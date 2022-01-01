Restaurant header imageView gallery

Macleod’s

876 Reviews

$$

5200 BALLARD AVE NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Popular Items

Salmon & Chips
Cod & Chips
Fish Tacos

MAINS

Cod & Chips

Cod & Chips

$20.00

Crispy beer battered line-caught wild Alaskan cod. Served with house made chips, house-made tartar & mushy peas.

Halibut & Chips

$26.00Out of stock

Salmon & Chips

$22.00
Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$19.00

3 pieces of fried or seared line-caught wild Alaskan cod topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli. Served on flour tortillas with a side of house-made habanero sauce.

Chicken & Chips

Chicken & Chips

$18.00

Pickle-brined organic chicken breast, breaded and fried. Served with house made chips & ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce with house-made aged Scottish cheddar caesar dressing. Topped with shaved aged cheddar & house-made croutons.

Small Ceasar Salad

Small Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Chopped romaine lettuce with house-made aged Scottish cheddar caesar dressing. Topped with shaved aged cheddar & house-made croutons.

Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$9.00

A sausage wrapped soft-boiled egg, breaded & fried. Served with assorted pickles, Scottish cheddar & dijon mustard.

Chowder

Chowder

$6.00+

Classic chowder with leeks, bacon, and little neck clams. Gluten Free (It's probably award winning, we just haven't entered a contest yet)

Chips

Chips

$7.00

Generous side of our house-made chips.

Salmon Sandwich

$22.00

Macleods Burger

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Ceviche (COD)

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00Out of stock

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00Out of stock

SIDES & SUCH

Mushy Peas

$3.00
Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$9.00

A sausage wrapped soft-boiled egg, breaded & fried. Served with assorted pickles, Scottish cheddar & dijon mustard.

SD Arbol Sauce

SD Arbol Sauce

$0.50

Spicy House-Made Arbol Chile Hot Sauce

SD Chicken

$8.00
SD Chipotle Aioli

SD Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Medium Spicy House-Made Chipotle Aioli

SD Cod

$13.00
SD Curry Sauce

SD Curry Sauce

$4.00

Yes, for the fish. Don't knock it 'til you've tried it!

SD Dressing (Caesar)

$1.00

SD Garlic Aioli

$1.00

SD Mango Aioli

$1.00

SD Mayo

$0.50
SD Ranch

SD Ranch

$0.50

Pretty much the only thing we don't make in house. But why mess with a good thing?

SD Tartar Sauce

SD Tartar Sauce

$1.00

House-Made Tartar Sauce

SD Dijon

$0.50

SWEETS

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.00

Moist sponge cake made with dates and covered in a sticky toffee sauce. Served with house-whipped cream.

Mars Bar

Mars Bar

$6.00

Deep Fried Mars Bar

Snickers Bar

Snickers Bar

$6.00

Deep Fried Snickers Bar

Flan

$8.00Out of stock

RETAIL

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$20.00

BOTTLED BEER

Belhaven Black Stout

$7.00

Belhaven Wee Heavy

$7.00
Bitburger Drive N/A

Bitburger Drive N/A

$6.00
Bud Bottle

Bud Bottle

$5.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00
Guinness

Guinness

$7.00
Innis & Gunn Original

Innis & Gunn Original

$7.00

McEwans

$7.00
Newcastle Brown Ale

Newcastle Brown Ale

$6.00
Pacifico

Pacifico

$5.50
Ranier Can

Ranier Can

$4.50
Seattle Dry Cider

Seattle Dry Cider

$7.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

Robert Burns

$14.00

Scotch, Vermouth Rouge, Benedictine, Angostura Bitters, Lemon Twist

Brigadoon

$14.00

Scotch, Apricot Brandy, Orgeat, Lemon, Nutmeg

Blood & Sand

$14.00

Scotch, Cherry Brandy, Vermouth, Rouge, Orange Juice

Choker

$14.00

Scotch, Absinthe, Sugar, Angostura Bitters, Orange Twist

Inverness Mule

$13.00

Scotch, Ginger Beer, Peychaud’s Bitters, Laphroaig, Fresh Lime Juice

Penicillin

$13.00

Scotch, Ginger Honey, Fresh Lemon Juice and a Laphroaig float

Tatanka

$13.00

Bison Grass Vodka, Martinellis Sparkling Cider, Whisky Barrel aged Bitters

Kentucky Swagger

$14.00

Bourbon, Tawny Port, Maraschino, Angostura Bitters

Old Town Punch

$14.00

Tequila, Mezcal, Aperol, Lime Juice, Orgeat

North Berwick Fizz

$13.00

Gin, Blackberry-Rosemary Shrub, Fresh Lime Juice, Sugar, Soda

Flora Rosa

$14.00

SCOTCH (SINGLE MALT)

Aberfeldy 12

Aberfeldy 12

$4.62+

The classic 12 Year Old Aberfeldy single malt Scotch whisky, distilled in the Highlands.

Aberfeldy 18

$6.66+

Aberlour A’bunadh

$5.00+

Aberlour 12

$4.66+

Aberlour 16

$5.33+

Aberlour 18

$8.66+

Aberlour Casg Annamh

$4.00+

Amrut Fusion

$5.00+

Amrut – India

$4.66+Out of stock

anCnoc 12

$4.33+

Ardbeg 10

$4.66+

Ardbeg 25

$31.66+

Ardbeg Corryvreckan

$6.66+

Ardbeg Dark Cove

$52.00+

Ardbeg Grooves

$42.00+

Ardbeg OA

$6.33+

Ardbeg Scorch

$8.33+

Ardbeg Supernova

$18.61+

Ardbeg Uigeadail

$6.33+

Ardbeg Wee Beastie

$5.33+Out of stock

Ardmore Legacy Peated

$4.62+

Arran 10

$4.33+

Arran 18

$9.33+

Arran 21

$10.00+

Auchentoshan 12

$4.62+

Auchentoshan Three Wood

$5.28+

Balblair 05

$5.33+

Balvenie 12 Double Wood

$4.66+

Balvenie 14 Caribbean

$5.33+

Balvenie 15

$5.33+

Balvenie 17 Doublewood

$8.33+Out of stock

Balvenie 18

$14.66+

Balvenie 21 Port Wood

$15.33+

BenRaich 12

$5.66+

BenRiach 10

$4.33+

BenRiach 16

$7.00+

BenRiach 20

$7.66+

Benromach 10

$4.33+

Benromach Peat Smoke

$5.33+

Blackadder Benrinnes

$14.00+

Blackadder Tomatin 24

$22.66+

Bowmore 12

$4.66+

Bowmore 15 Darkest

$5.66+Out of stock

Bowmore 18

$11.66+

Bowmore 25

$26.00+

Brenne – France

$4.33+

Bruichladdich Port Charlotte 10

$4.33+

Bruichladdich Scottish Barley

$4.00+

Bunnahabhain 12

$5.00+

Bunnahabhain 25

$31.66+

Bushmills 10 – Ireland

$3.66+

Caol Ila 12

$5.00+

Caol Ila 15

$8.00+

Caol Ila 17

$9.33+

Caol Ila 30

$22.66+Out of stock

Compass Box Hedonism

$8.00+

Compass Box Oak Cross

$5.66+

Compass Box Orchard House

$4.33+

Compass Box Orchard House

$14.00+

Compass Box Peat Monster

$5.33+

Connemara Peated – Ireland

$5.00+

Craigellachie 13

$4.66+

Dalmore 12

$4.62+

Dalmore 15

$6.66+Out of stock

Dalmore 18

$9.66+

Dalmore Cigar Malt

$9.00+Out of stock

Dalwhinnie 15

$5.33+Out of stock

Dalwhinnie 30

$29.66+

Dalwhinnie Distillers

$6.00+

Deanston 12

$5.00+Out of stock

Deanston 18

$9.66+Out of stock

Deanston Virgin Oak

$4.62+

Edradour 10

$5.00+

Edradour 12

$5.66+Out of stock

Edradour Ballechin Peated

$5.00+

G&M Highland Park 8

$4.00+Out of stock

G&M Mortlach 25

$13.00+

G&M Tormore

$5.00+

Glen Garioch Founders Reserve

$5.33+

Glen Grant 12

$4.00+

Glen Scotia 15

$6.33+

GlenDronach 12

$5.00+

GlenDronach 15

$6.00+Out of stock

GlenDronach 18

$8.00+

GlenDronach 21

$11.00+

GlenDronach Portwood

$4.66+

Glenfarclas 10

$4.33+

Glenfarclas 105 (Cask Strength)

