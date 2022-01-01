Chef salad in Blacksburg
Blacksburg restaurants that serve chef salad
The Maroon Door
418 N. Main St., Blacksburg
|Maroon Chef's Salad
|$10.00
Field Greens, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Polish Sausage, Fontina, Gruyere, Fied Quail Egg, Mixed Tomatoes, Red onion and Cucumbers
Macado's - Blacksburg
922 University City Blvd, Blacksburg
|Macado's Chef Salad
|$10.85
Mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, ham or turkey, cheese, tomato, bacon bits, and croutons.