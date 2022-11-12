Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Black Hen & Bar Blue 126 Jackson Street, NW

review star

No reviews yet

126 Jackson Street, NW

Blacksburg, VA 24060

Starters

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Charcuterie

$22.00

fried brie, Kansha Farms heritage ham, roasted grape gastrique, chive butter baguette

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

House Salad

$11.00

Boom-Boom

$16.00

Almond Cran Salad

$11.00

Ceviche

$17.00

Salad add on appetizer

$30.00

Mains

Salmon

$40.00

Chicken

$32.00

Lamb Chops

$45.00

Filet

$45.00

Seafood Alfredo Pasta

$40.00

Chef's Special

$40.00

Pork chops

$45.00

Seafood Special

$60.00

Vegetarian

$19.00

NY Strip

$45.00

Ribeye

$45.00

Duck

$40.00

Salad add on entree

$30.00

Dessert

Chocolate Bombe

$9.00

raspberry coulis, cookie soil, cocoa nib, mint

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

Vanilla-white pepper ice cream, hot butter rum sauce, pistachio granola

Lemon cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Vanilla IC

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Lunch menu

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Charcuterie

$17.00

Ahi Tuna Poke

$16.00

Steak x Cheese

$16.00

Meatball parmesan

$15.00

Smash Burger

$15.00

Fried Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Benedict

$20.00

Fruit&Oats

$12.00

Pancakes

$13.00

Platter

$15.00

Tbone Platter

$28.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Side bacon

$3.00

Side sausage

$3.00

Add egg

$2.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Biscuit

$3.00

French toast

$15.00

Mimosa

$8.00

More mosa

$4.00

Chandon mosa

$14.00

Most mosa

$20.00

Bloddy mary

$14.00

Cajun mary

$17.00

Holy mary

$24.00

Cold shower

$12.00

Tijuana jail

$14.00

Shandy

$6.00

Frose

$13.00

El diablo

$12.00

Southern Comforts

$12.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

