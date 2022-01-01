Avalanche Pizza
329 E State St
Athens, OH 45701
Pizza of the Day!
14" Veggie Rainbow Daily discount on one of our favorites! Online only, no adjustments.
14" Pizza Margherita
The Avalanche rendition of the classic margherita pizza. Thin crispy crust, real San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto infused extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, finished with a drizzle of sea salt.
Build Your Own Pizza
14" BYO Pizza
Make a pizza your way with your choice of crust, sauce, and as many toppings as you'd like!
10" BYO Pizza
Make a pizza your way with your choice of crust, sauce, and as many toppings as you'd like!
12" BYO Gluten-Free Pizza
*** DISCLAIMER *** If you have medium to severe gluten allergies, do NOT eat these products. They are produced in a pizza shop that deals with high gluten products. Dough Ingredients: Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Egg Whites, White Rice Flour, Corn Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Expelled Pressed Canola Oil, Salt, Egg Re-placer (Potato Starch, Tapioca Flour, Leavening (Calcium Lactate, Calcium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Cellulose Gum, Modified Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Red Wine Vinegar, Guar Gum, Orange Fiber. (contains Egg)
10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza
*** DISCLAIMER *** If you have medium to severe gluten allergies, do NOT eat these products. They are produced in a pizza shop that deals with high gluten products. Dough Ingredients: Cauliflower, brown rice flour, corn starch, water, tapioca, sunflower oil, extra virgin olive oil, sugar, egg, xanthan gum, yeast, salt, vinegar, baking powder (corn starch, sodium bicarbonate, sodium aluminum sulfate, monocalcium phosphate).
14" Specialty Pizza
14" Avalanche Ranch
Local King Family Farm sausage, roasted chicken, pepperoni, and creamy ranch dressing using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Bacon Cheeseburger
Rib-eye steak, crispy bacon, red onions, pickles, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough. Finished with a bed of lettuce and tomatoes.
14" BBQ Chicken
Roasted chicken and crispy bacon covered with sweet BBQ sauce and cheddar using using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Cactus Jack Fajita
Southwest seasoned rib-eye steak, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushroom, and spicy ninja sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and crispy thin crust.
14" Chicken Chupacabra
Roasted chicken, crispy bacon and artichoke hearts with a layer of cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Chicken Florentine
Roasted chicken, blanched spinach, asiago, ricotta, and basil pesto sauce on a bed of fresh spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Death Pickle
A creamy base of asiago and cheddar cheese, covered in potatoes and crunchy pickles and finished with a layer of ranch dressing using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and crispy thin crust.
14" Genovese Chicken
Pesto cream, asiago cheese, tomatoes, artichokes, and chicken using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and crispy thin crust.
14" Godzilla
Local feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, and blanched spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Great Steak and Potato
Rib-eye steak, potatoes, crispy bacon and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Greek Saganaki
Roasted chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese and roasted garlic on a bed of fresh lettuce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and crispy thin crust.
14" Hot Tuna
Tuna, artichoke hearts, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, asiago, and spicy ninja sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and crispy thin crust.
14" Italian Meatball
Italian meatballs, green peppers, red onions and tomatoes using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" K-2
"Supreme" Local King Family Farm sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, and fresh mushrooms using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Loaded Baked Potato
Potatoes, crispy bacon, broccoli and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Mt. Kilauea Hawaiian
Ham, crispy bacon, pineapple, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Mt. Olympus Greek
Black olives, feta cheese, blanched spinach, and tomatoes using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Mt. Philly-more
Rib-eye steak, asiago cream, green peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Pesto Chicken
Roasted chicken, crispy bacon, cashews, tomatoes, asiago, and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Royale with Cheese
Asiago, feta, cheddar, gorgonzola and parmesan cheeses using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" San Andreas Fault
Artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Skeletonwitch
Genoa salami, pepperoni, asiago, pineapple, ricotta, and spicy ninja sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and crispy thin crust.
14" Soilent Green
Broccoli, blanched spinach, feta, and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Southeast Engine Delight
Southwest seasoned asiago cream, sun-dried tomatoes, potatoes, and roasted garlic on a bed of fresh spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and local Shagbark spelt flour dough.
