Bull and Bones Christiansburg 420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW
No reviews yet
420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW
Christiansburg, VA 24073
Popular Items
APPS
Bacon Cheese Fries App
a heaping pile of our fresh hand cut fries covered in smoked cheese sauce, and bacon, served with ranch or jalapeno ranch, add pulled pork (+$4)
Cider Candied Bacon
thick cut bacon, candied with brown sugar and cider
Brewhaus Nachos
tortilla chips, pulled pork or smoked chicken, smoked cheese sauce, jalapenos, BBQ sauce or upgrade to brisket nachos for +$3
Fried Pickles
lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with ranch or chipotle aioli
Garlic Parm Fries App
a heaping pile of our fresh hand cut fries tossed in garlic oil, herbs and seasonings then topped with melted parmesan cheese
Hushpuppies
served with honey butter
Quesadillas
flour tortillas, jack-cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, with salsa and sour cream on the side. add smoked chicken or pulled pork (+$4) or, beef brisket (+$6)
Sesame Ahi Tuna*
sesame Ahi tuna on a bed of romaine with soy ginger dressing
Spinach Dip
spinach & parmesan dip, served with pita chips
The Lunch Pale Ale Pretzel
served with spicy mustard and smoked cheese sauce
Bacon BBQ shrimp
Sauteed with bacon & our haus BBQ
Buffalo Shrimp
Grilled & tossed in our traditional buffalo sauce; served with ranch or bleu cheese
WINGS
Jumbo Wings
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
Fried Boneless Wings
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
Wing Night Small Boneless
Wing Night Large Boneless
SOUPS AND SALADS
Big Haus Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, blended cheese & croutons
Smoked Chicken Caesar
chopped romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing and parmesan with sliced smoked chicken
House Salad
lettuce mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons
Caesar
chopped romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing and parmesan
Asian Pacific Salad
Ahi tuna, romaine, carrots, red cabbage, toasted almonds, fried noodles & soy ginger dressing
BURGERS
Smash Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, choice of cheese
Smoke Alarm
lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno ranch
Mushroom Onion Swiss
grilled mushrooms, onions, mayo and Swiss cheese
Big Bull
onion rings, Brewhaus BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, pulled pork
Farmer
candied bacon, fried egg, mayo, American cheese
Upstream
Hand crafted salmon patty with lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli
SANDWICHES
Ahi Tuna Wrap
seared Ahi tuna steak, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, served with soy ginger dressing
B&B Cuban
pulled pork, deli ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, BBQ sauce and German mustard on texas toast
Brewhaus Smoked BBQ Sandwich
hand pulled slow smoked pork shoulder served on a brioche bun with slaw 1 sauce included, additional charge for extra sauces
Jon’s Smoked Reuben
smoked corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing on buttered marbled rye
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Chicken tossed in our Brewhaus BBQ sauce on a brioche bun
Signature Brisket Sandwich
slow smoked beef brisket, melted cheddar cheese on jalapeno cornmeal bread with A1 Mayo and coleslaw
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
chicken salad on brioche with lettuce & tomato
Yardbird
fried or grilled chicken breast, chipotle aioli, pickles, brioche bun for an extra kick, toss it in your favorite wing sauce!
Black Angus Steak & Cheddar
thinly sliced, served with bbq au jus on grilled ciabatta
Smoked Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced cooked steak cooked in au jus on a grilled ciabatta
Brewhaus Club
Hickory smoked turkey & ham with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar. Topped with aioli and served on ciabatta
Smoked Roast Beef
thinly sliced roast beef, served with Swiss & horseradish sauce on buttered ciabatta
ENTREES
Brewhaus Chicken
grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Brewhaus BBQ sauce and cheddar jack cheese served with your choice of two sides
Filet Medallions
Braveheart® filet medallions topped with a rosemary garlic cream sauce. Served with 2 sides
Game Day Mac & Cheese
a large portion of our mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket(+$3), finished with melted cheddar jack cheese
Grilled Salmon
salmon filet served with chipotle aioli and two sides, add a bourbon teriyaki glaze for $1
Reserve Cut Sirloin
Reserve cut Braveheart® Angus sirloin served with your choice of two sides
Ribeye
Braveheart® certified Black Angus ribeye aged 40 days, served with your choice of two sides
Smokehaus Combos
Pick your Proteins: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce
Smokehaus Signature Tenderloin Ribs
slow-smoked ribs hand-rubbed with our in-house seasoning and glazed with our Brewhaus BBQ sauce served with coleslaw, hushpuppy and your choice of side
Smokehaus Signatures
Pick your Protein: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce
Steak & Shrimp Pasta
Braveheart® sirloin and sauteed shrimp served over fettucine with a rosemary garlic cream sauce
Fettucine Alfredo
Fettucine with our house made creamy alfredo sauce
Tomahawk Pork Chop
Smoked bone-in porkchopbasted in BBQ sauce served with 2 sides
SIDES
KIDS
DESSERTS
CATER / BY THE POUND
SAUCES
SEASONAL
Fountain Drinks
Kids
Bar Non- Alcohol
Coffee & Hot Tea
Draft Beer
12oz Sun Lit Wit
12oz All Night Light
12oz Appalachian Alt
12oz Lunch Pale IPA
12oz Maroon Effect
12oz Michelob Ultra
12oz Rotating 1
12oz Rotating 2
12oz Rotating 3
12oz Rotating 4
16oz Sun Lit Wit
16oz All Night Light
16oz Appalachian Alt
16oz Lunch Pale IPA
16oz Maroon Effect
16oz Michelob Ultra
16oz Rotating 1
16oz Rotating 2
16oz Rotating 3
16oz Rotating 4
Mug Club Sun Lit Wit
Mug Club All Night Light
Mug Club App Alt
Mug Club Lunch Pale IPA
Mug Club Maroon Effect
Mug Club Michelob Ultra
Mug Club Rotating 1
Mug Club Rotating 2
Mug Club Rotating 3
Mug Club Rotating 4
Pitchers
Bottle Beer
Miller Lite
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Yuengling
Corona
O'Doul's
Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager
Stella Artois
Deschutes Mirror Pond
Starr Hill - The Love
Stone - Delicious IPA
Lagunitas - Lil Sumpin Sumpin
Guiness
Omission Pale Ale
Bold Rock - VA Apple
White Claw - Watermelon
Stone - Dragon's Milk
PBR Hard Coffee
Wine
GLASS St Michelle Riesling
GLASS Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc
GLASS Ruffino Pinot Grigio
GLASS Twenty Acre Chardonnay
GLASS Castello del Poggio Moscato
GLASS Sutter Home White Zinfandel
GLASS Silver Ridge Pinot Noir
GLASS Greystone Merlot
GLASS Altos Malbec
GLASS The Show Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle Castello del Poggio Moscato
Bottle Nobilo Sauvignon Blacn
Bottle Chateau St Michelle Riesling
Bottle Ruffino Pinot Grigio
Bottle Bogle Twenty Acres Chardonnay
Bottle Rutherford Ranch Chardonnay
Bottle The Show Cabernet
Bottle Greystone Merlot
Bottle Altos De Plata Malbec
Bottle Silver Ridge Pinot Noir
Bottle Evolution Pinot Noir
Bottle Rutherford Ranch Cabernet
Bottle Hacienda Champagne
Bottle Chandon Champagne
Specialty Cocktails
Orange Effect Crush
Bloody Bull
Cherry Limeade
Malibu Bay Breeze
Strawberry Blond
Southern Belle
Liquid Marijuana
Vodka Mule
Whiskey Mule
Bull Rush
B&B Margarita
Absolut Mule
Jameson Mule
Jalapeno Margarita
Smoking Bull
Red Sangria
Cherry Gobbler
Floradora
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Motorcycle
Cape Cod
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
Grateful Dead
Greyhound
Hairy Navel
Irish Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Beach Tea
Lynchburg Lemonade
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Old Fashioned
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Singapore Sling
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Top Shelf Long Island
Vodka Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
HOKIE TEA - THU SPECIAL
Liquor
Vodka
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Strawberry
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Vanilla
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Grape
Deep Eddy's Peach
Deep Eddy's Ruby Red
Tito's
Stoli
Absolut
Ghost Pepper
Ketel One
Grey Goose
Belvedere
Ciroc - Coconut
Rum
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Bacardi
151
Myer's Dark Rum
Chesney Blue Chair Rum
Tequila
Jose Gold
Jose Silver
Lunazul Silver
1800 Reposado
Patron
Avion Silver
Bourbon
Jim Beam
Canadian Club
Seagram's 7
Fireball
Red Stag
Jack Daniel's
Wild Turkey
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
JH Bard
JH Bard Maple
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Skrewball
Proper Twelve
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson
Maker's Mark
Bulleit
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Rye
Weller CYPB
Rip Van Winkle 10
Van Winkle 12
Old Weller Antique 107
Buffalo Trace
Elijah Craig - 10 yr Private Barrel
Bookers
Elijah Craig - Barrell Proof
Blanton's Single Barrel
Gin
Beefeater's
Tanqueray
Bombay Sapphire
Hendrick's
Southern Comfort
Jagermeister
Rumchata
Rumple Minze
Kahlua
Disaronno
Bailey's
Grand Marnier
Aperol
Midori
Cutty Sark
J&B
Dewars
Johnny Red
Glenmorangie
Glenfidditch 12
Glenlivet 12
Famous Grouse
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW, Christiansburg, VA 24073