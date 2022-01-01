Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub

22 W Union Street

Athens, OH 45701

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken
BYO Burger
O'Hooley's FIsh and Chips

Starters, Soups, and Salads

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Fresh cut potatoes seasoned with salt and pepper served with sides of chipotle mayo and ketchup. Add minced garlic $1, cheese $2, or truffle oil and parmesan $3.

Deep Fried Curds

$9.00

Local cheese fried in our beer batter with your choice of dipping sauce.

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fresh pickle spears fried in our beer batter with your choice of dipping sauce.

Philly Egg Rolls

$6.00

Chomolungma braised RL Valley beef, caramelized onions, green peppers, and Laurel Valley cheese served with a side of creamy horseradish sauce.

Reuben Egg Rolls

$8.00

Beer braised corned beef, Laurel Valley cheese, house-made sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing.

Chicken Wings | 6

$8.00

Jumbo chicken wings brined in Mystic Mama and garlic tossed in a sauce of your choice and served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Wings | 12

$14.00

Jumbo chicken wings brined in Mystic Mama and garlic tossed in a sauce of your choice and served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Artichoke Parmesan Dip

$10.00

Served hot with spent grain flat-bread crackers

Garden Salad | Half

$5.00

Tomatoes, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, and red onions, atop a bed of fresh greens.

Garden Salad | Full

$7.50

Tomatoes, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, and red onions, atop a bed of fresh greens.

Greek Salad | Half

$6.00

The garden salad topped with local feta and kalamata olives.

Greek Salad | Full

$10.00

The garden salad topped with local feta and kalamata olives.

Caesar Salad | Half

$3.50

Spring mix tossed in our house-made Caesar vinaigrette and topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Caesar Salad | Full

$6.00

Spring mix tossed in our house-made Caesar vinaigrette and topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Entrees

BYO Burger

$10.50

RL Valley Ranch beef patty served on a Jackie O’s Bakeshop bun with lettuce, tomato, a dill pickle spear, and a side of kettle chips. Add any additional toppings:

Reuben

$15.00

Beer braised corned beef topped with house-made sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, and Swiss cheese. Served on Jackie O’s Bakeshop rye bread, with a dill pickle and a side of kettle chips.

French Dip

$14.00

RL Valley beef braised in Chomolungma and topped with Swiss cheese on a Jackie O’s Bakeshop bun. Served with a side of Au Jus, a dill pickle spear, and kettle chips.

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Smoked, beer braised Dexter Run pork shoulder served on a Jackie O’s Bakeshop brioche bun, topped with hand cut coleslaw and Chipotle-Chomolungma BBQ sauce. Served with a dill pickle spear and a side of kettle chips.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.50

Fried Chestnut Farm chicken breast brushed with a sauce inspired by the Nashville staple, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles. Served on a Jackie O's Bakeshop bun with a dill pickle spear and a side of kettle chips.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated Chestnut Farm chicken served on a Jackie O's Bakeshop bun and topped with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a dill pickle spear and a side of kettle chips.

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Grilled spiced chicken breast served in Jackie O’s Bakeshop spent grain tortillas and topped with onion, cilantro, Laurel Valley Country Jack, and chipotle mayo. Served with a side of tortilla chips and house-made salsa.

Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi served in corn tortillas topped with hand-cut coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle mayo, and lime. Served with a side of tortilla chips and house-made salsa.

O'Hooley's FIsh and Chips

$13.00

Beer battered fried cod served with fresh-cut fries, house made tartar sauce, and fresh coleslaw.

Melt My Pesto

$11.00

Sauteed red onions, roasted red peppers, local spinach, topped with pesto and cheese on Jackie O's Bakeshop sourdough bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and a side of kettle chips.

Falafel

$12.00

Fried herb and garlic falafel served in a Jackie O’s Bakeshop pita and topped with tzatiki made with Snowville yogurt, local mint, garlic, and lemon, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with a dill pickle spear and a side of kettle chips.

Tofu Burger

$10.00

Tamari infused tofu cooked to perfection served on a Jackie O’s Bakeshop bun, topped with sautéed onions and cheese. Served with a dill pickle spear and a side of kettle chips.

Food Specials

Black n Bleu Burger

$12.00

Blackened RL Valley burger on a Jackie O’s Bakeshop bun and topped with gorgonzola and bacon, served with your choice of side

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00Out of stock

Three buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with fresh-cut fries, coleslaw, and a sauce of your choice

Meat & Cheese Board

$20.00

Athens Own locally made sweet bologna and hot bologna, Athens Own Cheddar, Beemester hatch gouda, horseradish pickles, Chomolungma mustard, and toasted Jackie O’s Bakeshop pita

A La Carte

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$1.00

Kettle Chips Basket

$4.00

Pickle Chips

$0.25

Pickle Spears

$0.25

Pita

$2.50

Side of Fries

$1.50

Single Fish Taco | 1

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies

$2.00

Dressings & Sauces

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Feta Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Horsey Sauce

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Nashville Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Pesto

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Razz Wheat Vinaigrette

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Spicy Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

German Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Lemon Lavender Cake

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Fish Niblets

$8.00

Pita Pizza

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Small Pizza

Small | BYO

$9.00

Small | Neanderthal

$14.00

Red sauce with mozzarella and provolone cheese loaded with pepperoni, sausage, and local bacon.

