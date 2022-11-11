Main picView gallery

Green's Grill & Sushi Bar 109 College Ave

109 College Ave

Blacksburg, VA 24060

Popular Items

Miso Soup
C. The King's Roll*
Apple Walnut

Appetizers

Hummus & Pita

$7.99

Served with fresh veggies.

Pork Dumpling

$7.99

Tossed with spicy mayo.

Calamari

$8.99

Asian Egg Rolls

$7.99

Vegetarian spring rolls served with sweet Chili sauce.

Bam Bam Shrimp

$7.99

Shrimp tossed with scallion and Sweet & spicy sauce.

Basket of French Fries

$4.99

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.99

Served with a side of ranch.

Sides

Steamed Rice

with chipotle & green onion.

House Salad

Onion Rings

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Salads

Served with Garlic Crostini.

Greek

Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomato, onion, green peppers, kalamata olives, cucumber & feta cheese; with Greek Dressing.

Classic Caesar

Romaine, croutons & parmesan cheese; with Caesar dressing.

Apple Walnut

Mixed greens, apple, cranberry, candied walnuts, avocado, red onion & goat cheese; with Balsamic Vinegar.

Hawaiian

Mixed greens, avocado, pineapple, candied walnuts, cranberries & coconut flakes; with Balsamic vinegar.

Vegetarian

Felafel

$9.99

Homemade with lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh herbs & tahini sauce.

Vegetarian Taco

$9.99

Chipotle Veggie Burger

$9.99

Hawaiian Veggie Burger

$9.99

Homemade with lettuce, mango avocado salsa & honey sriracha sauce.

Fresh Mozzarella and pesto

$9.99

Grilled Portobello Burger

$9.99

Grilled portobello mushrooms, green mix, onion, roasted red pepper, fried asparagus, goat cheese, avocado & pesto.

Mediterranean Wraps, Burgers & Sandwiches

Lebanese Chicken Kabob

$10.99

Served with grilled veggies, on a pita over lettuce with hummus.

Shawarma Wrap

$10.99

Steak or chicken; with lettuce, tomato, onion, & tahini sauce.

Turkish Beef Wrap

$10.99

Grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, parsley, & tahini sauce.

All American Burger*

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, bacon, & burger sauce.

Green's Burger*

$10.99

Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, onion ring, avocado, & honey sriracha sauce.

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.99

Steak or chicken; with grilled green peppers, onion, portobello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & mayonnaise.

Teriyaki Bowls

Vegetarian Bowl

$13.99

Served with steamed rice, grilled veggies, side salad & sesame ginger sauce.

Chicken Terikayi Bowl

$14.99

Served with steamed rice, grilled veggies, side salad & sesame ginger sauce.

Salmon Bowl

$14.99

Served with steamed rice, grilled veggies, side salad & sesame ginger sauce.

Shrimp Bowl

$14.99

Served with steamed rice, grilled veggies, side salad & sesame ginger sauce.

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$14.99

Gourmet Tacos

3 tacos served with chipotle rice and chips & salsa.

Shrimp Taco

$11.99

Lettuce, mango salsa, avocado & cilantro lime sauce.

Fish Taco

$11.99

Lettuce, scallion, avocado, cheese & cilantro lime sauce.

Chicken Taco

$11.99

Lettuce, mango salsa, avocado & cilantro lime sauce.

Entrees

Shawarma Platter

$13.99

Grilled steak or chicken; on a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion & tahini sauce. Served with rice & side salad.

Grilled Turkish Beef Skewers

$14.99

Served over rice, with grilled veggies, side hummus, pita, & side salad.

Lebanese Chicken Kabob Platter

$14.99

Served over rice, with grilled veggies, side salad, hummus & pita.

Fish & chips

$14.99

1/2 pound of cod with french fries, tartar sauce & side salad.

Hawaiian Grilled Salmon

$15.99

Over rice, topped with mango avocado salsa, served with side salad, tempura asparagus & remoulade sauce.

Charged Sides & Sauces

Rice

$1.99

House Salad

$2.99

Extra Tahini Sauce

$1.00

Extra Red Sauce

$1.00

Extra Green Sauce

$1.00

Extra Eel Sauce

$1.00

Extra Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Side Caesar salad

$3.99

Extra Pita Bread

$1.50

Appetizers For One

Cucumber Salad

$2.99

Miso Soup

$3.99

Edamame

$3.99

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Crab Salad

$4.99

Served with avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, tobiko, tempura flakes, red & eel sauce.

Hosomaki

Cucumber Hosomaki

$3.99

Seaweed on the outside.

Asparagus Hosomaki

$3.99

Seaweed on the outside.

Avocado Hosomaki

$3.99

Seaweed on the outside.

Eel Hosomaki

$5.99

Seaweed on the outside.

Salmon Hosomaki

$4.99

Seaweed on the outside.

Shrimp Tempura Hosomaki

$5.99

Seaweed on the outside.

Tuna Hosomaki

$4.99

Seaweed on the outside.

Hamachi Hosomaki

$4.99

Nigiri

Ball of rice with choice of seafood or veggie on top.

Asparagus Nigiri

$3.99

Avocado Nigiri

$3.99

Ball of rice with choice of seafood or veggie on top (2 pieces).

Eel Nigiri

$4.99

Ball of rice with choice of seafood or veggie on top (2 pieces).

Salmon Nigiri

$4.99

Ball of rice with choice of seafood or veggie on top (2 pieces).

Tuna Nigiri

$4.99

Ball of rice with choice of seafood or veggie on top (2 pieces).

Shrimp Nigiri

$4.99

Ball of rice with choice of seafood or veggie on top (2 pieces).

Hamachi nigiri

$4.99

Classic Uramaki

1. California Roll

$4.99

Kani, avocado & cucumber.

2. Alaska Roll

$5.99

Smoked salmon, avocado, & cucumber. Topped with tobiko & red sauce.

3. Spicy Tuna Roll*

$6.99

Tuna, cucumber & avocado, topped with red sauce.

4. Philadelphia Roll*

$6.99

Salmon, avocado, cucumber & cream cheese, topped with red & green sauce.

5. Special Eel Roll

$7.99

Tempura eel, cucumber & avocado, topped with tempura flakes & eel sauce.

6. Golden Roll*

$7.99

Spicy salmon, avocado & crab salad, topped with tobiko & eel sauce.

7. Tuna Tempura Roll

$7.99

Tuna tempura, avocado & cream cheese, topped with crunchy onion, red & green sauce.

8. Salmon Tempura Roll

$7.99

Selmon tempura, cucumber & cream cheese, topped with red sauce, sweet & chili sauce.

9. Volcano Roll*

$9.99

Crab salad & avocado, topped with tuna, avocado, Sriracha sauce & red sauce.

10. Dragon Roll

$11.99

Crab salad & avocado, topped with eel, avocado, tobiko, tempura flakes, red & eel sauce.

11. Caterpillar Roll

$11.99

Tempura shrimp & crab salad, topped with eel, avocado, tobiko, tempura flakes, red & eel sauce.

12. Rainbow Roll*

$11.99

Crab salad & avocado, topped with salmon, smoked salmon, shrimp, avocado & tuna.

Vegetarian Rolls

13. Vegan Dynamite Roll

$7.99

Sweet potato, avocado & cucumber, topped with sweet chili sauce, beet & tempura flakes.

14. College Avenue Roll

$6.99

Pineapple, avocado, cucumber & ginger, topped with coconut, red & green sauce.

15. Vegetarian California Roll

$6.99

Asparagus tempura, avocado, cucumber & ginger, topped with crunchy onion, red & green sauce.

16. Vegetarian Tempura Roll

$6.99

Mixed veggie tempura, topped with crunchy beet, tempura flakes, red & sweet chili sauce.

17. Green's Vegetarian Roll

$6.99

Asparagus Tempura, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese, topped with mango, coconut, walnut, scallions, red & green sauce.

Green's Specialty Rolls

18. Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese & cucumber, topped with tempura flakes & red sauce.

19. Danube Roll

$9.99

Shrimp tempura, pineapple & cream cheese, topped with coconut, red & eel sauce.

20. Rob'n Roll

$9.99

Smoked salmon, kani, avocado & cucumber topped with tobiko, crunchy onion, red & green sauce.

21. B'N'J Roll

$9.99

California roll, topped with shrimp, crab salad, tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce, & tempura flakes.

22. Origi's Roll

$9.99

Spicy tuna & avocado, topped mango avocado salsa, crab salad, red & eel sauce.

Hand Rolls

H1. California

$4.99

Avocado, crab salad, cucumber, tobiko & eel sauce.

H2. Spicy Tuna

$5.99

Avocado, cucumber, red & eel sauce.

H3. Shrimp Tempura

$5.99

Cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, eel & red sauce, tobiko & tempura flakes.

H4. Eel Tempura

$5.99

Crab salad, avocado, eel & red sauce, tobiko & tempura flakes.

H5. Vegetarian Tempura

$5.99

Asparagus, sweet potato, avocado, red sauce & tempura flakes.

Artisan Rolls

A. Mansour Roll

$12.99

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese & cucumber, topped with avocado, tempura flakes, tobiko, red, green & eel sauce.

B. Hokie Roll*

$12.99

Tuna tempura, cucumber & cream cheese, topped with salmon, avocado, crab salad, tobiko, green onion, red & eel sauce.

C. The King's Roll*

$13.99

Spicy tuna & avocado, topped with crab salad, tempura flakes, tobiko, eel sauce & sweet chili sauce.

D. VT Roll*

$13.99

Spicy salmon, green onion, cucumber, avocado, tempura asparagus, topped with, mango avocado salsa, coconut, walnut, beet flakes & green sauce.

E. The Boss Roll

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese & avocado, topped with, crab salad, spicy tuna, eel sauce, green onion, tobiko & tempura flakes.

F. Firecracker Roll*

$12.99

Shrimp tempura, crab salad & avocado, topped with, salmon, tobiko, tempura flakes, green onion, eel & green sauce.

G. Spider Roll*

$13.99

Tempura soft shell crab, crab salad, avocado & cucumber topped with eel & red sauce, micro greens, tobiko & tempura flakes.

H. Mr. Zilla*

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, salmon, tuna, crab salad & avocado, topped with red, green & eel sauce, tempura flakes & tobiko.

Poke Bowls

Served with edamame, avocado, mango, cucumber & seaweed salad.

Salmon* Poke Bowl

$13.99

Served over rice with edamame, avocado, mango, cucumber & seaweed salad.

Tuna* Poke Bowl

$13.99

Served over rice with edamame, avocado, mango, cucumber & seaweed salad.

Shrimp Poke Bowl

$13.99

Served over rice with edamame, avocado, mango, cucumber & seaweed salad.

Rainbow* Poke Bowl

$14.99

Fresh tuna, salmon, crab salad & shrimp ebi.

Crab Salad Poke Bowl

$14.99

Served over rice with edamame, avocado, mango, cucumber & seaweed salad.

Sushi For Lovers

Eel Lover*

$20.00

Special eel Roll, eel nigiri (4 pieces) & eel hosomaki.

Tuna Lover*

$20.00

Spicy tuna roll, tuna nigiri (4 pieces) & tuna hosomaki.

Shrimp Tempura Lover

$20.00

Shrimp tempura roll, shrimp nigiri (4 pieces) & shrimp tempura hosomaki.

Salmon Lover*

$20.00

Philadelphia roll, salmon nigiri (4 pieces) & salmon hosomaki.

Hamachi Lover*

$20.00

Hamachi

Y1. Spicy Hamachi Roll

$7.99

Y2. Volcano Hamachi

$9.99

Y3. Tempura Hamachi

$8.99

Y4. Rainbow Hamachi

$10.99

Soda

Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Diet Dr pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Water

Cocktails

Margarita

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Cape Codder

$4.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Cuba Libre

$4.00

Gin & Tonic

$4.00

Madras

$4.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

Tequila Sour

$5.00

Vodka Sour

$5.00

Rum Sour

$5.00

Sho Chiku Bai Sake

$5.99

Frozen Hawaiian Mojito

$6.00

Frozen Daiquiri

$6.00

Frozen Piña Colada

$6.00

Sex on the Beach Slushies

$6.00

Vodka, peach snapps, OJ / cranberry juice.

Frozen Boost Lemonade

$6.00

Vodka, triple sec & lemonade.

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Bahama Mama

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Frozen Margarita

$6.00

16 OZ Draft Beer

16 OZ DFT PBR

$3.99

16 OZ DFT Fat Tire

$4.99

16 OZ DFT Blue Moon

$4.99

16 OZ DFT Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$4.99

22 OZ Draft Beer

22 OZ DFT PBR

$4.99

22 OZ DFT Fat Tire

$5.99

22 OZ DFT Blue Moon

$5.99

22 OZ DFT Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$5.99

Pitcher Draft Beer

PITCHER PBR

$13.99

PITCHER Fat Tire

$12.99

PITCHER Blue Moon

$12.99

PITCHER Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$12.99

Bottled Beer

BTL Devil's Backbone

$4.99

BTL Bold Rock

$4.99

BTL Star Hill Northern Lights

$4.99

BTL Beale's

$4.99

BTL Bud Light

$2.99

BTL Miller Light

$2.99

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.99

BTL Corona

$4.99

Canned Beer

CAN Three Notched

$4.99

Red Wine By The Glass

GLS Sycamore Lane Merlot

$4.99

GLS Sycamore Lana Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.99

GLS Crane Lake Malbec

$4.99

GLS Crane Lake Shiraz

$4.99

Red Wine By The Bottle

BTL Sycamore Lane Merlot

$14.99

BTL Sycamore Lana Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.99

BTL Crane Lake Malbec

$14.99

BTL Crane Lake Shiraz

$14.99

BTL Silver Ridge

$27.99

BTL Diseno

$27.99

BTL Bogle

$27.99

BTL Lindemans

$19.99

White Wine By The Glass

GLS Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$4.99

GLS Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$4.99

GLS Crane Lake Sauvignon Blanc

$4.99

White Wine By The Bottle

BTL Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$14.99

BTL Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$14.99

BTL Crane Lake Sauvignon Blanc

$14.99

BTL Clifford Bay

$27.99

BTL Bogle

$27.99

BTL Chateau St. Michelle

$25.99

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Grill and Sushi Bar

Location

109 College Ave, Blacksburg, VA 24060

Directions

Main pic

