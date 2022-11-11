Bull and Bones Christiansburg imageView gallery
Barbeque
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Bull and Bones Christiansburg 420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW

review star

No reviews yet

420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW

Christiansburg, VA 24073

Popular Items

Jumbo Wings
Brewhaus Smoked BBQ Sandwich
House Salad

APPS

Bacon Cheese Fries App

$9.99

a heaping pile of our fresh hand cut fries covered in smoked cheese sauce, and bacon, served with ranch or jalapeno ranch, add pulled pork (+$4)

Cider Candied Bacon

$9.99

thick cut bacon, candied with brown sugar and cider

Brewhaus Nachos

$10.99

tortilla chips, pulled pork or smoked chicken, smoked cheese sauce, jalapenos, BBQ sauce or upgrade to brisket nachos for +$3

Fried Pickles

$8.99

lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with ranch or chipotle aioli

Garlic Parm Fries App

$9.99

a heaping pile of our fresh hand cut fries tossed in garlic oil, herbs and seasonings then topped with melted parmesan cheese

Hushpuppies

$7.99

served with honey butter

Quesadillas

$8.99

flour tortillas, jack-cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, with salsa and sour cream on the side. add smoked chicken or pulled pork (+$4) or, beef brisket (+$6)

Sesame Ahi Tuna*

$11.99

sesame Ahi tuna on a bed of romaine with soy ginger dressing

Spinach Dip

$10.99

spinach & parmesan dip, served with pita chips

The Lunch Pale Ale Pretzel

$9.99Out of stock

served with spicy mustard and smoked cheese sauce

Bacon BBQ shrimp

$11.99

Sauteed with bacon & our haus BBQ

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

Grilled & tossed in our traditional buffalo sauce; served with ranch or bleu cheese

WINGS

Jumbo Wings

$9.49+

Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces

Fried Boneless Wings

$8.49+

Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces

Wing Night Small Boneless

$8.49

Wing Night Large Boneless

$14.99

SOUPS AND SALADS

Big Haus Salad

$9.99

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, blended cheese &amp; croutons

Smoked Chicken Caesar

$13.99

chopped romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing and parmesan with sliced smoked chicken

House Salad

$3.99

lettuce mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons

Caesar

$4.99

chopped romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing and parmesan

Asian Pacific Salad

$14.99

Ahi tuna, romaine, carrots, red cabbage, toasted almonds, fried noodles & soy ginger dressing

BURGERS

Smash Burger

$14.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, choice of cheese

Smoke Alarm

$14.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno ranch

Mushroom Onion Swiss

$14.99

grilled mushrooms, onions, mayo and Swiss cheese

Big Bull

$16.99

onion rings, Brewhaus BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, pulled pork

Farmer

$16.99

candied bacon, fried egg, mayo, American cheese

Upstream

$14.99

Hand crafted salmon patty with lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli

SANDWICHES

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$14.99

seared Ahi tuna steak, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, served with soy ginger dressing

B&B Cuban

$14.99

pulled pork, deli ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, BBQ sauce and German mustard on texas toast

Brewhaus Smoked BBQ Sandwich

$14.99

hand pulled slow smoked pork shoulder served on a brioche bun with slaw 1 sauce included, additional charge for extra sauces

Jon’s Smoked Reuben

$14.99

smoked corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing on buttered marbled rye

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Pulled Chicken tossed in our Brewhaus BBQ sauce on a brioche bun

Signature Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

slow smoked beef brisket, melted cheddar cheese on jalapeno cornmeal bread with A1 Mayo and coleslaw

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.99

chicken salad on brioche with lettuce & tomato

Yardbird

$14.99

fried or grilled chicken breast, chipotle aioli, pickles, brioche bun for an extra kick, toss it in your favorite wing sauce!

Black Angus Steak & Cheddar

$14.99

thinly sliced, served with bbq au jus on grilled ciabatta

Smoked Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

Sliced cooked steak cooked in au jus on a grilled ciabatta

Brewhaus Club

$13.99

Hickory smoked turkey & ham with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar. Topped with aioli and served on ciabatta

Smoked Roast Beef

$14.99

thinly sliced roast beef, served with Swiss & horseradish sauce on buttered ciabatta

ENTREES

Brewhaus Chicken

$18.99

grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Brewhaus BBQ sauce and cheddar jack cheese served with your choice of two sides

Filet Medallions

$29.99

Braveheart® filet medallions topped with a rosemary garlic cream sauce. Served with 2 sides

Game Day Mac & Cheese

$18.99

a large portion of our mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket(+$3), finished with melted cheddar jack cheese

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

salmon filet served with chipotle aioli and two sides, add a bourbon teriyaki glaze for $1

Reserve Cut Sirloin

$21.99

Reserve cut Braveheart® Angus sirloin served with your choice of two sides

Ribeye

$29.99

Braveheart® certified Black Angus ribeye aged 40 days, served with your choice of two sides

Smokehaus Combos

Pick your Proteins: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce

Smokehaus Signature Tenderloin Ribs

slow-smoked ribs hand-rubbed with our in-house seasoning and glazed with our Brewhaus BBQ sauce served with coleslaw, hushpuppy and your choice of side

Smokehaus Signatures

$19.49

Pick your Protein: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce

Steak & Shrimp Pasta

$24.99

Braveheart® sirloin and sauteed shrimp served over fettucine with a rosemary garlic cream sauce

Fettucine Alfredo

$14.99

Fettucine with our house made creamy alfredo sauce

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$19.99

Smoked bone-in porkchopbasted in BBQ sauce served with 2 sides

SIDES

Hand-cut French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Seasonal Veg

$3.99

House Potato Chips

$3.99

Brewhaus Baked Beans

$3.99

Bacon Cheese Fries Side

$4.99

Onion Rings Side

$4.99

Onion Rings

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.99

Sweet Potato Casserole

Green Beans & Bacon

$3.99

KIDS

KIDS MAC

$6.99

KIDS Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids BBQ Sand

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Sirloin

$9.99

DESSERTS

Brownie

$5.99

Cookie

$5.99

Fried Cheesecake

$7.99

Crème Brulee Cheesecake

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.99Out of stock

Add a Scoop

$1.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Kid Brownie

Kid Cookie

CATER / BY THE POUND

Pulled Pork

$14.99

Pulled Chicken

$13.99

Chopped Brisket

$17.99

Rack Ribs

$21.95

1/2 Pan Mac

$25.00

1/2 Pan Baked Beans

$18.00

1/2 Pan Green Beans

$18.00

1/2 Pan Coleslaw

$16.00

1/2 Pan Salad

$14.00

1/2 Pan Chips

$12.00

Party Pack

$27.99

SAUCES

House BBQ

SEASONAL

Shrimp & Crab Dip

$14.99

Crab Bisque

$13.99

Steak & Potatoes

$24.99

Chicken Parm

$24.99

Fried Fish Platter

$21.99

Corn on the Cob

$4.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Dutch Apple Pie

$7.99

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.99

Water

Kids

Kids Fountain

Kid Sweet Tea

Kids Milk

Kid Choc Milk

Kids Orange

Kids Pineapple

Kids Cranberry

Kids Grapefruit

Bar Non- Alcohol

Cran Juice

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$3.99

Grapefruit

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Soda Water

Water

Red Bull

$4.25

Coffee & Hot Tea

Coffee

$2.99

Coffee - Decaf

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Draft Beer

12oz Sun Lit Wit

$4.50

12oz All Night Light

$3.50

12oz Appalachian Alt

$4.50

12oz Lunch Pale IPA

$5.50

12oz Maroon Effect

$4.50

12oz Michelob Ultra

$3.50

12oz Rotating 1

$5.50

12oz Rotating 2

$6.50

12oz Rotating 3

$6.25

12oz Rotating 4

$4.00

16oz Sun Lit Wit

$5.50

16oz All Night Light

$4.50

16oz Appalachian Alt

$5.50

16oz Lunch Pale IPA

$6.50

16oz Maroon Effect

$5.50

16oz Michelob Ultra

$4.50

16oz Rotating 1

$6.50

16oz Rotating 2

$7.50

16oz Rotating 3

$7.25

16oz Rotating 4

$5.00

Mug Club Sun Lit Wit

$5.50

Mug Club All Night Light

$4.50

Mug Club App Alt

$5.50

Mug Club Lunch Pale IPA

$6.50

Mug Club Maroon Effect

$5.50

Mug Club Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Mug Club Rotating 1

$6.50

Mug Club Rotating 2

$7.50

Mug Club Rotating 3

$7.25

Mug Club Rotating 4

$4.00

Pitchers

Pitcher Sun Lit

$14.00

Pitcher All Night

$12.00

Pitcher App Alt

$14.00

Pitcher Maroon Effect

$14.00

Pitcher Lunch Pale IPA

$15.00

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$12.00

Pitcher Rotating 1

$17.00

Pitcher Rotating 2

$24.00

Pitcher Rotating 3

$21.00

Pitcher Rotating 4

$12.00

Bottle Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00Out of stock

Corona

$4.00

O'Doul's

$4.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00Out of stock

Deschutes Mirror Pond

$5.00Out of stock

Starr Hill - The Love

$5.00

Stone - Delicious IPA

$5.00

Lagunitas - Lil Sumpin Sumpin

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Omission Pale Ale

$5.00Out of stock

Bold Rock - VA Apple

$5.00

White Claw - Watermelon

$5.00

Stone - Dragon's Milk

$6.00Out of stock

PBR Hard Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

Wine

GLASS St Michelle Riesling

$6.00

GLASS Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLASS Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLASS Twenty Acre Chardonnay

$8.00

GLASS Castello del Poggio Moscato

$7.00

GLASS Sutter Home White Zinfandel

$6.00

GLASS Silver Ridge Pinot Noir

$7.00

GLASS Greystone Merlot

$7.00

GLASS Altos Malbec

$8.00

GLASS The Show Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Bottle Castello del Poggio Moscato

$25.00

Bottle Nobilo Sauvignon Blacn

$28.00

Bottle Chateau St Michelle Riesling

$22.00

Bottle Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Bottle Bogle Twenty Acres Chardonnay

$28.00

Bottle Rutherford Ranch Chardonnay

$40.00

Bottle The Show Cabernet

$32.00

Bottle Greystone Merlot

$25.00

Bottle Altos De Plata Malbec

$28.00

Bottle Silver Ridge Pinot Noir

$25.00

Bottle Evolution Pinot Noir

$32.00

Bottle Rutherford Ranch Cabernet

$45.00

Bottle Hacienda Champagne

$25.00

Bottle Chandon Champagne

$40.00

Specialty Cocktails

Orange Effect Crush

$9.00

Bloody Bull

$10.00

Cherry Limeade

$9.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$9.00

Strawberry Blond

$9.00

Southern Belle

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Vodka Mule

$7.00

Whiskey Mule

$8.00

Bull Rush

$12.00

B&B Margarita

$14.00

Absolut Mule

$10.00

Jameson Mule

$12.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Smoking Bull

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Cherry Gobbler

$12.00

Floradora

$10.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$3.00

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Bay Breeze

$3.00

Black Russian

$3.00

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle

$6.50

Cape Cod

$3.00

Fuzzy Navel

$3.00

Gibson

$3.00

Gimlet

$3.00

Grateful Dead

$6.50

Greyhound

$3.00

Hairy Navel

$3.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.50

Long Beach Tea

$6.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Mai Tai

$6.50

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$6.50

Martini

$6.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$9.50

Salty Dog

$3.00

Screwdriver

$3.00

Sea Breeze

$3.00

Sex On The Beach

$5.00

Singapore Sling

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$3.00

Tom Collins

$3.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$9.00

Vodka Collins

$3.00

Whiskey Sour

$3.00

White Russian

$5.00

HOKIE TEA - THU SPECIAL

$3.00

Liquor

Vodka

$3.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Three Olives Cherry

$6.00

Three Olives Grape

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Ruby Red

$6.00

Tito's

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Ghost Pepper

$6.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Ciroc - Coconut

$10.00

Rum

$3.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

151

$5.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$6.00

Chesney Blue Chair Rum

$7.00

Tequila

$3.00

Jose Gold

$5.50

Jose Silver

$5.50

Lunazul Silver

$5.50

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Patron

$15.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Bourbon

$3.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

JH Bard

$9.00

JH Bard Maple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Proper Twelve

$8.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Rye

$11.00

Weller CYPB

$20.00

Rip Van Winkle 10

$28.00

Van Winkle 12

$33.00

Old Weller Antique 107

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Elijah Craig - 10 yr Private Barrel

$30.00

Bookers

$30.00

Elijah Craig - Barrell Proof

$22.00

Blanton's Single Barrel

$19.00

Gin

$3.00

Beefeater's

$6.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Aperol

$9.00

Midori

$6.50

Cutty Sark

$6.00

J&B

$5.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnny Red

$8.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Glenfidditch 12

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Let us know how we did! Leave a review on Facebook, Google or Yelp, or contact us at christiansburg@bullandbones.com

Location

420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW, Christiansburg, VA 24073

Directions

Gallery
Bull and Bones Christiansburg image

