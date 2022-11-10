- Home
- /
- Omaha
- /
- West Omaha
- /
- Pizza
- /
- LaCasa Pizzaria
LaCasa Pizzaria
No reviews yet
610 S. 168th St
Omaha, NE 68118
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
TOASTED RAVIOLI
House-Breaded Toasted Ravioli Served with Our Housemade Meat Sauce
ONION RINGS
Housemade Is the Only Way - Best Onion Rings in Town!
CHEESE BREAD
Made-to-Order, Perfectly Baked Italian Bread with Our Mozzarella
GARLIC BREAD
Made-to-Order, Perfectly Baked Italian Bread with Our House-Grated Romano & Garlic
MEATBALLS
Our Housemade Meatballs are the BEST! Slow Cooked and Smothered in Our Housemade Meat Sauce!
GARLIC ROMANO FRIES
Hand-Cut Fries Tossed in Our House-Grated Romano & Garlic - SO GOOD!
HAND-CUT FRIES
Hand-Cut and Always Fresh!
SALADS
LA CASA HOUSE SALAD
La Casa's Classic No Non-Sense House Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Black Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers & Your Choice of Dressing
CREAMY ROMANO SALAD
La Casa's Style Caesar Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Black Olives, Fried Prosciutto, Croutons & our Housemade Creamy Romano Dressing
ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD
La Casa's Italian Style Chopped Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Black Olives, Red Onion, Pepperoncini Peppers, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Croutons & Your Choice of Dressing
PIZZA - SMALL (10" Round)
SMALL - BUILD YOUR OWN
La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
SMALL - CLASSIC HAMBURGER
La Casa's Classic Slow Cooked Hamburger, Special Seasoning, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
SMALL - PEPPERONI
Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
SMALL - MEAT SPECIAL
Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom & Onion
SMALL - MARGHERITA
A Blend of Both of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic
SMALL - QUATTRO FORMAGGI
A Blend of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, mixed with Cheddar & Provolone - Say CHEESE!
SMALL - VEGGIE
A Blend of Black & Green Olive, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
SMALL - LA CASA NOSTRA
Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoncini, Garlic, Fresh Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
SMALL - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
PIZZA - MEDIUM (10"x12" Rectangle)
MEDIUM - BUILD YOUR OWN
La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
MEDIUM - CLASSIC HAMBURGER
La Casa's Classic Slow Cooked Hamburger, Special Seasoning, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
MEDIUM - PEPPERONI
Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
MEDIUM - MEAT SPECIAL
Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom & Onion
MEDIUM - MARGHERITA
A Blend of Both of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic
MEDIUM - QUATTRO FORMAGGI
A Blend of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, mixed with Cheddar & Provolone - Say CHEESE!
MEDIUM - VEGGIE
A Blend of Black & Green Olive, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
MEDIUM - LA CASA NOSTRA
Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoncini, Garlic, Fresh Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
MEDIUM - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
PIZZA - LARGE (10"x15" Rectangle)
LARGE - BUILD YOUR OWN
La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
LARGE - CLASSIC HAMBURGER
La Casa's Classic Slow Cooked Hamburger, Special Seasoning, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
LARGE - PEPPERONI
Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
LARGE - MEAT SPECIAL
Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom & Onion
LARGE - MARGHERITA
A Blend of Both of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic
LARGE - QUATTRO FORMAGGI
A Blend of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, mixed with Cheddar & Provolone - Say CHEESE!
LARGE - VEGGIE
A Blend of Black & Green Olive, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
LARGE - LA CASA NOSTRA
Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoncini, Garlic, Fresh Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
LARGE - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
DOUBLE CRUST PIZZA - MEDIUM (CALZONE FOR SHARING)
MEDIUM (DOUBLE CRUST) HAMBURGER+ONION
La Casa's Classic Double Crust Pizza with Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Onion & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
M (DOUBLE CRUST) PEPPI'S POTATO
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Potato n’ Onion
M (DOUBLE CRUST) SEBI'S
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Onion, Pepperoncini, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
M (DOUBLE CRUST) FUNGHI PLEASE
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
M (DOUBLE CRUST) BROCCOLI POTATO
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Our Signature Broccoli Garlic Ragu, Potato n' Onion, Romano & Mozzarella
M (DOUBLE CRUST) LENTINI
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Potato n’ Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
DOUBLE CRUST PIZZA - LARGE (CALZONE FOR SHARING)
L (DOUBLE CRUST) HAMBURGER+ONION
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Onion & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
L (DOUBLE CRUST) PEPPI'S POTATO
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Potato n’ Onion
L (DOUBLE CRUST) SEBI'S
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Onion, Pepperoncini, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
L (DOUBLE CRUST) FUNGHI PLEASE
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
L (DOUBLE CRUST) BROCCOLI POTATO
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Our Signature Broccoli Garlic Ragu, Potato n' Onion, Romano & Mozzarella
L (DOUBLE CRUST) LENTINI
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Potato n’ Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
PASTA - MOSTACCIOLI or SPAGHETTI
MOSTACIOLLI DINNER
Our Mostaccioli Dinner Comes with Your Choice of Sauce, House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Fresh Grated Romano Cheese!!
MOSTACCIOLI (a la carte)
Mostaccioli is Our Specialty . Pick a Sauce & Add Some Meatballs for La Casa Comfort!
SPAGHETTI DINNER
Our Spaghetti Dinner Comes with Your Choice of Sauce, House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Fresh Grated Romano Cheese!!
SPAGHETTI (a la carte)
Our Spaghetti Is Incredible. Pick a Sauce & Add Some Meatballs for La Casa Comfort!
LASAGNA
MEAT LASAGNA DINNER
Our Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger Combined with Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Meat Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese! Served with our House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Freshly Grated Romano Cheese!
MEAT LASAGNA (a la carte)
Our Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger Combined with Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Meat Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!
CHEESE LASAGNA DINNER
A Blend of Our House Romano & Mozzarella Cheeses Combined with Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Marinara Sauce. Served with our House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Freshly Grated Romano Cheese!
CHEESE LASAGNA (a la carte)
Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Marinara Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!
BROCCOLI & GARLIC CREAM LASAGNA DINNER
Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Garlic Cream Sauce & Broccoli, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese! Served with our House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Freshly Grated Romano Cheese!
BROCCOLI & GARLIC CREAM LASAGNA (a la carte)
Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Garlic Cream Sauce & Broccoli, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!
SANDWICHES
LIL’ BAMBINO (MEATBALL)
Housemade Meatballs with Our Housemade Meat Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!
FRIED LIL’CHICK SANDWICH
House-Breaded Fried Crispy Chick' with Our Housemade Marinara Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!
DA’ VEAL ROMANO
House-Breaded Crispy Veal with Our Housemade Meat Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!
DESSERTS
SIDES + HOUSEMADE SAUCES + CHEESE
ROMANO CHEESE (Freshly Grated!!)
La Casa's classic and distinctly freshly grated Romano Cheese - salty, soft and ready to add to any of our Pizza or Pasta!
CREAMY ROMANO SALAD DRESSING
Our Creamy Romano Dressing Great on Salads, Pizza, Sandwiches and more!!
ITALIAN VINAIGRETTE SALAD DRESSING
Our House Italian Vinaigrette Dressing Great on Salads, Pizza, Sandwiches and more!!
MEAT SAUCE (Housemade)
Always made Fresh - La Casa's Signature Sauce. Slow Cooked meat, tomatoes and herbs make this sauce prefect!
MARINARA SAUCE (Housemade)
Always made Fresh - La Casa's Signature Sauce. Slow cooked pear tomatoes, olive oil & herb make this sauce irresistible.
ANCHOVY (Imported)
These Succulent, Meaty Fillets are so Fresh and Clean Tasting that they seem more like just Harvested Fish than Salted! Add a Classic Twist to Salads, Pasta & Pizza!
PEPPERONCINI PEPPERS (Imported)
The Pepperoncinni Pepper is a yellowish sweet & mildly spicy Italian chili pepper similar to a Banana Pepper. Adds a zip to any dish!
BREAD + BUTTER (2 Slices)
Fresh Rotella's Italian Bread and Butter
LUNCH COMBOS + LUNCH APPETIZERS $2 (11AM - 2PM)
!! LUNCH APPETIZERS $2 !!
With Any Combo Purchase - MIX & MATCH our Housemade Appetizers!!
LUNCH PIZZA - BUILD YOUR OWN (first 2 toppings free)
Start with La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Build Your Perfect Pizza!
LUNCH "SPECIALTY" PIZZA COMBO
Choose from one of La Casa's Classic Specialty Combination Pizzas! Plus a drink!!
LUNCH LASAGNA COMBO
Choose between Our Classic Meat, Cheese or Broccoli & Garlic Cream Lasagnas. Plus a Slice of Garlic or Cheese Bread and Drink!!
LUNCH SANDWICH COMBO
Choose One of Our Housemade Specialty Meats & Your Choice of Housemade Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella
LUNCH PASTA COMBO
Choose either our Mostaccioli or Spaghetti Pasta and Your Choice of Housemade Sauce. Plus a Slice of Garlic or Cheese Bread and Drink!!
LUNCH
Your choice from 3 La Casa's Salads - Classic House, Creamy Romano or Chopped. Plus a slice of Garlic or Cheese Bread and Drink!!
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Omaha's Original Neapolitan Pizzaria!! Please Come In and Enjoy Omaha's #1 Ranked Pizzaria - Food Network, Best of Omaha & The Reader!!
610 S. 168th St, Omaha, NE 68118