Go
Toast

Olive Tree

Welcome to The Olive Tree Restaurant where we offer Greek and Italian Cuisine from homemade recipes. You will leave knowing you made the right choice in dining with us.

150 Stone Street Ste A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spaghetti Meat Sauce$11.50
Spanakopita$8.95
Gyro Plate$16.95
Lasagna$14.95
Chicken Parmesan$17.50
Fettucini Alfredo w/ Chicken$16.95
Pasta Combo$17.95
Chicken Parmesan (L)$13.95
Extra Rolls$0.35
The Olive Tree Trio$8.25
See full menu

Location

150 Stone Street Ste A

Villa Rica GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Cowboys Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Chiquita Authentic Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arden's Garden

No reviews yet

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

Thumbs Up Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston