Condado Tacos imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Condado Tacos Commons

845 Reviews

$

132 S High St

Columbus, OH 43215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Merchandise

Pride Shirt

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

COMMONS - COLUMBUS, OH

Website

Location

132 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
Condado Tacos image
Condado Tacos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar - 114 N 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
114 N 3rd St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
orange star4.4 • 3,318
248 South 4th Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
463 N. High Street - OH, Short North [18]
orange starNo Reviews
463 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Smoked on High BBQ
orange star4.5 • 632
755 S High St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Law Bird
orange star4.8 • 75
740 S High St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
orange star4.4 • 3,318
248 South 4th Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
District North
orange star4.6 • 1,409
10 East Long Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Milestone 229
orange star4.2 • 1,084
229 Civic Center Dr. Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - OH002 - Columbus (South High St)
orange star4.0 • 852
121 South High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Columbus Commons
orange star4.5 • 809
160 S High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
GENJIGO - Columbus Gay
orange star4.7 • 500
77 East Gay Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Olde Towne East
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Franklinton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Short North
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Polaris
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Italian Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
German Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston