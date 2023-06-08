Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mayami Wynwood

127 Northwest 23rd Street

Miami, FL 33127

Food

Antojitos

Edamame a la macha

$12.00

mexican chili aioli

Elote

$13.00

cotija , aioli, chili piquin. Epazote aioli

Fundidos de queso

$13.00

Melted chihuahua cheese & greyure cheese served with choice of Rajas, truffle, seasonal mushrooms

Guacalote

$16.00

avocado con queso fresco

Guacamole

$16.00

avocado served with tlayuda

Steak tartar

$21.00

crispy hand cut chips caviar filet mignon

sweet crispy brussels sprouts

$16.00

sweet soy glaze balsamic, glaze, toasted almonds, bonito flakes, mint jalapeno

Tetela de berenjena

$18.00

herloom masa con eggplant

Crisp Rice

Platos fuertes

16oz Ribeye cowboy steak

$60.00

32oz prime tomahawk

$135.00Out of stock

arroz caldozo

$32.00

crispy pulpo

$28.00

crispy snappeer

$65.00Out of stock

fideo seco

$24.00

Filete Negro

$41.00

pollo a la plancha

$25.00

pan sear chicken reast, creamy grits, gruyere . seasonal mushrooms

roasted cauliflower

$24.00

Shortrib a la barbacoa

$38.00Out of stock

Grouper

$35.00

Mayami Truffle Pasta

$42.00

Taco bowls

alambre de filet mignon

$23.00

baby shitake mushrooms, red onions, chiuhuahua cheese, soy glaze , sesame seeds

carnitas de puerco

$25.00

salsa verde cruda, chicharron y cilantro

salmon bowl

$22.00

salmon,avocado, garlic rice, Yuzu soy glaze

pulpo a la macha

$22.00

salsa verde cruda, chicharron y cilantro

Costras

Costra Steak

$12.00

Costra Shrimp

$12.00

Costra Rajas

$12.00

Costra Seasonal mushrooms

$12.00

Costra Chorizo

$12.00

Sides and extras

Side Rice

$6.00

Side Frijoles

$6.00

Side tortillas

$3.00

Side eggs

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Postres

Churros

$12.00

classics churros, cajeta

Mayan mango gold

$12.00

mango, chamoy, coco nibs , chile piquin

sweet tooth Flan

$13.00

seasonal berries,strawberry cotton candy

Xocolate

$14.00

pistachio mousse , seasonal berry compote

Dessert platter

$50.00

Hot Stone

Hot Stone Wagyu A5 (4oz)

$150.00

Hot Stone Ribeye (8oz)

$60.00

Hot Stone Fillet (7oz)

$42.00

Hot Stone skirt (7oz)

$33.00

Hot Stone beef sampler

$110.00

Hot Stone New York

$38.00

Wong - tong Tacos

Japanese A5 wagyu

$40.00

ahi tuna - shrimp - salmon

$21.00

Raw Bar

Oysters on the half 1/2 Dozen

$17.00

sangrita, mexican cocktail sauce

Shrimp cocktail

$23.00

5 peeled jumbo shrimp, mexican cocktail sauce

Carpaccio Pulpo

$20.00

Ceviches

Aguachile de Atun

$19.00

tomatoes,tuna,smoked cucumber, chiltepin

vuelve a la vida

$18.00

poached shrimp, cilantro,tomatoes,red onions,avocado,sliced serrano

Aji amarillo shrimp ceviche

$22.00

cucmber, lightly poached shrimp

Aguachile de Remolacha

$22.00

golden and red beets, golden nugget mandarin, seasonal radish

Sashimi/ nigiri

Tuna

$9.00

salmon

$9.00

hamachi

$11.00

Saba(mackerel)

$8.00

tamago

$6.00

eel

$9.00

masago

$7.00

ikura

$8.00

scallops

$8.00

wagyu nigiri

$29.00

salmon (aburi)

$12.00

Sushi roll

isla mujeres

$21.00

fish assortment avocado and cucumber

jamapeno

$21.00

spicy hamachi, jalapeno,wsabi, mayo and serrano

lobster roll

$25.00

mar y tierra

$23.00

shrimp tempura, ripe plantains, ribeye, asparagus, cream cheese and crispy wonton

mayami roll

$22.00

spicy tuna sweet chili sauce ,avocado, crispy tempura flakes

rollo del jaguar

$18.00

salmon,cream cheese,avocado, eel sauce

serpiente de los dioses

$17.00

shrimp tempura asparagus,avocado

spider roll

$22.00

tofu teriyaki

$20.00

hako salmon

$22.00

Carpaccios/ tiraditos

scallop apple

$16.00

lime truffle

hamachi yuzu soy

$19.00

scallions shizo

tuna tataki

$18.00

scallions, sesame, ponzy, garlic, chips

salmon ginger salad

$22.00

ginger dressing, yuzu aioli,ikura,scallions, artisanal

Brunch

mayami wagyu sliders

$19.00

fluffy japanese pancakes

$17.00

the duches french toast

$16.00

truffle benedicts

$27.00

mexican cobb salad

$16.00

steak and eggs skillet

$24.00

huevos rancheros

$16.00

vuelve a la vida

$18.00

tostada de pulpo

$13.00

queso fundido

$13.00

enceichado

$22.00

steak tartar ( raw )

$21.00

guacamole

$14.00

Crispy Rice Tuna tartar

$14.00

ribeye steak and eggs skillet

$60.00

chilaquiles verdes

$22.00

crab cake

$26.00

Rock shrimp roll

$22.00

rainbow roll

$18.00

dragon roll

$16.00

salmon roll

$18.00

veggies roll

$15.00

BLT Burger

$28.00

Beverage

Bottles

Bt Tito's

$320.00

Bt Ketel One

$300.00

Bt Grey Goose

$320.00

Bt GreyGoose Magnum

$550.00

Bt Bombay Saphire

$280.00

Bt Botanist

$300.00

Bt Hendrick's

$320.00

Bt Bacardi Superior

$275.00

Bt Brugal 1888

$280.00

Bt Flor de Caña 12

$300.00

Bt Flor de Cana 18

$350.00

Bt Flor de Caña 25

$500.00

Bt Malibu

$240.00

Bt Santa Teresa 1796

$300.00

Bt Zacapa 23

$300.00

Bt Zacapa XO

$450.00

Bt Maestro Dobel

$270.00

Bt Ocho Plata

$300.00

Bt Ocho Reposado

$320.00

Bt Patron Silver

$300.00

Bt Patron Reposado

$320.00

Bt Patron El Alto

$800.00

Bt Don Julio Blanco

$300.00Out of stock

Bt Don Julio Repo

$330.00

Bt Don Julio Anejo

$350.00

Bt Don Julio 70

$600.00

Bt Don Julio 1942

$950.00

Bt 1942 Magnum

$1,500.00

Bt 1942 Rose

$950.00

Bt Clase Azul Reposado

$950.00

Bt Casamigos Reposado

$340.00

Bt Casamigos Blanco

$340.00

Bt Casamigos Anejo

$350.00

Bt CasaDragones Anejo

$400.00

Bt CasaDragones Joven

$850.00Out of stock

Bt Cincoro Reposado

$400.00

Bt Volcan XA

$800.00

Bt Volcan Blanco

$280.00

Bt 1800 Cristalino

$320.00

Bt Reserva Familia

$500.00Out of stock

Bt Buchanan's 12

$320.00

Bt Buchanan's 18

$450.00

Bt Buchanan's Master

$350.00

Bt JW Black Label

$300.00

Bt JW Blue Label

$650.00

Bt JW 18 years

$400.00

Bt Jameson

$280.00

Bt Macallan 12

$350.00

Bt Glenlivet 12

$320.00

Bt Glenfiddich 15

$350.00Out of stock

Bt Bullet Bourbon

$240.00

Bt Woodford Rsv

$400.00

Bt Jack Daniels

$270.00

Bt Old Parr

$300.00Out of stock

Bt Old Parr 18

$400.00Out of stock

Bt Crown Royal

$250.00

Bt Makers Mark

$240.00Out of stock

Bt JW Gold

$400.00Out of stock

Bt Glenfiddich 12

$320.00Out of stock

Bt 400 Conejos

$230.00

Bt Casamigos Joven

$260.00

Bt Vago Elote

$220.00

Bt Amaras

$250.00

Bt Rompe Corazones

$250.00

Bt Antioqueno

$220.00

Bt Jaggermaister

$250.00

Bt Fireball

$250.00

Bt Hennessy

$400.00

Bt Veuve Clicquot

$220.00

Bt Veuve Magnum

$500.00Out of stock

Bt Veuve Clicquot Rose

$250.00

Bt Moet Ice

$250.00

Bt Moet Ice Rose

$200.00

Bt MoetRoseMagnum

$500.00Out of stock

Bt Moet Magnum

$450.00

Bt Moet Brut

$190.00

Bt Moet Ice Magnum

$500.00Out of stock

Bt Moet Rose

$250.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Tito's

$13.00

Smoke Lab

$13.00

Belverdere

$13.00Out of stock

Ketel One Bot

$13.00

Well Gin

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Botanist

$13.00

Flor de Cana 4

$13.00

Bacardi Superior

$13.00

Zacapa 23

$14.00

Zacapa XO

$45.00

Flor de Cana 18

$20.00

Brugal 1888

$14.00

Malibu

$13.00

Sta Teresa 1796

$14.00

El Jimador

$13.00

Ocho Reposado

$15.00

Ocho silver

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Silver

$14.00

CasaDragones Joven

$60.00

CasaDragones Anjo

$35.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$70.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Herradura Ultra

$18.00

Maestro Dobel

$13.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Rsrva Familia Anejo

$25.00

Cincoro Reposado

$22.00

Volcan Blanco

$13.00

Volcan Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$70.00

1800 Cristalino

$16.00

Buchanan's 12

$14.00

Buchanan's 18

$20.00

Buchanan's Master

$15.00

JW Black Label

$14.00

JW Blue Label

$45.00

Jameson

$13.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Glenffidich 12

$15.00

Glenffidich 15

$17.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Johnnie Walker 18

$20.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$13.00

Bullet Bourbon

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Old Parr 18

$20.00

Old Parr

$13.00

400 Conejos

$13.00

Casamigos Joven

$14.00

Vago Elote

$13.00

Amaras

$15.00

Rompe Corazones

$14.00

Baileys

$13.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Dry Vermouth

$12.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Sweet Vermouth

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Jagermeister

$13.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Jagermeister

$13.00

Licor 43

$13.00

Hennessy Vsop

$20.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Fireball

$13.00

Midori

$12.00

Antioqueno

$13.00

St Germain

$12.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Apple Martini

$14.00

Carajillo

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Green Tea

$14.00

Jaggerbomb

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00Out of stock

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$15.00

Margarita Smoky

$14.00

Margarita Spicy

$15.00

Mimosa GL

$14.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Sangria

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Kamikazie

$14.00

Piña Colada

$15.00

Bahama Mama

$14.00

Craft Cocktails

Bichota

$18.00

Agua Santa

$18.00

Mayami Mule

$16.00

Mayahuel

$18.00

Spring Bubbles

$18.00

Bardo

$18.00

Ballan

$15.00

Mayami Old Fashioned

$22.00

Tiramisu

$18.00

Fenix

$18.00

Black Warrior

$25.00

Frenesi

$18.00

Pina Querida

$18.00

La Chingona

$28.00

Mayasutra

$17.00

Smoky Sunset

$16.00

Mayamigas

$14.00

The Queen

$28.00

Mayami Nice

$16.00

Cazuela Tequilera

$50.00

Ahumadito

$16.00

Chamoy

$12.00

Luna Llena

$85.00

Luna Blanca

$25.00

Green light

$18.00

Mezcal Mule

$14.00

Beer

Modelo

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Mayami beer

$7.00

Wine Glass

GL Merlot

$10.00

GL Cabernet

$12.00

GL Sauv Bl Celsius

$10.00

GL Pinot Gr Cloe

$10.00

GL Whispering Angel

$13.00

Moet Mini

$20.00

GL Torresella

$12.00

GL Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Roa Sofy

$12.00

Wine Bottles

Bt Domaine Faiv

$115.00

Bt Prisioner

$75.00

Bt St Marg Pinot Gr

$49.00

Bt Honig Sauv Blanc

$70.00

Bt Chardonnay

$70.00

Bt Moet Ice

$250.00

Bt Dom P Gaga

$900.00

Bt Moet Ice Rose

$200.00

Bt MoetRoseMagnum

$500.00Out of stock

Bt Moet Rose

$250.00

Bt Moet Magnum

$450.00

Bt Dom Perignom

$600.00

GL Veuve Clicquot

$22.00

GL Veuve Rose

$32.00

Bt Della Vite

$80.00

Bt Torresella

$60.00

Bt Ace of Spades

$1,050.00

GL Torresella

$12.00

Bt Veuve Clicquot

$220.00

Bt Veuve Magnum

$500.00Out of stock

Bt Moet Brut

$190.00

Bt Veuve Clicquot Rose

$250.00

BL Mimosa

$35.00

Refill Mimosa

Bt Whispering Angel

$50.00

Bt Sofy

$50.00

NA Bev

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull SF

$6.00

Red Bull Yellow

$6.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Water

$6.00

Spkl Water

$15.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Squirt

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$8.00

Apple Rosemary

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Mojito Virgen

$8.00

Flor de Jamaica

$8.00

Pina Colada Virgen

$10.00

Fast Bar

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Corona

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Casamigos Silver

$14.00

Mojito

$15.00

Margarita Smoky

$14.00

Margarita Spicy

$15.00

Well Gin

$13.00

Flor de Cana 4

$13.00

Brugal 1888

$14.00

JW Black Label

$14.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Tito's

$13.00

Smoke Lab

$13.00

El Jimador

$13.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Water

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Hookah

MAYAMI

$70.00

MINT

$70.00

WATERMELON

$70.00

BLUEBERRY

$70.00

MANGO

$70.00

REFILL HOOKAH

$35.00

Door

Cover Charges

20$

$20.00

30$

$30.00

40$

$40.00

50$

$50.00

60$

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Miami’s artistic Wynwood neighborhood, Mayami is a Tulum-inspired restaurant and bar brought to life by hospitality and nightlife guru Philippe Kalifa. Since opening in November 2020, the Wynwood hotspot has made a name for itself with its ultimate dinner parties and Mediterranean influenced cuisine. The 10,000-square-foot dining destination has attracted some of the biggest names in Latin entertainment and has unveiled a variety of new dining options. Featuring performances from aerialists and fire dancers to top DJs and live music, Mayami transforms into a celebration destination seven days a week.

Website

Location

127 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

