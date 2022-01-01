American
Italian
Stephen's on court
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual eatery serving comfort foods such as burgers & pastas, plus crafted cocktails!
Location
66 N Court St, Athens, OH 45701
Gallery