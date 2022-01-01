Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Happenings Bistro Wellston

review star

No reviews yet

1130 South Pennsylvania Avenue

Wellston, OH 45692

Soda

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Coca-Cola Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Pibb

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ski

$2.50

Diet Ski

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot chocolate

$2.50

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half 'N' Half Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coke Bottled Products

vitaminwater XXX acai-blueberry-pomegranate

$3.00

DASANI Purified Water

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweetened Green Tea

$3.00

Fanta Orange Soda

$2.50

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$3.50

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

BODYARMOR Fruit Punch

$3.50

BODYARMOR Orange Mango

$3.50

Small DASANI Water

$2.00

Milk

White Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Daily Special

Turkey Dinner

$13.00

Bowl of Noodles

$7.50

Baby Back Ribs 2side

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fall Specials

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Italian Sub

$11.00

Philly Steak Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$12.00

Appetizers

Potato Scoops + Dip

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Cajun Shrimp Appetizer

$10.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.00

6 Bone-In Wings

$8.00

12 Bone-In Wings

$12.00

24 Bone-In Wings

$23.00

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Pretzel Bites with Cheese

$8.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp Appetizer

$10.00

Chips + Queso

$9.00

Tater Kegs

$8.00

Deluxe Beef Nachos

$11.00

Burgers

Bacon Jam Burger

$12.00

Golden Rocket Burger

$11.00

Steakhouse Burger

$11.00

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Happening Hamburger

$10.00

Happening Cheeseburger

$10.50

Pizza Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Reuben

$10.00

Wellston Veal

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Swiss Club

$11.00

Perch Sandwich

$10.00

Happening Club

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

BLT

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken + Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Italian Sub

$11.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$12.00

Wraps

Philly Steak Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Meat

Ribeye Steak

$24.00

Pork Chop

$17.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

2pc. Chicken Filets

$18.00

1pc. Chicken Filet

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp W/ Two Sides

$19.00

Seafood

Fresh Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Alaskan Salmon

$15.00

Breaded Ocean Perch

$14.00

Fried Catfish

$14.00

Fried Walleye, 2 Sides

$16.00

Grilled Walleye W/ 2sides

$16.00

Fried Haddock Bites

$13.00

Grilled Catfish

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp W/ Two Sides

$19.00

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Ice Cream

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Waffle Cone Ice Cream

$4.50

Caramel Apple Crisp Ice Cream

$4.50

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

Blueberry Waffle Cone Milkshake

$7.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock

Oreo Milkshake

$7.00

S'mores Milkshake

$7.00

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$7.00

Reese Milkshake

$7.00

Whole Pie

Whole Pie

$29.99

Pie Slice

Cheesecake

$6.00

Lemon Meringue Pie - Slice

$4.29

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$6.00

Pecan Pie - Slice

$4.29

Coconut Cream Pie - Slice

$4.29

Banana Cream Pie - Slice

$4.29

Butterscotch Pie - Slice

$4.29

Peanut Butter Pie - Slice

$4.29

Chocolate Pie - Slice

$4.29

Carmel Molten Lava Cakes

$6.00

Turtle Cheescake

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Choc Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$4.29

Whipped Topping

$0.50

Apple Empanada (Fried Apple Pie With 1Scoop Of Ice Cream And Caramel Sauce)

$8.00

Apple Pie

$4.29

Cherry Pie Slice

$4.49

Floats

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Empanada

Apple Empanada (Fried Apple Pie With 1Scoop Of Ice Cream And Caramel Sauce)

$8.00

Soups

Chili Bowl

$7.50

Chili Crock

$6.00

Beef + Vegetable Soup Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

Beef Vegetable Crock

$6.00Out of stock

Potato Soup Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

Potato Soup Crock

$6.00Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar Crock

$6.00Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla Soup Crock

$6.00Out of stock

Cream of Mushroom Crock

$6.00Out of stock

Cream of Mushroom Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

Entree Salads

Entree Salad with Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Entree Salad with Fried Chicken

$14.00

Entree Salad with Salmon

$15.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Extra Dressing (Each)

$0.50

Sides A La Carte

Skinny Fries

$3.50

Loaded Skinny Fries

$5.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Corn

$3.50

Mac + Cheese

$4.00

Applesauce

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.50

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Fried Potato Scoops

$5.00

Loaded Potato Scoops

$7.00

Homemade Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Noodles

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Bacon

$1.00

Scalloped Potatoes (Side)

$6.00

Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Piece Of Meatloaf

$5.00Out of stock

Entrees (No Side Included)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.50

Kids Mac + Cheese

$6.50

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Comfort Food with Local Flair | Wellston, Ohio

Location

1130 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Wellston, OH 45692

Directions

Gallery
Happenings Bistro image
Happenings Bistro image
Happenings Bistro image

