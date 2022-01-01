Go
Cellar Restaurant

The Cellar Restaurant and 6-PAK Store is located in the heart of downtown Blacksburg. Here you can enjoy a relaxing night of great food, pick from a large beer list, and listen to music from local bands.
Our recently opened craft beer store has one of the best selections in all of SW Virginia. Come by and see what’s going on at the Cellar tonight. Also, call us check out what we have on special today.- Cheers!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

302 N Main St • $$

Avg 4 (300 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach Calzone$11.50
Ricotta, feta, mozzarella cheese, chopped spinach, and a bit of garlic.
Curly Fries Basket$4.25
9' BYO Pizza
"Build Your Own 9" Pita Pizza" $6.95 add toppings for only a $1 each.
Greek Gyro
Grilled lamb and beef topped with tzatziki sauce and finished with lettuce, tomato, and diced onions. Served on pita bread or a sub roll.
9' GLUTEN FREE Pita Pizza$9.50
Our 9" Personal Pizza on a gluten free crust.
Ricotta Calzone$11.50
Ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of one stuffing.
Cellar Greek Salad
A large and hearty version of our garden salad with kalamata olives, red bell peppers, pepperoncini peppers, stuffed grape leaves, and feta cheese. Served with garlic bread.
16' BYO Pizza
"Build Your Own 16" Pizza"
$11.95
add toppings for only $2 each
Meat Lovers Calzone$13.50
Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, and cheddar cheese.
Garden Salad
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

302 N Main St

Blacksburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
