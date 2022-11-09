  • Home
Cellar Restaurant 302 North Main Blacksburg, Virginia

300 Reviews

$$

302 N Main St

Blacksburg, VA 24060

Order Again

Popular Items

Curly Fries Basket
9' BYO Pizza
9' GLUTEN FREE Pita Pizza

Appetizer & Dips

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.75

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Basket of deep-fried breaded chicken tenders. Served with a side of honey mustard.

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Corn tortilla chips served with a side of fresh salsa.

Crab Cake Appetizer

Crab Cake Appetizer

$13.50

Two large homemade fried crab cakes served with a side of cocktail sauce and tzatziki sauce.

Curly Fries Basket

$4.75

Extra Pita Bread

$2.25

Fried Calamari

$9.50

Basket of deep-fried breaded calamari rings. Served with a side of cocktail sauce.

Hot Legs

Hot Legs

$13.95

One dozen deep fried, extra meaty chicken drumsticks tossed in a spicy red chili and garlic sauce. Served with celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$10.95

Served chilled with toasted pita wedges and a variety of fresh vegetables

Loaded Curly Fries

Loaded Curly Fries

$8.95

Seasoned fries smothered with cheese and bacon. 7.95 With Cellar habanero chili

Mussels Bruschetta

Mussels Bruschetta

$10.95

Large bowl of steamed mussels sautéed with white wine butter and garlic. Tossed with fresh salsa. Served with baguette.

Shrimp Dip

Shrimp Dip

$9.95

A hot and spicy shrimp and cheese dip. Served with toasted pita wedges.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$8.95

Six baked Grecian pastries with a side of our tzatziki sauce.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Our house favorite and own unique recipe. Served with toasted pita wedges.

Steamed Shrimp

Steamed Shrimp

$15.50

One pound (26 to 30) steamed and spiced “easy” peel shrimp seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with a side of cocktail sauce.

Tzatziki Dip

Tzatziki Dip

Homemade cucumber yogurt dip with Toasted pita wedges 6.50

Baked Subs

1/2 Pound Cellar Burger

1/2 Pound Cellar Burger

$12.95

Char-grilled prime ground beef on a brioche bun with melted choice of cheese, onion, tomato, and lettuce

Buffalo Chicken Roll

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$9.75

Deep fried breaded chicken breast tossed with spicy wing sauce. Topped with pepper jack, lettuce, and tomato on a Brioche bun.

Cellar Kitchen Sink

$9.50+

Turkey, Canadian pit ham, salami, provolone, and Swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$9.50+

Philly style, all natural, thinly sliced fresh ribeye. Grilled with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, topped with your choice of melted cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato

Chick Parm Sandwich

$9.50+

Fried breaded chicken breasts with house marinara sauce, melted provolone, and parmesan cheese.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.95

One large homemade crab cake with sweet lump and claw meat, diced peppers, onions, and spices. Served on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and a side of zesty cocktail sauce.

"Got Cheese Steak"

"Got Cheese Steak"

$9.95

Philly style, all natural, thinly sliced fresh ribeye. Grilled with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, topped with your choice of melted cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato.

Greek Gyro

Greek Gyro

$9.75+

Grilled lamb and beef topped with tzatziki sauce and finished with lettuce, tomato, and diced onions. Served on pita bread or a sub roll.

Greek Veggie

Greek Veggie

$9.75+

The perfect vegetarian sub with grilled artichoke hearts, spin-ach, onions, green peppers, black olives, red pepper, brocco-li, and spices. Topped with melted feta cheese or any choice of cheese. Finished with lettuce, tomato, and tzatziki sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.75+

Greek marinated chicken breast grilled with onions, mushrooms, and green peppers. Your choice of melted cheese and finished with lettuce and tomato

Ham & Cheese

$8.95+

thin sliced Carolina pit ham baked on fresh bread with your choice of cheese. Finished with lettuce and sliced tomato. Add hot or sweet peppers at no charge

Hot Italian

$9.75+

Flat-grilled and chopped pepperoni, Genoa salami, ham, onions, banana peppers, green peppers, and Cellar spices. Finished with lettuce and tomato. Jalapeno peppers added upon request.

Kebab Pita

Kebab Pita

$10.95

Grilled Greek marinated chicken kabob on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce

Mad Greek

$9.75+

Shaved ribeye steak grilled with black olives, onions, green peppers, mixed spices, and spinach. Topped with melted feta cheese and finished with lettuce, tomato, and tzatziki sauce.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.50+

Italian seasoned beef meatballs on a baked sub roll with our special house marinara. Topped with melted provolone cheese, sprinkled with fresh-grated parmesan cheese, and a dash of Cellar spices.

Pesto Turkey Pita

$8.95

Tender slices of fresh roasted turkey breast served on pita bread with pesto and pepper jack cheese. Topped with baby spinach, tomato, and red onion.

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$10.95+

Thinly sliced, slow cooked prime rib with onions, mushrooms and melted Swiss. Side of au jus. Add ground horseradish at no extra charge

Veggie Gyro

$9.75+

Grilled and chopped black bean and corn burger topped with tzatziki sauce. Finished with shredded lettuce, roma tomato, and diced onions. Served on pita bread or sub roll

Veggie Chik'N Patty

$8.95+

Mycoprotein burger patty on French brioche with mesclun greens, Roma tomatoes, and onions.

Eggplant Parm Sub

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.50+

Breaded and deep fried eggplant cutlets served on French bread with our House marinara, melted provolone and parmesan cheese.

Calzones

Barbecue Chicken Calzone

Barbecue Chicken Calzone

$12.95

Chicken, cheddar cheese, and Sweet Baby Ray’s sauce

Broccoli & Cheese Calzone

Broccoli & Cheese Calzone

$11.95

Cheddar, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and chopped broccoli.

Feta Calzone

Feta Calzone

$11.95

Feta, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of one special stuffing.

Meat Lovers Calzone

Meat Lovers Calzone

$14.50

Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, and cheddar cheese.

Ricotta Calzone

Ricotta Calzone

$11.95

Ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of one stuffing.

Spinach Calzone

Spinach Calzone

$11.95

Ricotta, feta, mozzarella cheese, chopped spinach, and a bit of garlic.

Mozzarella Zone

$11.95

Daily Specials

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$16.00

~12 ounce Atlantic salmon filet, blackened and served with roasted potatoes and broccoli or asparagus, a side salad or cup of soup, and garlic bread.

Corn Dogs

$7.00

Two deep fried corn dogs served with curly fries and honey mustard.

Fiesta Pizza

$10.00+

Our home-made dough with a red sauce topped with chorizo, red peppers, corn and cotija cheese.

Salmon Salad Special

Salmon Salad Special

$15.00

~12 ounce Atlantic salmon filet, char-grilled and served on a baby spinach salad with all the trimmings. Comes with your choice of dressing and garlic bread.

Sloppy Dog

$7.00

One grilled 1/4 pound Angus beef hot dog smothered with our house Habanero chili and cheddar cheese, served with a dill pickle and curly fries.

Pasta & Entrees

Baked Ziti

$13.95

A large baked dish with ziti pasta noodles layered with large meatballs, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, ricotta, mozzarella, and house spices.

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$16.50

Three breaded chicken breasts served over a bed of spaghetti and topped with house marinara sauce, melted parmesan and provolone cheese.1

Crab Cake Entree

$19.95

Two large homemade fried crab cakes. Served with potato medley and your choice of steamed asparagus or broccoli, and cocktail or tzatziki sauce.

Greek Spaghetti

Greek Spaghetti

$14.95

A large plate of spaghetti pasta tossed with a unique blend of feta, garlic, spices, and olive oil.

Kebab Entree

Kebab Entree

$15.95

Two grilled Greek marinated chicken kabobs served with potato medley, tzatziki sauce, and steamed broccoli or asparagus.

Mac Daddy Spag

$15.95

A generous portion of spaghetti topped with two of our homemade Italian meatballs of mammoth proportion with our house marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.

Baked Manicotti

Baked Manicotti

$12.50

A casserole with two ricotta stuffed pasta shells baked on a bed of baby spinach and topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Finished with strips of roasted bell peppers.

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$14.95

A baked favorite with layer upon layer of pasta, ricotta, marinara sauce, parmesan, whole milk mozzarella, provolone, seasoned ground beef, and Italian sausage

Mushroom Ravioli

Mushroom Ravioli

$14.95

Egg-noodle raviolis stuffed with portabella mushrooms, spices, and blended ricotta cheese. Topped with our house marinara sauce and sprinkled with fresh-grated parmesan cheese.1

Pasta Aegean

Pasta Aegean

$18.95

Sautéed large shrimp over spaghetti pasta, tossed with feta cheese, pesto, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, onions, and spices. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$14.95

A generous portion of spaghetti topped with two of our homemade Italian meatballs of mammoth proportion with our house marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.

Vegetarian Italian Spaghetti

$11.95

A generous portion of spaghetti topped with our house vegetarian marinara sauce.

Vegetarinan Tortellini

Vegetarinan Tortellini

$11.95

A bowl of tri-color pasta tortellini stuffed with ricotta and Romano cheese blend, finished with marinara and fresh-grated parmesan.

Pizza

Our pizzas are hand-tossed, lightly sauced and topped with real whole milk mozzarella cheese with a dash of Cellar spices.

9' Asiago Prosciutto

$9.95

Olive oil, asiago cheese, thin sliced prosciutto, sliced roma tomato, red bell peppers, and artichoke hearts.

9' Asparagos

$9.95

Light olive oil with garlic, grilled asparagus, red onion Roma tomatoes, capers, and goat cheese.

9' Barbecue Chicken

$9.50

Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, our house red sauce topped with chicken, and cheddar.

9' BYO Pizza

9' BYO Pizza

"Build Your Own 9" Pita Pizza" $6.95 add toppings for only a $1 each.

9' Cellar House Special

$9.50

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

9' Pizza Lunch Special

$8.50

Create your own 3 topping personal pita pizza.

9' Cheese Pizza

$8.50

"The Original Cellar Pita Pizza" with no extra toppings

9' Chicken Pesto

$9.50

Pesto sauce topped with chicken, red onions, and red bell peppers.

9' GLUTEN FREE Pita Pizza

$9.95

Our 9" Personal Pizza on a gluten free crust.

9' Hawaiian

$9.50

Ham, bacon, pineapple, and cheddar

9' Kappas

$9.50

Topped with sliced gyro, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese

9' Margherita

$9.50

Olive oil with garlic, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil. Red sauce available upon request

9' Meat Lovers

$9.50

Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, and cheddar.

9' Special Greek

$8.95

Black olives, tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, and garlic.

9' Vegetarian Down to Earth

$9.50

Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers. Garlic is optional.

Pizza Dough

$2.00

12" Cellar House

$15.95

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.

12' Asiago Prosciutto Pizza

$16.50

Olive oil, asiago cheese, thin sliced prosciutto, sliced roma tomato, red bell peppers, and artichoke hearts.

12' Asparagos Pizza

$16.50

Light olive oil with garlic, grilled asparagus, red onion Roma tomatoes, capers, and goat cheese.

12' Barbecue Chicken

$15.95

Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, our house red sauce topped with chicken, and cheddar

12' BYO Pizza

12' BYO Pizza

"Build Your Own 12" Pizza" $9.95, add toppings for only $1.75 each

12' Chicken Pesto Pie

$15.95

Pesto sauce topped with chicken, red onions, and red bell peppers.

12' Hawaiian

$15.95

Ham, bacon, pineapple, and cheddar.

12' Kappas

$15.95

Topped with sliced gyro, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese.

12' Margherita Pizza

$15.95

Olive oil with garlic, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil. Red sauce available upon request.

12' Meat Lovers

$15.95

Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, and cheddar.

12' Special Greek

$15.50

Black olives, tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, and garlic.

12' Vegetarian Down to Earth

$14.95

Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers. Garlic is optional.

Pizza Dough

$3.00

16' Asiago Prosciutto Pizza

$20.50

Olive oil, asiago cheese, thin sliced prosciutto, sliced roma tomato, red bell peppers, and artichoke hearts.

16' Asparagos Pizza

$20.50

Light olive oil with garlic, grilled asparagus, red onion Roma tomatoes, capers, and goat cheese.

16' Barbecue Chicken

$20.50

Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, our house red sauce topped with chicken, and cheddar.

16' BYO Pizza

16' BYO Pizza

"Build Your Own 16" Pizza" 14.25 add toppings for only $2.95 each

16' Cellar House Special

$20.50

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

16' Chicken Pesto Pie

$20.50

Pesto sauce topped with chicken, red onions, and red bell peppers.

16' Hawaiian

$20.50

Ham, bacon, pineapple, and cheddar

16' Kappas

$20.50

Topped with sliced gyro, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese.

16' Margherita Pizza

$20.50

Olive oil with garlic, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil. Red sauce available upon request.

16' Meat Lovers

$20.50

Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, and cheddar.

16' Special Greek

$19.50

Black olives, tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, and garlic

16' Vegetarian Down to Earth

$19.50

Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers.Garlic is optional.

Pizza Dough

$4.00

Soups & Salads

Black & Blue Salad

Black & Blue Salad

$15.95

An entree size salad with all the accoutrements, topped with grilled filet mignon and crumbled blue cheese.

Cellar Greek Salad

Cellar Greek Salad

$8.25+

A large and hearty version of our garden salad with kalamata olives, red bell peppers, pepperoncini peppers, stuffed grape leaves, and feta cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Garden Salad

$4.25+

Greek Salad w/ Chicken

$10.00+

Soup of the Day

$3.95+

Spinach Salad w/ Chicken

$14.95
Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$13.95

A bed of fresh baby spinach and garden fresh vegetables, dressed with artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers

Specialty Desserts

Baklava

$2.95

Cheesecake

$5.50

Gluten-Free Brownies

$3.50

Tiramisu Cup

$4.00

Salted Caramel Brownie

$4.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.50

Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

Kids Burger

$7.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.95

Kids Tenders

$7.95

Side Steamed Broccoli

$2.00

Takeout Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Perrier Sparkling water

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Snapple Fruit Juice

$2.50

7-UP

$2.00

Stewarts Soda

$2.50

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Blue Motorcycle

$8.00

Electric Lemonade

$7.75

Espresso Martini

$8.75

Grasshopper

$7.00

Greyhound

$4.50

Hot Toddy

$8.75

Hurricane

$7.75

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.75

Margarita Rail

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$8.25

Old Fashioned

$8.75

Rusty Nail

$7.50

Screwdriver

$4.50

Sea Breeze

$4.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Swedish Lemonade

$7.75

Tequila Sunrise

$4.75

Tom Collins

$5.00

Uptown Manhattan

$8.75

Very Fuzzy Navel

$7.75

White Russian

$5.00

White Russian DBL

$8.50

Zombie

$8.00

Blue Crush

$8.00

Watermelon Crush

$8.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

Raveyard Potion

$7.00

Ghost In The Yard

$6.50

Poison Apple

$6.50

Apple Mule

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

The Cellar Restaurant and 6-PAK Store is located in the heart of downtown Blacksburg. Here you can enjoy a relaxing night of great food, pick from a large beer list, and listen to music from local bands. Our recently opened craft beer store has one of the best selections in all of SW Virginia. Come by and see what’s going on at the Cellar tonight. Also, call us check out what we have on special today.- Cheers!

Location

302 N Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060

Directions

