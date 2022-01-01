Barboursville restaurants you'll love

Go
Barboursville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Barboursville

Barboursville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Scroll right

Must-try Barboursville restaurants

Rocky Tops Pizza - Barboursville image

 

Rocky Tops Pizza - Barboursville

3478 Route 60, Barboursville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Sauce$0.89
Antipasto Salad$6.89
16" Cheese Pizza$12.75
More about Rocky Tops Pizza - Barboursville
Fratelli's Italian image

 

Fratelli's Italian

6007 US ROUTE 60 suite 312, Barboursville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lasagna ⭐️$15.75
Prepared fresh daily with layers of lasagna, seasoned ground beef, and an Italian cheese blend. Topped with our Italian pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella.
Chicken Parmigiana$13.99
A chicken breast breaded with our blend of panko breadcrumbs with Italian herbs and spices, then fried to golden perfection and topped with our signature marinara herb sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti.
Pollo Rosa$13.75
Sliced chicken breast tossed with ziti in a delicious blend of our signature marinara herb sauce and creamy Alfredo sauce.
More about Fratelli's Italian
Restaurant banner

 

Rocky Tops Pizza - Barboursville REBUILDING

3478 Route 60, Barboursville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rocky Tops Pizza - Barboursville REBUILDING
Restaurant banner

 

Bubbarino's Bites & Bubbles - Barboursville

6148 Childers Rd, Barboursville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bubbarino's Bites & Bubbles - Barboursville
Banner pic

 

Grindstone Coffeeology Huntington Mall

500 East Mall Road, Barboursville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Grindstone Coffeeology Huntington Mall
Map

More near Barboursville to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Washington Court House

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston