Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Choose from a variety of experimental and traditional beer styles. Pair your pint with our locally sourced menu, including multiple daily specials, homemade bread from the Jackie O’s Bakeshop, and spent-grain crust specialty pizzas.
Location
22 W Union Street, Athens, OH 45701
Gallery