Fratellis Italian Restaurant

Tray Chicken Parm

$99.00

A chicken breast breaded with our blend of panko breadcrumbs with Italian herbs and spices, then fried to golden perfection and topped with our signature marinara herb sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti. This tray feeds 10 guest and comes with bread, marinara, salad, and choice of two dressings. Please allow 20 min to prepared this order. More than 2 trays allow 30 min.