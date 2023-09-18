Dinner Menu

Salads

Salad dressing is served on the side

Side House

$4.00

crisp romaine, mesclun greens. tomato, cucumber, red onion GF, V

House Salad

$7.00

crisp romaine, mesclun greens. tomato, cucumber, red onion GF, V

Side Caesar

$5.00

crisp romaine, lemon caesar dressing, brioche croutons, basil pomodoro topping, shaved parmesan GFO, V

Caesar Salad

$9.00

crisp romaine, lemon caesar dressing, brioche croutons, basil pomodoro topping, shaved parmesan GFO, V

Side Mediterranean

$6.00

crisp romaine, mesclun greens, tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, house mediterranean dressing GF, V

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

crisp romaine, mesclun greens, tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, house mediterranean dressing GF, V

Side Mangia salad

$7.00

crisp romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, salami, house balsamic vinaigrette GF, VO

Mangia Salad

$13.00

crisp romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, salami, house balsamic vinaigrette GF, VO

Side Burrata Caprese Salad

$7.00

crisp romaine, grande burrata, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato, herbed parmesan GF, V

Burrata Caprese Salad

$13.00

crisp romaine, grande burrata, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato, herbed parmesan GF, V

Sandwiches

Sandwiches are served with a choice pasta salad, fries, or potato chips

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomato, garlic aioli, balsamic reduction, toasted brioche bun GFO

Salami Fondente

$12.00

genoa salami, honey ham, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, spinach, basil aioli, pressed hoagie roll

Flatbreads

Green Goddess Flatbread

$13.00

basil pesto, spinach, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, marinated artichoke, olives, red onion GFO, V

Pomodoro Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

tomato sauce, basil pesto, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, pomodoro topping, herb parmesan blend GFO, V

Sausage Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

herbed ricotta, mozzarella, italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, dressed arugula, balsamic reduction, herb parmesan blend GFO, VO

Suprema Flatbread

$15.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, red onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, olives GFO, VO

Make Your Own Flatbread

$15.00

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, and choice of 4 toppings: italian beef, bacon, italian sausage, pepperoni, bell pepper, red onion, olives, artichoke, spinach, mushrooms, tomato Extra toppings- $1 each GFO, VO

Land and Sea

Chicken Mushroom Marsala

$19.00

lightly breaded chicken, roasted cremini mushrooms, marsala wine, beef stock, creamed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, shaved parmesan

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

lightly breaded chicken, lemon caper sauce, crispy brussels sprouts, creamed potatoes

Strip Steak Verde

$29.00Out of stock

12 oz strip steak, garlic, herbs, butter, verde sauce, white truffle parmesan fries GF -available weekdays-

Steak & Shrimp

$36.00Out of stock

12 oz strip steak, garlic, herbs, butter, verde sauce, five hand breaded golden fried shrimp, charred lemon, cocktail or tarter sauce, white truffle parmesan fries GFO -available weekdays-

Herb Crusted Lamb

$29.00

mediterranean spiced lamb chops, mustard herb crust, creamed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts GFO -served medium rare-

Lamb and Shrimp

$36.00

Mediterranean spiced lamb chops, golden fried shrimp, balsamic black cherry reduction, mustard herb crust, creamed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts GFO -lamb served medium rare-

Prime Rib

$35.00

14 oz slow roasted prime rib, au jus, balsamic black cherry reduction, horseradish sauce, mashed potatoes GF - available Friday and Saturday-

Prime Rib & Shrimp

$42.00

14 oz slow roasted prime rib, au jus, balsamic black cherry reduction, five hand breaded golden fried shrimp, charred lemon, horseradish sauce, cocktail or tarter sauce, mashed potatoes GFO -available Friday and Saturday-

Golden Fried Shrimp

$23.00

hand breaded jumbo shrimp, charred lemon, cocktail or tarter sauce, fries

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

jump shrimp, garlic, lemon zest, butter, shallot, charred lemon, red pepper flakes, creamed potatoes GF

Salmon Piccata

$25.00

9 oz pan-seared salmon, lemon caper butter, crispy brussels sprouts, balsamic reduction, charred lemon GF

Blackened Salmon

$25.00

9 oz pan-seared salmon, blackened caper butter, crispy brussels sprouts, balsamic reduction, charred lemon, drawn butter GF

Salmon and Shrimp Piccata

$32.00

9 oz pan-seared salmon, lemon caper butter, five jumbo shrimp scampi, crispy brussels sprouts, balsamic reduction, charred lemon GF

Blackened Shrimp

$23.00

blackened jumbo shrimp, lemon caper butter, balsamic reduction, creamed potatoes, charred lemon, drawn butter GF

Blackened Salmon and Shrimp

$32.00

9oz pan-seared salmon, blackened jumbo shrimp, blackened caper butter, crispy brussels sprouts, balsamic reduction, charred lemon, drawn butter

Pasta

Linguine Alfredo

$14.00

fresh cream, garlic, aged parmesan, linguine GFO, V

Pasta Carbonara

$16.00

crispy pancetta, garlic, egg, shallot, parmesan, pasta, black pepper GFO, VO

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

cheese ravioli, house marinara, mozzarella, parmesan V

Porcini Ravioli

$18.00

cheese ravioli, roasted mushrooms, garlic, parmesan V

Spaghetti with Marinara

$13.00

house marinara, spaghetti, parmesan cheese, choice of meatball or garlic meat sauce

Pesto Penne

$12.00

basil pesto, spinach, tomato, feta, marinated artichoke, aged parmesan GFO, V

Chicken Parmesan Spaghetti

$19.00

hand breaded chicken, spaghetti, house marinara, parmesan, mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan Spaghetti

$15.00

breaded eggplant, house marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti

Chicken Mushroom Marsala Linguine

$19.00

lightly breaded chicken, roasted cremini mushrooms, marsala wine, beef stock, linguine, shaved parmesan

Penne Burrata

$23.00

jumbo shrimp, sliced sausage, bell pepper, tomato, penne, garlic basil cream sauce, black pepper, parmesan, creamy burrata cheese GFO, VO

Gnocchi with Sausage & Peppers

$16.00

crispy potato dumplings, sliced sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, garlic, browned butter sauce, shaved parmesan, with side of marinara VO

Chicken Piccata Linguine

$19.00

lightly breaded chicken, lemon caper sauce, linguine

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$23.00

shrimp, mussels, garlic, spicy tomato sauce, white wine, calabrian chili, seafood broth, linguine GFO

Shrimp Scampi Linguine

$23.00

jumbo shrimp, garlic, lemon zest, butter, shallot, linguine, charred lemon, red pepper flakes GFO

Kids

Includes a kids drink-- please place choice in notes

Kids Cheese

$6.00

Cheese only

Kids Pepperoni

$6.00

Cheese and pepperoni

Kids Alfredo

$6.00

Linguine noodles tossed in a parmesan cream sauce

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

House red sauce on spaghetti noodles

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Baked cheese ravioli served with house red sauce topped with mozzarella

Sides

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Side of Mash Pot

$3.00

Meat Adds

Cup of Alfredo

$3.00

Cup of Marinara

$3.00

Cup of Mushrooms

$3.00

Extra Celery/Carrots

$0.50

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.50

Extra Pickles

$1.00

Extra Pita chips

$1.50

Extra Sauce

Side Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Dessert

Please check for daily availability

Limoncello

$8.00

Belgian Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.00

To-go drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Blue Powerade

$2.50

Water

Iced Tea

$2.50

Gallon

$5.00

Family Take Out Meal

Choice of family size entrée, dressing for family size salad, and a gallon beverage.

Take Out Special

$45.00

Lunch Menu

Salads

Side House

$4.00

crisp romaine, mesclun greens. tomato, cucumber, red onion GF, V

House Salad

$7.00

crisp romaine, mesclun greens. tomato, cucumber, red onion GF, V

Side Caesar

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

crisp romaine, lemon caesar dressing, brioche croutons, basil pomodoro topping, shaved parmesan GFO, V

Side Mediterranean

$6.00

crisp romaine, mesclun greens, tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, house mediterranean dressing GF, V

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

crisp romaine, mesclun greens, tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, house mediterranean dressing GF, V

Side Mangia Salad

$7.00

crisp romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, salami, house balsamic vinaigrette GF, VO

Mangia Salad

$13.00

crisp romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, salami, house balsamic vinaigrette GF, VO

Side Burrata Caprese Salad

$7.00

crisp romaine, grande burrata, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato, herbed parmesan GF, V

Burrata Caprese Salad

$13.00

crisp romaine, grande burrata, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato, herbed parmesan GF, V

Soup and Salad Lunch

$10.00

A bowl of soup with a side salad (house, mediterranean, or casear)

Sandwiches

Sandwiches are served with a choice pasta salad, fries, or potato chips

Pressed Club

$12.00

honey baked ham, smoked turkey, provolone, applewood, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pressed hoagie roll

