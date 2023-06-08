Mayami Wynwood

Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Miami’s artistic Wynwood neighborhood, Mayami is a Tulum-inspired restaurant and bar brought to life by hospitality and nightlife guru Philippe Kalifa. Since opening in November 2020, the Wynwood hotspot has made a name for itself with its ultimate dinner parties and Mediterranean influenced cuisine. The 10,000-square-foot dining destination has attracted some of the biggest names in Latin entertainment and has unveiled a variety of new dining options. Featuring performances from aerialists and fire dancers to top DJs and live music, Mayami transforms into a celebration destination seven days a week.

