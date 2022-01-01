Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Chicken

Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby

7,694 Reviews

$$

3252 Noe Bixby Rd

Columbus, OH 43232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken and Waffles
6 Wings
Large Chicken Tenders

Breakfast

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$10.49

Kids Chicken and Waffle

$3.99
Fish and Grits

Fish and Grits

$12.39
House Special Breakfast

House Special Breakfast

$8.19

Big Breakfast

$9.99

Waffle Breakfast

$9.99

French Toast

$9.29

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

BLT Sandwich

$5.75

French Toast Only

$5.00

Seasoning

$0.50

Pancake Breakfast

$9.99

Chicken Meals

3 Wings

3 Wings

$5.49

6 Wings

$8.49

10 Wings

$13.79
Small Chicken Tenders

Small Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Large Chicken Tenders

$8.69

Extra Seasoning on Chicken

$0.50

Extra Seasoning on Fish

$0.50

Chicken Deals

20 Wings

$23.99

25 Wings

$28.59

35 Wings

$38.49

50 Wings

$54.99

75 Wings

$77.99

100 Wings

$111.99

20 Tenders

$25.99

40 Tenders

$49.99

Fish Meals

Catfish Fillet

$8.49+

Ocean Perch

$8.49+

Whiting

$8.49+

Tilapia

$8.49+

Jumbo Shrimp

$10.49+

7 Piece Fish

$18.39

14 Piece Fish

$31.99

21 Piece Fish

$46.99

Chicken & Fish Combo

Eddy's Fish & Wing Meal

$13.49

Dinner Platter

$49.99

Sides

Egg

$1.70

Home Potatoes

$3.50
3 Pieces of Bacon

3 Pieces of Bacon

$3.25

2 Pieces of Sausage

$3.25

Fries

$2.75

Large Fries

$4.99
Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$4.75

Coleslaw

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.75

Wings

$1.95
Pancake

Pancake

$4.75

Fish

$4.75

Okra

$2.75
Grits

Grits

$3.50

Toast

$1.25

Eddy's Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Large Onion Rings

$4.99

2 Pieces of Ham

$2.75

Speciality

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.99

Eddy's Fish Sandwich

$5.79

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Fully Loaded Fries

$7.39

Dessert

Sweet Potato Puffs

$4.99Out of stock

Chips

$0.75Out of stock

Whip Cream

$1.50

Strawberry Topping

$1.50

Fruit Bowl

$3.59

M&Ms

$1.25

Chocolate Chips

$1.25

Beverages

Milk

$2.29

Apple Juice

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Soda

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our Specialty is Chicken and Waffles. We have a vast menu from eggs, chicken, fish and grits! All of our food is made-to-order so its always fresh and hot.

Website

Location

3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus, OH 43232

Directions