14" Stranglehold
"Meat Lover" Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian meatballs and rib-eye steak using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Super Mushroom
Shiitake, potobello, button, and porcini mushrooms roasted with garlic as well as asiago and ricotta on a bed of fresh spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Teenage Vegan
*No Cheese* Artichoke hearts, red onions, fresh mushrooms, and roasted red peppers on a bed of fresh spinach using local Shagbark spelt flour dough.
14" Veggie Rainbow
Broccoli, blanched spinach, zucchini, tomatoes, corn, and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Wheels on Fire
Gorgonzola cheese, red onions, spicy ninja sauce tossed chicken, ranch, and celery, using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
14" Yvonne Craig Batgirl
Fresh Spinach, genoa salami, potatoes, corn, and roasted red peppers, using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Specialty Pizza
10" K-2
"Supreme" Local King Family Farm sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, and fresh mushrooms using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Avalanche Ranch
Local King Family Farm sausage, roasted chicken, pepperoni, and creamy ranch dressing using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Bacon Cheeseburger
Rib-eye steak, crispy bacon, red onions, pickles, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough. Finished with a bed of lettuce and tomatoes.
10" BBQ Chicken
Roasted chicken and crispy bacon covered with sweet BBQ sauce and cheddar using using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Cactus Jack Fajita
Southwest seasoned rib-eye steak, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushroom, and spicy ninja sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Chicken Chupacabra
Roasted chicken, crispy bacon and artichoke hearts with a layer of cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Chicken Florentine
Roasted chicken, blanched spinach, asiago, ricotta, and basil pesto sauce on a bed of fresh spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Death Pickle
A creamy base of asiago and cheddar cheese, covered in potatoes and crunchy pickles and finished with a layer of ranch dressing using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Genovese Chicken
Pesto cream, asiago cheese, tomatoes, artichokes, and chicken using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Godzilla
Local feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, and blanched spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Great Steak and Potato
Rib-eye steak, potatoes, crispy bacon and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Greek Saganaki
Roasted chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese and roasted garlic on a bed of fresh lettuce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Italian Meatball
Italian meatballs, green peppers, red onions and tomatoes using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Loaded Baked Potato
Potatoes, crispy bacon, broccoli and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Mt. Kilauea Hawaiian
Ham, crispy bacon, pineapple, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Mt. Olympus Greek
Black olives, feta cheese, blanched spinach, and tomatoes using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Mt. Philly-more
Rib-eye steak, asiago cream, green peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Pesto Chicken
Roasted chicken, crispy bacon, cashews, tomatoes, asiago, and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Royale with Cheese
Asiago, feta, cheddar, gorgonzola and parmesan cheeses using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" San Andreas Fault
Artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Skeletonwitch
Genoa salami, pepperoni, asiago, pineapple, ricotta, and spicy ninja sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Soilent Green
Broccoli, blanched spinach, feta, and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Southeast Engine Delight
Southwest seasoned asiago cream, sun-dried tomatoes, potatoes, and roasted garlic on a bed of fresh spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and local Shagbark spelt flour dough.
10" Stranglehold
"Meat Lover" Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian meatballs and rib-eye steak using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Super Mushroom
Shiitake, potobello, button, and porcini mushrooms roasted with garlic as well as asiago and ricotta on a bed of fresh spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Teenage Vegan
*No Cheese* Artichoke hearts, red onions, fresh mushrooms, and roasted red peppers on a bed of fresh spinach using local Shagbark spelt flour dough.
10" Veggie Rainbow
Broccoli, blanched spinach, zucchini, tomatoes, corn, and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Wheels on Fire
Gorgonzola cheese, red onions, spicy ninja sauce tossed chicken, ranch, and celery, using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
10" Yvonne Craig Batgirl
Fresh Spinach, genoa salami, potatoes, corn, and roasted red peppers, using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
Calzone
BYO Calzone
All Calzones served with a cup of our house marinara!
Avalanche Ranch Calzone
Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Cactus Jack Fajita Calzone
Chicken Chupacabra Calzone
Chicken Florentine Calzone
Genovese Chicken Calzone
Godzilla Calzone
Great Steak and Potato Calzone
Italian Meatball Calzone
The K-2 Calzone
The Loaded Baked Potato Calzone
Mount Kilauea Hawaiian Calzone
Mount Olympus Greek Calzone
Mount Philly-more Calzone
Pesto Chicken Calzone
San Andreas Fault Californian Calzone
The Skeletonwitch Calzone
Soilent Green Calzone
The Stranglehold Calzone
Veggie Rainbow Calzone
Wheels on Fire Calzone
Yvonne Craig Batgirl Calzone
Bread Sides
Jalapeño Poppers
8 Poppers filled to the brim with melting cream cheese, mozzarella, and jalapeños in our crunchy aged sourdough crust. Served with our house marinara.
