Avalanche Pizza

Popular Items

14" BYO Pizza
10" BYO Pizza
10" Cheesebread

Spotlight Items

Pizza of the Day!

$17.99

14" Veggie Rainbow Daily discount on one of our favorites! Online only, no adjustments.

14" Pizza Margherita

14" Pizza Margherita

$19.99

The Avalanche rendition of the classic margherita pizza. Thin crispy crust, real San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto infused extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, finished with a drizzle of sea salt.

Build Your Own Pizza

Become the master of your own pizza universe! With our styles, crusts, and toppings, there is a combination for everyone. Build yours today!

14" BYO Pizza

$12.49

Make a pizza your way with your choice of crust, sauce, and as many toppings as you'd like!

10" BYO Pizza

$8.99

Make a pizza your way with your choice of crust, sauce, and as many toppings as you'd like!

12" BYO Gluten-Free Pizza

$11.99

*** DISCLAIMER *** If you have medium to severe gluten allergies, do NOT eat these products. They are produced in a pizza shop that deals with high gluten products. Dough Ingredients: Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Egg Whites, White Rice Flour, Corn Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Expelled Pressed Canola Oil, Salt, Egg Re-placer (Potato Starch, Tapioca Flour, Leavening (Calcium Lactate, Calcium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Cellulose Gum, Modified Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Red Wine Vinegar, Guar Gum, Orange Fiber. (contains Egg)

10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$10.99

*** DISCLAIMER *** If you have medium to severe gluten allergies, do NOT eat these products. They are produced in a pizza shop that deals with high gluten products. Dough Ingredients: Cauliflower, brown rice flour, corn starch, water, tapioca, sunflower oil, extra virgin olive oil, sugar, egg, xanthan gum, yeast, salt, vinegar, baking powder (corn starch, sodium bicarbonate, sodium aluminum sulfate, monocalcium phosphate).

14" Specialty Pizza

14" Avalanche Ranch

14" Avalanche Ranch

$19.99

Local King Family Farm sausage, roasted chicken, pepperoni, and creamy ranch dressing using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.99

Rib-eye steak, crispy bacon, red onions, pickles, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough. Finished with a bed of lettuce and tomatoes.

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Roasted chicken and crispy bacon covered with sweet BBQ sauce and cheddar using using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Cactus Jack Fajita

14" Cactus Jack Fajita

$19.99

Southwest seasoned rib-eye steak, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushroom, and spicy ninja sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and crispy thin crust.

14" Chicken Chupacabra

14" Chicken Chupacabra

$19.99

Roasted chicken, crispy bacon and artichoke hearts with a layer of cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Chicken Florentine

14" Chicken Florentine

$19.99

Roasted chicken, blanched spinach, asiago, ricotta, and basil pesto sauce on a bed of fresh spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Death Pickle

14" Death Pickle

$19.99

A creamy base of asiago and cheddar cheese, covered in potatoes and crunchy pickles and finished with a layer of ranch dressing using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and crispy thin crust.

14" Genovese Chicken

14" Genovese Chicken

$19.99

Pesto cream, asiago cheese, tomatoes, artichokes, and chicken using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and crispy thin crust.

14" Godzilla

14" Godzilla

$19.99

Local feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, and blanched spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Great Steak and Potato

14" Great Steak and Potato

$19.99

Rib-eye steak, potatoes, crispy bacon and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Greek Saganaki

14" Greek Saganaki

$19.99

Roasted chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese and roasted garlic on a bed of fresh lettuce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and crispy thin crust.

14" Hot Tuna

14" Hot Tuna

$19.99

Tuna, artichoke hearts, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, asiago, and spicy ninja sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and crispy thin crust.

14" Italian Meatball

14" Italian Meatball

$19.99

Italian meatballs, green peppers, red onions and tomatoes using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" K-2

14" K-2

$19.99

"Supreme" Local King Family Farm sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, and fresh mushrooms using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Loaded Baked Potato

14" Loaded Baked Potato

$19.99

Potatoes, crispy bacon, broccoli and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Mt. Kilauea Hawaiian

14" Mt. Kilauea Hawaiian

$19.99

Ham, crispy bacon, pineapple, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Mt. Olympus Greek

14" Mt. Olympus Greek

$19.99

Black olives, feta cheese, blanched spinach, and tomatoes using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Mt. Philly-more

14" Mt. Philly-more

$19.99

Rib-eye steak, asiago cream, green peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Pesto Chicken

14" Pesto Chicken

$19.99

Roasted chicken, crispy bacon, cashews, tomatoes, asiago, and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Pizza Margherita

14" Pizza Margherita

$19.99

The Avalanche rendition of the classic margherita pizza. Thin crispy crust, real San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto infused extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, finished with a drizzle of sea salt.

14" Royale with Cheese

14" Royale with Cheese

$19.99

Asiago, feta, cheddar, gorgonzola and parmesan cheeses using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" San Andreas Fault

14" San Andreas Fault

$19.99

Artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Skeletonwitch

14" Skeletonwitch

$19.99

Genoa salami, pepperoni, asiago, pineapple, ricotta, and spicy ninja sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and crispy thin crust.

14" Soilent Green

14" Soilent Green

$19.99

Broccoli, blanched spinach, feta, and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Southeast Engine Delight

14" Southeast Engine Delight

$19.99

Southwest seasoned asiago cream, sun-dried tomatoes, potatoes, and roasted garlic on a bed of fresh spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and local Shagbark spelt flour dough.

14" Stranglehold

14" Stranglehold

$19.99

"Meat Lover" Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian meatballs and rib-eye steak using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Super Mushroom

14" Super Mushroom

$19.99

Shiitake, potobello, button, and porcini mushrooms roasted with garlic as well as asiago and ricotta on a bed of fresh spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Teenage Vegan

14" Teenage Vegan

$19.99

*No Cheese* Artichoke hearts, red onions, fresh mushrooms, and roasted red peppers on a bed of fresh spinach using local Shagbark spelt flour dough.

14" Veggie Rainbow

14" Veggie Rainbow

$19.99

Broccoli, blanched spinach, zucchini, tomatoes, corn, and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Wheels on Fire

14" Wheels on Fire

$19.99

Gorgonzola cheese, red onions, spicy ninja sauce tossed chicken, ranch, and celery, using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

14" Yvonne Craig Batgirl

14" Yvonne Craig Batgirl

$19.99

Fresh Spinach, genoa salami, potatoes, corn, and roasted red peppers, using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Specialty Pizza

10" K-2

10" K-2

$12.99

"Supreme" Local King Family Farm sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, and fresh mushrooms using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Avalanche Ranch

10" Avalanche Ranch

$12.99

Local King Family Farm sausage, roasted chicken, pepperoni, and creamy ranch dressing using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Rib-eye steak, crispy bacon, red onions, pickles, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough. Finished with a bed of lettuce and tomatoes.

10" BBQ Chicken

10" BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Roasted chicken and crispy bacon covered with sweet BBQ sauce and cheddar using using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Cactus Jack Fajita

10" Cactus Jack Fajita

$12.99

Southwest seasoned rib-eye steak, red onions, green peppers, fresh mushroom, and spicy ninja sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Chicken Chupacabra

10" Chicken Chupacabra

$12.99

Roasted chicken, crispy bacon and artichoke hearts with a layer of cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Chicken Florentine

10" Chicken Florentine

$12.99

Roasted chicken, blanched spinach, asiago, ricotta, and basil pesto sauce on a bed of fresh spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Death Pickle

10" Death Pickle

$12.99

A creamy base of asiago and cheddar cheese, covered in potatoes and crunchy pickles and finished with a layer of ranch dressing using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Genovese Chicken

10" Genovese Chicken

$12.99

Pesto cream, asiago cheese, tomatoes, artichokes, and chicken using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Godzilla

10" Godzilla

$12.99

Local feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, and blanched spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Great Steak and Potato

10" Great Steak and Potato

$12.99

Rib-eye steak, potatoes, crispy bacon and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Greek Saganaki

10" Greek Saganaki

$12.99

Roasted chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese and roasted garlic on a bed of fresh lettuce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Italian Meatball

10" Italian Meatball

$12.99

Italian meatballs, green peppers, red onions and tomatoes using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Loaded Baked Potato

10" Loaded Baked Potato

$12.99

Potatoes, crispy bacon, broccoli and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Mt. Kilauea Hawaiian

10" Mt. Kilauea Hawaiian

$12.99

Ham, crispy bacon, pineapple, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Mt. Olympus Greek

10" Mt. Olympus Greek

$12.99

Black olives, feta cheese, blanched spinach, and tomatoes using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Mt. Philly-more

10" Mt. Philly-more

$12.99

Rib-eye steak, asiago cream, green peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, and cheddar using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Pesto Chicken

10" Pesto Chicken

$12.99

Roasted chicken, crispy bacon, cashews, tomatoes, asiago, and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Royale with Cheese

10" Royale with Cheese

$12.99

Asiago, feta, cheddar, gorgonzola and parmesan cheeses using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" San Andreas Fault

10" San Andreas Fault

$12.99

Artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Skeletonwitch

10" Skeletonwitch

$12.99

Genoa salami, pepperoni, asiago, pineapple, ricotta, and spicy ninja sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Soilent Green

10" Soilent Green

$12.99

Broccoli, blanched spinach, feta, and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Southeast Engine Delight

10" Southeast Engine Delight

$12.99

Southwest seasoned asiago cream, sun-dried tomatoes, potatoes, and roasted garlic on a bed of fresh spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and local Shagbark spelt flour dough.

10" Stranglehold

10" Stranglehold

$12.99

"Meat Lover" Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian meatballs and rib-eye steak using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Super Mushroom

10" Super Mushroom

$12.99

Shiitake, potobello, button, and porcini mushrooms roasted with garlic as well as asiago and ricotta on a bed of fresh spinach using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Teenage Vegan

10" Teenage Vegan

$12.99

*No Cheese* Artichoke hearts, red onions, fresh mushrooms, and roasted red peppers on a bed of fresh spinach using local Shagbark spelt flour dough.

10" Veggie Rainbow

10" Veggie Rainbow

$12.99

Broccoli, blanched spinach, zucchini, tomatoes, corn, and basil pesto sauce using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Wheels on Fire

10" Wheels on Fire

$12.99

Gorgonzola cheese, red onions, spicy ninja sauce tossed chicken, ranch, and celery, using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

10" Yvonne Craig Batgirl

10" Yvonne Craig Batgirl

$12.99

Fresh Spinach, genoa salami, potatoes, corn, and roasted red peppers, using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our creamy béchamel sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.

Calzone

BYO Calzone

$7.49

All Calzones served with a cup of our house marinara!

Avalanche Ranch Calzone

$11.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$11.99

Cactus Jack Fajita Calzone

$11.99

Chicken Chupacabra Calzone

$11.99

Chicken Florentine Calzone

$11.99

Genovese Chicken Calzone

$11.99

Godzilla Calzone

$11.99

Great Steak and Potato Calzone

$11.99

Italian Meatball Calzone

$11.99

The K-2 Calzone

$11.99

The Loaded Baked Potato Calzone

$11.99

Mount Kilauea Hawaiian Calzone

$11.99

Mount Olympus Greek Calzone

$11.99

Mount Philly-more Calzone

$11.99

Pesto Chicken Calzone

$11.99

San Andreas Fault Californian Calzone

$11.99

The Skeletonwitch Calzone

$11.99

Soilent Green Calzone

$11.99

The Stranglehold Calzone

$11.99

Veggie Rainbow Calzone

$11.99

Wheels on Fire Calzone

$11.99

Yvonne Craig Batgirl Calzone

$11.99

Bread Sides

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.99

8 Poppers filled to the brim with melting cream cheese, mozzarella, and jalapeños in our crunchy aged sourdough crust. Served with our house marinara.

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$5.99

8 Breadsticks covered in garlic butter and parmesan and served with our house marinara.

14" Cheesebread

14" Cheesebread

$11.99

Garlic butter, parmesan, oregano, and our aged mozzarella and provolone blend. Served with our house marinara.

10" Cheesebread

10" Cheesebread

$6.79

Garlic butter, parmesan, oregano, and our aged mozzarella and provolone blend. Served with our house marinara.

Wings

6 pc Wings

$9.49

6 Wings coated with your choice of our spicy ninja, sweet barbeque, or savory teriyaki sauce!

10 pc Wings

$14.99

10 Wings coated with your choice of our spicy ninja, sweet barbeque, or savory teriyaki sauce!

15 pc Wings

$21.49

15 Wings coated with your choice of our spicy ninja, sweet barbeque, or savory teriyaki sauce!

Boulder Sandwiches

Ham Boulder

$11.99

Italian Boulder

$11.99

Meatball Boulder

$11.99

Ninja Chicken Boulder

$11.99

Pizza Boulder

$11.99

Steak Boulder

$11.99

Veggie Boulder

$11.99

Gluten Free Sandwiches

******** DISCLAIMER ******** If you have medium to severe gluten allergies, do NOT eat these products, they are made and cooked in a pizza shop that produces wheat and high gluten products. Dough Ingredients: Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Egg Whites, White Rice Flour, Corn Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Expelled Pressed Canola Oil, Salt, Egg Re-placer (Potato Starch, Tapioca Flour, Leavening (Calcium Lactate, Calcium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Cellulose Gum, Modified Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Red Wine Vinegar, Guar Gum, Orange Fiber. (contains Egg)

Gluten Free Ham Sandwich

$10.99

Gluten Free Italian Sandwich

$10.99

Gluten Free Pizza Sandwich

$10.99

Gluten Free Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Gluten Free Veggie Sandwich

$10.99

Gluten Free Ninja Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Salads

North Face Salad

$5.99

Small salad with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, and choice of dressing.

Landslide Chef Salad

$7.99

Feathered cheese, ham, pepperoni, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and banana peppers.

Veggie Volcano Salad

$7.99

Mushrooms, artichokes, garlic, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, broccoli, and zucchini.

Mount Olympus Salad

$7.99

Spinach, feta cheese, black olives, onions, tomatoes, and kalamata olives.

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.50

Layers of coffee-dipped ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, and cocoa.

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$4.50

Fried pastry dough with sweet, creamy chocolate chip filling dusted with sugar.

Jeni's: Blackout Chocolate Cake Pint

Jeni's: Blackout Chocolate Cake Pint

$11.99

Blackout Chocolate Cake is a four-part chocolate explosion by the spoonful. Mouth-filling, chocolate ice cream packed with the best Fair Trade cocoa in the world. Crumbly chocolate cake pieces. A river of gooey bittersweet fudge. And semi-sweet chocolate chips for a little crunch. No other ice cream out there showcases the many facets of complex chocolate quite like this one.

Jeni's: Brambleberry Crisp Pint

Jeni's: Brambleberry Crisp Pint

$11.99

Oven-toasted oat streusel and a sweet-tart “brambleberry” jam of blackberries and blackcurrants layered throughout vanilla ice cream.

Jeni's: Brown Butter Almond Brittle Pint

Jeni's: Brown Butter Almond Brittle Pint

$11.99Out of stock

Brown-butter-almond candy crushed into buttercream ice cream.

Jeni's: Cookies & Cream Pint

Jeni's: Cookies & Cream Pint

$11.99

Scratch-made darkest-chocolate cookies with flecks of white chocolate in vanilla-scented cream.

Jeni's: Gooey Butter Cake Pint

Jeni's: Gooey Butter Cake Pint

$11.99

Cream cheese ice cream layered with crumbles of soft vanilla cake and swirls of made-from-scratch caramel-butterscotch sauce.

Jeni's: Salted Peanut Butter Pint

Jeni's: Salted Peanut Butter Pint

$11.99Out of stock

Salted and roasted ground peanuts with grass-grazed milk and crunchy, dark chocolate flecks.

Jeni's: Salty Caramel Pint

Jeni's: Salty Caramel Pint

$11.99Out of stock

Fire-toasted sugar with sea salt, vanilla, and grass-grazed milk. A perfect balance of salty and sweet.

Jeni's: Wedding Cake Pint

Jeni's: Wedding Cake Pint

$11.99Out of stock
Jeni's: Banana Cream Pudding Pint

Jeni's: Banana Cream Pudding Pint

$11.99Out of stock
Jeni's: Boozy Eggnog Pint

Jeni's: Boozy Eggnog Pint

$11.99Out of stock
Jeni's: Cranberry Crumble Pint

Jeni's: Cranberry Crumble Pint

$11.99Out of stock

Drinks

Pepsi 12oz Can

Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.50
Diet Pepsi 12oz Can

Diet Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.50
Mountain Dew 12oz Can

Mountain Dew 12oz Can

$1.50
Baja Blast 12oz Can

Baja Blast 12oz Can

$1.50Out of stock
Sierra Mist 12oz Can

Sierra Mist 12oz Can

$1.50
Pepsi 2L Bottle

Pepsi 2L Bottle

$3.00
Diet Pepsi 2L Bottle

Diet Pepsi 2L Bottle

$3.00
Mountain Dew 2L Bottle

Mountain Dew 2L Bottle

$3.00
Sierra Mist 2L Bottle

Sierra Mist 2L Bottle

$3.00

Water 20oz

$1.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea 18.5oz

$2.50

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea 18.5oz

$2.50

Dipping Sauces

Marinara Dipping Sauce 4 oz

$1.00

Basil Pesto Dipping Sauce 4 oz

$1.50

Jalapeno Dipping Sauce 4 oz

$1.50

Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce 1.25 oz

$0.75

Ranch Dipping Sauce 1.5 oz

$0.75

BBQ Dipping Sauce 2 oz

$0.75

Ninja Dipping Sauce 2 oz

$0.75

Teriyaki Dipping Sauce 2 oz

$0.75

Parmesan Cup 2 oz

$0.50

Crushed Red Pepper Cup 2 oz

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Allergens: Attention customers with food allergies. Please be aware that our food may contain or come into contact with common allergens, such as dairy, eggs, wheat, soybeans, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, shellfish or wheat. Please alert us to these conditions to insure safe handling of products.

Website

Location

329 E State St, Athens, OH 45701

Directions

