Laidrey, LLC 18600 Ventura Blvd.

18600 Ventura Blvd.

Tarzana, CA 91356

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte
Latte
Matcha Latte

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.50+

Single Origin: Norma Valetina, Washed — Colombia Huila - Flavors include dark chocolate with a nuttiness similar to walnut. Its creamy texture allows for a smooth mouth-feel. It is versatile and its flavors are pronounced with all brew systems.

Americano

$5.20+

Double espresso with hot water. // can be iced. 16 oz Americano comes with 4 shots

Double Espresso

$4.75

Pour Over

$6.00

Macchiato

$4.45

Cortado

$5.00

Double espresso with 3 oz steamed foam milk.

Cappuccino

$5.50

Double espresso with 5 oz steamed foam milk.

Flat White

$5.40

strong taste of coffee and is made with a small amount of steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam

Latte

$6.00+

Double espresso with 10 oz steamed foam milk. // can be iced

Maple Oat Latte

$6.25+

Vanilla Latte

$6.25+

Our house made vanilla syrup

Honey Latte

$6.25+

We used locally sourced honey to make our honey latte

Mocha

$6.25+

Double espresso, 10 oz steamed foam milk, and scandanavian organic chocolate syrup (V, GF) // can be iced

CBD Latte

$7.00+

double espresso, 20 mg of CBD, milk choice, local organic honey, cinnamon

Date Shaken Espresso

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$6.00+

Nitro

$6.00+

Beach Brew

$6.60+

Cold brew coffee, vanilla syrup, and milk. Shaken Cold, Sprinkle of Sea salt on top

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$6.60+

Our Cold Brew, with your choice of milk, and a splash of organic agave syrup.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Milk (Kids)

$4.00

Au Lait

$4.75+

Water with Ice

Traveler Coffeebox

$30.00

Seasonal Drinks

Salted Toffee Shaken Espresso

$6.00

Toffee Crunch Syrup, double espresso, shaken with ice, a splash of your choice of milk. (iced only)

Honey Lavendar Latte

$6.25+

Choco-chaga-chuchu-cinno

$7.00+

Chaga Tea concentrate made with filtered water, organic cane sugar, organic chicory root, organic chaga mushrooms, organic roasted dandelion root, organic ginger root, organic cocoa nibs, organic astragalus root, organic cinnamon, citric acid. double espresso, your choice of milk, and our Scandinavian organic vegan chocolate sauce (iced or hot).

Affogato

Affogato

$7.00

Double espresso, your choice of Vanilla, Pistachio, Dolce De Leche Ice cream. (1 large scoop)

Horchata Latte

$7.20+

Double Espresso, orange blossom-saffron-rose petal syrup, and your choice of milk.

Teas

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Chai Latte

$5.75+

Earl Grey Tea

$4.25+

16 oz comes with 2 tea bags

Lavender Mint

$3.75+

16 oz comes with 2 tea bags

Chamomile Medley

$3.75+

16oz gets 2 tea bags

ICED English Breakfast

$5.00+

16 oz gets 2 tea bags

Seasonal Iced Tea

$5.00+

This boldly flavored herbal fruit blend highlights a lovely contrast between the tartness of hibiscus with the sweetness of currants and blueberries. Tangy rosehips and nectar-like rooibos harmonize these ingredients into a scrumptious blend perfect for berry-lovers

Chaga Latte

$5.75+

Sencha

$4.00

Laidrey Fog

$6.00+

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Our croissant are non-gmo and produced with grass fed-cultured butter.

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Traditional Pain Au Chocolat

Almond Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

Pistachio Crossiant

$5.75Out of stock

Croissant filled with Sicilian Pistachio cream and finished with pistachio glaze and Santa Barbara pistachios

Nutella Croissant

$5.25Out of stock

bi-colored (chocolate) croissant filled with Nutella and garnished with hazelnut oil and maldon salt.

FP Morning Bun

$5.25Out of stock

Croissant dough rolled in crimson berry tea sugar which ironically tastes like frutti pebbles.

Pumkin Pie Pop-Tart

$5.50Out of stock

whole grain pie dough filled with Cuyama Farms (California Based Farm) Fuji & Pink Lady apple filling, it is garnished with a white miso caramel glaze and brown butter crumble.

Chocolate Chunk & Walnut Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Super Seed Cookie

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Kouign Amann

$5.75Out of stock

Croissant dough filled with vanilla cream then smothered in vanilla sugar to give it a crispy & crunchy texture. If a churro, creme brulee and croissant had a baby, it would be this.

Vegan Cin/Sticky Bun

$5.25Out of stock

Regular Cin Roll

$5.25Out of stock

GF Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Bombolini

$6.00Out of stock

Toasts/Burritos

Monkey Toast

Monkey Toast

$12.50

Almond or Peanut butter, sliced bananas, honey drizzle, cinnamon sprinkle – served on brioche toast.

Italian French

Italian French

$13.00

Mascarpone cheese, sliced pear, roasted salted pistachio, sprinkled with honey – served on brioche toast.

Yogurt Granola

Yogurt Granola

$10.00

Vanilla Yogurt Parfait, house made granola from Ascendo (Los Osos), honey drizzle.

Cubes and Stix

Cubes and Stix

$13.00Out of stock

Cubed Brioche French Toast, rolled with sugar and cinnamon – served with chopsticks.

That's my Jam Toast

That's my Jam Toast

$8.00

Harvest Bread, Ricotta, Seasonal Jam, Sea Salt, Lemon Zest

De-Lox Toast

De-Lox Toast

$14.50

Jalapeno Cream cheese (not spicy), Smoked salmon, Pickled onion, capers, arugula – served on BREAD (optional egg $2.00 extra) – served on BREAD or BAGEL (plain and everything $1.00)

Avo Toast

Avo Toast

$14.50

Avocado, Olive oil, Lemon, sea salt, arugula, pickled onion, sliced radish, topped with zaatar sprinkle, and feta cheese, chili flakes optional – served on BREAD (optional egg $2.00 extra)

New York Classic

New York Classic

$13.00

Toast, cream cheese, sliced tomato salt and pepper. (Smoked salmon optional $2.00 extra)

The Med

The Med

$13.00

Hummus spread, fresh cucumber slices, Greek Olives, Feta Sprinkle.

Slice Of Bread

$2.50

Harvest Bread, ricotta cheese spread, local organic honey, fresh thyme, sea salt.

Bagel W Cream Cheese

$6.00

Egg

$2.00

Veg Burrito

$13.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00Out of stock

Breakfast Tacos

$10.50

Breakfast TACOS (GF/Dairy Free) 2 tacos made with flour or corn tortilla, avocado, scrambled eggs, arugula, pickled onions, salt & pepper. Served with a side of Cilantro cream sauce or Salsa

Donuts

FunFetti Donut

$4.75Out of stock

Sprouted almond flour, vanilla glaze, plant-based sprinkles

Carrot Cake Donut

$4.75

Savory Pastries

Mediterranean HotPocket

$6.00Out of stock

Whole grain pie dough, chickpeas, fava beans, tomato, preserved lemon, feta, pickled chilis, and herbs.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

Croissant dough, grainy mustard, jambon de paris, gruyere cheese

Fridge Drinks

Kombucha

$6.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Little West Juice

$5.50

La Croix

$3.00

Vybes - Drinks

$7.00

Laidrey Water

$1.25

Juice Budz

$7.00

Juice Budz Shots

$4.00

Recess

$5.00

Coconut Water

$7.50

Mushroom Lemonade

$5.00

Golden Mango

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Vive Cans

$4.00

Oatmeal

Roasted Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt

$5.00

Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon

$5.00

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon

$5.00

Liv Nuts

$6.00

BlueBerry Maple

$5.00

Strawberry Oatmeal

$5.00

Dry Snacks

Yes Bar Dark Chocolate Chip

$4.00Out of stock

Yes Bar Salted Maple Pecan

$4.00

Yes Bar Srawberry

$4.00

Yes Bar Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

Out of stock

Honey Stix

$3.00

Baja Jerky

$6.00

Baja Jerky Salsa Fresca

$6.00

Smore Stroop

$5.00

Uglies Chips

$1.50

Chocolate Stroop

$2.50

Cookie Monster Cookies

$5.50

UGLY

$5.00

Rice Crispies GLUTEN FREE

$6.50

Kates Real Food

$4.00

Fruity Pebble Crispies

$6.50

Stroop Packs

$19.00

Yes Bar Macadamia Chocolate

T-Shirts

Fall Edition T Shirts

$30.00

Laidrey Sweater

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ethically Sourced, Meticulously Roasted, Freshly Brewed

Location

18600 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana, CA 91356

Directions

Laidrey, LLC image
Laidrey, LLC image
Laidrey, LLC image

