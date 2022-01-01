Barboursville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Barboursville restaurants
More about Rocky Tops Pizza - Barboursville
Rocky Tops Pizza - Barboursville
3478 Route 60, Barboursville
|Popular items
|Garlic Sauce
|$0.89
|Antipasto Salad
|$6.89
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$12.75
More about Fratelli's Italian
Fratelli's Italian
6007 US ROUTE 60 suite 312, Barboursville
|Popular items
|Meat Lasagna ⭐️
|$15.75
Prepared fresh daily with layers of lasagna, seasoned ground beef, and an Italian cheese blend. Topped with our Italian pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$13.99
A chicken breast breaded with our blend of panko breadcrumbs with Italian herbs and spices, then fried to golden perfection and topped with our signature marinara herb sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti.
|Pollo Rosa
|$13.75
Sliced chicken breast tossed with ziti in a delicious blend of our signature marinara herb sauce and creamy Alfredo sauce.
More about Rocky Tops Pizza - Barboursville REBUILDING
Rocky Tops Pizza - Barboursville REBUILDING
3478 Route 60, Barboursville
More about Bubbarino's Bites & Bubbles - Barboursville
Bubbarino's Bites & Bubbles - Barboursville
6148 Childers Rd, Barboursville
More about Grindstone Coffeeology Huntington Mall
Grindstone Coffeeology Huntington Mall
500 East Mall Road, Barboursville