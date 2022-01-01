Athens restaurants you'll love

Athens restaurants
Toast
  • Athens

Athens's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Food Trucks
Thai
Takeout box
Chinese
Latin American
Korean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Athens restaurants

Zoë image

 

Zoë

24 1/2 E State St, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chop Salad$6.00
Finely Chopped Iceberg Lettuce and Spinach with Bacon, Bleu Cheese, and a Blend of Marinated Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, and Olive. Tossed with Buttermilk Dressing
Happy Hour To Go Cocktails & Apps for 2$29.00
Two Takeout Amaretto Sidecar Cocktails (Amaretto, Brandy, Cointreau, Lemon) with Potato Pancakes, Grilled Artichoke, and Grilled Polenta with Oyster Mushroom Ragoût
Vegetable Gnocchi$15.00
House Made Gnocchi with Asparagus, Spinach, Tomato, Romano Cheese, and Saffron Broth.
More about Zoë
Fusion Noodle Company image

NOODLES

Fusion Noodle Company

30 W Union St, Athens

Avg 4.1 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
# Sesame Chicken$10.25
# Pho$10.25
# Lo Mein$9.55
More about Fusion Noodle Company
Hangovereasy - Athens image

 

Hangovereasy - Athens

18 North Court Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Frog Eyes$8.99
Two HOEmade biscuits smothered in sausage gravy and topped with two eggs any style.
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, black beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, queso and crema. Served with two sunny side eggs.
Avocado & Toast$10.99
Two pieces of toasted wheat with everything seasoning, two over medium eggs, topped with pico de gallo and served with a cup of fruit.
More about Hangovereasy - Athens
Athens Uncorked image

 

Athens Uncorked

14 Station Street, Athens

Avg 4.7 (116 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Artichoke Parmesan Dip$11.00
Creamy house-made artichoke dip with plenty of cheese and artichokes served piping hot with sliced baguettes and tortilla chips.
Wine Braised Mushroom Flatbread$13.00
Cabernet Sauvignon braised button mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella and parmigiano reggiano cheese baked on house naan. Finished with parsley, balsamic reduction and fresh ground pepper ADD BACON (+2) Finished with a drizzle of Balsamic Reduction, fresh cracked pepper and parsley
Peanut Butter Choc Chunk Cookies 2 for 5$5.00
More about Athens Uncorked
Donkey Coffee image

 

Donkey Coffee

17 W Washington St, Athens

Avg 4.8 (1152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Blueberry Streusel Muffin$2.95
Baked fresh every day, one of our all time favorites!
Mocha
The tried and true classic, steamed milk balanced with rich espresso and dark chocolate.
Coffee
Our house light or dark roast coffee. Smooth, sustainable, sensational.
More about Donkey Coffee
Hot Shots Food Truck image

 

Hot Shots Food Truck

750 E State St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Toasted tortilla with scrambled eggs, Chevre, house verde salsa, spring greens with Dexter Run Sausage OR Chorizo
Breakfast Sandwich$8.49
Dexter Run Farm sausage patty OR Primaterra Farm chicken thigh, egg, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on local Jackie O's Bakeshop Bread
Grilled Cheese$6.99
American and cheddar cheese toasted on Brioche, Not Quite White OR Sourdough bread from Jackie O's Bakeshop
More about Hot Shots Food Truck
Thai Paradise image

 

Thai Paradise

102 West Union Street, Athens

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tom Yum Soup$8.95
Pra Raum Long Song$11.95
Spring Roll$2.50
More about Thai Paradise
Sol Island Bar and Grill image

 

Sol Island Bar and Grill

700 E State St, Athens

Avg 4.3 (1735 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The OG BBQ Mac & Cheese$9.95
Topped with smoky and sweet guava rum bbq pulled pork.
Island Pork Bowl$11.95
White rice, black beans, mesquite smoked pulled pork with a mango and pineapple glaze
Ultimate Burger$9.95
Hand pattied fresh beef blend, served on onion bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, onion and choice of cheese. Substitute our black bean burger (no charge)
More about Sol Island Bar and Grill
O'Betty's Red Hot!! image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Betty's Red Hot!!

15 W State St, Athens

Avg 4.9 (309 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Cut Fries$3.50
Fresh Cut Fries soaked and twice fried in 100% Peanut Oil topped with Kosher salt
Blaze$4.50
All beef dog on a butter toasted bun, wrapped in bacon and topped with fresh, creamy cole slaw.
Mata Hari$4.50
All beef dog on a butter toasted bun topped with our own chili sauce and sweet, creamy cole slaw.
More about O'Betty's Red Hot!!
Courtside Pizza image

PIZZA

Courtside Pizza

85 North Court St, Athens

Avg 4.2 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
5 mozzarella sticks served with marinara
Loaded Potato Chips$6.99
Our Fresh Potato Chips loaded w/ cheese, bacon, and sour scream on the side
Boneless Wings$8.99
Deep friend boneless wings with the same wing sauce choices as our bone-in wings
More about Courtside Pizza
Avalanche Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Avalanche Pizza

329 E State St, Athens

Avg 4.4 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$3.50
Layers of coffee-dipped ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, and cocoa.
10" Cheesebread$5.49
Garlic butter, parmesan, oregano, and cheese galore. Served with our house marinara.
Jalapeño Poppers$9.99
8 Poppers filled to the brim with melting cream cheese, mozzarella, and jalapeños in our crunchy aged sourdough crust. Served with our house marinara.
More about Avalanche Pizza
Avalanche Slice House image

 

Avalanche Slice House

540 A W. Union St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Beef Buns$6.00
Two Toasted New England buns packed full of juice Italian beef and provolone cheese. Finished with a drizzle of horseradish crema. Served with a side of beef jus and a pepperoncini.
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$3.00
An Italian pastry consisting of a tube-shaped shell of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy chocolate chip filling. Finished with a maraschino cherry and powdered sugar.
New York Style Slice: Pepperoni$4.00
A large and wide slice uniquely known for it's thin pliable bottom
and crunchy crust. Topped with sweet tomato sauce, mozzarella , provolone cheese, and natural casing cupping pepperoni.
More about Avalanche Slice House
North End Kitchen + Bar image

 

North End Kitchen + Bar

77 North Court Street, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Queso$3.95
Chips & Creamy Hot Queso
Churros$4.95
Churros rolled in cinnamon sugar, served with whip cream & chocolate sauce
Mexican Street Corn$2.50
Creamy deconstructed street style corn
More about North End Kitchen + Bar
Broneys Alumni Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Broneys Alumni Grill

7 W Carpenter St, Athens

Avg 3.7 (304 reviews)
Takeout
More about Broneys Alumni Grill
Over Hang image

 

Over Hang

63 North Court Street, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball$5.99
Italian Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan
Baked Chicken$5.99
Chicken, Provolone, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Turkey Club$5.99
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Over Hang
Banner pic

 

Cirò: Italian Kitchen & Bar

120 West Union Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cirò: Italian Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Siam Thai

102 West Union Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Siam Thai
Restaurant banner

 

Big Mamma's Burritos - Athens

10 S Court St, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Big Mamma's Burritos - Athens

