Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian

Stephen's on court

review star

No reviews yet

66 N Court St

Athens, OH 45701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Two Olive Caesar
Wings (6)
Crispy Chx Sandwich

Greens & Such

Soup of the Day

$3.00

Small House Salad

$3.00

Large House Salad

$6.00
Small Two Olive Caesar

Small Two Olive Caesar

$3.50
Large Two Olive Caesar

Large Two Olive Caesar

$7.50
Stephen's Balsamic

Stephen's Balsamic

$8.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$8.50

Appetizers

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.50
BBQ Chix Flatbread

BBQ Chix Flatbread

$7.50

Beer battered shrimp

$7.00

Buff Chicken Dip

$6.50
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.50
Loaded Mac

Loaded Mac

$7.50
Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$7.50
Meatball App

Meatball App

$7.50

Meatball Flatbread

$7.50

Mediterranean Flatbread

$7.50
Mozz Stix

Mozz Stix

$6.00
Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$7.50
Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$7.50

Pretzel

$4.50
Sesame Tuna

Sesame Tuna

$8.50
Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.50
Stuffed TOTS

Stuffed TOTS

$5.00

Wings (12)

$12.00
Wings (6)

Wings (6)

$6.00

Burgers & More

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.50

BBQ Burger

$8.50

Beer battered shrimp

$7.00
Buffalo Burger

Buffalo Burger

$8.50

Cheddar Burger

$7.50
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$8.50

Chicken Club

$8.50
Chicken n Waffle

Chicken n Waffle

$8.50

This item is only available until 4:00 pm

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.25
Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$7.50
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$8.25
Crispy Chx Sandwich

Crispy Chx Sandwich

$7.50
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$9.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.50
Loaded Mac

Loaded Mac

$7.50
Mahi Fish Tacos

Mahi Fish Tacos

$9.00

Malibu Garden Burger

$8.50
Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$7.50
Meatball App

Meatball App

$7.50

Meatball Flatbread

$7.50
Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$7.50
Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$7.50
Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$8.50
Sesame Tuna

Sesame Tuna

$8.50
Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.50
Stuffed TOTS

Stuffed TOTS

$5.00

Wings (12)

$12.00
Wings (6)

Wings (6)

$6.00

Entrees

avaible @ 4:00 pm
Boston Baked Cod

Boston Baked Cod

$13.50
Buffalo Chicken Pasta

Buffalo Chicken Pasta

$11.50
Chicken & Brie

Chicken & Brie

$13.00
Chicken Alfredo w/penne

Chicken Alfredo w/penne

$12.50
Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet

$12.00
Chicken Parmesan dinner

Chicken Parmesan dinner

$11.50
Green Linguine

Green Linguine

$11.50

Kids Ling Ball

$7.50
Linguine & Meatball

Linguine & Meatball

$9.50
Six Cheese Ravioli

Six Cheese Ravioli

$11.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual eatery serving comfort foods such as burgers & pastas, plus crafted cocktails!

Website

Location

66 N Court St, Athens, OH 45701

Directions

Gallery
Stephen's On Court image
Stephen's On Court image
Stephen's On Court image
Stephen's On Court image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zoë - Athens
orange starNo Reviews
24 1/2 E State St Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
Fusion Noodle Company
orange star4.1 • 244
30 W Union St Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
SOL RESTAURANT & BAR
orange star4.3 • 1,735
700 E State St Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
Park's Place Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
10 State Street Amesville, OH 45711
View restaurantnext
Sikorski's Home Plate
orange star4.8 • 207
71 Madison St Glouster, OH 45732
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Athens

SOL RESTAURANT & BAR
orange star4.3 • 1,735
700 E State St Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
Donkey Coffee
orange star4.8 • 1,152
17 W Washington St Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
Avalanche Pizza
orange star4.4 • 833
329 E State St Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
Thai Paradise - Athens
orange star4.5 • 376
102 West Union Street Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
O'Betty's Red Hot
orange star4.9 • 309
15 W State St Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
Courtside Pizza - Athens
orange star4.2 • 292
85 North Court St Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Athens
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Zanesville
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston