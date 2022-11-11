- Home
Green’s Grill & Sushi Bar 109 College Ave
No reviews yet
109 College Ave
Blacksburg, VA 24060
Popular Items
Appetizers
Hummus & Pita
Served with fresh veggies.
Pork Dumpling
Tossed with spicy mayo.
Calamari
Asian Egg Rolls
Vegetarian spring rolls served with sweet Chili sauce.
Bam Bam Shrimp
Shrimp tossed with scallion and Sweet & spicy sauce.
Basket of French Fries
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Served with a side of ranch.
Sides
Salads
Greek
Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomato, onion, green peppers, kalamata olives, cucumber & feta cheese; with Greek Dressing.
Classic Caesar
Romaine, croutons & parmesan cheese; with Caesar dressing.
Apple Walnut
Mixed greens, apple, cranberry, candied walnuts, avocado, red onion & goat cheese; with Balsamic Vinegar.
Hawaiian
Mixed greens, avocado, pineapple, candied walnuts, cranberries & coconut flakes; with Balsamic vinegar.
Vegetarian
Felafel
Homemade with lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh herbs & tahini sauce.
Vegetarian Taco
Chipotle Veggie Burger
Hawaiian Veggie Burger
Homemade with lettuce, mango avocado salsa & honey sriracha sauce.
Fresh Mozzarella and pesto
Grilled Portobello Burger
Grilled portobello mushrooms, green mix, onion, roasted red pepper, fried asparagus, goat cheese, avocado & pesto.
Mediterranean Wraps, Burgers & Sandwiches
Lebanese Chicken Kabob
Served with grilled veggies, on a pita over lettuce with hummus.
Shawarma Wrap
Steak or chicken; with lettuce, tomato, onion, & tahini sauce.
Turkish Beef Wrap
Grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, parsley, & tahini sauce.
All American Burger*
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, bacon, & burger sauce.
Green's Burger*
Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, onion ring, avocado, & honey sriracha sauce.
Cheesesteak Sandwich
Steak or chicken; with grilled green peppers, onion, portobello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & mayonnaise.
Teriyaki Bowls
Vegetarian Bowl
Served with steamed rice, grilled veggies, side salad & sesame ginger sauce.
Chicken Terikayi Bowl
Served with steamed rice, grilled veggies, side salad & sesame ginger sauce.
Salmon Bowl
Served with steamed rice, grilled veggies, side salad & sesame ginger sauce.
Shrimp Bowl
Served with steamed rice, grilled veggies, side salad & sesame ginger sauce.
Steak Teriyaki Bowl
Gourmet Tacos
Entrees
Shawarma Platter
Grilled steak or chicken; on a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion & tahini sauce. Served with rice & side salad.
Grilled Turkish Beef Skewers
Served over rice, with grilled veggies, side hummus, pita, & side salad.
Lebanese Chicken Kabob Platter
Served over rice, with grilled veggies, side salad, hummus & pita.
Fish & chips
1/2 pound of cod with french fries, tartar sauce & side salad.
Hawaiian Grilled Salmon
Over rice, topped with mango avocado salsa, served with side salad, tempura asparagus & remoulade sauce.
Charged Sides & Sauces
Appetizers For One
Hosomaki
Cucumber Hosomaki
Seaweed on the outside.
Asparagus Hosomaki
Seaweed on the outside.
Avocado Hosomaki
Seaweed on the outside.
Eel Hosomaki
Seaweed on the outside.
Salmon Hosomaki
Seaweed on the outside.
Shrimp Tempura Hosomaki
Seaweed on the outside.
Tuna Hosomaki
Seaweed on the outside.
Hamachi Hosomaki
Nigiri
Asparagus Nigiri
Avocado Nigiri
Ball of rice with choice of seafood or veggie on top (2 pieces).
Eel Nigiri
Ball of rice with choice of seafood or veggie on top (2 pieces).
Salmon Nigiri
Ball of rice with choice of seafood or veggie on top (2 pieces).
Tuna Nigiri
Ball of rice with choice of seafood or veggie on top (2 pieces).
Shrimp Nigiri
Ball of rice with choice of seafood or veggie on top (2 pieces).
Hamachi nigiri
Classic Uramaki
1. California Roll
Kani, avocado & cucumber.
2. Alaska Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, & cucumber. Topped with tobiko & red sauce.
3. Spicy Tuna Roll*
Tuna, cucumber & avocado, topped with red sauce.
4. Philadelphia Roll*
Salmon, avocado, cucumber & cream cheese, topped with red & green sauce.
5. Special Eel Roll
Tempura eel, cucumber & avocado, topped with tempura flakes & eel sauce.
6. Golden Roll*
Spicy salmon, avocado & crab salad, topped with tobiko & eel sauce.
7. Tuna Tempura Roll
Tuna tempura, avocado & cream cheese, topped with crunchy onion, red & green sauce.
8. Salmon Tempura Roll
Selmon tempura, cucumber & cream cheese, topped with red sauce, sweet & chili sauce.
9. Volcano Roll*
Crab salad & avocado, topped with tuna, avocado, Sriracha sauce & red sauce.
10. Dragon Roll
Crab salad & avocado, topped with eel, avocado, tobiko, tempura flakes, red & eel sauce.
11. Caterpillar Roll
Tempura shrimp & crab salad, topped with eel, avocado, tobiko, tempura flakes, red & eel sauce.
12. Rainbow Roll*
Crab salad & avocado, topped with salmon, smoked salmon, shrimp, avocado & tuna.
Vegetarian Rolls
13. Vegan Dynamite Roll
Sweet potato, avocado & cucumber, topped with sweet chili sauce, beet & tempura flakes.
14. College Avenue Roll
Pineapple, avocado, cucumber & ginger, topped with coconut, red & green sauce.
15. Vegetarian California Roll
Asparagus tempura, avocado, cucumber & ginger, topped with crunchy onion, red & green sauce.
16. Vegetarian Tempura Roll
Mixed veggie tempura, topped with crunchy beet, tempura flakes, red & sweet chili sauce.
17. Green's Vegetarian Roll
Asparagus Tempura, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese, topped with mango, coconut, walnut, scallions, red & green sauce.
Green's Specialty Rolls
18. Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese & cucumber, topped with tempura flakes & red sauce.
19. Danube Roll
Shrimp tempura, pineapple & cream cheese, topped with coconut, red & eel sauce.
20. Rob'n Roll
Smoked salmon, kani, avocado & cucumber topped with tobiko, crunchy onion, red & green sauce.
21. B'N'J Roll
California roll, topped with shrimp, crab salad, tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce, & tempura flakes.
22. Origi's Roll
Spicy tuna & avocado, topped mango avocado salsa, crab salad, red & eel sauce.
Hand Rolls
H1. California
Avocado, crab salad, cucumber, tobiko & eel sauce.
H2. Spicy Tuna
Avocado, cucumber, red & eel sauce.
H3. Shrimp Tempura
Cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, eel & red sauce, tobiko & tempura flakes.
H4. Eel Tempura
Crab salad, avocado, eel & red sauce, tobiko & tempura flakes.
H5. Vegetarian Tempura
Asparagus, sweet potato, avocado, red sauce & tempura flakes.
Artisan Rolls
A. Mansour Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese & cucumber, topped with avocado, tempura flakes, tobiko, red, green & eel sauce.
B. Hokie Roll*
Tuna tempura, cucumber & cream cheese, topped with salmon, avocado, crab salad, tobiko, green onion, red & eel sauce.
C. The King's Roll*
Spicy tuna & avocado, topped with crab salad, tempura flakes, tobiko, eel sauce & sweet chili sauce.
D. VT Roll*
Spicy salmon, green onion, cucumber, avocado, tempura asparagus, topped with, mango avocado salsa, coconut, walnut, beet flakes & green sauce.
E. The Boss Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese & avocado, topped with, crab salad, spicy tuna, eel sauce, green onion, tobiko & tempura flakes.
F. Firecracker Roll*
Shrimp tempura, crab salad & avocado, topped with, salmon, tobiko, tempura flakes, green onion, eel & green sauce.
G. Spider Roll*
Tempura soft shell crab, crab salad, avocado & cucumber topped with eel & red sauce, micro greens, tobiko & tempura flakes.
H. Mr. Zilla*
Shrimp tempura, salmon, tuna, crab salad & avocado, topped with red, green & eel sauce, tempura flakes & tobiko.
Poke Bowls
Salmon* Poke Bowl
Served over rice with edamame, avocado, mango, cucumber & seaweed salad.
Tuna* Poke Bowl
Served over rice with edamame, avocado, mango, cucumber & seaweed salad.
Shrimp Poke Bowl
Served over rice with edamame, avocado, mango, cucumber & seaweed salad.
Rainbow* Poke Bowl
Fresh tuna, salmon, crab salad & shrimp ebi.
Crab Salad Poke Bowl
Served over rice with edamame, avocado, mango, cucumber & seaweed salad.
Sushi For Lovers
Eel Lover*
Special eel Roll, eel nigiri (4 pieces) & eel hosomaki.
Tuna Lover*
Spicy tuna roll, tuna nigiri (4 pieces) & tuna hosomaki.
Shrimp Tempura Lover
Shrimp tempura roll, shrimp nigiri (4 pieces) & shrimp tempura hosomaki.
Salmon Lover*
Philadelphia roll, salmon nigiri (4 pieces) & salmon hosomaki.
Hamachi Lover*
Hamachi
Cocktails
Margarita
Mojito
Cape Codder
Screwdriver
Cuba Libre
Gin & Tonic
Madras
Whiskey Sour
Tequila Sour
Vodka Sour
Rum Sour
Sho Chiku Bai Sake
Frozen Hawaiian Mojito
Frozen Daiquiri
Frozen Piña Colada
Sex on the Beach Slushies
Vodka, peach snapps, OJ / cranberry juice.
Frozen Boost Lemonade
Vodka, triple sec & lemonade.
Long Island Iced Tea
Tequila Sunrise
Bahama Mama
Sex On The Beach
Moscow Mule
Frozen Margarita
16 OZ Draft Beer
22 OZ Draft Beer
Pitcher Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Red Wine By The Glass
Red Wine By The Bottle
White Wine By The Glass
White Wine By The Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Grill and Sushi Bar
109 College Ave, Blacksburg, VA 24060