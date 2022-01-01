Macleod’s
876 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Macleod’s Scottish Pub features single malt whiskies and scotch cocktails as well as a nice selection of whiskeys from this side of the pond. Our cocktail list also offers options for those that prefer lighter spirits. We are thrilled to be a part of the pub tradition of 5200 Ballard Ave that dates back to the early 1900's. Please visit us for a pint, a dram of nice single malt, or one of our scotch cocktails!
Location
5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cookie’s Country Chicken - 1744 NW MARKET ST
No Reviews
1744 NW MARKET ST Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurant