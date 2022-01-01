Athens restaurants you'll love
Athens's top cuisines
Must-try Athens restaurants
More about Zoë
Zoë
24 1/2 E State St, Athens
|Popular items
|Chop Salad
|$6.00
Finely Chopped Iceberg Lettuce and Spinach with Bacon, Bleu Cheese, and a Blend of Marinated Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, and Olive. Tossed with Buttermilk Dressing
|Happy Hour To Go Cocktails & Apps for 2
|$29.00
Two Takeout Amaretto Sidecar Cocktails (Amaretto, Brandy, Cointreau, Lemon) with Potato Pancakes, Grilled Artichoke, and Grilled Polenta with Oyster Mushroom Ragoût
|Vegetable Gnocchi
|$15.00
House Made Gnocchi with Asparagus, Spinach, Tomato, Romano Cheese, and Saffron Broth.
More about Fusion Noodle Company
NOODLES
Fusion Noodle Company
30 W Union St, Athens
|Popular items
|# Sesame Chicken
|$10.25
|# Pho
|$10.25
|# Lo Mein
|$9.55
More about Hangovereasy - Athens
Hangovereasy - Athens
18 North Court Street, Athens
|Popular items
|Frog Eyes
|$8.99
Two HOEmade biscuits smothered in sausage gravy and topped with two eggs any style.
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, black beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, queso and crema. Served with two sunny side eggs.
|Avocado & Toast
|$10.99
Two pieces of toasted wheat with everything seasoning, two over medium eggs, topped with pico de gallo and served with a cup of fruit.
More about Athens Uncorked
Athens Uncorked
14 Station Street, Athens
|Popular items
|Artichoke Parmesan Dip
|$11.00
Creamy house-made artichoke dip with plenty of cheese and artichokes served piping hot with sliced baguettes and tortilla chips.
|Wine Braised Mushroom Flatbread
|$13.00
Cabernet Sauvignon braised button mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella and parmigiano reggiano cheese baked on house naan. Finished with parsley, balsamic reduction and fresh ground pepper ADD BACON (+2) Finished with a drizzle of Balsamic Reduction, fresh cracked pepper and parsley
|Peanut Butter Choc Chunk Cookies 2 for 5
|$5.00
More about Donkey Coffee
Donkey Coffee
17 W Washington St, Athens
|Popular items
|Large Blueberry Streusel Muffin
|$2.95
Baked fresh every day, one of our all time favorites!
|Mocha
The tried and true classic, steamed milk balanced with rich espresso and dark chocolate.
|Coffee
Our house light or dark roast coffee. Smooth, sustainable, sensational.
More about Hot Shots Food Truck
Hot Shots Food Truck
750 E State St, Athens
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.99
Toasted tortilla with scrambled eggs, Chevre, house verde salsa, spring greens with Dexter Run Sausage OR Chorizo
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.49
Dexter Run Farm sausage patty OR Primaterra Farm chicken thigh, egg, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on local Jackie O's Bakeshop Bread
|Grilled Cheese
|$6.99
American and cheddar cheese toasted on Brioche, Not Quite White OR Sourdough bread from Jackie O's Bakeshop
More about Thai Paradise
Thai Paradise
102 West Union Street, Athens
|Popular items
|Tom Yum Soup
|$8.95
|Pra Raum Long Song
|$11.95
|Spring Roll
|$2.50
More about Sol Island Bar and Grill
Sol Island Bar and Grill
700 E State St, Athens
|Popular items
|The OG BBQ Mac & Cheese
|$9.95
Topped with smoky and sweet guava rum bbq pulled pork.
|Island Pork Bowl
|$11.95
White rice, black beans, mesquite smoked pulled pork with a mango and pineapple glaze
|Ultimate Burger
|$9.95
Hand pattied fresh beef blend, served on onion bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, onion and choice of cheese. Substitute our black bean burger (no charge)
More about O'Betty's Red Hot!!
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
O'Betty's Red Hot!!
15 W State St, Athens
|Popular items
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$3.50
Fresh Cut Fries soaked and twice fried in 100% Peanut Oil topped with Kosher salt
|Blaze
|$4.50
All beef dog on a butter toasted bun, wrapped in bacon and topped with fresh, creamy cole slaw.
|Mata Hari
|$4.50
All beef dog on a butter toasted bun topped with our own chili sauce and sweet, creamy cole slaw.
More about Courtside Pizza
PIZZA
Courtside Pizza
85 North Court St, Athens
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.99
5 mozzarella sticks served with marinara
|Loaded Potato Chips
|$6.99
Our Fresh Potato Chips loaded w/ cheese, bacon, and sour scream on the side
|Boneless Wings
|$8.99
Deep friend boneless wings with the same wing sauce choices as our bone-in wings
More about Avalanche Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Avalanche Pizza
329 E State St, Athens
|Popular items
|Tiramisu
|$3.50
Layers of coffee-dipped ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, and cocoa.
|10" Cheesebread
|$5.49
Garlic butter, parmesan, oregano, and cheese galore. Served with our house marinara.
|Jalapeño Poppers
|$9.99
8 Poppers filled to the brim with melting cream cheese, mozzarella, and jalapeños in our crunchy aged sourdough crust. Served with our house marinara.
More about Avalanche Slice House
Avalanche Slice House
540 A W. Union St, Athens
|Popular items
|Italian Beef Buns
|$6.00
Two Toasted New England buns packed full of juice Italian beef and provolone cheese. Finished with a drizzle of horseradish crema. Served with a side of beef jus and a pepperoncini.
|Chocolate Chip Cannoli
|$3.00
An Italian pastry consisting of a tube-shaped shell of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy chocolate chip filling. Finished with a maraschino cherry and powdered sugar.
|New York Style Slice: Pepperoni
|$4.00
A large and wide slice uniquely known for it's thin pliable bottom
and crunchy crust. Topped with sweet tomato sauce, mozzarella , provolone cheese, and natural casing cupping pepperoni.
More about North End Kitchen + Bar
North End Kitchen + Bar
77 North Court Street, Athens
|Popular items
|Chips & Queso
|$3.95
Chips & Creamy Hot Queso
|Churros
|$4.95
Churros rolled in cinnamon sugar, served with whip cream & chocolate sauce
|Mexican Street Corn
|$2.50
Creamy deconstructed street style corn
More about Over Hang
Over Hang
63 North Court Street, Athens
|Popular items
|Meatball
|$5.99
Italian Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan
|Baked Chicken
|$5.99
Chicken, Provolone, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
|Turkey Club
|$5.99
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Cirò: Italian Kitchen & Bar
Cirò: Italian Kitchen & Bar
120 West Union Street, Athens
More about Siam Thai
Siam Thai
102 West Union Street, Athens
More about Big Mamma's Burritos - Athens
Big Mamma's Burritos - Athens
10 S Court St, Athens