Breadsticks
8 Breadsticks covered in garlic butter and parmesan and served with our house marinara.
14" Cheesebread
Garlic butter, parmesan, oregano, and our aged mozzarella and provolone blend. Served with our house marinara.
10" Cheesebread
Garlic butter, parmesan, oregano, and our aged mozzarella and provolone blend. Served with our house marinara.
Wings
6 pc Wings
6 Wings coated with your choice of our spicy ninja, sweet barbeque, or savory teriyaki sauce!
10 pc Wings
10 Wings coated with your choice of our spicy ninja, sweet barbeque, or savory teriyaki sauce!
15 pc Wings
15 Wings coated with your choice of our spicy ninja, sweet barbeque, or savory teriyaki sauce!
Boulder Sandwiches
Gluten Free Sandwiches
Salads
North Face Salad
Small salad with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, and choice of dressing.
Landslide Chef Salad
Feathered cheese, ham, pepperoni, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and banana peppers.
Veggie Volcano Salad
Mushrooms, artichokes, garlic, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, broccoli, and zucchini.
Mount Olympus Salad
Spinach, feta cheese, black olives, onions, tomatoes, and kalamata olives.
Desserts
Tiramisu
Layers of coffee-dipped ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, and cocoa.
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
Fried pastry dough with sweet, creamy chocolate chip filling dusted with sugar.
Jeni's: Blackout Chocolate Cake Pint
Blackout Chocolate Cake is a four-part chocolate explosion by the spoonful. Mouth-filling, chocolate ice cream packed with the best Fair Trade cocoa in the world. Crumbly chocolate cake pieces. A river of gooey bittersweet fudge. And semi-sweet chocolate chips for a little crunch. No other ice cream out there showcases the many facets of complex chocolate quite like this one.
Jeni's: Brambleberry Crisp Pint
Oven-toasted oat streusel and a sweet-tart “brambleberry” jam of blackberries and blackcurrants layered throughout vanilla ice cream.
Jeni's: Brown Butter Almond Brittle Pint
Brown-butter-almond candy crushed into buttercream ice cream.
Jeni's: Cookies & Cream Pint
Scratch-made darkest-chocolate cookies with flecks of white chocolate in vanilla-scented cream.
Jeni's: Gooey Butter Cake Pint
Cream cheese ice cream layered with crumbles of soft vanilla cake and swirls of made-from-scratch caramel-butterscotch sauce.
Jeni's: Salted Peanut Butter Pint
Salted and roasted ground peanuts with grass-grazed milk and crunchy, dark chocolate flecks.
Jeni's: Salty Caramel Pint
Fire-toasted sugar with sea salt, vanilla, and grass-grazed milk. A perfect balance of salty and sweet.
Jeni's: Wedding Cake Pint
Jeni's: Banana Cream Pudding Pint
Jeni's: Boozy Eggnog Pint
Jeni's: Cranberry Crumble Pint
Drinks
Pepsi 12oz Can
Diet Pepsi 12oz Can
Mountain Dew 12oz Can
Baja Blast 12oz Can
Sierra Mist 12oz Can
Pepsi 2L Bottle
Diet Pepsi 2L Bottle
Mountain Dew 2L Bottle
Sierra Mist 2L Bottle
Water 20oz
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea 18.5oz
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea 18.5oz
Dipping Sauces
Marinara Dipping Sauce 4 oz
Basil Pesto Dipping Sauce 4 oz
Jalapeno Dipping Sauce 4 oz
Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce 1.25 oz
Ranch Dipping Sauce 1.5 oz
BBQ Dipping Sauce 2 oz
Ninja Dipping Sauce 2 oz
Teriyaki Dipping Sauce 2 oz
Parmesan Cup 2 oz
Crushed Red Pepper Cup 2 oz
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Allergens: Attention customers with food allergies. Please be aware that our food may contain or come into contact with common allergens, such as dairy, eggs, wheat, soybeans, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, shellfish or wheat. Please alert us to these conditions to insure safe handling of products.
329 E State St, Athens, OH 45701