$6.60+

Glenfarclas 12

$4.66+

Glenfarclas 17

$6.60+Out of stock

Glenfarclas 21

$9.00+Out of stock

Glenfarclas 25

$13.00+Out of stock

Glenfiddich 12

$4.00+

Glenfiddich 15

$5.66+

Glenfiddich 18

$6.60+

Glengoyne 10

$4.62+Out of stock

Glenkinchie 12

$4.66+

Glenkinchie Distillers

$6.00+

Glenlivet 12

$4.00+

Glenlivet 18

$6.60+

Glenlivet Nadurra 16

$5.66+Out of stock

Glenmorangie Cognac 13

$5.00+

Glenmorangie 10

$4.20+

Glenmorangie 18

$8.00+

Glenmorangie Allta

$5.00+

Glenmorangie La Santa

$5.00+

Glenmorangie Nectar d'or

$5.00+

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban

$5.00+

Glenmorangie Signet

$13.00+

Glenrothes 10

$4.33+

Hakushu Distillers

$5.00+Out of stock

Hazelburn 10

$5.00+Out of stock

Hazelburn 13 Oloroso

$7.66+

Hazelburn 15 Port (Cask Strength)

$10.00+

Hibiki Harmony

$6.66+Out of stock

Highland Park 12

$5.00+

Highland Park 15

$17.00+

Highland Park 18

$9.57+

Highland Park 25

$30.00+

Ian Macleod Smokehead

$5.00+

Isle of Jura 10

$4.00+

Isle of Jura 16

$6.00+Out of stock

Isle of Jura 18

$9.33+

Kilkerran 12

$5.66+

Kilkerran 15 Oloroso

$12.54+Out of stock

Kilkerran 16

$9.33+

Kilkerran 8 (Cask Strength)

$6.33+

Kilkerran 8 Port

$6.33+

Kilkerran Heavily Peated

$5.94+

Knappogue Castle

$4.29+Out of stock

Lagavulin 11 "Offerman"

$6.00+

Lagavulin 16

$5.66+

Lagavulin Distillers

$7.00+Out of stock

Laphroaig 10

$4.66+

Laphroaig 10 Sherry

$5.33+

Laphroaig 16

$5.66+

Laphroaig 18

$21.00+

Laphroaig 25

$31.66+

Laphroaig Lore

$8.33+

Laphroaig Select

$4.66+

Ledaig 10

$5.00+

Ledaig 18

$10.56+

Ledaig 19 Marsala

$13.66+

Loch Lomond 12

$4.00+

Loch Lomond 18

$7.00+

Longrow 11 Single Cask

$9.24+

Longrow 13 Cabernet

$10.66+

Longrow 14 Sherry

$9.66+

Longrow 15 Red

$10.66+

Longrow 16 Single Cask

$13.00+

Longrow 18

$12.66+

Longrow Peated

$5.66+

Longrow Red 11 (Cask Strength)

$9.66+

Macallan 12

$4.66+

Macallan 18

$16.00+

Macallan 25

$70.00+

Oban 14

$6.00+

Old Pulteney 12

$4.62+

Old Pulteney 15

$5.33+

Port Ellen 32

$58.33+

Powers – Ireland

$2.66+

Red Breast 12 – Ireland

$4.33+

Scapa Orcadian

$5.66+

Springbank 10

$4.66+

Springbank 10 local barley

$11.33+

Springbank 12 (Cask Strength)

$7.66+

Springbank 15

$8.33+

Springbank 15 Rum

$9.24+

Springbank 18

$11.66+

Springbank 21

$30.00+

Springbank 8 (Cask Strength)

$3.66+

Talisker 10

$5.00+

Talisker 18

$14.66+

Talisker Distillers

$6.27+

Tamdhu 10

$5.00+

Tomatin 12

$3.96+

Tomintoul 10

$4.00+

Tullamore Dew – Ireland

$2.70+

Tyrconnell – Ireland

$2.70+

Westland Colere

$7.66+

Westland Single Malt

$4.66+
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Macleod’s Scottish Pub features single malt whiskies and scotch cocktails as well as a nice selection of whiskeys from this side of the pond. Our cocktail list also offers options for those that prefer lighter spirits. We are thrilled to be a part of the pub tradition of 5200 Ballard Ave that dates back to the early 1900's. Please visit us for a pint, a dram of nice single malt, or one of our scotch cocktails!

5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle, WA 98107

Macleod’s image
Macleod’s image

