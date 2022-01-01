Blacksburg American restaurants you'll love

Go
Blacksburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Blacksburg

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg

220 N Main St, Blacksburg

Avg 4.2 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crabby Patty Burger$13.50
Smothered w/ our famous Cajun Crab Dip, topped w/ jack/cheddar cheese & L,T,O
The Blacksburger$12.00
One-half pound of the freshest ground beef, hand-pattied daily & flame grilled to perfection. Served with L,T,O & mayo on the side
Basket of Fries$5.50
Seasoned Fries, Waffle Fries, Tater Tots, or Sweet Potato Fries
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg
Restaurant banner

 

Bull and Bones Blacksburg

1470 S Main St, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Small Fried Boneless Wings$8.49
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large.
Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
Pub Burger$11.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, choice of cheese
Smokehaus Combos
Pick your Proteins: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce
More about Bull and Bones Blacksburg

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Blacksburg

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Blacksburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston