Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Mobile 1 - 59 Spruce Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company began in the Historic North Market in 2005 with a vision to impact the lives and health of our customers one drink at a time. Ten years later, we are growing and have introduced our beverages to many people across Ohio. From our cold pressed juices, our fresh fruit and vegetable smoothies to our irresistible bubble teas, we are committed to putting the very best ingredients in your hands!
18 South Court Street, Athens, OH 45701
