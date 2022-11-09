- Home
Cellar Restaurant 302 North Main Blacksburg, Virginia
300 Reviews
$$
302 N Main St
Blacksburg, VA 24060
Appetizer & Dips
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Chicken Tenders
Basket of deep-fried breaded chicken tenders. Served with a side of honey mustard.
Chips & Salsa
Corn tortilla chips served with a side of fresh salsa.
Crab Cake Appetizer
Two large homemade fried crab cakes served with a side of cocktail sauce and tzatziki sauce.
Curly Fries Basket
Extra Pita Bread
Fried Calamari
Basket of deep-fried breaded calamari rings. Served with a side of cocktail sauce.
Hot Legs
One dozen deep fried, extra meaty chicken drumsticks tossed in a spicy red chili and garlic sauce. Served with celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Hummus Platter
Served chilled with toasted pita wedges and a variety of fresh vegetables
Loaded Curly Fries
Seasoned fries smothered with cheese and bacon. 7.95 With Cellar habanero chili
Mussels Bruschetta
Large bowl of steamed mussels sautéed with white wine butter and garlic. Tossed with fresh salsa. Served with baguette.
Shrimp Dip
A hot and spicy shrimp and cheese dip. Served with toasted pita wedges.
Spanakopita
Six baked Grecian pastries with a side of our tzatziki sauce.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Our house favorite and own unique recipe. Served with toasted pita wedges.
Steamed Shrimp
One pound (26 to 30) steamed and spiced “easy” peel shrimp seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with a side of cocktail sauce.
Tzatziki Dip
Homemade cucumber yogurt dip with Toasted pita wedges 6.50
Baked Subs
1/2 Pound Cellar Burger
Char-grilled prime ground beef on a brioche bun with melted choice of cheese, onion, tomato, and lettuce
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Deep fried breaded chicken breast tossed with spicy wing sauce. Topped with pepper jack, lettuce, and tomato on a Brioche bun.
Cellar Kitchen Sink
Turkey, Canadian pit ham, salami, provolone, and Swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Cheese Steak
Philly style, all natural, thinly sliced fresh ribeye. Grilled with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, topped with your choice of melted cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato
Chick Parm Sandwich
Fried breaded chicken breasts with house marinara sauce, melted provolone, and parmesan cheese.
Crab Cake Sandwich
One large homemade crab cake with sweet lump and claw meat, diced peppers, onions, and spices. Served on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and a side of zesty cocktail sauce.
"Got Cheese Steak"
Philly style, all natural, thinly sliced fresh ribeye. Grilled with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, topped with your choice of melted cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato.
Greek Gyro
Grilled lamb and beef topped with tzatziki sauce and finished with lettuce, tomato, and diced onions. Served on pita bread or a sub roll.
Greek Veggie
The perfect vegetarian sub with grilled artichoke hearts, spin-ach, onions, green peppers, black olives, red pepper, brocco-li, and spices. Topped with melted feta cheese or any choice of cheese. Finished with lettuce, tomato, and tzatziki sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sub
Greek marinated chicken breast grilled with onions, mushrooms, and green peppers. Your choice of melted cheese and finished with lettuce and tomato
Ham & Cheese
thin sliced Carolina pit ham baked on fresh bread with your choice of cheese. Finished with lettuce and sliced tomato. Add hot or sweet peppers at no charge
Hot Italian
Flat-grilled and chopped pepperoni, Genoa salami, ham, onions, banana peppers, green peppers, and Cellar spices. Finished with lettuce and tomato. Jalapeno peppers added upon request.
Kebab Pita
Grilled Greek marinated chicken kabob on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce
Mad Greek
Shaved ribeye steak grilled with black olives, onions, green peppers, mixed spices, and spinach. Topped with melted feta cheese and finished with lettuce, tomato, and tzatziki sauce.
Meatball Sub
Italian seasoned beef meatballs on a baked sub roll with our special house marinara. Topped with melted provolone cheese, sprinkled with fresh-grated parmesan cheese, and a dash of Cellar spices.
Pesto Turkey Pita
Tender slices of fresh roasted turkey breast served on pita bread with pesto and pepper jack cheese. Topped with baby spinach, tomato, and red onion.
