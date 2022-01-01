American
Breakfast & Brunch
Happenings Bistro Wellston
1130 South Pennsylvania Avenue
Wellston, OH 45692
Soda
Coke Bottled Products
Appetizers
Potato Scoops + Dip
$7.00
Fried Mushrooms
$10.00
Cajun Shrimp Appetizer
$10.00
Fried Pickle Chips
$6.00
6 Bone-In Wings
$8.00
12 Bone-In Wings
$12.00
24 Bone-In Wings
$23.00
Cheese Sticks
$8.00
Pretzel Bites with Cheese
$8.00
Boneless Wings
$10.00
Coconut Shrimp Appetizer
$10.00
Chips + Queso
$9.00
Tater Kegs
$8.00
Deluxe Beef Nachos
$11.00
Burgers
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
$6.00
Philly Cheese Steak
$12.00
Reuben
$10.00
Wellston Veal
$8.00
Chicken Bacon Swiss Club
$11.00
Perch Sandwich
$10.00
Happening Club
$11.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
BLT
$8.00
Cheese Quesadilla
$10.00
Chicken + Cheese Quesadilla
$13.00
Italian Sub
$11.00
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
$12.00
Meat
Seafood
Ice Cream
Milkshakes
Whole Pie
Pie Slice
Cheesecake
$6.00
Lemon Meringue Pie - Slice
$4.29
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
$6.00
Pecan Pie - Slice
$4.29
Coconut Cream Pie - Slice
$4.29
Banana Cream Pie - Slice
$4.29
Butterscotch Pie - Slice
$4.29
Peanut Butter Pie - Slice
$4.29
Chocolate Pie - Slice
$4.29
Carmel Molten Lava Cakes
$6.00
Turtle Cheescake
$6.00
Strawberry Cheesecake
$6.00
Choc Cake
$6.00
Carrot Cake
$6.00
Pumpkin Pie
$4.29
Whipped Topping
$0.50
Apple Empanada (Fried Apple Pie With 1Scoop Of Ice Cream And Caramel Sauce)
$8.00
Apple Pie
$4.29
Cherry Pie Slice
$4.49
Floats
Soups
Chili Bowl
$7.50
Chili Crock
$6.00
Beef + Vegetable Soup Bowl
$7.50Out of stock
Beef Vegetable Crock
$6.00Out of stock
Potato Soup Bowl
$7.50Out of stock
Potato Soup Crock
$6.00Out of stock
Broccoli Cheddar Crock
$6.00Out of stock
Broccoli Cheddar Bowl
$7.50Out of stock
Chicken Tortilla Bowl
$7.50Out of stock
Chicken Tortilla Soup Crock
$6.00Out of stock
Cream of Mushroom Crock
$6.00Out of stock
Cream of Mushroom Bowl
$7.50Out of stock
Sides A La Carte
Skinny Fries
$3.50
Loaded Skinny Fries
$5.50
Green Beans
$3.50
Corn
$3.50
Mac + Cheese
$4.00
Applesauce
$3.50
Baked Potato
$3.50
Loaded Baked Potato
$5.50
Macaroni Salad
$3.50
Coleslaw
$3.50
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
$3.50
Side Salad
$4.00
Onion Rings
$5.00
Fried Potato Scoops
$5.00
Loaded Potato Scoops
$7.00
Homemade Mashed Potatoes
$5.00
Cottage Cheese
$3.50
Noodles
$5.00
Garlic Bread
$2.00
Bacon
$1.00
Scalloped Potatoes (Side)
$6.00
Beans
$4.00Out of stock
Piece Of Meatloaf
$5.00Out of stock
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Comfort Food with Local Flair | Wellston, Ohio
Location
1130 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Wellston, OH 45692