Small | Oestrike

$14.00

White sauce with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with artichokes, red onions, and local feta.

Small | Veggie Delight

$14.00

Red sauce with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives.

Small | Mediterranean

$14.00

White sauce with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with local spinach, black olives, and local feta.

Small | Margherita

$14.00

Red sauce topped with fresh Laurel Valley mozzarella, Shade River basil, slices of local tomatoes, and a balsamic reduction drizzle.

Small | Vegan

$14.00Out of stock

Red sauce topped with artichokes, local spinach, roasted red peppers, and red onion.

Small | Pesto-Mania

$14.00

Red sauce topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with red onions, mushrooms, local bacon, and pesto.

Large Pizza

Large | BYO

$13.00

Large | Neanderthal

$19.00

Red sauce with mozzarella and provolone cheese loaded with pepperoni, sausage, and local bacon.

Large | Oestrike

$19.00

White sauce with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with artichokes, red onions, and local feta.

LG | Veggie Delight

$19.00

Red sauce with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and black olives.

Large | Mediterranean

$19.00

White sauce with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with local spinach, black olives, and local feta.

Large | Margherita

$19.00

Red sauce topped with fresh Laurel Valley mozzarella, Shade River basil, slices of local tomatoes, and a balsamic reduction drizzle.

Large | Vegan

$19.00Out of stock

Red sauce topped with artichokes, local spinach, roasted red peppers, and red onion.

Large | Pesto-Mania

$19.00

Red sauce topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with red onions, mushrooms, local bacon, and pesto.

Jackie O's 4/6 Packs

Chomolungma | 6 Pack

$11.99

Dark Apparition | 4 Pack

$12.99

Deck The Hills | 6 Pack

$11.99

Heat Seeker | 4 Pack

$12.99

Kinda Fuzzy | 6 Pack

$12.99

Mystic Mama | 6 Pack

$12.99

Off Duty Lifeguard | 6 Pack

$12.99

Pipapo | 6 Pack

$10.99

Razz Wheat | 6 Pack

$12.99

Ricky | 6 Pack

$8.99

Ritual Destruction | 4 Pack

$12.99

Speed Shop | 6 Pack

$10.99

Static Flow | 6 Pack

$13.99

Who Cooks For You | 6 Pack

$12.99

Jackie O's Bottles

Abandon the Halogens 375 ml

$15.99

Black Maple 375 ml

$11.99

Bound by Dust 375 ml

$11.99

Bourbon Barrel Dark Apparition 375 ml

$11.99

Bourbon Barrel Oil of Aprhodite 375 ml

$11.99

Champion Ground 375 ml

$11.99

Chemesthesis 375 ml

$15.99

Coconut Champion Ground 375 ml

$15.99

Convex Refraction 375 ml

$11.99

Dark Apparition 375 ml

$5.99

Endolith 375 ml

$11.99

Extended Family 500 ml

$10.99

Iron Furnace 375 ml

$15.99

Kameniari 375 ml

$15.99

King Size Bunk Beds 375 ml

$15.99

Long Story Longer 375 ml

$15.99

Oaky Golden Pucker 500 ml

$14.99

Prodigality 375 ml

$11.99

Rye Barrel Brick Kiln 375 ml

$11.99

Solt 500 ml

$5.99

Temple of Minerva 375 ml

$11.99

Ubiquitous Unknown 500 ml

$10.99

Vanilla Coffee Bourbon Barrel Dark Apparition 375 ml

$11.99

Wood Ya Honey 375 ml

$11.99

Crowlers

Bourbon Barrel Dark Apparition Crowler

$25.00

Catanzaro Crowler

$10.00

Chomolungma Crowler

$10.00

Column Crowler

$10.00

Cresting Wave Crowler

$13.00

Deck the Hills Crowler

$10.00

Dessert Room Crowler

$10.00

Drawn & Portered Crowler

$10.00

Dust The Cape Off Crowler

$10.00

Elle Crowler

$13.00

Firefly Crowler

$9.00

Gestalt Crowler

$10.00

Gold Denim Crowler

$10.00

Houblon Et Blé Crowler

$13.00

Meigs Co Black Crowler

$10.00

Mystic Mama Crowler

$10.00

Piazza San Pietro Crowler

$10.00

Pipapo Crowler

$10.00

Pique Crowler

$10.00

Routine Maintenance Crowler

$10.00

Shepherd's Wash Crowler

$10.00

The Oxbridge Crowler

$10.00

Totem Crowler

$10.00

Valley Girl Crowler

$10.00

Violet Beauregard Crowler

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Choose from a variety of experimental and traditional beer styles. Pair your pint with our locally sourced menu, including multiple daily specials, homemade bread from the Jackie O’s Bakeshop, and spent-grain crust specialty pizzas.

22 W Union Street, Athens, OH 45701

