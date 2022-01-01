Restaurant info

Macleod’s Scottish Pub features single malt whiskies and scotch cocktails as well as a nice selection of whiskeys from this side of the pond. Our cocktail list also offers options for those that prefer lighter spirits. We are thrilled to be a part of the pub tradition of 5200 Ballard Ave that dates back to the early 1900's. Please visit us for a pint, a dram of nice single malt, or one of our scotch cocktails!