Pizza

LaCasa Pizzaria

review star

No reviews yet

610 S. 168th St

Omaha, NE 68118

Popular Items

LARGE - CLASSIC HAMBURGER
TOASTED RAVIOLI
LA CASA HOUSE SALAD

APPETIZERS

TOASTED RAVIOLI

$6.50+

House-Breaded Toasted Ravioli Served with Our Housemade Meat Sauce

ONION RINGS

$6.50+

Housemade Is the Only Way - Best Onion Rings in Town!

CHEESE BREAD

$4.95+

Made-to-Order, Perfectly Baked Italian Bread with Our Mozzarella

GARLIC BREAD

$4.95+

Made-to-Order, Perfectly Baked Italian Bread with Our House-Grated Romano & Garlic

MEATBALLS

$5.50+

Our Housemade Meatballs are the BEST! Slow Cooked and Smothered in Our Housemade Meat Sauce!

GARLIC ROMANO FRIES

$5.95+

Hand-Cut Fries Tossed in Our House-Grated Romano & Garlic - SO GOOD!

HAND-CUT FRIES

$3.75+

Hand-Cut and Always Fresh!

SALADS

LA CASA HOUSE SALAD

$3.75+

La Casa's Classic No Non-Sense House Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Black Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers & Your Choice of Dressing

CREAMY ROMANO SALAD

$5.25+

La Casa's Style Caesar Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Black Olives, Fried Prosciutto, Croutons & our Housemade Creamy Romano Dressing

ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD

$5.25+

La Casa's Italian Style Chopped Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Black Olives, Red Onion, Pepperoncini Peppers, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Croutons & Your Choice of Dressing

PIZZA - SMALL (10" Round)

SMALL - BUILD YOUR OWN

$12.00

La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella

SMALL - CLASSIC HAMBURGER

$16.00

La Casa's Classic Slow Cooked Hamburger, Special Seasoning, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella

SMALL - PEPPERONI

$13.75

Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella

SMALL - MEAT SPECIAL

$22.50

Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom & Onion

SMALL - MARGHERITA

$17.25

A Blend of Both of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic

SMALL - QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$17.25

A Blend of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, mixed with Cheddar & Provolone - Say CHEESE!

SMALL - VEGGIE

$18.95

A Blend of Black & Green Olive, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese

SMALL - LA CASA NOSTRA

$22.50

Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoncini, Garlic, Fresh Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese

SMALL - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)

$22.50

Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce

PIZZA - MEDIUM (10"x12" Rectangle)

MEDIUM - BUILD YOUR OWN

$14.00

La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella

MEDIUM - CLASSIC HAMBURGER

$20.50

La Casa's Classic Slow Cooked Hamburger, Special Seasoning, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella

MEDIUM - PEPPERONI

$16.25

Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella

MEDIUM - MEAT SPECIAL

$27.95

Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom & Onion

MEDIUM - MARGHERITA

$21.00

A Blend of Both of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic

MEDIUM - QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$21.00

A Blend of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, mixed with Cheddar & Provolone - Say CHEESE!

MEDIUM - VEGGIE

$22.95

A Blend of Black & Green Olive, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese

MEDIUM - LA CASA NOSTRA

$27.95

Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoncini, Garlic, Fresh Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese

MEDIUM - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)

$27.95

Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce

PIZZA - LARGE (10"x15" Rectangle)

LARGE - BUILD YOUR OWN

$16.50

La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella

LARGE - CLASSIC HAMBURGER

$23.50

La Casa's Classic Slow Cooked Hamburger, Special Seasoning, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella

LARGE - PEPPERONI

$19.00

Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella

LARGE - MEAT SPECIAL

$32.00

Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom & Onion

LARGE - MARGHERITA

$23.95

A Blend of Both of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic

LARGE - QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$23.95

A Blend of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, mixed with Cheddar & Provolone - Say CHEESE!

LARGE - VEGGIE

$27.95

A Blend of Black & Green Olive, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese

LARGE - LA CASA NOSTRA

$32.00

Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoncini, Garlic, Fresh Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese

LARGE - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)

$32.00

Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce

DOUBLE CRUST PIZZA - MEDIUM (CALZONE FOR SHARING)

Our Sicilian Style Calzone. We Take Our Traditional Crust and Fill It With Our House Made Ingredients for the Best Double Crust Pizza in Town!

MEDIUM (DOUBLE CRUST) HAMBURGER+ONION

$26.95

La Casa's Classic Double Crust Pizza with Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Onion & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese

M (DOUBLE CRUST) PEPPI'S POTATO

$27.95

Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Potato n’ Onion

M (DOUBLE CRUST) SEBI'S

$27.95

Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Onion, Pepperoncini, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese

M (DOUBLE CRUST) FUNGHI PLEASE

$27.95

Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese

M (DOUBLE CRUST) BROCCOLI POTATO

$27.95

Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Our Signature Broccoli Garlic Ragu, Potato n' Onion, Romano & Mozzarella

M (DOUBLE CRUST) LENTINI

$27.95

Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Potato n’ Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese

DOUBLE CRUST PIZZA - LARGE (CALZONE FOR SHARING)

Our Sicilian Style Calzone. We Take Our Traditional Crust and Fill It With Our House Made Ingredients for the Best Double Crust Pizza in Town!

L (DOUBLE CRUST) HAMBURGER+ONION

$32.00

Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Onion & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese

L (DOUBLE CRUST) PEPPI'S POTATO

$32.00

Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Potato n’ Onion

L (DOUBLE CRUST) SEBI'S

$32.00

Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Onion, Pepperoncini, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese

L (DOUBLE CRUST) FUNGHI PLEASE

$32.00

Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese

L (DOUBLE CRUST) BROCCOLI POTATO

$32.00

Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Our Signature Broccoli Garlic Ragu, Potato n' Onion, Romano & Mozzarella

L (DOUBLE CRUST) LENTINI

$32.00

Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Potato n’ Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese

PASTA - MOSTACCIOLI or SPAGHETTI

MOSTACIOLLI DINNER

$17.95+

Our Mostaccioli Dinner Comes with Your Choice of Sauce, House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Fresh Grated Romano Cheese!!

MOSTACCIOLI (a la carte)

$5.95+

Mostaccioli is Our Specialty . Pick a Sauce & Add Some Meatballs for La Casa Comfort!

SPAGHETTI DINNER

$17.95+

Our Spaghetti Dinner Comes with Your Choice of Sauce, House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Fresh Grated Romano Cheese!!

SPAGHETTI (a la carte)

$5.95+

Our Spaghetti Is Incredible. Pick a Sauce & Add Some Meatballs for La Casa Comfort!

LASAGNA

MEAT LASAGNA DINNER

$19.95+

Our Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger Combined with Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Meat Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese! Served with our House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Freshly Grated Romano Cheese!

MEAT LASAGNA (a la carte)

$16.50+

Our Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger Combined with Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Meat Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!

CHEESE LASAGNA DINNER

$19.95+

A Blend of Our House Romano & Mozzarella Cheeses Combined with Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Marinara Sauce. Served with our House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Freshly Grated Romano Cheese!

CHEESE LASAGNA (a la carte)

$16.50+

Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Marinara Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!

BROCCOLI & GARLIC CREAM LASAGNA DINNER

$19.95+

Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Garlic Cream Sauce & Broccoli, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese! Served with our House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Freshly Grated Romano Cheese!

BROCCOLI & GARLIC CREAM LASAGNA (a la carte)

$16.50+

Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Garlic Cream Sauce & Broccoli, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!

SANDWICHES

LIL’ BAMBINO (MEATBALL)

$10.95

Housemade Meatballs with Our Housemade Meat Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!

FRIED LIL’CHICK SANDWICH

$10.95

House-Breaded Fried Crispy Chick' with Our Housemade Marinara Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!

DA’ VEAL ROMANO

$10.95

House-Breaded Crispy Veal with Our Housemade Meat Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$5.50+

Imported Straight from the Mother-Land, This Sicilian Dessert Has No Rival! Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chip Filled Fried Shell of Deliciousness

TIRAMASU CUP

$5.50+

Layers of Coffee and Cream and Delicious Sponge Cake Make This Lil' Cup Irresistibl

SIDES + HOUSEMADE SAUCES + CHEESE

ROMANO CHEESE (Freshly Grated!!)

$1.50+

La Casa's classic and distinctly freshly grated Romano Cheese - salty, soft and ready to add to any of our Pizza or Pasta!

CREAMY ROMANO SALAD DRESSING

$1.00+

Our Creamy Romano Dressing Great on Salads, Pizza, Sandwiches and more!!

ITALIAN VINAIGRETTE SALAD DRESSING

$1.00+

Our House Italian Vinaigrette Dressing Great on Salads, Pizza, Sandwiches and more!!

MEAT SAUCE (Housemade)

$1.00+

Always made Fresh - La Casa's Signature Sauce. Slow Cooked meat, tomatoes and herbs make this sauce prefect!

MARINARA SAUCE (Housemade)

$1.00+

Always made Fresh - La Casa's Signature Sauce. Slow cooked pear tomatoes, olive oil & herb make this sauce irresistible.

ANCHOVY (Imported)

$1.95+

These Succulent, Meaty Fillets are so Fresh and Clean Tasting that they seem more like just Harvested Fish than Salted! Add a Classic Twist to Salads, Pasta & Pizza!

PEPPERONCINI PEPPERS (Imported)

$1.00+

The Pepperoncinni Pepper is a yellowish sweet & mildly spicy Italian chili pepper similar to a Banana Pepper. Adds a zip to any dish!

BREAD + BUTTER (2 Slices)

$1.00

Fresh Rotella's Italian Bread and Butter

LUNCH COMBOS + LUNCH APPETIZERS $2 (11AM - 2PM)

Add any DISCOUNT lunch appetizer for $2

!! LUNCH APPETIZERS $2 !!

With Any Combo Purchase - MIX & MATCH our Housemade Appetizers!!

LUNCH PIZZA - BUILD YOUR OWN (first 2 toppings free)

$10.95

Start with La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Build Your Perfect Pizza!

LUNCH "SPECIALTY" PIZZA COMBO

$12.95

Choose from one of La Casa's Classic Specialty Combination Pizzas! Plus a drink!!

LUNCH LASAGNA COMBO

$10.95

Choose between Our Classic Meat, Cheese or Broccoli & Garlic Cream Lasagnas. Plus a Slice of Garlic or Cheese Bread and Drink!!

LUNCH SANDWICH COMBO

$10.95

Choose One of Our Housemade Specialty Meats & Your Choice of Housemade Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella

LUNCH PASTA COMBO

$10.95

Choose either our Mostaccioli or Spaghetti Pasta and Your Choice of Housemade Sauce. Plus a Slice of Garlic or Cheese Bread and Drink!!

LUNCH

$10.95

Your choice from 3 La Casa's Salads - Classic House, Creamy Romano or Chopped. Plus a slice of Garlic or Cheese Bread and Drink!!

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Omaha's Original Neapolitan Pizzaria!! Please Come In and Enjoy Omaha's #1 Ranked Pizzaria - Food Network, Best of Omaha & The Reader!!

610 S. 168th St, Omaha, NE 68118

LA CASA PIZZA image
LA CASA PIZZA image
LA CASA PIZZA image

