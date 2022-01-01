Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Condado Tacos Commons
845 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
COMMONS - COLUMBUS, OH
Location
132 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
463 N. High Street - OH, Short North [18]
No Reviews
463 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
BurgerIM - OH002 - Columbus (South High St)
4.0 • 852
121 South High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Columbus Commons
4.5 • 809
160 S High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant