness of our cakes is deeply rooted in the rich tradition of baking with family and love. ​

Red Velvet Cake by Blackberry Confections

Red Velvet Cake by Blackberry Confections

$7.99Out of stock

Blackberry Confections LLC is a home-based dessert company, owned and operated by Kennetha Peebles. We specialize in on-the-go cake cups, cupcakes, and traditional dessert cakes! Inspired by a family of bakers, Blackberry Confections aims to provide the ultimate dessert experience you could ever imagine. The richness of our cakes is deeply rooted in the rich tradition of baking with family and love.

Caramel Apple Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Cookie Butter

$7.99

German Chocolate Cake

$7.99

That Drank

Kool-Aid Punches are a favorite down south. We have them at all events, gatherings, and after church services. Our Kool-Aid Dranks are a must-try!
Purple Drank

Purple Drank

$3.49

A southern favorite Grape Kool-Aid made with fresh lemonade for a sweet and tart drink. A great refreshing drink! In the south, we drink more than just Sweet Tea!!

Auntie Shyne's Red Drank

Auntie Shyne's Red Drank

$3.49

Had to call on my Auntie Shyne for her Kool-Aid Punch Recipe. This Red Drank is special and it's always at the family events. Red Tropical Kool-aid and pineapple juice for a nice refreshing drink. We drink more than just Sweet Tea in the south!!

Blue Drank

$3.49

Mixed Red & Purple

$3.49

Mixed Red & Blue

$3.49

Mixed Blue & Purple

$3.49

All 3 Mixed

$3.49

DRINKS

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99
Coke

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

As seen on Food Network, The Winners of Food Court Wars Ohio. Modern Southern Table, a Southern Restaurant at the Budd Dairy Food Hall. We specialize in Southern Cuisine like Cajun, Creole, Gullah Geechee, and Soul Food. Come on out and Experience True Southern Indulgence!

Website

Location

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