Prime Rib French Dip
Thinly sliced, slow cooked prime rib with onions, mushrooms and melted Swiss. Side of au jus. Add ground horseradish at no extra charge
Veggie Gyro
Grilled and chopped black bean and corn burger topped with tzatziki sauce. Finished with shredded lettuce, roma tomato, and diced onions. Served on pita bread or sub roll
Veggie Chik'N Patty
Mycoprotein burger patty on French brioche with mesclun greens, Roma tomatoes, and onions.
Eggplant Parm Sub
Breaded and deep fried eggplant cutlets served on French bread with our House marinara, melted provolone and parmesan cheese.
Calzones
Barbecue Chicken Calzone
Chicken, cheddar cheese, and Sweet Baby Ray’s sauce
Broccoli & Cheese Calzone
Cheddar, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and chopped broccoli.
Feta Calzone
Feta, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of one special stuffing.
Meat Lovers Calzone
Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, and cheddar cheese.
Ricotta Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of one stuffing.
Spinach Calzone
Ricotta, feta, mozzarella cheese, chopped spinach, and a bit of garlic.
Mozzarella Zone
Daily Specials
Blackened Salmon
~12 ounce Atlantic salmon filet, blackened and served with roasted potatoes and broccoli or asparagus, a side salad or cup of soup, and garlic bread.
Corn Dogs
Two deep fried corn dogs served with curly fries and honey mustard.
Fiesta Pizza
Our home-made dough with a red sauce topped with chorizo, red peppers, corn and cotija cheese.
Salmon Salad Special
~12 ounce Atlantic salmon filet, char-grilled and served on a baby spinach salad with all the trimmings. Comes with your choice of dressing and garlic bread.
Sloppy Dog
One grilled 1/4 pound Angus beef hot dog smothered with our house Habanero chili and cheddar cheese, served with a dill pickle and curly fries.
Pasta & Entrees
Baked Ziti
A large baked dish with ziti pasta noodles layered with large meatballs, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, ricotta, mozzarella, and house spices.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Three breaded chicken breasts served over a bed of spaghetti and topped with house marinara sauce, melted parmesan and provolone cheese.1
Crab Cake Entree
Two large homemade fried crab cakes. Served with potato medley and your choice of steamed asparagus or broccoli, and cocktail or tzatziki sauce.
Greek Spaghetti
A large plate of spaghetti pasta tossed with a unique blend of feta, garlic, spices, and olive oil.
Kebab Entree
Two grilled Greek marinated chicken kabobs served with potato medley, tzatziki sauce, and steamed broccoli or asparagus.
Mac Daddy Spag
A generous portion of spaghetti topped with two of our homemade Italian meatballs of mammoth proportion with our house marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.
Baked Manicotti
A casserole with two ricotta stuffed pasta shells baked on a bed of baby spinach and topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Finished with strips of roasted bell peppers.
Meat Lasagna
A baked favorite with layer upon layer of pasta, ricotta, marinara sauce, parmesan, whole milk mozzarella, provolone, seasoned ground beef, and Italian sausage
Mushroom Ravioli
Egg-noodle raviolis stuffed with portabella mushrooms, spices, and blended ricotta cheese. Topped with our house marinara sauce and sprinkled with fresh-grated parmesan cheese.1
Pasta Aegean
Sautéed large shrimp over spaghetti pasta, tossed with feta cheese, pesto, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, onions, and spices. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
A generous portion of spaghetti topped with two of our homemade Italian meatballs of mammoth proportion with our house marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.
Vegetarian Italian Spaghetti
A generous portion of spaghetti topped with our house vegetarian marinara sauce.
Vegetarinan Tortellini
A bowl of tri-color pasta tortellini stuffed with ricotta and Romano cheese blend, finished with marinara and fresh-grated parmesan.
Pizza
9' Asiago Prosciutto
Olive oil, asiago cheese, thin sliced prosciutto, sliced roma tomato, red bell peppers, and artichoke hearts.
9' Asparagos
Light olive oil with garlic, grilled asparagus, red onion Roma tomatoes, capers, and goat cheese.
9' Barbecue Chicken
Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, our house red sauce topped with chicken, and cheddar.
9' BYO Pizza
"Build Your Own 9" Pita Pizza" $6.95 add toppings for only a $1 each.
9' Cellar House Special
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms
9' Pizza Lunch Special
Create your own 3 topping personal pita pizza.
9' Cheese Pizza
"The Original Cellar Pita Pizza" with no extra toppings
9' Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce topped with chicken, red onions, and red bell peppers.
9' GLUTEN FREE Pita Pizza
Our 9" Personal Pizza on a gluten free crust.
9' Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, pineapple, and cheddar
9' Kappas
Topped with sliced gyro, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese
9' Margherita
Olive oil with garlic, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil. Red sauce available upon request
9' Meat Lovers
Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, and cheddar.
9' Special Greek
Black olives, tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, and garlic.
9' Vegetarian Down to Earth
Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers. Garlic is optional.
12" Cellar House
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.
12' Asiago Prosciutto Pizza
Olive oil, asiago cheese, thin sliced prosciutto, sliced roma tomato, red bell peppers, and artichoke hearts.
12' Asparagos Pizza
Light olive oil with garlic, grilled asparagus, red onion Roma tomatoes, capers, and goat cheese.
12' Barbecue Chicken
Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, our house red sauce topped with chicken, and cheddar
12' BYO Pizza
"Build Your Own 12" Pizza" $9.95, add toppings for only $1.75 each
12' Chicken Pesto Pie
Pesto sauce topped with chicken, red onions, and red bell peppers.
12' Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, pineapple, and cheddar.
12' Kappas
Topped with sliced gyro, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
12' Margherita Pizza
Olive oil with garlic, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil. Red sauce available upon request.
12' Meat Lovers
Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, and cheddar.
12' Special Greek
Black olives, tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, and garlic.
12' Vegetarian Down to Earth
Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers. Garlic is optional.
16' Asiago Prosciutto Pizza
Olive oil, asiago cheese, thin sliced prosciutto, sliced roma tomato, red bell peppers, and artichoke hearts.
16' Asparagos Pizza
Light olive oil with garlic, grilled asparagus, red onion Roma tomatoes, capers, and goat cheese.
16' Barbecue Chicken
Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, our house red sauce topped with chicken, and cheddar.
16' BYO Pizza
"Build Your Own 16" Pizza" 14.25 add toppings for only $2.95 each
16' Cellar House Special
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms
16' Chicken Pesto Pie
Pesto sauce topped with chicken, red onions, and red bell peppers.
16' Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, pineapple, and cheddar
16' Kappas
Topped with sliced gyro, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
16' Margherita Pizza
Olive oil with garlic, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil. Red sauce available upon request.
16' Meat Lovers
Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, and cheddar.
16' Special Greek
Black olives, tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, and garlic
16' Vegetarian Down to Earth
Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers.Garlic is optional.
Soups & Salads
Black & Blue Salad
An entree size salad with all the accoutrements, topped with grilled filet mignon and crumbled blue cheese.
Cellar Greek Salad
A large and hearty version of our garden salad with kalamata olives, red bell peppers, pepperoncini peppers, stuffed grape leaves, and feta cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Garden Salad
Greek Salad w/ Chicken
Soup of the Day
Spinach Salad w/ Chicken
Spinach Salad
A bed of fresh baby spinach and garden fresh vegetables, dressed with artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers
Specialty Desserts
Kids Menu
Takeout Beverages
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Blue Motorcycle
Electric Lemonade
Espresso Martini
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Long Island Iced Tea
Lynchburg Lemonade
Manhattan
Margarita Rail
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Rusty Nail
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Swedish Lemonade
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Uptown Manhattan
Very Fuzzy Navel
White Russian
White Russian DBL
Zombie
Blue Crush
Watermelon Crush
Orange Crush
Raveyard Potion
Ghost In The Yard
Poison Apple
Apple Mule
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
The Cellar Restaurant and 6-PAK Store is located in the heart of downtown Blacksburg. Here you can enjoy a relaxing night of great food, pick from a large beer list, and listen to music from local bands. Our recently opened craft beer store has one of the best selections in all of SW Virginia. Come by and see what’s going on at the Cellar tonight. Also, call us check out what we have on special today.- Cheers!
302 N Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060