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomato, garlic aioli, balsamic reduction, toasted brioche bun GFO

Crispy Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.00

hand breaded chicken, toasted brioche bun, applewood bacon, provolone, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion

Salami Fondente

$12.00

genoa salami, honey ham, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, spinach, basil aioli, pressed hoagie roll

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$13.00

hand-breaded chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, toasted brioche bun, provolone, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion

Meatball Bomber

$13.00

meatballs, house marinera, herb ricotta, fresh mozzarella, herb parmesan, garlic butter toasted hoagie roll

Flatbreads

Green Goddess Flatbread

$13.00

basil pesto, spinach, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, marinated artichoke, olives, red onion GFO, V

Pomodoro Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

tomato sauce, basil pesto, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, pomodoro topping, herb parmesan blend GFO, V

Sausage Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

herbed ricotta, mozzarella, italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, dressed arugula, balsamic reduction, herb parmesan blend GFO, VO

Suprema Flatbread

$15.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, red onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, olives GFO, VO

Make Your Own Flatbread

$15.00

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, and choice of 4 toppings: italian beef, bacon, italian sausage, pepperoni, bell pepper, red onion, olives, artichoke, spinach, mushrooms, tomato Extra toppings- $1 each GFO, VO

Pesce

jumbo shrimp, garlic, lemon zest, butter, shallot, linguine, charred lemon, red pepper flakes

Golden Fried Shrimp

$23.00

hand breaded jumbo shrimp, charred lemon, cocktail or tarter sauce, fries

1/2 Order Golden Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Half order of hand breaded shrimp, charred lemon, cocktail or tarter sauce, fries -Lunch option only-

Blackened Salmon

$24.00

9 oz pan-seared salmon, blackened caper butter, crispy brussels sprouts, balsamic reduction, charred lemon, drawn butter GF

Blackened Shrimp

$23.00

blackened jumbo shrimp, lemon caper butter, balsamic reduction, creamed potatoes, charred lemon, drawn butter GF

Salmon Piccata

$24.00

9 oz pan-seared salmon, lemon caper butter, crispy brussels sprouts, balsamic reduction, charred lemon GF

Pasta

Linguine Alfredo

$14.00

fresh cream, garlic, aged parmesan, linguine GFO, V

1/2 Order Linguine Alfredo

$8.00

fresh cream, garlic, aged parmesan, linguine GFO, V

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

cheese ravioli, house marinara, mozzarella, parmesan V

Porcini Ravioli

$18.00

cheese ravioli, roasted mushrooms, garlic, parmesan V

Spaghetti with Marinara

$13.00

house marinara, spaghetti, parmesan cheese, choice of meatball or garlic meat sauce

1/2 Order Spaghetti with Marinara

$8.00

house marinara, spaghetti, parmesan cheese, choice of meatball or garlic meat sauce

Eggplant Parmesan Spaghetti

$15.00

breaded eggplant, house marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan Spaghetti

$19.00

hand breaded chicken, spaghetti, house marinara, parmesan, mozzarella

Pesto Penne

$12.00

basil pesto, spinach, tomato, feta, marinated artichoke, aged parmesan GFO, V

1/2 Order Pesto Penne

$7.00

basil, pesto, spinach, tomato, marinated artichoke, aged parmesan, feta GFO, V

Gnocchi with Sausage and Peppers

$16.00

crispy potato dumplings, sliced sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, garlic, browned butter sauce, shaved parmesan, with side of marinara VO

Shrimp Scampi Linquine

$23.00

jumbo shrimp, garlic, lemon zest, butter, shallot, linguine, charred lemon, red pepper flakes GFO

1/2 Order Shrimp Scampi Linguine

$14.00

jumbo shrimp, garlic, lemon zest, butter, shallot, linguine, charred lemon, red pepper flakes

Kids

Includes a kids drink-- please place choice in notes

Kids Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Baked Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Sides

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Side of Mash Pot

$3.00

Meat Adds

Cup of Alfredo

$3.00

Cup of Marinara

$3.00

Cup of Mushrooms

$3.00

Extra Celery/ Carrots

$0.50

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.50

Extra Pickles

$1.00

Extra Pita Chips

$1.50

Extra Sauce

Side Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Desserts

Limoncello

$8.00

Belgian Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.00

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$8.00

To-go drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Blue Powerade

$2.50

Water

Iced Tea

$2.50

Gallon

$5.00