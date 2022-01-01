Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar image

 

Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar

51 East Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Dream$16.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, spicy bbq, onion ring, brioche bun
Shroom Burger$14.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, roasted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onions,
stilton blue cheese spread, brioche bun
The Nuggs$15.00
1 pound of buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, side of uptown sauce
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

248 South 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (3318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classy Lady$4.50
Cheese sauce & crushed potato chips (Veg/Vegan)
Wiener Box
Double the wieners, double the fun! Includes 2 regular Dogs + fries or tots. Every purchased Wiener Box = a donation to Huckleberry House!
Cowgirl Carmen$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie),
cheddar, & crushed Fritos (Veg/Vegan)
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

132 S High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (845 reviews)
Takeout
