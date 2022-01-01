Maxwell's Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza

Maxwell's Pizza McConnelsville, OH

review star

No reviews yet

975 west riverside dr

mcconnelsville, OH 43756

Popular Items

MAC & CHEESE WEDGES
Fresh Cut Fries
LARGE PEPPERONI

PERSONAL PIZZAS

PERSONAL BYO

$8.49

PERSONAL PEPPERONI

$9.49

PERSONAL SUPREME

$9.99

PERSONAL BUFFALO CHICKEN

$9.49

PERSONAL BBQ CHICKEN

$9.49

PERSONAL MARGHERITA

$9.49

PERSONAL HAWAIIAN

$9.49

PERSONAL WHITE

$9.49

PERSONAL MEAT LOVERS

$9.99

PERSONAL ROCKY

$9.99

MEDIUM PIZZAS

MEDIUM BYO

$10.49

MEDIUM PEPPERONI

$11.99

MEDIUM SUPREME

$15.49

MEDIUM BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.99

MEDIUM BBQ CHICKEN

$14.99

MEDIUM MARGHERITA

$12.99

MEDIUM HAWAIIAN

$12.49

MEDIUM WHITE

$12.99

MEDIUM MEAT LOVERS

$15.49

MEDIUM ROCKY

$15.49

LARGE PIZZAS

LARGE BYO

$12.99

LARGE PEPPERONI

$14.99
LARGE SUPREME

$19.99

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN

$17.99

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN

$18.49
LARGE MARGHERITA

$16.49

LARGE HAWAIIAN

$15.99

LARGE WHITE

$16.49

LARGE MEAT LOVERS

$19.99

LARGE BBQ PULLED PORK

$20.00Out of stock

LARGE ROCKY

$19.99

Rental Deposit

$200.00

XL PIZZAS

XL BYO

$14.99

XL PEPPERONI

$17.49

XL SUPREME

$21.99

XL BUFFALO CHICKEN

$19.99

XL BBQ CHICKEN

$21.49

XL MARGHERITA

$19.49

XL HAWAIIAN

$18.99

XL WHITE

$19.49

XL MEAT LOVERS

$21.99

XL ROCKY

$21.99

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$12.99

CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIZZA

CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIZZA

$12.99

APPETIZERS

PRETZEL STICKS

PRETZEL STICKS

$9.99
BUFFALO CHICKEN BREAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN BREAD

$10.99
CHEESY BREAD

CHEESY BREAD

$9.99
PICKLE CHIPS

PICKLE CHIPS

$7.99
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$7.99
MAC & CHEESE WEDGES

MAC & CHEESE WEDGES

$8.99
RAVIOLI BITES

RAVIOLI BITES

$8.99

SUBS & SANDWICHES

ITALIAN SUB

$9.49

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB

$10.99

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$9.49

PIZZA SUB

$8.99

THE WORKS SUB

$10.99

WRAPS

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

CHICKEN BACON RANCH+AVOCADO WRAP

$10.99

CHIPOTLE STEAK WRAP

$9.99

WINGS

TRADITIONAL 6pc

$8.49

TRADITIONAL 12pc

$15.99

Boneless 1/2lb

$8.49

Boneless 1lb

$13.99

SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$10.49
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD

AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.49
FARMHOUSE SALAD

FARMHOUSE SALAD

$10.99
FIESTA SALAD

FIESTA SALAD

$10.99
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$4.99
ITALIAN SALAD

ITALIAN SALAD

$10.49

SIDES

Chips

$0.99

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.49+

Condiments

DESSERTS

Big Cookie 8'

Big Cookie 8'

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

975 west riverside dr, mcconnelsville, OH 43756

Directions

Gallery
Maxwell's Pizza image

Map
