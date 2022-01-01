Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown
More about Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar
Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar
51 East Gay St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bacon Dream
|$16.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, spicy bbq, onion ring, brioche bun
|Shroom Burger
|$14.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, roasted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onions,
stilton blue cheese spread, brioche bun
|The Nuggs
|$15.00
1 pound of buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, side of uptown sauce
More about Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
248 South 4th Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Classy Lady
|$4.50
Cheese sauce & crushed potato chips (Veg/Vegan)
|Wiener Box
Double the wieners, double the fun! Includes 2 regular Dogs + fries or tots. Every purchased Wiener Box = a donation to Huckleberry House!
|Cowgirl Carmen
|$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie),
cheddar, & crushed Fritos (Veg/Vegan)