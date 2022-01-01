Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Blacksburg

Go
Blacksburg restaurants
Toast

Blacksburg restaurants that serve chef salad

The Maroon Door image

 

The Maroon Door

418 N. Main St., Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maroon Chef's Salad$10.00
Field Greens, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Polish Sausage, Fontina, Gruyere, Fied Quail Egg, Mixed Tomatoes, Red onion and Cucumbers
More about The Maroon Door
Macado's image

 

Macado's - Blacksburg

922 University City Blvd, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Macado's Chef Salad$10.85
Mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, ham or turkey, cheese, tomato, bacon bits, and croutons.
More about Macado's - Blacksburg
Banner pic

 

PK's Bar and Grill

432 N Main St, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad/ Garden$13.09
LARGE GARDEN SALAD TOPPED WITH TURKEY, HAM, SWISS & CHEDDAR CHEESES
Chef Salad/ Caesar$13.09
LARGE CASEAR SALAD TOPPED WITH TURKEY, HAM, SWISS & CHEDDAR CHEESES
More about PK's Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Blacksburg

Caesar Salad

Cake

Spinach Salad

Cheese Fries

Cheeseburgers

Steamed Broccoli

Tacos

Prime Ribs

Map

More near Blacksburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Houston

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston